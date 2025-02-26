Glo Celebrates Subscribers with 15% Bonus on Airtime Recharges

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced an offer of 15 per cent bonus airtime on every E-top up purchase. The exciting new offer is available to all customers who utilize digital airtime recharge services, according to Glo.

The15 per cent airtime bonus on recharges which was launched on February 13 is another offer by Glo to boost the day-to-day activities of millions of Nigerians on the Glo E-top up platform. The company stated that segmented customers will simply recharge N200 or more via E-top up, and that the bonus can be used for making calls to any network.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, Globacom said, “In line with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, we have introduced this bonus airtime promotion to help our customers get the most out of their mobile experience. Whether the airtime is used for calls, data, or messaging, this extra boost ensures that customers stay connected with their loved ones and colleagues without interruption. It was introduced to give our esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful calling experience on the Glo network”.

According to Glo, “The validity of the airtime is 7 days and cannot be rolled over; once the bonus airtime is not used within validity period, it expires and the customer forfeits the bonus”.

Glo E-top up grants a seamless and convenient way for customers to recharge airtime from the comfort of their homes or on the go while using Glo digital channels, including mobile app, website, or USSD codes, to complete top-up and instantly receive 15% bonus airtime.

The company encouraged Nigerians to make use of the unprecedented offer before the closing date and receive 15% extra airtime.

