Meranda’s Aides Allegedly Withdrawn, Obasa’s Restored As Lagos Assembly Crisis Deepens

Security aides attached to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mojisola Meranda, has allegedly been withdrawn while it was also alleged that the security aides of the embattled and impeached Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has been restored.

The move, according to source, is part of the pressure being mounted on Meranda to resign her speakership position.

A reports by The Punch onThursday said security details attached to the speaker including police officers have been withdrawn.

On online platform, The Whistler, reported seeing videos of Meranda going into the assembly for official assignment without any of her security aides, except civilian aides.

The paper added that the identity of whoever authorised the withdrawn is still unknown just as a source close to the Speaker confirmed the development.

“The source told the paper, ‘All the Speaker’s security aides have been withdrawn. All the security aides attached to the House of Assembly have also been withdrawn.’

The paper further noted as follows:

The source further lamented that, “the speaker is now vulnerable.”

The latest development followed weeks of leadership tuttle which saw the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa while he was away in the US, an impeachment he said was unconstitutional and has approached the court for redress.

The removal of Meranda may not be unconnected to the move by a mediating team including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governors of Osun and Ogun states respectively to ease the embattled speaker out of office and restore normalcy in the assembly which is sharply divided over the influence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu.

The meditating panel reportedly met last Sunday with key stakeholders at the House including members of the Governance Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina in their bid to resolve the political impasse.

Various reports from the meeting said the panel recommended the resignation of Mudashiru Obasa and that Meranda should also step down for a new lawmaker from Lagos West to take the mantle of the House leadership.

The spokesperson for Meranda, Ganzallo Victor, confirmed the latest development saying “we don’t know why the authorities have done that but all the police officers and other security details attached to her have been withdrawn. She’s on her own at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the Obasa camp confirmed that all his aides have now been restored.

“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...