Headline
FG Drags Natasha to Court for Defamation, Lists Akpabio, Yahaya Bello As Witnesses
The Federal Government has filed a criminal suit against the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over comments she made on national television that were allegedly deemed defamatory.
The case, marked CR/297/25, was filed on May 16, 2025, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, with Akpoti-Uduaghan listed as the sole defendant.
According to court documents, the government is charging the senator under Section 391 of the Penal Code (Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990) for allegedly “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.”
The said comments were allegedly made during a live broadcast of Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on April 3, 2025, where Akpoti-Uduaghan was said to have criticised unnamed individuals in a manner the government claimed was defamatory.
Count two of the charges accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of “making an imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.
“That you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on or about the 3rd day of April 2025, during the same Politics Today programme on Channels Television in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, made the following imputation concerning Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.
“It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me. When he met with him, he then emphasised that I should be killed, but I should be killed in Kogi.
“You knew or had reason to believe that such imputations would harm the reputation of Yahaya Adoza Bello, former Governor of Kogi State”, the charge added.
Among the witnesses lined up to testify include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, who are identified in court filings as the nominal complainants.
Other witnesses listed include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru, and police investigators Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba, who were involved in probing the matter.
The former Kogi governor had in April, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan, of making defamatory statements against him.
The former Kogi governor alleged that during a homecoming event on April 1, 2025, in Okehi Local Government Area, the female lawmaker ‘maliciously’ defamed him and accused him of being involved in an assassination plot.
The case comes amid ongoing political tensions surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate earlier this year. Her suspension sparked widespread criticism and allegations of political persecution.
Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of targeting her after she rejected his alleged sexual advances, claiming that her suspension was orchestrated to silence her.
She made the allegations following the altercation over sitting arrangement in the Senate Chamber that led to Akpabio ordering the sergeant-at-arms to eject her from the chamber when she rejected the seat offered to her.
She is challenging her suspension at the Federal High Court, where the hearing has been scheduled for June 27.
Source: ICIR
Headline
APC Govs Forum, Others Adopt Tinubu As Sole Candidate for 2027 Presidential Race
The All Progressives Congress has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its flag bearer in the 2027 presidential elections.
The Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, announced this on Thursday, on behalf of its National Working Committee, at its National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.
The endorsement came hours after APC governors and lawmakers cast a vote of confidence on the president and endorsed him for a second term.
Headline
Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price by N15
Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced another reduction of N15 in the price of its high-quality Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
As a result of this reduction, Nigerians will now purchase the product at the following prices: N875 per litre in Lagos; N885 per litre in the South West; N895 per litre in the North West and North Central, while it will be sold for N905 per litre in the South East, South South, and North East.
These prices will apply through all its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde.
The refinery called on other marketers to join its expanding network of partners, thereby demonstrating their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy, which advocates for the prioritisation of locally-produced goods and services.
Since the commencement of operations, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently implemented cost-reduction strategies aimed at delivering tangible savings to Nigerians.
In February 2025, the company carried out two price reductions on petrol, resulting in a total decrease of N125 per litre.
This was followed by a further reduction of approximately N45 per litre in April.Additionally, the prices of other key products, such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), have been significantly lowered, improving affordability across transportation, industrial, and domestic energy sectors.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently reassured Nigerians of price stability despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economy.
“By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience—aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.
“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians,” it stated.Dangote Petroleum Refinery further assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.Recall that only last Tuesdsy, the founder of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, was named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy list.The list recognises the 100 most influential leaders shaping the future of philanthropy worldwide.The list, published by TIME Magazine, includes Aliko Dangote, whose Foundation spends an average of $35 million annually on programmes across Africa, alongside other global figures in charitable work, such as Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, and Melinda Gates, all of whom were recognised as Titans.
Headline
Glamour, Glitz, Razzmatazz As Top Society Celebrates Aare Dele Momodu @65
By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan
It was more than the description of a carnival in comparison to the events that took place to celebrate the 65th birthday of one of the iconic personalities out of Africa, Aare (Dr.) Dele Momodu.
In commemoration of the landmark event, Aare Dele Momodu, who is the proud recipient of multiple awards and traditional titles including Aare Tayese of Iwoland, Akinrogun of Gbongan land, Onigege Ara of Jogaland, Ogwanusi of Imeri Kingdom Onunakwuruoha 1 of Etiti, and Bashorun of Oke-Ila, pulled all the available stops to give himself, friends, family members, the media world, colleagues, associates and in fact, the general public the treat of their lives. Drums were rolled out, trumpets bellowed, hands clapped and voices rang out in melodious admiration and acceptance of one, who has painstakingly paid his dues in the fields he loves most, and among humanity.
The week long activities that culminated in the grand finale celebration accomodated unveiling of magnificent edifices in Modakeke, Osun State, Ihievbe, Edo State, Alalubosa, Ibadan, Oyo State, where the audacious Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, for training of aspiring leaders is situated.
Aare Dele Momodu, who is also called Bob Dee or Bob Doo by members of his kitchen cabinet and inner caucus friends, is an A-list media titan one can easily add to the league of Africa’s most influential and celebrated journalists, who has remained a global voice for African greatness and excellence, and of course true to their calling. Here is one man, who in all his years of public and private practice, has never been distracted, especially by filthy lucre.
Amiable, humble, selfless and reliable, he is probably the only one among his peers, who do not only have friends across the globe, but has a retinue of many young friends on account of his sterling relationships and accomplishments in and out of the media industry, and of course, his mentorship disposition.
As a former presidential aspirant, he is widely recognized and known for his vision, fearless voice and consistency in standing on the side of the people always – supporting democratic principles, transparent and good leadership and equality.
The birthday celebrations kickstarted proper at the prestigious Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos where Momodu gathered the crème de la crème of society for the second edition of the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture tagged “HOW TO END HUNGER AND POVERTY IN AFRICA”.
The ceremony which had the Former Head of State and two-terms President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR) as the Guest lecturer and the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as Chief Host, did not disappoint in content and delivery.
Anchored by veteran journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, with assistance from Mr. Ogunlana, and with preliminaries including the introduction of guests, recitation of the National Anthem and welcome address by the host, Aare Momodu, expressed profound gratitude to all attendees for coming to felicitate with him, concluded, the stage was therefore, set for the business of the day.
In his lecture, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo whose extensive and profound knowledge and experience on leadership, carefully examined the difference between relative and abject poverty, adding that the extermination of hunger is essential to ending abject poverty.
Identifying inequitable distribution of resources, insecurity and insufficient educational empowerment as core issues affecting poverty and hunger, Obasanjo insisted that addressing these crucial issues are essential for Africa’s socio-economic reformation towards eradicating poverty and hunger in Africa.
Also lending his voice to the discourse, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, charged Nigerians to be patriotic as a way to break free from poverty while describing Aare Momodu as a man of grace, honour and divine favour which is evident in the calibre of dignitaries present at the event.
He prayed for the celebrant to grow in wisdom, long life and good health.
Responding, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, who was the honoured host, enlivened the mood with thanksgiving songs, celebrating the life and accomplishments of the media titan.
According to him, “Having the fear of God is essential and also to be a good listener. If you have the fear of God, you will do the right thing always. You cannot lure my brother, Dele Momodu with money because he speaks the truth always.
“Education is very important for good leadership. I have learnt from my Baba Obasanjo to be prudent and to have integrity as a leader,” Adeleke said.
Representing His Excellency, Dr. John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana, the wife of Ghana’s richest man, Mrs Edwina Asoma Banda, said the government and people of Ghana are proud of the celebrant. She said the celebrant has been a brother, father and mentor to her and her late husband, praying for God’s blessings, long life, good health, divine favor and grace upon his life.
More goodwill messages were received from Dr. Bode Olajumoke, Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe and many others, who all asserted the celebrant’s indelible impact on humanity, politics and the media.
One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of compilation of the celebrant’s achievements in a document by the hardworking staff of Ovation Media Group, led by the Group Editor, Mr. Eric Elezuo. In an elaborate display of gratitude, the staff eulogized Momodu and sang happy birthday songs in his honour.
The Lecture was rounded off with a vote of thanks by Yole Momodu, the celebrant’s second son.
THE MOTHER-OF-ALL RECEPTION AT THE BALMORAL, FEDERAL PALACE HOTEL
With the leadership lecture concluded, guests converged on the luxurious Balmoral Convention Centre, within the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos where dignitaries and all attendees were lavishly pampered with the best of cuisines, music and entertainment. Again, it was a testament to Momodu’s clout in Nigeria because ‘this’ reception was well attended.
Anchored by the duo of Gbenga Adeyinka and Tunde Adewale (Tee A), the event brightened up to exclusive fun and laughter, amid the ambience of a beautifully decorated hall.
It was Pastor Dotun Ojelabi that said the prayer followed by the grand arrival of the celebrant with cheering and applause from guests.
A video documentary chronicling the life and legacy of the celebrant was shown on screen after which Chief Rasaq Okoya and Chief Samuel Adedoyin offered prayers and spoke glowingly about the man of the moment, Dele Momodu.
The cake-cutting ceremony was supervised by Otunba Femi Pedro as the word, J-E-S-U-S was spelled.
While Malas foods, Jimone catering, Lorinda catering and Sagriell drinks handled victuals, the jazziest musical band in town, Shuga Band and ageless Commander (Evangelist) Ebenezer Obey, thrilled the celebrant, family, friends including the ever-energetic Governor Adeleke through what was an evening of fun and excitement with great music. The toast of Nigeria’s pop and afrobeat world, Davido appearance to the wild applause of the guests.
The night had all the trappings of a wow event, showcasing a fitting way to celebrate one of the true icons of journalism in Nigeria.
Among those that graced the occasion were Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), wife of Ogun State Governor, H.E Bamidele Dapo Abiodun, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, Erelu Olajumoke Fadeyi, High Chief Alex Duduyemi, Founder Eleganza group of companies, Chief Rasaq Okoya and wife, Chief (Mrs) Shade Okoya, Otunba Femi Pedro, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Representing Ghana, Mrs Edwina Asoma Banda, Founder Hip TV, Ayo Animashaun, Founder GTBank, Mr. Fola Adeola, Retired AIG of Police, Chief Tunji Alapini, former presidential spokesperson, Chief Femi Adesina, renowned Nigerian entertainer, Ken Calebs Olumese, Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, Chief Ezekiel Fatoye, Dr. Bode Olajumoke, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Prof. Anthony Kila, Mr. Tony Okoroji, representing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Abdulrasheed Shehu, representing Aliko Dangote, Sir Tony Chiejina, Dr. Quincy Ayodele, Dr. Sani Saidu Baba, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, Mr. Kolade James, Aare Adams Ganiu, Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade, Prince Aderemi Sijuwade, Olori Ladun Sijuwade, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, Founder Doyin group of companies, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, Otunba Olawale Okunniyi, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, Asiwaju Seun Oloketuyi, SSA to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Michael Effiong; Editor, Ovation Media Group, Mr. Eric Elezuo and Wife, Mr. Jimi Eniola, Yes Magazine Publisher, Mr. Azuh Arinze, Prince Aseperi Adeyemi and multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido.
The Oracle: The ECOWAS Transhumance Protocol and Need for Urgent Review (Pt.1)
Friday Sermon: De Don Come! A Revisit
Time to Pause and Reason: Open Letter to His Excellency Peter Obi and South East Political Gladiators
Follow Me to APC or Resign, Umo Eno Tells Appointees
APC Govs Forum, Others Adopt Tinubu As Sole Candidate for 2027 Presidential Race
FG Drags Natasha to Court for Defamation, Lists Akpabio, Yahaya Bello As Witnesses
UBA Emerges Strongest Nigerian Brand in 2025
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations