Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price by N15

By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan

It was more than the description of a carnival in comparison to the events that took place to celebrate the 65th birthday of one of the iconic personalities out of Africa, Aare (Dr.) Dele Momodu.

In commemoration of the landmark event, Aare Dele Momodu, who is the proud recipient of multiple awards and traditional titles including Aare Tayese of Iwoland, Akinrogun of Gbongan land, Onigege Ara of Jogaland, Ogwanusi of Imeri Kingdom Onunakwuruoha 1 of Etiti, and Bashorun of Oke-Ila, pulled all the available stops to give himself, friends, family members, the media world, colleagues, associates and in fact, the general public the treat of their lives. Drums were rolled out, trumpets bellowed, hands clapped and voices rang out in melodious admiration and acceptance of one, who has painstakingly paid his dues in the fields he loves most, and among humanity.

The week long activities that culminated in the grand finale celebration accomodated unveiling of magnificent edifices in Modakeke, Osun State, Ihievbe, Edo State, Alalubosa, Ibadan, Oyo State, where the audacious Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, for training of aspiring leaders is situated.

Aare Dele Momodu, who is also called Bob Dee or Bob Doo by members of his kitchen cabinet and inner caucus friends, is an A-list media titan one can easily add to the league of Africa’s most influential and celebrated journalists, who has remained a global voice for African greatness and excellence, and of course true to their calling. Here is one man, who in all his years of public and private practice, has never been distracted, especially by filthy lucre.

Amiable, humble, selfless and reliable, he is probably the only one among his peers, who do not only have friends across the globe, but has a retinue of many young friends on account of his sterling relationships and accomplishments in and out of the media industry, and of course, his mentorship disposition.

As a former presidential aspirant, he is widely recognized and known for his vision, fearless voice and consistency in standing on the side of the people always – supporting democratic principles, transparent and good leadership and equality.

The birthday celebrations kickstarted proper at the prestigious Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos where Momodu gathered the crème de la crème of society for the second edition of the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture tagged “HOW TO END HUNGER AND POVERTY IN AFRICA”.

The ceremony which had the Former Head of State and two-terms President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR) as the Guest lecturer and the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as Chief Host, did not disappoint in content and delivery.

Anchored by veteran journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, with assistance from Mr. Ogunlana, and with preliminaries including the introduction of guests, recitation of the National Anthem and welcome address by the host, Aare Momodu, expressed profound gratitude to all attendees for coming to felicitate with him, concluded, the stage was therefore, set for the business of the day.

In his lecture, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo whose extensive and profound knowledge and experience on leadership, carefully examined the difference between relative and abject poverty, adding that the extermination of hunger is essential to ending abject poverty.

Identifying inequitable distribution of resources, insecurity and insufficient educational empowerment as core issues affecting poverty and hunger, Obasanjo insisted that addressing these crucial issues are essential for Africa’s socio-economic reformation towards eradicating poverty and hunger in Africa.

Also lending his voice to the discourse, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, charged Nigerians to be patriotic as a way to break free from poverty while describing Aare Momodu as a man of grace, honour and divine favour which is evident in the calibre of dignitaries present at the event.

He prayed for the celebrant to grow in wisdom, long life and good health.

Responding, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, who was the honoured host, enlivened the mood with thanksgiving songs, celebrating the life and accomplishments of the media titan.

According to him, “Having the fear of God is essential and also to be a good listener. If you have the fear of God, you will do the right thing always. You cannot lure my brother, Dele Momodu with money because he speaks the truth always.

“Education is very important for good leadership. I have learnt from my Baba Obasanjo to be prudent and to have integrity as a leader,” Adeleke said.

Representing His Excellency, Dr. John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana, the wife of Ghana’s richest man, Mrs Edwina Asoma Banda, said the government and people of Ghana are proud of the celebrant. She said the celebrant has been a brother, father and mentor to her and her late husband, praying for God’s blessings, long life, good health, divine favor and grace upon his life.

More goodwill messages were received from Dr. Bode Olajumoke, Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe and many others, who all asserted the celebrant’s indelible impact on humanity, politics and the media.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation of compilation of the celebrant’s achievements in a document by the hardworking staff of Ovation Media Group, led by the Group Editor, Mr. Eric Elezuo. In an elaborate display of gratitude, the staff eulogized Momodu and sang happy birthday songs in his honour.

The Lecture was rounded off with a vote of thanks by Yole Momodu, the celebrant’s second son.

THE MOTHER-OF-ALL RECEPTION AT THE BALMORAL, FEDERAL PALACE HOTEL

With the leadership lecture concluded, guests converged on the luxurious Balmoral Convention Centre, within the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos where dignitaries and all attendees were lavishly pampered with the best of cuisines, music and entertainment. Again, it was a testament to Momodu’s clout in Nigeria because ‘this’ reception was well attended.

Anchored by the duo of Gbenga Adeyinka and Tunde Adewale (Tee A), the event brightened up to exclusive fun and laughter, amid the ambience of a beautifully decorated hall.

It was Pastor Dotun Ojelabi that said the prayer followed by the grand arrival of the celebrant with cheering and applause from guests.

A video documentary chronicling the life and legacy of the celebrant was shown on screen after which Chief Rasaq Okoya and Chief Samuel Adedoyin offered prayers and spoke glowingly about the man of the moment, Dele Momodu.

The cake-cutting ceremony was supervised by Otunba Femi Pedro as the word, J-E-S-U-S was spelled.

While Malas foods, Jimone catering, Lorinda catering and Sagriell drinks handled victuals, the jazziest musical band in town, Shuga Band and ageless Commander (Evangelist) Ebenezer Obey, thrilled the celebrant, family, friends including the ever-energetic Governor Adeleke through what was an evening of fun and excitement with great music. The toast of Nigeria’s pop and afrobeat world, Davido appearance to the wild applause of the guests.

The night had all the trappings of a wow event, showcasing a fitting way to celebrate one of the true icons of journalism in Nigeria.

Among those that graced the occasion were Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), wife of Ogun State Governor, H.E Bamidele Dapo Abiodun, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Representing Ghana, Mrs Edwina Asoma Banda, Founder GTBank, Mr. Fola Adeola, former presidential spokesperson, Chief Femi Adesina, Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, representing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Abdulrasheed Shehu, representing Aliko Dangote, Sir Tony Chiejina, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, Editor, Ovation Media Group, Mr. Eric Elezuo and multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido.