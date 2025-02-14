Headline
Canada Denies CDS, Army Chiefs Visa, Ribadu Kicks
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has slammed Canadian officials for denying the visa of top Nigerian military officers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa.
Ribadu’s remark comes after the CDS, while speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), held at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, disclosed that he and his team were invited to Canada for an event honouring war veterans, but he and about half of the delegation were denied visas.
General Musa described the incident as “disappointing” but emphasised that it serves as a reminder for Nigeria to “stand strong as a nation” and not be taken for granted.
He said: “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those who were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there. We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing.”
Ribadu commended Gen. Musa for speaking out about the incident.
“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu said.
The NSA said that despite the disappointment, Nigeria is “peaceful and strong” and must work hard to overcome such challenges.
Ribadu praised Gen. Musa for providing “purposeful leadership” in the war against terrorism, banditry, and other security threats in the country.
Headline
Show of Shame: Lawmakers, Binance Chief Trade Words over $150m Bribe
By Eric Elezuo
The show of shame playing out between the Federal Government of Nigeria and a Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, over allegations of demand for $150 million bribe by certain lawmakers, including financial infractions leveled against the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has become more worrisome.
While the Nigerian government has consistently make clarifications on what exactly transpired between them, the Binance organization has insisted that the Nigerian officials made spurious demands of them to the tune of $150 million.
In the wake of the accusations, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Mr. Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, who is among officials named in the financial fraud, has risen stoutly to deny the allegations of bribery made against him by the senior executive of Binance, Gambaryan. describing the claims as false, malicious, and defamatory.
His response follows a statement by Binance’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Mr. Gambaryan, who took to social media to accuse the lawmaker and his committee of demanding bribes during an investigative hearing on the company’s activities in Nigeria.
The accusations were also echoed in international publications, including NPR and Wired, painting a picture of Binance executives being subjected to political and legal harassment in Nigeria.
Reacting to these claims, Onwusibe said he initially chose not to respond, as the matter was already before the court. But, given the widespread public reactions and what he described as the “unfair demonization” of his person, his political party, and even his ethnic group, he felt compelled to address the allegations.
Providing a detailed account of events, Onwusibe said that his committee began investigating Binance after receiving a petition from the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, a civil society organisation.
“The petition alleged that Binance had engaged in financial and economic crimes that posed a threat to the Nigerian economy. In response, the committee invited Binance’s CEO, Richard Teng, to appear before a public hearing scheduled for January 10, 2024.
”However, before that date, Binance requested a pre-hearing meeting to better understand the allegations against them. Onwusibe explained that the committee agreed to the request and scheduled the meeting for January 8, 2024, at the National Assembly complex,” he said.
The lawmaker said that he was unable to attend due to other official engagements, so he delegated three committee members and a clerk to meet with Binance’s six-member team, which included legal counsel.
According to Onwusibe, the meeting was professional, transparent, and ended on a cordial note, with no demands for bribes.
“Despite agreeing to attend the public hearing, Binance’s CEO, Richard Teng, failed to appear on multiple occasions. Instead, the company sent legal representatives, a move the committee rejected.
The hearing was postponed several times to accommodate Binance’s requests, but neither Teng nor any other senior Binance executive ever attended,” Mr. Onwusibe said.
This, he said, raised serious concerns about Binance’s willingness to cooperate with Nigerian authorities.
As the controversy grew, Onwusibe said he was surprised to discover, through a May 7, 2024, blog post by Richard Teng, that Binance executives were also under investigation by Nigeria’s security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
Teng’s post, titled “Tigran Gambaryan is Innocent and Must Be Released”, contained what Onwusibe described as defamatory claims against him.
In response, he instructed his lawyer, Nnamdi U. Nwokocha Ahaaiwe, to demand an apology and damages. Binance, however, refused to retract the statements or offer any compensation.
On September 18, 2024, Onwusibe filed a lawsuit against Binance and Teng at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, seeking an apology, a retraction, and $3 billion in damages.
The case, which first came up for hearing on January 22, 2025, is set to continue on February 19.
The lawmaker dismissed the latest allegations by Gambaryan, calling them a desperate attempt by Binance to deflect attention from its own legal troubles.
He emphasised that neither he nor his committee coordinated with Nigerian security agencies in their investigation of Binance.
He also denied allegations that the DSS, ONSA, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), or the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) were involved in the legislative probe.
Beyond refuting the claims, Onwusibe painted Binance as ” a company with a troubling history of legal infractions in multiple countries”.
He cited the conviction of Binance’s founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who was sentenced to four months in prison in the United States for financial crimes, including money laundering.
He also pointed to the company’s record fines in the U.S., Canada, India, and Uzbekistan for violating anti-money laundering and financial regulations.
Mr. Onwusibe noted that the backlash from the Nigerian public has been particularly painful.
He lamented that many Nigerians were quick to believe Binance’s version of events without critically examining the facts.
He said the accusations had not only damaged his reputation but had also been used to mock his political party, the Labour Party, and even his Igbo ethnic group.
Despite the attacks, Mr. Onwusibe remains determined to clear his name and vowed to pursue his lawsuit to its logical conclusion and to continue defending the integrity of the Nigerian legislature.
He accused Binance and its executives of attempting to use media blackmail to escape accountability, stating that the company’s actions—including the alleged escape of one of its executives from Nigerian custody—proved that it was acting in bad faith.
As the legal battle continues, Onwusibe insists that his only interest is ensuring that Binance is held accountable for any financial misconduct.
However, the Binance company has insisted that its earlier accusations against the lawmakers stand while replying the lawmakers in an X post.
In his response, Gambaryan insisted that Nigerian officials demanded bribe from him despite the denial.
Gambaryan, who serves as Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, was detained in Nigeria from February to October 2024.
According to the federal government, his arrest was part of a broader investigation into alleged money laundering and economic destabilisation attributed to Binance’s activities in Nigeria.
Recounting his experience in a post on X, Gambaryan alleged that certain Nigerian lawmakers demanded substantial bribes in cryptocurrency. He accused three lawmakers of soliciting a $150 million bribe.
Additionally, he claimed that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, sought significant payouts from Binance for his political ambition.
In response, Mohammed Idris, Nigeria’s minister of information and national orientation, dismissed Gambaryan’s allegations as “outrageous” and “defamatory”.
Idris said the Nigerian government had rejected a $5 million offer from Binance intended to secure Gambaryan’s release, opting instead for a more favourable settlement with the US government.
He said Gambaryan’s claims lack credibility and appear to be an attempt to discredit Nigerian officials.
Reacting in another statement on his X handle, the Binance official said the federal government used him as leverage to negotiate a beneficial settlement with the US government.
“I was invited by the Nigerian FIU to a meeting in January. Last time I checked, they are part of the Nigerian government. House members also invited us to the meeting. Last time I checked, the legislative branch is also part of the Nigerian government,” he said.
“You said the second part was part of a probe? Lol. So when you invited us to a friendly meeting, you even lied about that?
“I was in a safe house for a month, watching TV, while you were trying to use me as leverage. You then panicked and knowingly charged me with blatantly false accusations.
“So I was released on humanitarian grounds? At least you’re finally admitting the need to release me. Last time you posted, you claimed my health was fine and that there was nothing wrong with me.
“You investigated? Yet you didn’t take a statement from me? A person with direct knowledge. What a joke.
“You dragged my name through the mud for the past year with zero evidence against me, nearly killed me, and caused trauma to my family. And now you have the nerve to talk about defamation?
“I’ll put my credibility on the line anytime. In court? You mean like last time, when your attorneys didn’t even show up to the human rights suit in Abuja?
“Get your facts straight. I am done with this foolishness. I said my part. I’ll be off Twitter now since it’s pointless to argue with evil.”
Source NAN, TheCable
Headline
Battle for Lagos Speakership: Embattled Obasa Seeks Legal Interpretation
By Eric Elezuo
Following weeks of tussle and mourning over his removal as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, embattled Lagos lawmaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has approached the court to challenge his removal, dragging the State House of Assembly and the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.
The lawmaker dragged the duo before a State High Court in Ikeja on Friday, claiming that the lawmakers were wrong to have removed him when the Assembly was on recess. He subscribed to the opinion of a cross section of analysts that his removal was a coup as it happened in his absence.
Recall that Obasa, who has been a Lagos lawmaker for over 20 years, 10 of which he served as Speaker since 2015, was suddenly removed by 36 ouy of the 40 members of the House following a motion moved by the member representing Kosofe Constituency, Hon Femi Saheed under Matter of Urgent Public Importance. The former speaker was accused of financial misappropriation, poor administrative qualities and high handedness among other vices.
In the motion however, dated February 12, 2025, Obasa, through his counsels, led by Chief Afolabi Fashanu SAN, sought an order from the court for an accelerated hearing of the suit.
Obasa, who was out of the country, was removed as the Lagos Assembly speaker on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers, a situation that has since generated unwarranted power play involving members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, and to an extent, the Presidency, where the names of President Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Remi, were mentioned as stakeholders in the matter. The members were also at one time invited by the Department of State Security (DSS) for questioning, a move that gave the impression that Tinubu was actually, and not happy with Obasa’s removal. The presidency had since denied Tinubu’s involvement.
Obasa had refused to accept his removal and challenged same upon return to the country, claiming that he remained the speaker while dismissing all allegations against as “fictitious and unsubstantiated”. He insisted that he who alleges must prove.
While addressing supporters on his return, the impeached Speaker maintained that he was not afraid of being impeached but emphasised that due process was not followed, accusing the state Commissioner of Police of aiding the process.
He claimed security agents, led by the police commissioner, invaded the assembly complex and his homes in Agege and Ikeja, locking his family indoors with over 200 officers present.
“I am not afraid of being removed, after all, it is not my father’s chieftaincy title. I am representing my people and they have returned me six times. If you want to do anything, do it well.
“They did the removal all because I was out of the country. Lagos is a special place, we cannot denigrate the state,” he said.
