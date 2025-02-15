Battle for Lagos Speakership: Embattled Obasa Seeks Legal Interpretation

By Eric Elezuo

Following weeks of tussle and mourning over his removal as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, embattled Lagos lawmaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has approached the court to challenge his removal, dragging the State House of Assembly and the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The lawmaker dragged the duo before a State High Court in Ikeja on Friday, claiming that the lawmakers were wrong to have removed him when the Assembly was on recess. He subscribed to the opinion of a cross section of analysts that his removal was a coup as it happened in his absence.

Recall that Obasa, who has been a Lagos lawmaker for over 20 years, 10 of which he served as Speaker since 2015, was suddenly removed by 36 ouy of the 40 members of the House following a motion moved by the member representing Kosofe Constituency, Hon Femi Saheed under Matter of Urgent Public Importance. The former speaker was accused of financial misappropriation, poor administrative qualities and high handedness among other vices.

In the motion however, dated February 12, 2025, Obasa, through his counsels, led by Chief Afolabi Fashanu SAN, sought an order from the court for an accelerated hearing of the suit.

Obasa, who was out of the country, was removed as the Lagos Assembly speaker on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers, a situation that has since generated unwarranted power play involving members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, and to an extent, the Presidency, where the names of President Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Remi, were mentioned as stakeholders in the matter. The members were also at one time invited by the Department of State Security (DSS) for questioning, a move that gave the impression that Tinubu was actually, and not happy with Obasa’s removal. The presidency had since denied Tinubu’s involvement.

Obasa had refused to accept his removal and challenged same upon return to the country, claiming that he remained the speaker while dismissing all allegations against as “fictitious and unsubstantiated”. He insisted that he who alleges must prove.

While addressing supporters on his return, the impeached Speaker maintained that he was not afraid of being impeached but emphasised that due process was not followed, accusing the state Commissioner of Police of aiding the process.

He claimed security agents, led by the police commissioner, invaded the assembly complex and his homes in Agege and Ikeja, locking his family indoors with over 200 officers present.

“I am not afraid of being removed, after all, it is not my father’s chieftaincy title. I am representing my people and they have returned me six times. If you want to do anything, do it well.

“They did the removal all because I was out of the country. Lagos is a special place, we cannot denigrate the state,” he said.

He cited cases of the former speaker, Rt. Hon Jokotola Pelumi, and one time deputy speaker, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, who were once removed from office with the aide of the Police.

“When my sister, former deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho was removed, we did not invite the police.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is above common standard of excellence.

“I appreciate the members of the governance advisory council and Governor Babajide Olusola Aanwo-Olu of the state. He is my brother and he always calls me his younger brother,” Obasa concluded in what observers described as attempt to curry favour and arouse sympathy.

Among the relief sought by the lawmaker include an order of the court fixing a date for the expeditious hearing of the originating summons, and abridging the time within which the defendants may file their response by way of counter-affidavits/written addresses to seven days after the hearing and determination of the application.

In the motion filed at the court, Obasa also sought an order of the court abridging the time within which the plaintiff may file its reply of points of law to three days.

The embattled lawmaker’s application is predicated on nine grounds, among which is the interpretation of sections 36; 90; 92(2)(c); 101 and 311 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) vis-à-vis Order V, Rule 18(2) and Order II, Rule 9(1)(ii)(iii)(iv)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) of Rules and Standing Order of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Part of the motion reads, “This action challenges the constitutionality of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without the Speaker reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.

“Public interest requires the case to be heard and determined speedily and expeditiously so that legislative activities in the state are not stalled.

“The legality of the continued sitting of the 1st defendant under the present leadership in violation of the aforementioned laws and rules calls for an urgent determination.

“This Honourable Court is imbued with inherent powers to grant accelerated hearing and abridgment of time.”

Obasa’s resort to the court of law stems from his inordinate ambition to remain perpetually the Speaker, set the records straight and the fact that Members of the Assembly have reaffirmed his removal as authentic just as the GAC has also rejected him as his removal, according to them, was conducted lawfully, in line with constitutional provisions.

In one their statements, e-signed by Hon. (Otunba) Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, the lawmakers emphasized that the decision adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act. They referenced Sections 92 and 96, which outline the procedures for electing and removing a Speaker, stressing that due process was followed.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos. Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution,” the lawmakers stated.

While reiterating their commitment to legislative duties, the Assembly called on all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative processes and avoid undue interference.

Collaborating the stand of the lawmakers, insider source told The Boss that “everything Obasa is doing the last attempt of a dying snake. Even him, himself knows he is a goner. He can either return to the House as a regular lawmaker if actually his claim of serving his people and Lagos is a fact, or tender his resignation and move on. But as far as the speakers hip is concerned, the Assembly has far behind the issue.”

THE SINS OF OBASA

Both stakeholders, observers and politicians alike agree that the erstwhile speaker relapsed into arrogance and haughtiness, resulting in his total disregard of the governor, party structure and party elders.

According to an AfricanReport.com, “this power bestowed on Obasa by Tinubu made him arrogant to the extent of publicly disrespecting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders.

“During the presentation of the 2025 budget proposal by Governor Sanwo-Olu back in December, Obasa arrived late. His speech at the event, wherein he stated that he was also qualified to be governor, was seen as an insult.”

Quoting a former commissioner in the state, and National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, who spoke on National Television, the paper said “Beyond the issue of the budget and the delay of the governor, Obasa took a position contrary to that of his governor and his party… For him to go against such an establishment, he had to face the consequences.”

It was also alleged that when Tinubu visited Lagos during the Christmas holidays, the political leadership, GAC, laid several complaints before Tinubu against Obasa.

Meanwhile, the new Speaker, Meranda has continued to received goodwill from all and sundry including the GAC, the Executive and the general public, at the eventual takeover, with many vowing their total support to her and the new look Lagos House of Assembly.

Everyone expects a new direction after 10 years of the Obasa leadership, and hopes it would point Lagos to the supposed promised land. But all will depend on the outcome of the lawsuit instituted by Obasa.

Like this: Like Loading...