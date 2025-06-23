Boss Of The Week
Woman of Steel: Kemi Koyejo Redefines Auto Business in Nigeria
By Eric Elezuo
“More than just selling cars, we are offering a complete ownership experience; Competitive pricing and flexible financing solutions; Comprehensive after-sales care; Certified pre-owned options; Expert maintenance and repairs; Customization and accessories tailored to your taste.
“But we are not stopping there. At the heart of New Era is a commitment to sustainability. We believe the future of mobility must be environmentally responsible. That’s why our lineup features a growing range of hybrid and electric vehicles, reducing emissions and moving us toward a greener tomorrow.
“We are also passionate about creating an inclusive and empowering environment. Today, I proudly celebrate our Auto Amazons — bold, brilliant women who are thriving in a space long dominated by men. You are trailblazers, and you deserve every accolade. At New Era, diversity and equity are not just values — they are guiding principles.
“Our team undergoes continuous training to deliver world-class service to every customer, regardless of gender, background, or status. Because here, every client matters, and every voice is heard.
“I would also like to express my deep gratitude to: Our principal, Jetour Mobility Services Nigeria Limited, for their vision and trust. My partner, Mr. Raf Abanum, for his steadfast support. And most importantly, our incredible staff, the backbone of this dream turned reality.
“To our future customers: We are here for you — to deliver not just vehicles, but memorable experiences, built on trust, quality, and excellence.
As we step boldly into this new chapter, I invite you all to join us — to drive with us into a future of innovation, sustainability, and shared success.”
Those were the power-packed words of the Chief Executive Officer as JETOUR begins a journey of Refining auto marketing in Nigeria.
With each impressive step, auto expert and entrepreneur, Mrs Oluwakemi Koyejo, known as Kemi by all and sundry, has continued to prove that ‘impossible’ is just another word not worthy of a second consideration. She has consistently broken barriers after barriers, placing herself top on the automobile ecosystem.
With a combination of stringent dedication, focus and commitment to her job description, she has successfully brought JETOUR cars to Nigeria under her New Era Automobile Services Limited.
This feat is in response of Nigeria’s quest for technologically advanced, affordable, and durable vehicles.
The special unveiling, performed under the supervision of the Chairman of Elizade Motors, owners of the Toyota franchise in Nigeria, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, who urged motor lovers to take advantage of the ruggedness and state-of-the-art facilities of the automotive, held at the company’s showroom at Lekki, Lagos, marking the debut of Nigeria’s first exclusive Jetour showroom in Lekki, Lagos State.
Speaking at the event that had all the trappingsof colourful, with close friends and family members including colleagues and stakeholders in the motoring sector, in attendance, the chairman of the event, who was privileged to perform the unveiling, Choef Ade-Ojo commended the dexterity, candour and never-say-never attitude of Koyejo and her team, stressing that the JETOUR brand is topnotch, and that its models aligns perfectly with the rugged terrain and challenging climatic conditions of the Nigerian roads and environments
He noted that “Jetour is not just a stylish automobile; it’s a durable companion built to meet Nigeria’s peculiar demands. It is encouraging to see an initiative that prioritises innovation, reliability, and a future-forward approach.”
In her welcome address, Mrs Koyejo, who sits atop the budding automotive company as the Managing Director, described the launch as more than just a business milestone, saying it is a commencement of a new vista in not only mobility in state-of-the-art car, but a wholesome customer satisfaction experience within Nigeria and other countries that would be connected.
“Today marks more than the opening of a showroom; it is the beginning of a bold journey to redefine automotive excellence in Nigeria.
“We are proud to unveil the first exclusive JETOUR dealership in the country, bringing world-class technology, luxury SUVs, rugged off-roaders, and innovative electric vehicles closer to the Nigerian market,” she said.
She emphasized that the facility would not only provide real-time access to Jetour vehicles but also serve as a hub for after-sales services, competitive pricing, flexible financing, and certified pre-owned options.
Koyejo also highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, revealing that New Era’s product portfolio includes an expanding line of hybrid and electric vehicles aimed at reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a greener environment.
She extended appreciation to Jetour Mobility Services Nigeria Limited for its support, and to her business partner, Mr. Raf Abanum, for his unwavering encouragement.
A major highlight of the unveiling was a tour of the new showroom, showcasing JETOUR’S ’s versatile range of vehicles, from luxury designs to adventure-ready models.
The facility is expected to enhance the brand’s visibility and responsiveness to consumer needs in Nigeria’s highly competitive auto market.
Kemi Koyejo, a quintessential automotive has just taken a bold step towards redefining the Nigerian automotive landscape, and stakeholders, industry watchers as well as the general public, have said the sky is the limit in this human oriented endeavour.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
Boss Of The Week
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe: Striding Gingerly to Greater Achievements
By Eric Elezuo
The last couple of days had been designed by detractors to be a trying period for Fidelity Bank, and its indefatigable Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, but hard work cannot be shortchanged as it ended up becoming a week of triumph for the a-list top lender commercial bank, and its top grade boss.
Onyeali-Ikpe has proved herself so remarkable in the triumphant journey of the Fidelity Bank group that she was rewarded with an extension of her employment contract in 2024. No doubt, Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe, reputed as a solid amazon in the finance sector, and a go-getter, has seen and conquered the banking arena, and is honoured among veterans as a solid foundation in Nigeria’s money business.
It would be recalled that recently, she led the bank to 238% oversubscription of the bank shares; a feat that has been described as unprecedented.
“We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the first phase of our capital raising initiatives through a Public Offer and Rights Issue. The positive result recorded in our Combined Offer is a testament to the strength of the Fidelity Bank franchise in the capital market. It is both gratifying and humbling to note this level of investor confidence in our Bank. We extend sincere gratitude to our investors for their continued confidence in the Bank, as evidenced by the 237.92% and 137.73% oversubscription of our Public Offer and Rights Issue respectively. As we go into the next phase of our capital raising drive, we reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to our customers and sustainable returns to our stakeholders,” Onyeali-Ikpe noted.
These triumps have triggered negative reactions from a cross section of most uninformed players in the industry to begin a campaign of calumny. During the week, an online news platform claimed that Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe violated one of the listing rules of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited with the acquisition of fresh 18 million equities of the company. This is while the financial amazon was striking a master stroke to lift Fidelity Bank to maximum level of achievement.
Responding, through a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), which literally exonerated the bank, the lender described the report as “patently false, misleading and malicious,” clarifying that Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe did not take “personal advantage of material price sensitive information to engage in insider trading” as being alleged.
In a show of transparency and accountability, Onyeali-Ikpe’s Fidelity requested an independent review of the transaction by the NGX. From its findings, the stock exchange cleared the company and Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe of any wrongdoing.
In a letter dated May 22, 2025, the regulator dismissed allegations of insider trading and the misuse of bank funds for the transaction, saying, “Following the filing of the bank’s 2025 Q1 UFS on April 30, 2025, the directors and other insiders of the bank became eligible to trade on the securities of the bank after 24 hours.
“Therefore, the share purchase transaction referenced by Sahara Reporters which occurred on May 19, 2025, was transacted during an open trading window and NGX RegCo is not aware of any other price sensitive information that the Bank is required to disclose which should hinder trades on the securities of the bank by insiders.”
Additionally, the Divisional Head of Brand and Communications for Fidelity Bank, Mr Meksley Nwagboh, in a statement, also disclosed that, “As a publicly quoted company regulated by the NGX and subject to the Listing Rules of the NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, we unequivocally confirm that neither the Bank nor its MD/CEO has ever engaged in insider trading.”
He also stressed that Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe personally funded the share purchase and did not utilize bank funds or take a loan for the share purchase, reaffirming that the deal was conducted in strict adherence to the Listing Rules and insider trading regulations governing publicly traded companies.
While the naysayers were plotting her downfall, Onyeali-Ikpe was busy elevating Fidelity Bank, and giving investors reason to sleep with both eyes closed.
Born on July 28, 1964, Nneka, as beloved and close family members, friends and colleagues fondly call her, is a force to reckon with, and has in a space of 32 years and counting, of career banking, brought to bear all the stops that make for great banking and financial experience, climbing to the topmost echelon of investment banking and related areas.
Fidelity Bank Plc knows this, and announced its decision after a thorough Board of Directors’ meeting to extend the employment contract of the ebullient achiever from 2024 to 2026. It won’t come as a shock if by 2026 when the tenure expires, the board decides to further extend the tenure.
The Board had noted, and without equivocation, that it is confident that the Bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership, and looks forward to working closely with her and the Executive Management Team on execution of various strategic initiatives including international expansion. They were not wrong.
Before attaining the enviable GMD with Fidelity Bank, Onyeali-Ikpe had out of dint of hardwork, paid her dues from lesser positions.
She began her career in 1990, when she was employed as a legal officer for the now-defunct African Continental Bank. She later worked as a treasury officer for the First African Trust Bank, and thereafter joined Zenith Bank, and subsequently the Standard Chartered Bank. Her experience in the course of her sojourn are combined to make her a toast of the banking industry today.
Having cut her teeth, and garnered a lot of experience and goodwill, she was in 2011, absorbed by Enterprise Bank as an Executive director of the bank’s operations in Lagos and other locations in the South-Western region in Nigeria. She wasted no time in turning around the fortunes of the bank.
In January, 2015, Onyeali-Ikpe joined Fidelity Bank as an Executive Director, and rose through the ranks until she was announced the Managing Director in December, 2020. Following her appointment, Nneka became the first female MD/CEO in the history of the bank.
Presently, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, a foremost financial institution with a client base of over about nine million customers.
Apart from her Law degrees, from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, Onyeali-Ikpe has also attended executive training programs at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others.
It is worthy of note that she recently completed a Diploma programme in Organizational Leadership at Said Business School, Oxford University, UK and received an honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). She is also the recipient of the national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) which was awarded to her by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2023.
With close to 34 years of rewarding banking experience through Enterprise Bank, Citizens International Bank, Zenith Bank and Standard Chartered Bank among others, the woman is surely a force to reckon with.
A woman of many parts, Onyeali-Ikpe has also been involved in the structuring of complex transactions in Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Aviation, Real Estate and Export among many others.
She is, without an iota of doubt, widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading female CEOs with a reputation for authentic leadership and proven people skills in identifying talents, opportunities and executing complex business deals. She has extensive business development experience with proficiency in retail, corporate and commercial banking and treasury management among others.
LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTS IN FIDELITY BANK
Under Nneka’s watch, the Bank grew its PBT from N25.22bn in FY 2021 to N122bn in FY 2023. Nneka has now set her horizon on leveraging the opportunities in select high growth international markets where the Bank has a competitive advantage. She most recently guided the bank to obtain the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria to expand its operations to the United Kingdom with the acquisition of the former Union Bank UK, now Fidelity Bank UK Limited.
Passionate about innovation and embracing technology, Nneka has pioneered several innovative and pacesetting products such as the PayGate Plus, an online platform that enables businesses make and receive payments.
Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has also radically repositioned the bank as the go-to financial institution for Small and Medium Enterprises. Understanding the crucial role of small businesses in the sustenance of economic growth and development, she led the bank to create the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FITCC) which is aimed at providing a global platform for exporters, regulators, subject matter experts and foreign markets to connect.
The FITCC 2022 edition was attended by representatives of both the UK & the Nigerian Governments, Nigerian exporters, investors, regulators from the United Kingdom and Nigeria, the business community and other practitioners. The pipeline deals from the event was in excess of $200m. Over 2,000 people registered to attend the event and daily foot-fall was about 1,000.
The second edition of FITCC, which was hosted in Houston, Texas, United States of America in October 2023, was even bigger with projected pipeline deals of over $250m and more than 160 businesses in participation. Tagged, FITCC Houston, the success of the event is signposted by the designation of 25 October 2023 as the “Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day” by Mr. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston.
HER CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY EFFORTS
In her bid to give back to the communities the Bank serves and as part of her efforts to combat the twin issues of poverty and hunger, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe recently launched a National Corporate Social Responsibility initiative tagged The Fidelity Food Bank which provides free food bags to people across Nigeria monthly.
In recognition of her leadership and outstanding performance, she received commendation from AMCON as a member of the Management Team that restructured and turned around the fortunes of the erstwhile Enterprise Bank. She also received several board commendations from the Managing Directors of Standard Chartered Bank and Citizens International Bank for outstanding performance at various times.
FIDELITY AWARDS UNDER ONYEALI-IKPE’S WATCH
With Onyeali-Ikpe as the Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank has been the recipient of several awards within and outside Nigeria some of which are:
1. Best Commercial Banking Brand in Nigeria by the Global Brands Magazine Awards
2. Best Private Bank in Nigeria by The Financial Times in association with The Banker Magazine
3. Trade Ambassador Award by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC)
4. Global Finance’s World’s Best Private Banks 2023 awards for Best Private Bank in Nigeria
5. The Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 in the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards
6. Export Finance Bank of the Year at the BusinessDay and Other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards 2023.
7. The “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.
The Awards are still counting.
