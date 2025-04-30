Nobody Kidnapped Me, Sunny Ade Dispels Abduction Rumours

Juju music singer, King Sunny Ade, has finally spoken to dispel the swirling rumour that he has been kidnapped.

For several days, social media platforms were abuzz with speculation that the musician had been abducted, leaving his fans both worried and confused.

In response to the frenzy, Sunny Ade took to a video released by his wife, Mrs. Bose Olubo-Adegeye, to dispel the unfounded rumours.

“Nobody kidnapped me,” the renowned singer said with his accustomed calmness.

“I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe the whole world is in love with me. This is me, King Sunny Ade.

“I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern. I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos. I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well,” he said.

Sunny Ade, fondly referred to as KSA, reassured his fans, thanking them for their concern and love.

The musician explained that the confusion surrounding his absence could have been linked to the fact that some of his children hadn’t seen him recently.

“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well,” KSA added.

The 78-year-old star, who is known for his vibrant performances and contributions to Nigerian music, expressed his continued passion for music.

“By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it.”