Olusegun Obasanjo: Celebrating Africa’s Influential Leader at 88

5 days ago

By Eric Elezuo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, arguably, is the most influential African alive. He would have been the second most influential if the Madiba Nelson Mandele still lives.

Obasanjo has transcended generations of greatness ever since he joined the army as a career soldier, fighting in the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War before testing political power as the Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters to the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, and then becoming the Head of State in 1976 following the assassination of General Mohammed. He was in charge between 1976 and 1979 when he handed over to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Obasanjo has been described as one of the great figures of the second generation of post-colonial African leaders, and has received praise both for overseeing Nigeria’s transition to representative democracy in the 1970s and for his Pan-African efforts to encourage cooperation across the continent. He however, remains the most senior in Nigeria’s political leadership, behind General Yakubu Gowon.

A two-terms civilian president and former military head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo,  has celebrated his 88th birthday, looking fit as a fiddle, and throwing banters among protégé, associates and leaders of thought, whobare his mentees.

As usual, Obasanjo’s birthday celebration was multi-faceted, and like every other year, accommodated praises and worship, get-together and sumptuous dinner among others, thereby igniting the Obasanjo Farm home of the former leader, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and the awesome The Delborough in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The birthday celebrations kickstarted with a special Global Breakfast Prayer session, which was in its 61st edition, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. It was a time of spiritual renewal and upliftment with representatives from about 29 countries in attendance both on ground and virtually.

The prayer session was facilitated by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, South West Zone, Bishop T. Akin-Akinsanya, and moderated by Rev. (Engr.) A. Ojeshina, with prayer and worship sessionsed by the Gatekeepers Worship Team.

Much as it was a spiritual exercise, the aura of greatness Obasanjo is known for was visible as ministers of God from different nations participated in the prayers, reflecting Chief Obasanjo’s far-reaching influence and the deep respect he commands across the globe, and well as the awesome glory to God for sparing his life for 88 eventful years.

Everyone, who was given an opportunity to share his thoughts about the African leader spoke glowingly, acknowledging Obasanjo’s role in fostering diplomacy, African development, and visionary leadership. Notable among these ministers that attended were Ven. O. Ogunremi from Kenya, Pastor M. Nwanegbo from Belgium, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Bishop E. Adekunle, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, Apostle M. Oluwajoba from the United States of America, Dr. Juliet Hammond from the United Kingdom, and Bishop David Bakare.

The following day, the party shifted to Chief Stanley Ugochukwu’s The Delborough on Victoria Island where the creme de la creme of the society gathered to fete the octogenarian. They young entrepreneur was also present at the event.

Dignitaries at the dinner included former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The event also drew an impressive lineup of business heavyweights, including Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; the CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema; E-Money and his brother, Kcee, and Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest and renowned entrepreneur, Chief Rasaq Okoya.

The occasion underscored Obasanjo’s lasting influence in Africa, especially Nigeria’s political and economic landscape. Dignitaries, who took turns to extol the respected leader, harped on his leadership, contributions to national development, and his roles as a statesman.

Beyond speaches on the night, the event created an atmosphere of conviviality, camaraderie, networking and catching up, as distinguished guests shared fond memories, banters and experiences of working with the elder statesman. The birthday proper is scheduled for March 5.

It would be recalled that in 2024 in commemoration of the 87th birthday, Obasanjo unveiled a new book, titled: “The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders.”

In his tribute to the former president, Atiku took to his X account to share moments from the occasion, and expressed appreciation for Obasanjo, who is his former boss, and described the gathering as a momentous celebration.

“I joined others at the dinner hosted by my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, in Lagos,” he wrote.

Born on March 5, 1937, in Abeokuta, Obasanjo, who is arguably Nigeria and Africa’s biggest political brand, served as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, during which time he played an instrumental role in bringing democracy back to the Nigeria.

His political and economic sagacity within the period has remained a reference point for subsequent administrations both in Nigeria and the African continent.

He was Chairperson of the African Union from July 2004 to January 2006, and was inducted by the UN as Special Envoy for Africa in 2008. Since then, he has overseen elections in countries across the African continent on behalf of the African Union and ECOWAS.

A man, who draws accolades, and sometimes criticisms as result of his fearless position on issues of both continental, regional and national importance, Obasanjo has received praise both for overseeing Nigeria’s transition to representative democracy in the 1970s and for his Pan-African efforts to encourage cooperation across the continent.

The Wikipedia captures Obasanjo’s personal life as follows:

Ethnically, Obasanjo is Yoruba, a cultural identification he reflected in his speech and choice of clothing. However, he always foregrounded his Nigerian identity above his Yoruba one, repeatedly stating that “I am a Nigerian who happens to be a Yoruba man. I am not a Yoruba man who happens to be a Nigerian.”

Throughout his life he expressed a preference for rural over urban life. He has been a lifelong teetotaller. He has been characterised as having a sense of discipline and duty, and emphasised what he saw as the importance of leadership. He was meticulous at planning, and Iliffe called him an “instinctively cautious man”. Obasanjo always emphasised the importance of deferring to seniority, a value he had learned in childhood. Iliffe described Obasanjo as a man with “great physical and intellectual energy” who “exercised power with skill and ruthlessness, sometimes unscrupulously but seldom cruelly”. Derfler similarly stated that, although Obasanjo could appear “boorish and dull”, he had a “sharply perceptive mind” and the capacity to be “tough and ruthless”. He had, according to Iliffe, a “remarkable capacity for work”. He was cautious with money, living modestly and seeking financial security by investing in property. He is softly-spoken.

In his sixties, Obasanjo would regularly work 18 to 20 hour days, getting very little sleep. He would start each day with prayers. Obasanjo suffers from diabetes and high blood-pressure. He enjoyed playing squash.

Obasanjo’s writings after his imprisonment reflected his commitment to Biblical literalism. He called the Darwinian theory of evolution a “debasing, devaluing and dehumanising” idea. After his release from prison his writings placed far less emphasis on traditional culture as a guide to morality, calling on fellow Nigerians to reject much of their pre-Christian “way of life”. Iliffe noted that Obasanjo’s born-again Christianity was “strikingly orthodox” and was aligned with Orthodox Pentecostal teaching. He rejected the prosperity gospel that was taught by some Pentecostalists in Nigeria.

Providentialism also became a key part of his worldview after his imprisonment.

In addition to a variety of other chieftaincy titles, Chief Obasanjo is the holder of the title of the Olori Omo Ilu of Ibogun-Olaogun.

A prolific writer and author of many books, Obasanjo is not a stranger to awards and honours as he has them in endless list.

A father to many children, including Iyabo Obasanjo, one of his children, Adeboye Obasanjo, took after him, and is presently a Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army.

Nigeria’s Who’s Who Joins Otedola to Turn Sod for FirstBank’s 43-Storey New Headquarters

2 days ago

March 6, 2025

By Eric Elezuo
Conducted in an atmosphere of class, beauty and wholesome networking, the event drew the likes of the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, as the special guest of honour.
Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were the governors of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and former governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori.
Also joining the retinue of the first class citizens were the Ghagoury brothers; Gilbert and Roland, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Mr. Deji Adeleke, Mustapha Ndimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Mr. Ben Murray-Bruce, Chief Dele Momodu and a host of white cap chiefs, who represented the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiotu.
Known for its penchant for creating firsts, the Nigeria’s premier and leading money deposit bank, as well as financial institution of choice, the bank is set to deliver a state-of-the-art edifice, described as the first of its kind in Nigeria, the West African subregion, and by hindsight, in the entire African continent.
It is also reported that on completion, the edifice will house a variety of facilities that will buttress, and toe the line of the Eko Atlantic City original manuscript, and lend candour to the skyline and nightlife of the exclusive city.
Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Nigeria, Mr. Segun Alebiosu, had remarked in a statement that the building is a significant milestone and an ambitious project set to be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction that would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.

“The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Our new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

“We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Alebiosu said.

The statement by the bank further revealed that the new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that reduces operational costs, and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking practices.

In his welcome address however, Alebiosu said that “The groundbreaking ceremony is a momentous occasion for us to redefine our commitment to position solidly as the bank for the future. Therefore, this new headquarters is not just about a modern architectural masterpiece; it is reimagining banking for generations yet unborn. It will serve as a hub for financial innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence, ensuring that FirstBank remains ahead in an era where technology is reshaping activities.

“Situated in the heart of Eko Atlantic City, the iconic FirstBank headquarters complex, a 43-story edifice, will become the tallest building in Nigeria upon its completion.”

In his speech, the chief host, who is also the Chairman FirstHoldCo, Mr. Femi Otedola, praised the resilience of his FirstBank team, the Chagoury brothers for ‘creating land’ for Nigerians, stakeholders and the banking community, who have supported the FirstBank brand in 131 years of existence.

He noted that the gathering highlights the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors in bringing ambitious plans for the new headquarters to life.

“I appreciate the CBN for its efforts in sustaining the stability of the Nigerian financial services industry. I commend the Chagoury Group for their commitment to the infrastructural growth of the Nigerian economy. Worthy of note is that Chagoury has always been an inspiration and business model to me. I have personally felt that the creation of Eko Atlantic City is the ninth wonder of the world, coming after the eighth wonder, which is the Dangote Petrochemical City. These two wonders continue to reaffirm that Nigeria is indeed a great nation.

“To our customers and stakeholders of the bank, we must constantly be reminded that FirstBank is and will continue to be a legacy to behold. We shall continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, vibrant human capital, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric innovation that will define banking globally even as we detail our footprint across Nigeria, Africa, and the world. Thank you all for being a part of our rich heritage as we unveil this iconic building that will serve as the engine room of the bank’s next phase of dominance in the financial services sector and efforts to contribute our quota to the financial inclusion,” Otedola said.

The gathering was boosted by goodwill messages from stakeholders present including governors Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun and Aiyedatiwa. Other goodwill messages were delivered by Senator Danjuma, Mr Folawiyo, Alhaji Dangote, Mr. Adeleke and others.

In his charge, Sanwo-Olu ssaid, “First Bank, as usual, has led the way. I want to thank the visionaries who created a new city that will be Africa’s model city that all of us will be proud of. Mr. Femi Otedola, well done, well done to your board, well done to your management, and CBN Governor, thank you for the approval. We want you to give other financial institutions approval as well. There is space for them as well.”

One of the hallmarks of the event was the presentation of certificate to the FirstBank group by the Governor Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Lagos State government, to authorize commencement of construction.

In his keynote address however, the special guest of honour, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, lauded the building as representing and symbolising Nigeria’s ambition and progress.

“Today we lay the foundation for a monumental structure in Nigeria’s financial landscape, the First Bank iconic tower, a symbol of our nation’s progress and ambition. This tower will stand as a testament to our economic strength and vitality. The tower, which will be the tallest building in West Africa at 40 stories upon completion, is a symbol of confidence in our country’s future. For 130 years, FirstBank has been a pillar of our economy, empowering businesses, supporting families, and driving financial innovation. FirstBank has extended its reach from Lagos to London and all around major financial centres worldwide, proudly flying Nigeria’s flag on the global stage.

tower will symbolise ambition and excellence in Eko Atlantic, an investment that consolidates Lagos as a leading financial hub and showcases the dynamism of Nigeria’s private sector.

“As president, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where significant investment and transformative projects like this can thrive through bold economic reforms, strategic public-private partnerships, and infrastructure development. We are ensuring that Nigeria once again becomes the top destination for investment,” Shettima said on behalf of President Tinubu.

The event of the day was concluded with the turning of the sod to signify commencement of building activities for the 43-storey ambitious project, which will change the landscape of the Eko Atlantic City, banking industry and architectural intelligence.

Continue Reading

Natasha’s Allegation: I’m Innocent, Says Godswill Akpabio

5 days ago

March 3, 2025

By Eric Elezuo

This is not the best of times for Nigeria’s number three citizen, and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as accusations of sexual and moral malfeasance has been leveled against his person by the Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Natasha is the wife of a former governor of Delta State, Mr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Natasha had clashed with Akpabio on February 20, 2025, when she protested a reassignment of her Senate seat, sparking a heated plenary confrontation. The incident, rooted in a reshuffle following defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led to her referral to the Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee on February 25 for disciplinary review. The move prompted her to seek legal redress against Akpabio, demanding N100.3 billion as damages for infringement on her fundamental human rights, at the FCT High Court.

Natasha’s damning accusations came soon afterwards, and were broadcast live before millions of television viewers across the nation and beyond on the Arise News Channel. Ever since, the media space has not been the same with divergent voices taking sides, and queuing behind the two senators, depending on either reasoning, sentiments or alliance.

Speaking a matter of factly, Mrs Uduaghan narrated what appears to be a tale out of school holding Nigerians spellbound at how a ranking public officer would descend to the level of asking another man’s wife for sexual gratification, and victimizing her at her refusal.

Natasha claimed that Senate President Akpabio subjected her to sexual harassment and subsequent victimization after she rebuffed his advances.

But since both gladiators belong to different parties, the matter has since developed into a political firestorm with a majority of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for Akpabio’s probe and resignation, while the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained more silent and condemning of the Kogi Senator.

The Senate President, yet embattled on the physical side, had had his various camps coming out in staunch defence of his integrity, saying he was being lied against. Akpabio’s denial through his camp, has further fueled the ensuing public debate, and blames and counter blames.

But the Senate President, through his media consultant Kenny Okulogbo, vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them “tissues of lies” concocted by a disgruntled senator, and saying he is innocent of all accusations. He noted that Natasha’s accusations stems from her removal as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, suggesting that her claims were a retaliatory smear campaign.

“She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content,” the Aide opined

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan unveiled that her troubles with Akpabio began in December 2023 during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom State. The visit, which coincided with celebrations for their shared birthday, turned uncomfortable, according to her, when Akpabio allegedly made inappropriate advances.

The Kogi Senator further said that the Senate President held her hand while showing her around his home, with her husband trailing behind, and suggested she spend “quality time” with him there, implying a romantic liaison.

“He said, ‘Now that you are a Senator, you are going to create time for us to spend quality time here and you will enjoy it,” she recounted.

She added in her allegations that Akpabio’s harassment continued in the Senate, where he reportedly blocked her motions, with special reference to the Ajaokuta Steel Company in her district unless she acquiesced to his demands. She described a specific encounter where, after being advised by colleagues to meet him privately, Akpabio told her, “Natasha, I am the Chief Presiding Officer of the Senate. You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me and make me happy,” and quoted the Senate President, equating her situation to “a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”

She categorically stated that her refusal led to persistent marginalization, including a recent seating dispute, which uncovered the can of chill crawling worms, and even saw her being referred to the Senate’s Ethics Committee.

The Senate President’s office was prompt, amd shortly after the revelation, released a statement that dismissed the claims as baseless, alleging they stem from Natasha’s frustration over her removal from a key committee post.

While recalling that in 2020, Akpabio was involved in similar misdemeanor when he was slapped by a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh, when he was the Minister of Niger Delta Affair for sexually assaulting her, most Nigerians have faulted the Senate President, saying he may have the capacity to behave inappropriately with the Kogi Senator.

It was also through Arise News interview that the former NDDC boss made her disclosure, stating boldly that that she is the only Nigerian woman who has slapped the then minister. The incident, she said, happened at his guest house in Abuja.

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me.

“He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl. Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money…by somebody telling me that he will make me the substantive MD. Akpabio’s meetings with me were either at Apo or Meridien…Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment,” Nunieh boasted.

But instead of prosecution, Akpabio became the Senate President, the nation’s third most powerful person.

Natasha and Akpabio however, apart from a a history of undeveloped affair, have been embroiled in cat and rat imbroglio before the present.

In July 2024, Akpabio sparked outrage by telling Natasha not to speak like she was in a “nightclub” during a plenary session, a remark that was frowned at and labeled the first among equal Senator as a misogynist. He ate the humble pie however, when he was forced to apologize to Senator Natasha and following a public backlash from Nigerians, motably, women’s groups.

But while Akwa Ibom women have protested against Natasha for her accusations, most women groups, not including APC, whose Women leader could not categorically condemn the act, have risen to condemn Akpabio.

Among backlashes for Akpabio’s action are the ones from the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Both leaders advised Akpabio to step down, and face a disciplinary committee.

The incidents of harrassment, both present and past, has placed Akpabio on the radar of one is averred to the progress of women.

But the Senate President’s wife, has stood up for her husband, describing him as a disciplined man, who can do what he has been accused of. She dismissed Natasha’s allegations as lies, dragging her to court for N250 billion damages.

As divergent opinions continue to thrive in the public space with the Senate declaring that they will do about about the matter until a petition is brought before it, Natasha’s allegations remain allegations until proved.

If and when the matter is finally brought for adjudication,  it is obvious that a head or heads will roll. Akpabio, as Senate President, may likely lose his power, influence and position if Natasha’s allegations is proven to be accurate. But if on the other hand, Natasha’s allegations happen to be, as some said, a mere figment of her imagination, her slim political relevance will crash like a pack of cards.

Someone, who craved anonymity had chipped in that come what Natasha’s end as a senator is fast approaching.

“If she manages to complete this particular tenure, she’s definitely not coming back; the powers that be will ensure that,” he said.

The story is developing, and though the Senate and Senate President feel upbeat, the consequence will be dire if Akpabio is found culpable.

Continue Reading

We’ll Decide Next Step on Receipt of Supreme Court Judgement Details – Rivers Govt

1 week ago

March 1, 2025

The Rivers State Government has said it will decide next step when it gets details of the Supreme Court judgment that ruled on the lingering political crisis in the State on Friday.

The Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, said the government has taken note of reports in the media regarding the recent judgment of the Supreme Court concerning the funds of Rivers State and the administration of local governments.

He said: “At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people.

“Though we have not gotten the details of the judgment from our legal team, we enjoin Rivers people to remain calm, law abiding and go about our legitimate businesses as we seek clarity on the judgment.

“We believe that the determination of the main issue of defection of the 27 lawmakers is a matter not before the Supreme Court as it is pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

“Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter of defection comes before them.”

Johnson, however, assured that the government remains committed to upholding its mandate to protect the best interest and the rule of law in all matters affecting Rivers State.

Continue Reading

