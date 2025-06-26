Glo Foundation Sponsors Skill Training for LAWMA Staff

The social responsibility vehicle of Globacom, Glo Foundation last week initiated the fulfilment of its pledge to the Management of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to empower workers of the agency as it commenced the first phase of its Skillbridge programme to train workers of the agency.

The goal of the program is to give LAWMA employees soft skills so they can bridge income gaps and have additional revenue streams.

The Glo Foundation recently announced plans for an empowerment and skills acquisition programme for the sweepers at a special day celebrating LAWMA workers and sweepers in Lagos. These consist of several vocational trainings, such as digital skills, baking, beadwork, and fashion design.

About 150 chosen sweepers are receiving instructions in fashion, bead making, baking, and digital skills at partner training centres across Lagos last week, marking the start of the program. Some program participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity that was made available to them.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the Glo Foundation said it was pleased with the trainees’ progress and commended them for their commitment to seizing the chance to learn new skills that would enable them to create additional sources of income.

Last week, the LAWMA trainees were observed learning the techniques in a friendly environment at the Fashion and Bead Making course, which was held at Yetroslane, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, Lagos. By the third training day, most of those undergoing training in bead making were already wearing the beads they had created.

Amusat Mopelola Airat, one of the trainees for bead making, lauded Glo Foundation and her employers, LAWMA, for giving her the opportunity. The same sentiment was echoed by another trainee, Liadi Fatimoh.

Similarly, the atmosphere at the Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos location for the Baking training programme was very lively. Mrs Busari Adebanke Busayo, a supervisor, said she and other trainees were enjoying learning under friendly trainers and making rapid progress. “It will be of huge benefit to me and my family. I’ve learnt how to measure and weigh flour for various baking products and a lot of other things”.

Mr Williams Oladipupo, who is based in Ikorodu, commended Glo Foundation for putting in place the digital skills training at ALX, Costain, Lagos. He said this would boost his personal business and also help him in bringing up his children who were already learning coding.

Miss Udoh Blessing Endurance Francis, a 22-year-old sweeper who is also attending the digital skills training classes, appreciated Glo and its partners for putting in place the initiative. She noted that the world is going digital and only those who are prepared will be able to cope.

The four-week intensive training programme will end in July.