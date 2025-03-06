Nigeria’s Who’s Who Joins Otedola to Turn Sod for FirstBank’s 43-Storey New Headquarters

By Eric Elezuo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, arguably, is the most influential African alive. He would have been the second most influential if the Madiba Nelson Mandele still lives.

Obasanjo has transcended generations of greatness ever since he joined the army as a career soldier, fighting in the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War before testing political power as the Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters to the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, and then becoming the Head of State in 1976 following the assassination of General Mohammed. He was in charge between 1976 and 1979 when he handed over to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Obasanjo has been described as one of the great figures of the second generation of post-colonial African leaders, and has received praise both for overseeing Nigeria’s transition to representative democracy in the 1970s and for his Pan-African efforts to encourage cooperation across the continent. He however, remains the most senior in Nigeria’s political leadership, behind General Yakubu Gowon.

A two-terms civilian president and former military head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo, has celebrated his 88th birthday, looking fit as a fiddle, and throwing banters among protégé, associates and leaders of thought, whobare his mentees.

As usual, Obasanjo’s birthday celebration was multi-faceted, and like every other year, accommodated praises and worship, get-together and sumptuous dinner among others, thereby igniting the Obasanjo Farm home of the former leader, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and the awesome The Delborough in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The birthday celebrations kickstarted with a special Global Breakfast Prayer session, which was in its 61st edition, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. It was a time of spiritual renewal and upliftment with representatives from about 29 countries in attendance both on ground and virtually.

The prayer session was facilitated by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, South West Zone, Bishop T. Akin-Akinsanya, and moderated by Rev. (Engr.) A. Ojeshina, with prayer and worship sessionsed by the Gatekeepers Worship Team.

Much as it was a spiritual exercise, the aura of greatness Obasanjo is known for was visible as ministers of God from different nations participated in the prayers, reflecting Chief Obasanjo’s far-reaching influence and the deep respect he commands across the globe, and well as the awesome glory to God for sparing his life for 88 eventful years.

Everyone, who was given an opportunity to share his thoughts about the African leader spoke glowingly, acknowledging Obasanjo’s role in fostering diplomacy, African development, and visionary leadership. Notable among these ministers that attended were Ven. O. Ogunremi from Kenya, Pastor M. Nwanegbo from Belgium, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Bishop E. Adekunle, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, Apostle M. Oluwajoba from the United States of America, Dr. Juliet Hammond from the United Kingdom, and Bishop David Bakare.

The following day, the party shifted to Chief Stanley Ugochukwu’s The Delborough on Victoria Island where the creme de la creme of the society gathered to fete the octogenarian. They young entrepreneur was also present at the event.

Dignitaries at the dinner included former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The event also drew an impressive lineup of business heavyweights, including Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; the CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema; E-Money and his brother, Kcee, and Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest and renowned entrepreneur, Chief Rasaq Okoya.

The occasion underscored Obasanjo’s lasting influence in Africa, especially Nigeria’s political and economic landscape. Dignitaries, who took turns to extol the respected leader, harped on his leadership, contributions to national development, and his roles as a statesman.

Beyond speaches on the night, the event created an atmosphere of conviviality, camaraderie, networking and catching up, as distinguished guests shared fond memories, banters and experiences of working with the elder statesman. The birthday proper is scheduled for March 5.

It would be recalled that in 2024 in commemoration of the 87th birthday, Obasanjo unveiled a new book, titled: “The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders.”

In his tribute to the former president, Atiku took to his X account to share moments from the occasion, and expressed appreciation for Obasanjo, who is his former boss, and described the gathering as a momentous celebration.

“I joined others at the dinner hosted by my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, in Lagos,” he wrote.

Born on March 5, 1937, in Abeokuta, Obasanjo, who is arguably Nigeria and Africa’s biggest political brand, served as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, during which time he played an instrumental role in bringing democracy back to the Nigeria.

His political and economic sagacity within the period has remained a reference point for subsequent administrations both in Nigeria and the African continent.

He was Chairperson of the African Union from July 2004 to January 2006, and was inducted by the UN as Special Envoy for Africa in 2008. Since then, he has overseen elections in countries across the African continent on behalf of the African Union and ECOWAS.

A man, who draws accolades, and sometimes criticisms as result of his fearless position on issues of both continental, regional and national importance, Obasanjo has received praise both for overseeing Nigeria’s transition to representative democracy in the 1970s and for his Pan-African efforts to encourage cooperation across the continent.

The Wikipedia captures Obasanjo’s personal life as follows:

Ethnically, Obasanjo is Yoruba, a cultural identification he reflected in his speech and choice of clothing. However, he always foregrounded his Nigerian identity above his Yoruba one, repeatedly stating that “I am a Nigerian who happens to be a Yoruba man. I am not a Yoruba man who happens to be a Nigerian.”

Throughout his life he expressed a preference for rural over urban life. He has been a lifelong teetotaller. He has been characterised as having a sense of discipline and duty, and emphasised what he saw as the importance of leadership. He was meticulous at planning, and Iliffe called him an “instinctively cautious man”. Obasanjo always emphasised the importance of deferring to seniority, a value he had learned in childhood. Iliffe described Obasanjo as a man with “great physical and intellectual energy” who “exercised power with skill and ruthlessness, sometimes unscrupulously but seldom cruelly”. Derfler similarly stated that, although Obasanjo could appear “boorish and dull”, he had a “sharply perceptive mind” and the capacity to be “tough and ruthless”. He had, according to Iliffe, a “remarkable capacity for work”. He was cautious with money, living modestly and seeking financial security by investing in property. He is softly-spoken.

In his sixties, Obasanjo would regularly work 18 to 20 hour days, getting very little sleep. He would start each day with prayers. Obasanjo suffers from diabetes and high blood-pressure. He enjoyed playing squash.

Obasanjo’s writings after his imprisonment reflected his commitment to Biblical literalism. He called the Darwinian theory of evolution a “debasing, devaluing and dehumanising” idea. After his release from prison his writings placed far less emphasis on traditional culture as a guide to morality, calling on fellow Nigerians to reject much of their pre-Christian “way of life”. Iliffe noted that Obasanjo’s born-again Christianity was “strikingly orthodox” and was aligned with Orthodox Pentecostal teaching. He rejected the prosperity gospel that was taught by some Pentecostalists in Nigeria.

Providentialism also became a key part of his worldview after his imprisonment.

In addition to a variety of other chieftaincy titles, Chief Obasanjo is the holder of the title of the Olori Omo Ilu of Ibogun-Olaogun.

A prolific writer and author of many books, Obasanjo is not a stranger to awards and honours as he has them in endless list.

A father to many children, including Iyabo Obasanjo, one of his children, Adeboye Obasanjo, took after him, and is presently a Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army.

