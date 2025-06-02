Adding Value
Adding Value: Always Show Gratitude by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Gratitude is the one of the best currencies on planet earth, especially when properly utilized. Gratitude is just being grateful and being grateful is just expressing appreciation, concern and acknowledgement for favour received.
Gratitude; like relationship, value, skill, network, education, is a currency. Note that currency is not limited to money. Gratitude is much more than that.
A key determining factor towards identifying a person with a grateful heart, is the person’s attitude when he has or doesn’t have. How a person acts when he has money, and how a person acts when he doesn’t have money speak volumes. For example, when someone wants to know a loyal person, it’s advisable to remove the benefits the person normally receives because of the relationship they have with someone. If for example, someone asks you for money and you politely decline, watch the person’s attitude.
A person with a genuine heart of gratitude always go over and beyond to appreciate anyone, who has shown them favour, especially during their time of need. They hardly forget such good deeds. I can vividly remember when I was experiencing a financial meltdown during my formative years in U.S.A, and out of the blues, one of my mentors called me to inquire how I was faring, I used the opportunity to share with him my predicament, and was surprised how he used emotional intelligence to not only boost my moral, but also gave me eight hundred dollars. In all honesty, I do thank him almost every six months and yearly whenever I remember the good deeds until he felt uncomfortable with such an act and advised me to stop because according to him, that’s the least he could do.
You can be grateful even when life does not favour you. For instance, one might be looking for an opportunity and the opportunity doesn’t show up. Sometimes, it can be a blessing in disguise, because we might not know what was likely to happen in the near future. Imagine one applying for a job, and gets rejected for the position, only for the person to realize much later he would have experienced a toxic relationship both with respect to the work culture and human relationship which would have caused more harm than good to him. Also, imagine a scene where a man intends to a marry a lady or lady intends to marry a guy, and due to reasons beyond their comprehension, it didn’t work out, only for both parties to realize not only were they not compatible in terms of tolerance, they also had different spirits, values, vision and mindsets towards life.
This is the reason I personally don’t force relationships, opportunities or anything in life. I like the natural cause of life to always play itself out knowing fully well that the cup of water I will drink will never pass me by.
In the journey of life, I have come to realize the importance of not being desperate for opportunities. Patience has taught me, at the right time, everything will align well. I have had opportunities to make presentations, proposals in addition to meeting highly resourceful people, sometimes, the outcome is quite favorable, other times, it opens doors for more conversation, but one thing is certain I learnt something new from each engagement, but more importantly, I was grateful for the opportunity.
When we talk of patience, it is normal for one to feel a little bit worried if they are ripe for marriage, and no suitable partner is coming; it is normal for one to be concerned when the job is not coming through despite one acquiring all the necessary skills and qualifications; it’s normal for one to put in all the necessary work yet still finds it hard to break through. If you are in his state, I will strongly recommend you appreciate the process and gain inherent lessons associated with the experience.
It’s sad many people don’t know how to apply the principles of gratitude. Gratitude is like a knife, if you use the sharp side, it will hurt you and if you use the blunt side it won’t hurt like the sharp side. Do you know there’s how one will say thank you, and it will appear ungrateful and there’s how someone will say thank you for a little and inconsequential act, and it will attract a greater opportunity. That’s simply how life works. The way, manner, and style a person displays gratitude speaks volume. Gratitude is truly a skill which needs to be understudied.
Gratitude has many sides; let’s talk about the positive aspect of gratitude. Sometimes, some people complain of being the only child or not having family members, but they fail to understand that your family drama is the dream of an orphan. Your dirty dishes are evidence you have eaten. According to Reno Omokri, “your noisy house is proof you have active, healthy children. Your tired body is a sign you have work. And your jalopy car will make pedestrians jumpy and happy. Many of the things we complain about in life are signs that God has blessed us. Billions of people on Earth will gladly trade their lives for ours. Take time to give thanks to God.”
Again, gratitude has many sides; it all depends on the one a progressive mind decides to look on. Did you know that two people can experience pain, and they will react differently? Did you know some students might be in the same class but not all of them have the same level of vision on graduation? A group of people might be working on a project, but not all of them have the same mindset, ideology and vision for life.
Gratitude cuts accross all barriers of life. Whether life treats you fairly or unfairly, don’t be harsh on yourself, just accept your faith with a good attitude, and you will be surprised to see how the universe will work in alignment for you.
In summary, regardless of what life throws at you, endeavor to practice gratitude.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Managing Emotions with Meditations and Reflections by Henry Ukazu
Dear destiny Friends,
The constant truth remains that every living being feels things differently, and at the same time, reacts differently to situations.
Much as everyone faces challenges in the journey of time, the individual reaction to each of the challenges ultimately determines the difference. Whether it is failure in relationship, business, health, personal or even professional life, it’s important to note that no one is alone; everyone has a fair share of the challenges of life, but the ultimate difference is how one manages the situation. These challenges can lead to high profile emotions.
In the course of this analysis, however, two powerful forces in the management of emotions or the vicissitudes of life, which are meditation and reflection, will be highlighted.
Emotions are powerful because they can push you to greatness and can also make you make the greatest loss of your life. Let’s think about it for a minute, how many times have people said something they later regretted? How many emotions have been broken because of uncontrolled emotions? How many opportunities have been lost because someone reacted impulsively instead of thinking things through? It should be noted, if you cannot control your emotions, they will control you and when they control you, they will make you weak and easily manipulated.
As we experience life in different dimensions, waves will come, some will be storms, while some will be current. One of the greatest skills one can have is staying calm in the midst of pressure, stressful situations or in the face of adversity, and this is because one is able to train their mind.
Managing emotions is not as easy as it appears. Imagine loving someone and you get hurt by the person. Trust me, it will surely hit you hard, the only time one might not feel so bad is when they don’t really like the person. Managing emotions is like managing human relationships. It’s a skill that needs to be cultivated. The ability to manage people is an uncommon skill. Before you can manage people, one should be able to manage themself. This is because human beings are the most difficult set of people to manage.
One of the most treasured skills any human being can have is building sustainable relationships. Building a solid relationship is like building a house on a solid foundation. One don’t need to be afraid if the house will collapse because the foundation is very strong. In the same way, when friendship has been truly tested and loyalty established, one don’t need to fear if betrayal will set in and if it does, one has to endeavor to manage it well because life happens sometimes.
Training your mind to stay in every situation is like training the muscle, at first it’s difficult because you feel like reacting immediately, but the ability to stay calm can be a game change which will pay off much more. Imagine being at the gym, you won’t get muscle but overtime you will get muscle when you constantly lift weight. That’s how one trains the mind, overtime, one will grow in maturity.
This process requires patience and consistency. Some days you will succeed, some days, you will fall back to old habits. The key is to keep going. Every time you stay calm instead of reacting, you strengthen your mental discipline, every time you take a deep breath without speaking, you build emotional intelligence, everytime you let go of something that is not worth your peace, you take back your emotional power.
Make a firm commitment to train your mind, the next time you feel frustrated. If people provoke you to breathe, if life throws a challenge at you, step back before reacting. A person who has mastered his emotions has mastered life.
How to manage your emotion
Awareness: Aware is a great way to manage emotions. There are several ways to observe how you feel when somebody says something negative to you. You respond with intelligence. Self and social awareness is a critical tool for emotional intelligence.
Detach from need to always react
When an irrational act comes across your way, you don’t have to respond immediately. Most times we are quick to respond. Maturity teaches one not to respond to everything, learn to be selective on what you react to, and you do this by selecting your battles. This act helps to conserve your power. Sometimes, we allow small disagreements to affect our mindset. Moral: know what worth your time.
It’s instructive to note that you can’t control everything, but you can control yourself. Life happens, so don’t try to control what is out of your hands, that’s basically a waste of energy. The words you tell yourself shape your emotions and your emotions shape your actions. When you take control of your thoughts and actions, you take control of your life.
To manage emotions, we have to stop listening to our emotions and instead make our feelings listen to us because our emotions can be a trap for us. Whether as a man or lady, when you allow your emotions to control, you will become a slave to the person. It’s just like money, most people are slaves to money because they allow money to control them instead of controlling money.
As a man, when you allow anger to take a hold of you, it will cloud your sense of reasoning, and when that happens, one will understand that actions have consequences. In the same way, some ladies are loyal and slave to their feelings. They allow temporary pain to have permanent stain and pain to their life. If only they had applied a little bit of caution and discernment, they would have gotten a different result.
When it comes to managing your emotions, what you focus on, grows. It’s advisable to choose peace over chaos. The calmer you are, the stronger you become. When you feel stress, anger and frustration, your mind will amplify it, but when you focus on solutions, you develop inner strength.
Do you know that in managing your emotions, you can feel angry and act calm. This is the highest of an emotional intelligence a balanced leader can exhibit.
It is instructive to note that we don’t belong to our feelings. Our feelings belong to us. We control how we want to feel, but most times as humans we don’t know the power we have. The feeling of sadness and joy is entirely up to us. We allow circumstances to dictate how we feel, what we fail to understand is that circumstances don’t say who we are, they reveal who we are. For instance, one might have little or no cash, imagine receiving a huge credit alert, it will change one’s attitude. That’s how we allow our emotions to control us.
Let’s switch the scenario to a case where a man has no cash to solve his problems, and some tries to offer him cash through fraudulent means, if he rejects the money, that tells you he’s in charge of his emotions and feelings.
Let’s see another situation where a man trying to talk to a lady, the man might have the resources and appurtenance that comes with wooing a lady, and the lady refuses on the ground that he does not appeal to her. Ordinarily, most ladies will give him to the man’s requests, but for this lady, there are qualities that appeal to her more. That means she manages she’s not a slave to her feelings and emotions.
In conclusion, when you wake up every day, you have the right to tell yourself how you feel or let your feelings control you. You can either feel depressed or speak to the depression and order it to transform into an expression of joy. Trust me when you, it will obey you. Don’t be mastered by your emotions. Instead, master them, and you will matter in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the founder of Gloemi. He's a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Dele Momodu: Happy 65th Birthday to a Humble Man by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is with great pleasure that I write to you today about an extraordinarily great man who is celebrating his unique, scintillating and surreal birthday on this auspicious day.
One may be wondering who is this great man in question? He’s no other person than the great Chief Dele Momodu, the Chairman of Ovation Media Group, who was born on May 16, 1960.
According to my spiritual mentor, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, he’s not preaching about Jesus Christ, who he heard about, he’s talking and preaching about Jesus Christ whom he has experienced. In the same manner, I am not talking about Dr. Dele Momodu whom I have heard about, I am talking about Dr. Dele Momodu who I have personally experienced. When I talk about experience, I have spoken to him for over a thousand hours. In fact, he once stated on a live Instagram program, he talks to me more than everyone in the world.
Let me begin by talking about the humble beginning of Chief Momodu. Chief Dele Momodu really had a humble beginning. His father died when he was barely 13 years old. One can imagine when life was in stock for him as a 13years old boy. According to him, his mother was poor and unlettered. Ordinarily, in the eyes and hearts of men, the future appeared bleak and insecure, but as the saying goes, the way of man is different from the ways of God. As we proceed you will discover how faithful God appeared to him.
The life of Dr. Momodu can be described as a testimony because life seems to be very fair to him. There have been situations when life seems to be coming to an end for him and out of the blues, God will send a destiny helper to him. One thing that is certain about this great man is that he has a charming personality. You can’t see him and hate him unless you are a witchcraft spirit. It may surprise you to know that Chief Dele Momodu’s enemy loves him because he tells them the raw truth when they either need to hear it or when they consult him.
The doggedness of Chief Dele Momodu was first felt when he had to retake the West African Examination Council three times to secure admission. Coming from a teenager with an extremely humble background, most times, one is not given an opportunity to thrive, but here is the young Momodu who is making a name for himself by not giving up on himself even when friends, relatives have already given up on him. His late mother once asked him if he was cursed when he couldn’t get his West African Examination Council results and Jamb cancelled results. As God will have it, he was able to secure admission to study Yoruba at Obafemi Awolowo University. Upon graduation, he applied to study Literature in English and thereby became the only Nigerian that read Yoruba language with master’s in literature in English language.
On 30 July 2016, Momodu was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree (PhD) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, earning him the title “Doctor of Humane”.
Upon graduation, getting a job was very hard for him, he began to freelance, luck and fate found him when he got an opportunity to work for Chief Moshood Abiola African Concord Newspaper and in two years time he became the highest paid editor in Nigeria.
Chief Dele Momodu’s love for humanity and good governance can be felt when he opposed bad governance from 1978 till date. He has always stated he has always been in the opposition party. He played a critical role in restoring peace in Sierra Leone, Rwanda and other African countries.
Dr. Momodu is one man I can say he rose from grass to grace. Here’s a man whose father died when he was barely 13 years old. His mother, a poor unlettered woman who knows the value of education went over and beyond to positively send his child to school. I guess she has the premonition that apart from God, education is the only gateway that can shape their future. She was so right because even the Bible states in Proverbs 4:13, your education is your life, guard it very well and proverbs 1:7 states “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.
One may be wondering why I had to quote the Bible. Well, it is instructive to note that Dr. Momodu is a child of destiny because how can you describe a man who was evicted from the house with this mother because they couldn’t pay the rent, they resorted to find a temporary solace in the church to a man who has met Presidents of different countries who have engaged him on a one – on – one personal basis, met with world leaders, and travelled to more than 60 countries.
One may be wondering what made it possible for Chief Dele Momodu to achieve all these great strides. The answer is very simple, he has been able to achieve this feat because of his brand, Ovation Media Group ( Ovation International Magazine) which makes him irresistible, but importantly Dr. Momodu has the “God factor” in his life. It won’t be out of place if you call him a child of destiny because his life seems to be more than an uncommon one.
Looking back to his humble beginnings, I doubt if anyone will give him an opportunity to thrive because he has little or no support for him except his belief in God, belief in himself and dare-devil mindset. Yes, I said it because Dr. Momodu is an avid strategic risk taker. He has taken routes which are less travelled by many people and by the grace of God he has come out stronger. The strangest thing about Chief Dele Momodu is that the more you look, the less you see.
I can him the mentor of mentors because he embodies a lot of qualities in me. Above he is the definition of a pinnacle mentor. Of all the qualities he possesses, the one that endears to him is his sophisticated level of humility and selfless spirit.
Dr. Momodu has received hundreds of awards and honors for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry and the fashion industry
Love for good governance and exile:
In 1993, Momodu resigned to join the Moshood Abiola presidential campaign organization. Momodu was arrested and detained at Alagbon Close in Lagos, after the annulment of the 12 June presidential election by General Ibrahim Babagida He was punished by the reigning dictatorship for his pro-democratic views but was undeterred. He was to be arrested in 1995 and charged with treason by the government of Sani Abacha, then a dictator. Momodu was accused of being one of the brains behind the pirate radio station, Radio Freedom (later Radio Kudirat), after the murder of Alhaja kudira Abiola, Momodu managed to escape by masquerading as a farmer through the Seme border into Cotonou, in Benin Republic, from where he fled to Togo, Ghana and eventually to the United Kingdom. For three agonizing years, he could not re-enter his homeland, Nigeria.
Business
Momodu started Ovation International in 1996 while still in exile. After the death of Abiola in prison, and the subsequent death of his military ruler Sani Abacha, Momodu ended his exile. Since then, he has expanded Ovation International, and is now one of Africa’s most popular celebrities.
Political career
Dr. Momdou’s passion for good governance continued when he wass fraustred with Nigerian leaders. Instead of lamenting like Jeremiah, he contested for the position of president of the federal republic of Nigeria under the Labour Party, during the 2011 presidential election Unfortunately, the Labour Party dropped out of the presidential race and he ended up running under the platform of the National Conscience Party and lost to President Goodluck Jonathan in the general elections.
In February 2022, he declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria, on the platform of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, but lost the ticket to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Dr. Momodu always describes himself as a man of modest income who has become a global citizen.
As I am about to end this article, let me state some obvious facts, The story of my life will not be complete without the mention of Aare Dele Momodu, a man of many immeasurable qualities. One thing about this great man is that he is largely underrated, but those who know him know for a fact, he is a patriot who stands for the right principles, ideology, values, causes, and what he believes.
Today, l boldly state, he is one of the great men if not the greatest man God used to give me visibility. I say this because apart from my book in which he wrote the foreword, nothing has given me prominence in the world than my writing skills.
I have been writing since 2012 on my blog, but in 2018, he gave me the opportunity to write on his platform The Boss Newspaper, and since then, l have developed a keen interest in writing and have not missed a single week of publishing articles about self and human capacity development.
When we talk of mentorship, l learnt the art from him. When we talk of intentionality, l learnt it from him. When we talk of humility, l learnt it from him, when we talk of strategic networking, l learnt it from him. When we talk of working hard and smart, l learnt it from him. When we talk of being objective, speaking truth to power, and being selfless to humanity, l learnt the art from him. I can go on and on, but as the sage will say, a word is enough for the wise.
Sir, as you celebrate your 65th birthday, I pray for more blessing, good health, and the mercy of God upon your life. Amen.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the founder of Gloemi. He's a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Disguised Blessings by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is no doubt everyone experiences different levels of pain and disappointment when things or life don’t go as planned. Many thoughts naturally run through minds. Depending on the issue on the ground, one might wonder what he did wrong, or what he could have done differently. More questions such as ‘was my request too much, did I act too fast or slow, was my approach bad, was my work untidy, did I under prepare will continually flash tbrough the mind? No doubt, the mind will be busy wondering what caused the failure.
Ordinarily, they are supposed to make us feel frustrated, especially when it is an opportunity we have been praying to have. Imagine having an idol, celebrity or an influential leader who can change your life giving you an opportunity, but for reasons beyond your comprehension or articulation, you couldn’t seize the moment to create a lasting impression; an lost opportunity.
Trust me, I can relate to the feeling having experienced similar fate on several occasions. There are relationships that I have lost either because I was naïve or couldn’t nurture it well. However, one may try to look at it, life may not always go as planned; one may be planning out his life and God or the universe will be planning something else. Sometimes, what we thought might be good for ourselves, might not really be good for us.
Let me share a practical story; during my formative years in the United States of America, I worked as a security officer for a decent amount of time, while still applying to many other companies. Though I couldn’t secure a decent paying job, I didn’t lose hope either, I kept my hope alive. It is important to state that I was frustrated and felt depressed. I wondered when my life will change for the better. It got to a stage I felt only a miracle can change the course of my life because people who have less capacity, competency and capability than me were getting opportunities and I began to wonder if I was cursed. Many thoughts were running through my mind. But what gave strength were the words of my Registrar while at New York Law School. According to him, if you lose all options, don’t lose hope.
One thing I did was to maximise my present status as a security officer and used the opportunity to network during the day. I attended events of interest in the morning, afternoon and nights. Sometimes. I will go to work from the event.
In all honesty, I didn’t know the people I met during my formative years while working as a security officer will be instrumental to who I am today, and what I will be doing in the near future. Why do I say this? I know for a fact, assuming I had a decent paying job after my law school program, I doubt if I would have had time to write my first book and as well, attend events and network with the high and mighty in the society.
When I look back, I will say this is a disguised blessing because all these people came in handy to support my work when I published my book.
Furthermore, there was a time I missed a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award event, an award that could have changed the course of my life. While I was troubled by the incident, a mentor of mine said to me, “don’t grieve for what didn’t happen because what didn’t happen could prevent disaster from happening”. This is so true because sometimes we might not know the people we meet, who can do harm to us in the nearest future which we might not know, so the creator of the universe can cause a scene or situation that will prevent the relationship from going forward.
It can also be a case where one is looking for a job, and the job might be that which will consume the fellow in the nearest future. So, when one gets denied the opportunity of working, instead of crying over spilled milk, consider seeing it as disguised blessing, which can be a bigger company that might offer you more benefits. It can also be a case of maybe, your destiny helper might be in the company that offers you less pay as opposed to a bigger company that one is aspiring to get, but was denied.
In the journey of life, sometimes one must refuse to capitalize on one’s gain, this is because anyone can do that, but what’s more important is to profit from the loss, because that requires a certain degree of intelligence.
Disguised blessings can come in different forms, for instance while some people are begging because one of their legs is amputated, another person has won Gold at Paralympics because both legs are amputated and thereby receiving global recognition.
Life is about perspective; how you see it is how it will reflect on you. Life itself is a mirror; it depends on the lens you are using to view it. If you believe that life happens to you, you will be the beggar in that situation. But if you know that you happen to life, you will be bigger instead of being a beggar. So, wake up every day and don’t gauge how you feel that day. Instead, tell yourself how you want to feel on any given day. Be the driver of your life, not a passenger.
In conclusion, when you have done what you are supposed to, and life still doesn’t turn out as expected, instead of feeling frustrated, try looking at it from the angle of disguised blessings by learning the inherent lessons the said situation is bringing to your table of life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the founder of Gloemi. He's a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design Your and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