PERSONAL RECOGNITIONS AND AWARDS
On her own part, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe has been recognized by numerous local and international bodies for her sterling achievements. These include:
1. The national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2023.
2. The Banker of the Year 2022 at the 14th Leadership Annual Conference and Awards and
3. The Best Banking CEO Nigeria 2023 in the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards.
4. 2023 Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Awards
5. The Banker of the Year 2022 at the Champion Newspapers’ Awards of the Year 2022.
Considering her versatility, industry knowledge and vast network, she also serves on the following Committees and organizations:
1. Chairperson, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee of the CBN Bankers Committee.
2. Chairperson, Funds and Grants Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria
3. Member, Audit Committee of FMDQ Group PLC
4. Member of the Board, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF)
5. Member of the Board, Unified Payment Services Limited
PERSONAL LIFE
Onyeali-Ikpe is married to Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, PhD, a visionary leader with strong business acumen and respected for his demonstrated knowledge in Marketing, Branding and Consumer Consulting and Business acceleration.
She is a celebrated wife and mother, who has combined home duties with professional endeavours without allowing any to suffer.
Boss Of The Week
Tella Giresse: Accomplished Multi-Dimensional Diplomat, Entrepreneur
By Eric Elezuo
A Beninese by origin, serving as a high-profile diplomat for Hungary in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Mr. Justin Tella Giresse, is highly multi-dimensional, overtly talented and a distinguished entrepreneur par excellence. His trend of experience, impact and developmental strides in the fields of diplomacy as well as business, is highly recommended and sought after among comity of nations and entrepreneurship.
Known for his ability to thoroughly coordinate international relations, especially as concerning nations, Giresse is also an excellent industrialist, whose acumen led the founding of the Benin-registered computer security, private security, defence and software development company, Impact Palmares R&D, established in 2019 as an LLC, and subsequently became an SAS in 2021. He presently heads the organization, and has been heading it for several years.
He is an expert in the security and safety of administrative documents.
He is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Résidences Appartements, with offices in many countries of the world. Giresse is in a short, the darling of African diplomacy and entrepreneurship. His high flying grace in production capacity, and jaw jaw has remained a reference point in world politics and business.
In addition as a multidimensional professional, Giresse was not long ago handed over a letter to assume duties as the new Hungarian Honorary Consul, serving in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. It is worthy of note that the CEO of ANY Security Printing Company, Gábor Zsámboki also participated at the official event of handing over the letter of commission to the distinguished diplomat.
Also present to confirm the topnotch status of Giresse was the Hungarian Ambassador, András Szabó at his introductory visit with Prime Minister of Ivory Coast Amadou Gon Coulibaly. The Ambassador appreciated the close relationship between the two countries while Zsámboki praised Giresse Tella’s activities performed up to now in the field of development of business relations between Hungary and Ivory Coast and expressed his hope that these relations would become even closer in the future through the new consulship.
During his visit in Ivory Coast, Mr. Gábor Zsámboki, CEO met Mr. Claude Isaac DE, Minister of Construction, and also a number of high-ranking state leaders who, in addition to a cordial welcome, showed great interest to several successful Hungarian products and solutions.
Also making his impact felt in the field of entrepreneurship and development of human capacity through industrialisation, Giresse had led a team to the commissioning of partnership his Impact Palmarès and a state-owned printing organisation.
Impact Palmarès R&D SAS, with MINREX, is involved in the construction of biometric visa issuance infrastructure at the international airports in Yaoundé and Douala.
The perfect service Giresse provides allowed for a 10-year contract with the Cameroonian government, including setting up an online portal dedicated to the application, processing and issuance of electronic visas.
In addition, state-of-the-art biometric equipment is also installed in Cameroon’s diplomatic missions and consular posts for printing biometric visas on secure stickers.
A detailed presentation of the event as captured by Palmarès, is represented below:
“At the national printing house, the lines are moving. The modernization initiated in 2023 is reaching a new level. The state organization is about to conclude a partnership agreement with the company Impact Palmarès R&D.
“A delegation led by its chairman and CEO, the Beninese Giresse Tella, was received in audience by the Minister of Communication (Mincom), René Emmanuel Sadi, in the presence of the Director General of the national printing house, Pierre Nolasque Oyono Bika.
“Opportunity for the partner to present its offers, in view of the electoral deadlines that await the country in 2025. Under the supervision of the Mincom, the National Printing Office will play “a major role for 2025. It must be able to equip itself in order to meet the challenges that await it”, will emphasize René Emmanuel Sadi. L.
“Indeed, the National Printing Office needs this new lease of life in view of current and future requests.
“This group proposes to offer us a partnership in terms of technical assistance with a view to the digitalization of the Printing Office. The opportunities are in the direction of strengthening the production tool of the National Printing Office, but also the construction of a security production unit,” will say Pierre Nolasque Oyona Bika.
“According to the DG, the partnership between these two sub-Saharan African countries will help the State to strengthen its sovereignty, protect the identity of citizens, preserve the integrity of businesses and replenish the State coffers.
“On the partner’s side, we are therefore, serene. “We are here to assist the State of Cameroon to explore new revenue niches,” Giresse will assure Tella . There are therefore many construction sites.
“The operator presented the main areas of its support to the Minister. “The most important thing is the modernization of the National Printing Office’s production tool, the strengthening of capacities in terms of materials and human resources, the optimization of the organization and a certain number of investments that aim to rehabilitate, or even build infrastructures that will strengthen its efficiency,” Nassirou will specify.
“Mbow, Project Director at Impact Palmarès.
“Impact Palmarès R&D specializes in areas such as securing, identifying, recording and analyzing data in the context of state security; the security and internal safety of states; securing, electronic archiving and traceability of state documents, among others. It is also this company that had already signed a partnership in 2022 with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the implementation of the e-visa. Impact Palmarès works with the Hungarian company Any Security Printing Company, which ensures the modernization aspect of its projects.
With his rising profile in managerial abilities, His Excellency, Tella Giresse, was on August 2, 2021 CEO of a simplified joint-stock company headquartered in Abidjan, Cocody Riviera GOLF, Rue du Lycée Hôtelier, with a capital of 500,000,000 CFA francs (16,000 shares with a par value of 25,000 CFA francs), and Sêdé Alida Inès Gwladys GNIGLA, his wife, was appointed Managing Director.
Giresse Tella is also the promoter of the company LES MYRIADES in Benin. In Cameroon, with Impact Palmarès R&D SAS, many are waiting to see the perfect and smooth implementation of its contractual commitments.
Beyond his dutiful and painstaking attention to professional endeavours and wholesome details, Giresse is a complete family man, who has mastered the skills of balancing the home front and duty. He loves his family like the gentleman he is, and goes to any length to defend and provide for them.
He is the complete definition and symbol of what any country needs in diplomacy and (industrial) development. His achievements looms large.
ABOUT IMPACT PALMARÈS R&D
Impact Palmarès R&D SAS is a company specializing in the security, identification, recording, and analysis of data and information for national security and internal safety.
Its activities include the security, identification, recording, and analysis of data and information for national security. It is also active in national security and internal safety; research and development; information protection; and signature protection and authentication.
The company Impact Palmarès R&D SAS is also active in the acquisition, rental and sale of all movable and immovable property, the management lease of all businesses and the acquisition of stakes in companies.
Tella Justin Giresse is simply an international personality, with the capability to fix it all; diplomacy or business.
Boss Of The Week
Aliko Dangote: Celebrating An Industrial Giant at 68
By Eric Elezuo
A lot has happened in the life of African richest man, Aliko Dangote, since he celebrated his 67th birthday just about a year ago. One of such is the revolutionary trend in the petroleum industry following the kick off of production in his audacious refinery in Lagos. At 68 today, Dangote has become a greater force, maximizing respect for not just a job done, but a job perfectly done.
Consequently, accolades from personalities across the nation, including President Bola Tinubu, Femi Otedola and a host of others have continued to surge towards the President, Dangote Group, a man of immense entrepreneurial and industrial expertise, as he hit another glorious age, celebrating 68 in grand style.
To President Tinubu, Dangote is “Africa’s industrial icon,” whose unwavering commitment to nation-building must be praised.
“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” Tinubu noted.
Otedola described him simply as one whose ‘journey is inspiring’, while heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, joined in the euphoria of conviviality, which describes the personality of the rich but simple Dangote.
In fact, the cakes that were presented to celebrate his birthday are all testaments of the accomplished entrepreneur’s strides in the past years.
Organisations such as GTBank, Access Bank, and FCMB each presented custom-made birthday cakes inspired by the legendary business achievements of the celebrant. One of the cakes was a towering depiction of a refinery, another was styled like a grand mosque, while yet another was designed in the shape of a cement factory.
The billionaire businessman has consistently proved that his entrepreneurial skills are not just geared towards uplifting him as a person, but to creating an enabling environment for the Nigeria youth and child to grow and develop in an environment he can proudly co-own. His vision, no doubt, is practically for the greater good of the world in general, and Nigeria in particular.
For so many blessed reasons and very many more, Dangote was named, and for the second consecutive year in 2024, the Africa’s foremost entrepreneur and humanist, and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The billionaire industrialist was accorded special recognition by the Organised Private Sector (OPS) employers in the country under the aegis of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). That was just a tip of the iceberg in consideration to the avalanche of efforts he has put into business, and the lives touched so far.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.
He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.
Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!
