Abiola’s Son Recovers N30bn Queen’s Drive Property from GTB over Alleged Forgery
The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, in a landmark decision, yesterday, upturned a 2013 judgment of the Federal High Court, in a matter between RCN Networks Ltd and Guaranty Trust Bank PLC.
The Federal High Court ruling had previously resulted in the “unlawful foreclosure” by GTB PLC of a 30 billion Naira 44-room mansion owned by AlhajiAgboolaAbiola, one of the sons of the late winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Bashorun M.K.O Abiola.
In a unanimous judgment in the suit with number CA/L/888/2014, the court held that the trial court had ignored glaring discrepancies on the execution page of a tripartite legal mortgage registered by the bank at the Land Registry of Lagos State against the said property.
The court found that the said discrepancies made the tripartite legal mortgage document so deficient that it was incapable of conferring on the said bank, any legal rights to foreclose on the property.
The court further found that discrepancies on the document included the fact that it was unsigned by alleged mortgagor, AlhajiAbiola.
In addition, the court further discovered that the footer therein contained handwritten alterations not present on other pages of the document, which the Appellant had alleged in the case was indicative of the fact that the document had actually been forged by the bank.
Consequently, and after establishing the facts of the case, the court discharged all legal charges levied on the property by GTBank in favour of the Appellant.
The Appellant was represented by Dr. Charles Adeogun-Phillips, SAN, while the respondent was represented by Mr. Norrison Quakers, SAN.
Source: ThisDay
Benue Massacre: How Come No Arrest Has Been Made, Tinubu Fires at IGP
President Bola Tinubu has directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence leaders to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent killings in Benue State, saying the continued violence must be met with a clear and coordinated response from security forces.
Addressing service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and intelligence agency heads during a stakeholders meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday, Tinubu questioned the lack of arrests following the deadly attack on Yelwata community, which left dozens dead and displaced thousands.
“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals,” Tinubu asked, urging security leaders to strengthen intelligence operations.
“Christopher (the chief of defence staff), you have given much. I watch your comments, you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”
Tinubu’s comments came during a visit to Benue, where he met victims of the recent attack and later engaged political, religious, and traditional leaders in discussions on how to curb the prolonged violence between armed groups and rural communities.
Directing the National Intelligence Agency and the Department of State Services to review their operations, Tinubu said the government must “retool information channels” and act decisively.
The President’s visit comes amid heightened public pressure following the Yelwata killings, which have drawn criticism from political figures and religious leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Pope Leo XIV.
During the meeting, Tinubu also reaffirmed his call for peacebuilding efforts. He told Governor Hyacinth Alia to work closely with past governors and traditional rulers in the state, warning that a failure to foster unity could further destabilise the region.
“We are members of the same house, just sleeping in different rooms,” Tinubu said. “We need to turn this tragedy into an opportunity to rebuild trust and foster development. Human life is more valuable than anything else.”
“Whatever we need to do, I’m ready to invest in that peace,” he said.
Governor Alia, in response, appealed for constitutional support to establish state police forces and a special intervention fund for rebuilding affected communities. He acknowledged the limitations of community policing but said it remained necessary to address Benue’s ongoing security challenges.
Traditional leaders at the meeting took a more urgent tone. The Tor Tiv and chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, James Ayatse, rejected framing the violence as a herder-farmer conflict, describing it instead as a “coordinated campaign of terror and land seizure.”
“This is not a clash,” he said. “It is a calculated, full-scale genocidal invasion that has gone on for decades and is getting worse every year. Mischaracterising the problem leads to misguided solutions.”
Ayatse urged Tinubu to recognise the situation for what it is and to address it accordingly.
As part of his visit, the President toured hospitals where victims are receiving treatment and encouraged citizens to donate blood.
Pa Sam Amuka-Pemu: Celebrating a Media Titan at 90
By Eric Elezuo
President Bola Tinubu, on June 12, a day before the birthday, set the stage for what was going to be a grandiose 90th birthday reception of one generally reputed as a media guru, titan and a solid force to reckon with in the business of pen pushing, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, known in many quarters as Uncle Sam, or Sad Sam, in referenceto a columnhe pioneered. That day, Tinubu lavished words of endearment on him, bestowing on him the National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and referribg to him as “a living testament to the power of the press to shape nations and hold power to account.”
The president had further noted that “Mr. Amuka-Pemu has devoted most of his life to journalism. It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry. Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.
“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman.
“On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, I conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in profound recognition of his significant contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in the field of journalism. I urge the younger journalists to emulate this highly respected publisher and leader.”
On the d-day, the combined forces of Nigeria’s media, economic and political heavyweights gathered at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to celebrate the 90th birthday of the journalism icon. The event set for 6pm already had a capacity fill hall as at 5pm with the carpet buzzing with excellent and gorgeous attires by dignified Nigerians also making the way to the hall. Uncle Sam, who is the Founder, Newspapers, comes across as one, who has professionally paid his dues in full even as he is paying.
The event drew an array of respected veterans from across every calibre of the newsroom, including notable dignitaries from all walks of life; all under one room, expressing glowing remarks to the man, who has been fearless to the core in the practice of a craft, he loves so much.
The event, which was an avenue of reconnection, networking and reunion, was another moment to share and relive decades of journalism history among veterans.
Expressing his appreciation at the kind words and encomiums showered on him, an emotional Uncle intoned that “from all these, it appears that I’m already dead; just waiting to be buried”. The iconic journalist was speaking against the background that such goodwill messages are mostly heard when someone is already dead, basically at the person’s tribute night, adding he was privileged to be alive to hear his.
“From all these tributes, it seems that I’m already dead, waiting to be buried. I thought it was a night we would come together to merry and dance with the musicians ready, but…,” he reeled out emotionally.
It would be recalled that earlier, a pot pourri of eulogies, encomiums, goodwill messages and outright praises have flowed from the dignitaries to the living legend, whose contributions to the field of journalism cannot be overemphasized.
Leading the array of encomiums and goodwill messages, President Tinubu, speaking through his representative, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted that Sam Amuka has etched his name in “the conscience of our people, and his voice has long served as a compass and conscience for the Nigerian nation.
“Today, we celebrate the legacy of patriotism without blemish, which makes Uncle Sam one of the most enduring voices in Nigeria’s media and democratic revolution. He is the institutional memory of Nigerian journalism, with fingerprints on iconic newspapers like the Daily Times, Punch, and Vanguard Newspaper.
“These newspapers are not just publications; they are chronicles of our national life, reflecting our hopes, struggles, and trials; behind these murals stood a man of immeasurable principle and courage.
“He is not just a journalist, but a guardian of our national conscience, a centurion of our democracy, and a titan of press freedom in Africa.
“Without voices like Uncle Sam’s, our journey to democratic governance might have taken a darker path. We celebrate him as a warrior who fought with facts, not fists, and with principle, not propaganda.
“At 90, Uncle Sam remains arguably the oldest practising journalist in Nigeria. Still curious, still committed, still standing, we honour him not just with words, but with our commitment to a free, fearless, fair, and responsible media.”
Also eulogising the distinguished pen pusher, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, who were part of the brains behind the organization of the 90th birthday soiree, observed the long number of years they have known the veteran. While Obaigbena said the idea of the party was muted 30 years ago, Osoba said he has known him for a whopping 60 years.
“It’s been an honour to host this celebration for Uncle Sam today. Interestingly, the idea for this party was first conceived 30 years ago, when I mentioned to Uncle Sam that we would be hosting an evening event, and he jokingly replied that he wouldn’t be around by then,” Obaigbena said.
On his part, Osoba noted that “Today, we’re celebrating Uncle Sam’s special day, but I must admit, he didn’t want a big fuss. He preferred a low-key, informal gathering with plenty of music and dancing.
“I’ve known Uncle Sam for over 60 years, and I can attest that he’s a complex and multifaceted individual. Beneath his calm exterior lies a whirlwind of energy and strong opinions.
“As the Guild of Veterans, we wanted to honour Uncle Sam in a way that would make him happy. So, I visited him at home and we had a lively discussion, exchanging playful jabs and jokes. Eventually, he agreed to our plans, on the condition that the celebration would be informal and fun-filled.
In his message on X, Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mba, said in part, “I celebrate an icon and a perfect gentleman, who is not only a media giant, but has also nurtured giants through his mentorship. His establishment of Vanguard with a motto of a better life for the people was for him a continuation of using the media space to enthrone good.
“For a man who refuses to celebrate himself despite the opportunities available to him, it is only proper that those whom he has positively affected have chosen the occasion of his 90th birthday to celebrate his positive passion for mankind.”
Others, who lent their voices to express great regards for the nonagerian included the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper, Dame Maiden Ibru; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, Prof Wole Soyinka, Guild of Veterans, Guild of Editors, ThisDay Alumni Association and others.
The night, beyond speeches, was also a meeting point for good music, led by ageless maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, sumptuous dishes of local and intercontinental standards and outright fun as superinded over by Dare Art Alade as the anchor.
The role call of dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Chairman, ThisDay and Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi
THE MAN, SAM AMUKA-PEMU
The media icon was born on June 13, 1935 born in Sapele, Delta State, southern Nigeria, into the family of the late Pa Amuka-Pemu and Madam Teshoma Amuka-Pemu, both of whom died in May 2014.
A journalist of repute, columnist and publisher, Uncle Sam as he was came to be known, founded the Vanguard Newspapers, growing it to become one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers. His journey to establishing Vanguard in 1983 was as a result of a soured relationship with his colleague, the Aboderins, after they co-founder of The Punch, in 1971 one of the most widely read newspapers in Nigeria.
Earlier, he served as the Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria, and the first editor of the Sunday Punch before he established The Punch with his friend, the late Olu Aboderin, in 1971.
Owing to his demure and classy practice, Amuka-Pemu was described as a “Gentleman of the Press” by President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday. He was also described as an icon and a leading light in Nigerian journalism by Nduka Obaigbena, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.
Today, he is revered as the oldest practising media professional in Nigeria, and has been cited by peers. A book entitled From 1939 to the Vanguard of Modern Journalism written by Kola Muslim Animasaun, who also trained under him, acknowledged his immense contributions to journalism in Nigeria.
On this 90th birthday, the media world rises in unison to raise oa toast to one of the very best the industry has produced, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu.
Soyinka Advises Tinubu to Probe Unresolved Killings
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately launch a probe into the strange circumstances that led to the deaths of some Nigerians, including the likes of Dele Giwa, Bola Ige and Kudirat Abiola, for the sake of giving some closure to the matter.
While speaking with selected journalists in Lagos on Saturday, the renowned author said some Nigerians around the world have and could provide clues to the killings.
Soyinka has been speaking on the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which was marked on June 12, 2025, where President Tinubu addressed the joint session of the National Assembly and awarded national honours to some of the heroes of the struggle.
While he praised the national honours, he said there were several omissions of heroes on the list, adding that he believed the honoured participants were a representation of the rest of the people in the struggle.
Soyinka revealed that he will be dedicating his honours to the memory of Late Beko Ransom-Kuti, who he described as a defender of human rights, champion of good governance, and campaigner for democracy, who was detained and jailed several times by the Nigerian military.
He warned that no one should make light of the weight and importance of the June 12 struggle, as many people died, and many others were greatly injured by the military junta, which killed, tortured, and imprisoned Nigerians at the time.
Soyinka’s plea comes after the presidency on Saturday denied it awarded national honours to human rights activist Aisha Yesufu and 35 others.
Names of the heroes of democracy were announced by President Tinubu on Thursday, June 13, as part of the activities marking the 2025 Democracy Day celebration. Only 66 awardees were announced at the joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja.
Among the posthumous awardees were a former Chief of Staff, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua; a former NEC Chairman who oversaw the 1993 elections, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu; and the wife of MKO Abiola and martyr of the June 12 struggle, Kudirat Abiola.
The President also granted a posthumous state pardon to renowned environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the rest of the Ogoni Nine, three decades after their controversial execution by the Sani Abacha-led military regime.
The nine other activists were also acknowledged for their sacrifices in the struggle for environmental justice and democratic ideals in Nigeria.
“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” he said.
Each of the eight was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, while Ken Saro-Wiwa was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.
This marks the first time a Nigerian President has officially acknowledged the role of the Ogoni Nine in the national democratic journey and taken steps toward state-led rehabilitation of their legacy.
The Ogoni Nine were prominent members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which campaigned against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta caused by oil exploration. Their execution drew global outrage, including Nigeria’s temporary suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations in 1995.
Those honoured alongside Saro-Wiwa include Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine, all executed in 1995 after a military tribunal found them guilty in a trial widely condemned by international human rights groups as flawed and politically motivated.
Source: Channels TV
