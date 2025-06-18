Benue Massacre: How Come No Arrest Has Been Made, Tinubu Fires at IGP

By Eric Elezuo

President Bola Tinubu, on June 12, a day before the birthday, set the stage for what was going to be a grandiose 90th birthday reception of one generally reputed as a media guru, titan and a solid force to reckon with in the business of pen pushing, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, known in many quarters as Uncle Sam, or Sad Sam, in referenceto a columnhe pioneered. That day, Tinubu lavished words of endearment on him, bestowing on him the National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and referribg to him as “a living testament to the power of the press to shape nations and hold power to account.”

The president had further noted that “Mr. Amuka-Pemu has devoted most of his life to journalism. It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry. Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman.

“On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, I conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in profound recognition of his significant contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in the field of journalism. I urge the younger journalists to emulate this highly respected publisher and leader.”

On the d-day, the combined forces of Nigeria’s media, economic and political heavyweights gathered at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to celebrate the 90th birthday of the journalism icon. The event set for 6pm already had a capacity fill hall as at 5pm with the carpet buzzing with excellent and gorgeous attires by dignified Nigerians also making the way to the hall. Uncle Sam, who is the Founder, Newspapers, comes across as one, who has professionally paid his dues in full even as he is paying.

The event drew an array of respected veterans from across every calibre of the newsroom, including notable dignitaries from all walks of life; all under one room, expressing glowing remarks to the man, who has been fearless to the core in the practice of a craft, he loves so much.

The event, which was an avenue of reconnection, networking and reunion, was another moment to share and relive decades of journalism history among veterans.

Expressing his appreciation at the kind words and encomiums showered on him, an emotional Uncle intoned that “from all these, it appears that I’m already dead; just waiting to be buried”. The iconic journalist was speaking against the background that such goodwill messages are mostly heard when someone is already dead, basically at the person’s tribute night, adding he was privileged to be alive to hear his.

“From all these tributes, it seems that I’m already dead, waiting to be buried. I thought it was a night we would come together to merry and dance with the musicians ready, but…,” he reeled out emotionally.

It would be recalled that earlier, a pot pourri of eulogies, encomiums, goodwill messages and outright praises have flowed from the dignitaries to the living legend, whose contributions to the field of journalism cannot be overemphasized.

Leading the array of encomiums and goodwill messages, President Tinubu, speaking through his representative, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted that Sam Amuka has etched his name in “the conscience of our people, and his voice has long served as a compass and conscience for the Nigerian nation.

“Today, we celebrate the legacy of patriotism without blemish, which makes Uncle Sam one of the most enduring voices in Nigeria’s media and democratic revolution. He is the institutional memory of Nigerian journalism, with fingerprints on iconic newspapers like the Daily Times, Punch, and Vanguard Newspaper.

“These newspapers are not just publications; they are chronicles of our national life, reflecting our hopes, struggles, and trials; behind these murals stood a man of immeasurable principle and courage.

“He is not just a journalist, but a guardian of our national conscience, a centurion of our democracy, and a titan of press freedom in Africa.

“Without voices like Uncle Sam’s, our journey to democratic governance might have taken a darker path. We celebrate him as a warrior who fought with facts, not fists, and with principle, not propaganda.

“At 90, Uncle Sam remains arguably the oldest practising journalist in Nigeria. Still curious, still committed, still standing, we honour him not just with words, but with our commitment to a free, fearless, fair, and responsible media.”

Also eulogising the distinguished pen pusher, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, who were part of the brains behind the organization of the 90th birthday soiree, observed the long number of years they have known the veteran. While Obaigbena said the idea of the party was muted 30 years ago, Osoba said he has known him for a whopping 60 years.

“It’s been an honour to host this celebration for Uncle Sam today. Interestingly, the idea for this party was first conceived 30 years ago, when I mentioned to Uncle Sam that we would be hosting an evening event, and he jokingly replied that he wouldn’t be around by then,” Obaigbena said.

On his part, Osoba noted that “Today, we’re celebrating Uncle Sam’s special day, but I must admit, he didn’t want a big fuss. He preferred a low-key, informal gathering with plenty of music and dancing.

“I’ve known Uncle Sam for over 60 years, and I can attest that he’s a complex and multifaceted individual. Beneath his calm exterior lies a whirlwind of energy and strong opinions.

“As the Guild of Veterans, we wanted to honour Uncle Sam in a way that would make him happy. So, I visited him at home and we had a lively discussion, exchanging playful jabs and jokes. Eventually, he agreed to our plans, on the condition that the celebration would be informal and fun-filled.

In his message on X, Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mba, said in part, “I celebrate an icon and a perfect gentleman, who is not only a media giant, but has also nurtured giants through his mentorship. His establishment of Vanguard with a motto of a better life for the people was for him a continuation of using the media space to enthrone good.

“For a man who refuses to celebrate himself despite the opportunities available to him, it is only proper that those whom he has positively affected have chosen the occasion of his 90th birthday to celebrate his positive passion for mankind.”

Others, who lent their voices to express great regards for the nonagerian included the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper, Dame Maiden Ibru; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, Prof Wole Soyinka, Guild of Veterans, Guild of Editors, ThisDay Alumni Association and others.

The night, beyond speeches, was also a meeting point for good music, led by ageless maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, sumptuous dishes of local and intercontinental standards and outright fun as superinded over by Dare Art Alade as the anchor.

The role call of dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Chairman, ThisDay and Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi

Others included former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Afenifere Leader, Chief Bode George; Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Dr Donald Duke; former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola; founder, Business Day Newspaper, Frank Aigbogun; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Former INEC REC, Muhammad Kudu Haruna; Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, and Publisher, Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex Ibru.

THE MAN, SAM AMUKA-PEMU

The media icon was born on June 13, 1935 born in Sapele, Delta State, southern Nigeria, into the family of the late Pa Amuka-Pemu and Madam Teshoma Amuka-Pemu, both of whom died in May 2014.

A journalist of repute, columnist and publisher, Uncle Sam as he was came to be known, founded the Vanguard Newspapers, growing it to become one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers. His journey to establishing Vanguard in 1983 was as a result of a soured relationship with his colleague, the Aboderins, after they co-founder of The Punch, in 1971 one of the most widely read newspapers in Nigeria.

Earlier, he served as the Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria, and the first editor of the Sunday Punch before he established The Punch with his friend, the late Olu Aboderin, in 1971.

Owing to his demure and classy practice, Amuka-Pemu was described as a “Gentleman of the Press” by President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday. He was also described as an icon and a leading light in Nigerian journalism by Nduka Obaigbena, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.

Today, he is revered as the oldest practising media professional in Nigeria, and has been cited by peers. A book entitled From 1939 to the Vanguard of Modern Journalism written by Kola Muslim Animasaun, who also trained under him, acknowledged his immense contributions to journalism in Nigeria.

On this 90th birthday, the media world rises in unison to raise oa toast to one of the very best the industry has produced, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu.