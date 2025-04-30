Entertainment
Nobody Kidnapped Me, Sunny Ade Dispels Abduction Rumours
Juju music singer, King Sunny Ade, has finally spoken to dispel the swirling rumour that he has been kidnapped.
For several days, social media platforms were abuzz with speculation that the musician had been abducted, leaving his fans both worried and confused.
In response to the frenzy, Sunny Ade took to a video released by his wife, Mrs. Bose Olubo-Adegeye, to dispel the unfounded rumours.
“Nobody kidnapped me,” the renowned singer said with his accustomed calmness.
“I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe the whole world is in love with me. This is me, King Sunny Ade.
“I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern. I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos. I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well,” he said.
Sunny Ade, fondly referred to as KSA, reassured his fans, thanking them for their concern and love.
The musician explained that the confusion surrounding his absence could have been linked to the fact that some of his children hadn’t seen him recently.
“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well,” KSA added.
The 78-year-old star, who is known for his vibrant performances and contributions to Nigerian music, expressed his continued passion for music.
“By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it.”
Entertainment
Easter: ‘Dear Kaffy’ Returns to Lagos After Sold-Out Shows, International Success
From its prestigious debut at the Lagos International Theatre Festival to a phenomenal Christmas run in Lagos with 20 sold-out shows, and a successful international tour in Pretoria, South Africa in partnership with the South African State Theatre, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions is proud to announce the highly-anticipated return of its hit stage play, Dear Kaffy – Diary of a Single Woman, to Lagos for a special Easter showing.
The play, directed by the acclaimed Queen of theatre in Nigeria, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will be live at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, from April 18–21 and April 26–27, 2025, with two shows daily at 3PM and 7PM.
A Story That Reflects So Many, Yet Tells One Woman’s Truth, Dear Kaffy – Kike’s Story is a heartfelt and relatable narrative that follows Kikelomo Olota, a brilliant 35-year-old Lagos woman navigating the complex terrain of love, identity, family pressure, and societal expectations.
From her teenage years, Kike was celebrated for her academic excellence, yet felt out of place among her peers due to her inexperience with love and relationships. Eager to fit in, she chose popularity over authenticity, plunging herself into a series of complicated relationships.
There’s Femi, the smooth-talking charmer with a hidden agenda. Then Emeka, seemingly perfect until it’s revealed he’s already married. Through each heartbreak, Kike learns valuable lessons about herself and the kind of love she truly desires.
As pressure mounts from her parents especially her father, Kike is introduced to Debo, a potential suitor who offers hope and something new. Just as she starts to open her heart again, her ex, Tamuno, resurfaces, igniting emotional chaos and forcing her to confront her past.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Dear Kaffy explores the emotional complexities of a modern African woman. Through humour, music, and sharp social commentary, the play challenges cultural norms and celebrates the courage it takes to choose authenticity over conformity.
A Stellar Production, A Stellar Cast
Produced by Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, this theatrical gem features a powerhouse cast including: Uzo Osimkpa, who plays the lead role of Kike; Yewande Osamein (Tolani), Abiola Lepe (Bidemi), Sharon Onyegbula (Shalewa) and Ralph Okoro (Tamuno), Hector Amiwero (Debo), Obiora Maduegbuna (Debo), Floyd Igbo (Femi), Bimbo Manuel who plays the role of Father, and Bukola Ogunnote who plays the role of Mother.
Some of the best hands in the industry are also on the crew list, with Stage Manager being Ikenna Jude Okpala while Kehinde Oretimehin and Deji Aremu directed the music for this beautiful production.
“The quality of storytelling and performance in Dear Kaffy is excellent, it sells itself,” says Bolanle Austen-Peters, founder of BAP Productions. “This play gives a voice to the everyday African woman while celebrating her strength and vulnerability. We are honoured to bring it back home for Easter.”
Now, the story returns to where it all began, Lagos, bringing with it a renewed energy and even more to look out for, building on the emotional richness that left audiences spellbound across two nations. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or coming back for another laugh and cry, Dear Kaffy promises a soulful, hilarious, and unforgettable Easter experience. Get your tickets at www.terrakulture.com.
Stay updated by following us on all our social media platforms: Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn @TerraKulture and @BAPProduction
Entertainment
GLO Supports Radio Voice, Sponsors Exclusive Premiere
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, last Sunday sponsored the premier of Radio Voice, the much-anticipated movie produced by Richard Mofe-Damijo.
At the event held at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, Mofe-Damijo described the movie as “the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. It’s about the life of people on radio and their challenges and the things they have to go through; cyber bullying and the like, and succeeding against all odds. I don’t want to reveal everything about it; it’s a movie everyone needs to watch”.
Explaining why he is venturing into movie production, he explained, “It’s time when it’s time, you know. I’ve produced before but this is the first time in the new era, so to speak”.
Since launch in 2003, Globacom has carved a niche as the biggest corporate supporter of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The company has signed on many musicians, actors and comedians as brand ambassadors, sponsored several entertainment reality shows including X Factor, Glo Naija Sings, Battle of the Year and Dance with Peter, and also hosted several music and comedy shows across Nigerian cities to avail talents in the industry the grace to their gifts.
Radio Voice is a motivational story of resilience, passion and transformation. It features notable Nollywood giants including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), who equally produced the movie; Nse Ikpe Etim, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Damilola Adegbite and Timini Egbuson.
Radio Voice has the support of the Office of the Vice President as it is meant to complement the Federal Government’s investment in the Creative Arts and Digital Transformation.
Entertainment
Davido Chooses August for White Wedding with Heartthrob Chioma in Miami, US
Afrobeat music singer, Davido, has announced that his Church wedding with Chioma will take place in August, 2025.
The singer disclosed this in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.
He likened the upcoming event with the traditional marriage in Nigeria, which he said was a “Carnival”.
Davido said: “I’m doing my white wedding in Miami (USA) in August. The wedding I did was traditional; it was like a carnival in Nigeria, like a holiday. The whole world stood still. Me and my wife’s relationship was in the public eye, especially after I did that one song.
“So, a lot of things happened. Even apart from losing our child, I messed up a lot of times so that full circle moment everyone was like finally she can get what she deserves.”
