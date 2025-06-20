Atiku Dismisses Tinubu’s Visit to Benue As Political Grandstanding

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue, calling it a ‘political spectacle’ rather than a sincere effort to address the State’s security issues or sympathise with victims of violence.

Atiku’s media adviser Paul Ibe made the comments during a media interview in Abuja on Thursday. He accused the Tinubu administration of focusing on political drama instead of finding real solutions to the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Ibe said: “It’s commendable when a leader empathises with the people; offering a shoulder to lean on and sharing in their grief is a mark of true leadership. However, the visit was marred by political theatrics. Children were lined up on the highway, waving at the president in the rain; subjecting them to such conditions was unnecessary.”

He also criticised the government’s failure to tackle the root causes of insecurity, pointing out that despite the deaths of over 200 people in recent attacks, there have been no arrests.

“The same security agencies that failed to prevent or investigate this tragedy were quick to tear gas peaceful protesters demanding accountability for their safety. This is unacceptable,” Ibe said.

He further took aim at the Tinubu administration’s general handling of governance, accusing it of misunderstanding the real nature of Nigeria’s security problems.

“When you misdiagnose a problem, the solution will inevitably be flawed; garbage in, garbage out. Look at the individuals heading the security portfolios: they’re politicians, not experts. They’re focused on political gains rather than the demands of their roles,” he remarked.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity in governance, arguing that the exclusion of certain regions, religions, and ethnic groups by the Tinubu government has worsened instability.

“Inclusiveness is a tool for national unity and stability. When you dismiss or alienate people, they will inevitably create chaos,” Ibe stated.

Ibe also criticised the administration’s early focus on the 2027 elections, saying it has distracted from more urgent national concerns.

“The focus on 2027 is distracting from pressing issues, leaving problems unaddressed and insecurity rampant. There’s nothing new this administration has introduced to tackle these challenges,” he added.

His comments come at a time of growing public frustration with the federal government’s response to insecurity.