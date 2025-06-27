News
Abia Monarchs Hail Gov Otti on Development Programmes
Members of the Abia North Council of Traditional Rulers have pledged their support for the infrastructural projects being executed by Governor Alex Otti across various parts of the State.
The traditional rulers, who rose from their meeting at Isuikwuato LGA, declared their support for the governor’s efforts in tackling criminal elements within Abia communities.
In a statement signed by Eze Linus Nto Mbah, chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, alongside other monarchs, they commended Governor Otti’s performance in areas such as road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, and security.
They further noted that the ongoing reconstruction of the long-abandoned Omenuko Colonial Bridge would reconnect several communities and provide access roads for rural farmers.
The traditional rulers, who acknowledged that Governor Otti has been instrumental in stemming the tide of insecurity across communities in Abia North, affirmed their commitment to working with the government to secure their localities.
The monarchs also pledged to support security agencies in ensuring that every nook and cranny of their communities is safeguarded against criminal elements.
Glo Foundation Sponsors Skill Training for LAWMA Staff
The social responsibility vehicle of Globacom, Glo Foundation last week initiated the fulfilment of its pledge to the Management of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to empower workers of the agency as it commenced the first phase of its Skillbridge programme to train workers of the agency.
The goal of the program is to give LAWMA employees soft skills so they can bridge income gaps and have additional revenue streams.
The Glo Foundation recently announced plans for an empowerment and skills acquisition programme for the sweepers at a special day celebrating LAWMA workers and sweepers in Lagos. These consist of several vocational trainings, such as digital skills, baking, beadwork, and fashion design.
About 150 chosen sweepers are receiving instructions in fashion, bead making, baking, and digital skills at partner training centres across Lagos last week, marking the start of the program. Some program participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity that was made available to them.
In a statement issued in Lagos, the Glo Foundation said it was pleased with the trainees’ progress and commended them for their commitment to seizing the chance to learn new skills that would enable them to create additional sources of income.
Last week, the LAWMA trainees were observed learning the techniques in a friendly environment at the Fashion and Bead Making course, which was held at Yetroslane, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, Lagos. By the third training day, most of those undergoing training in bead making were already wearing the beads they had created.
Amusat Mopelola Airat, one of the trainees for bead making, lauded Glo Foundation and her employers, LAWMA, for giving her the opportunity. The same sentiment was echoed by another trainee, Liadi Fatimoh.
Similarly, the atmosphere at the Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos location for the Baking training programme was very lively. Mrs Busari Adebanke Busayo, a supervisor, said she and other trainees were enjoying learning under friendly trainers and making rapid progress. “It will be of huge benefit to me and my family. I’ve learnt how to measure and weigh flour for various baking products and a lot of other things”.
Mr Williams Oladipupo, who is based in Ikorodu, commended Glo Foundation for putting in place the digital skills training at ALX, Costain, Lagos. He said this would boost his personal business and also help him in bringing up his children who were already learning coding.
Miss Udoh Blessing Endurance Francis, a 22-year-old sweeper who is also attending the digital skills training classes, appreciated Glo and its partners for putting in place the initiative. She noted that the world is going digital and only those who are prepared will be able to cope.
The four-week intensive training programme will end in July.
2027: No Coalition Can Unseat Me, Tinubu Boasts
President Bola Tinubu has described those at the forefront of forming a coalition to unseat him ahead of the 2027 presidential election as persons who have been internally displaced politically.
Tinubu, who spoke at a one-day presidential state visit to Nasarawa State on Wednesday, where he inaugurated projects, urged his supporters not to pay attention to his political opponents as they were in a coalition to unseat themselves.
“Just don’t pay them any attention. They are the political IDPs. Don’t give them a home. The hope is here,” he said.
The President, however, commended the Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, for bringing development to the State.
Tinubu also pledged his administration’s support for the governor to move the state forward.
“Sule is doing well. We will support whatever Governor Sule brings about to work harder for the prosperity and renaissance of Nasarawa State. That is what we stand for.
On his part, Governor Sule appealed to the President to use his good offices to initiate full oil and gas exploration in the Obi Local Government Area, where hydrocarbons were discovered in 2023.
He also thanked Tinubu for his support of the State.
“In 2023, there was an exploration well that was going on in the Obi Local Government Area of the State. There has been a discovery of hydrocarbon in excess of one billion.
“We are asking you, Your Excellency, to ensure that they come back and drill the next exploration well, the appraisal well, and the development package so that we can start producing oil from that site,” he said.
“We are telling you that this is the best for the country. We’ll become another Saudi Arabia if we have a deep onshore operation so that we can have integrated oil and gas facilities similar to what they have in Saudi Arabia so that we can do exploration, production, refining as well as gas and power production and be able to export finished products to other countries,” he added.
Opposition coalition
Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, opposition leaders, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi; and a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, have been reported as being talks to form a coalition aimed at defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress.
While fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on May 22, 2025, the spokesman of the former vice president, Paul Ibe, confirmed speculations of a planned coalition to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“Well, you and I know that there have been ongoing discussions between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders: Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai,” Ibe said on the show.
“Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing, and at the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and the direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”
However, talks about the coalition gathered momentum last week when a group, the National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG), comprising major national political figures, including a former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, reportedly went to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register its newly formed political party, All Democratic Alliance (ADA).
The group is chaired by a former Senate President, David Mark.
PDP Re-instates Senator Anyanwu As National Secretary, Postpones NEC Meeting
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has re-instated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary following its meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.
The party has also postponed its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30. Instead, the planned meeting will be an enlarged caucus.
Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, announced the reinstatement at a news conference in Abuja.
“Anyanwu is resuming as the national secretary,” Damagum said.
“At the next caucus, we will make a decision leading to a proper NEC. Like INEC said, they don’t have our notice, so we will have an extended caucus meeting on June 30,” Damagun added.
The conference was attended by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
The decision to reinstate the national secretary of the party followed Tuesday’s meeting with the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who explained why the commission cannot honour the invitation for the planned NEC meeting
INEC had turned down an invitation to the 100th NEC meeting of the PDP, citing the secretaryship tussle and how it has led to inconsistencies in signatures, contrary to the electoral body’s guidelines for political parties.