He cited cases of the former speaker, Rt. Hon Jokotola Pelumi, and one time deputy speaker, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, who were once removed from office with the aide of the Police.
“When my sister, former deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho was removed, we did not invite the police.
“The Lagos State House of Assembly is above common standard of excellence.
“I appreciate the members of the governance advisory council and Governor Babajide Olusola Aanwo-Olu of the state. He is my brother and he always calls me his younger brother,” Obasa concluded in what observers described as attempt to curry favour and arouse sympathy.
Among the relief sought by the lawmaker include an order of the court fixing a date for the expeditious hearing of the originating summons, and abridging the time within which the defendants may file their response by way of counter-affidavits/written addresses to seven days after the hearing and determination of the application.
In the motion filed at the court, Obasa also sought an order of the court abridging the time within which the plaintiff may file its reply of points of law to three days.
The embattled lawmaker’s application is predicated on nine grounds, among which is the interpretation of sections 36; 90; 92(2)(c); 101 and 311 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) vis-à-vis Order V, Rule 18(2) and Order II, Rule 9(1)(ii)(iii)(iv)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) of Rules and Standing Order of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Part of the motion reads, “This action challenges the constitutionality of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without the Speaker reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.
“Public interest requires the case to be heard and determined speedily and expeditiously so that legislative activities in the state are not stalled.
“The legality of the continued sitting of the 1st defendant under the present leadership in violation of the aforementioned laws and rules calls for an urgent determination.
“This Honourable Court is imbued with inherent powers to grant accelerated hearing and abridgment of time.”
Obasa’s resort to the court of law stems from his inordinate ambition to remain perpetually the Speaker, set the records straight and the fact that Members of the Assembly have reaffirmed his removal as authentic just as the GAC has also rejected him as his removal, according to them, was conducted lawfully, in line with constitutional provisions.
In one their statements, e-signed by Hon. (Otunba) Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, the lawmakers emphasized that the decision adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act. They referenced Sections 92 and 96, which outline the procedures for electing and removing a Speaker, stressing that due process was followed.
“The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos. Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution,” the lawmakers stated.
While reiterating their commitment to legislative duties, the Assembly called on all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative processes and avoid undue interference.
Collaborating the stand of the lawmakers, insider source told The Boss that “everything Obasa is doing the last attempt of a dying snake. Even him, himself knows he is a goner. He can either return to the House as a regular lawmaker if actually his claim of serving his people and Lagos is a fact, or tender his resignation and move on. But as far as the speakers hip is concerned, the Assembly has far behind the issue.”
THE SINS OF OBASA
Both stakeholders, observers and politicians alike agree that the erstwhile speaker relapsed into arrogance and haughtiness, resulting in his total disregard of the governor, party structure and party elders.
According to an AfricanReport.com, “this power bestowed on Obasa by Tinubu made him arrogant to the extent of publicly disrespecting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders.
“During the presentation of the 2025 budget proposal by Governor Sanwo-Olu back in December, Obasa arrived late. His speech at the event, wherein he stated that he was also qualified to be governor, was seen as an insult.”
Quoting a former commissioner in the state, and National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, who spoke on National Television, the paper said “Beyond the issue of the budget and the delay of the governor, Obasa took a position contrary to that of his governor and his party… For him to go against such an establishment, he had to face the consequences.”
It was also alleged that when Tinubu visited Lagos during the Christmas holidays, the political leadership, GAC, laid several complaints before Tinubu against Obasa.
Meanwhile, the new Speaker, Meranda has continued to received goodwill from all and sundry including the GAC, the Executive and the general public, at the eventual takeover, with many vowing their total support to her and the new look Lagos House of Assembly.
Everyone expects a new direction after 10 years of the Obasa leadership, and hopes it would point Lagos to the supposed promised land. But all will depend on the outcome of the lawsuit instituted by Obasa.
Headline
Peddle Drugs and Die: NAFDAC Goes for the Jugular
By Eric Elezuo
Drug peddlers and their sponsors are in for a harder time if recommendations and proposal of death penalty, by the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, sails through.
The formation of NAFDAC was inspired by a 1988 World Health Assembly resolution requesting countries’ help in combating the global health threat posed by counterfeit pharmaceuticals
Speaking bitterly at a live television show on the hard-heartedness of peddlers, whose actions, direct and indirect, have caused the deaths of not a few Nigerian children, and in some cases, adults.
According to the Director-General, only stiff penalties will deter peddlers, especially when it leads to the death of children.
She noted that “Somebody bought children’s medicine for N13,000 or something like that, another person was selling about N3,000 in the same mall,” the NAFDAC chief said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.
“That raised an alarm. Guess what? There was nothing inside that medicine when we tested it in our Kaduna lab. So, I want the death penalty.
“Because you don’t need to put a gun on the head of a child before you kill that child. Just give that child bad medicine,” Adeyeye said.
The NAFDAC DG is also seeking the cooperation of the judiciary and the National Assembly to make such a move a reality. According to her, the agency is open to partnering with lawmakers and other stakeholders on the matter.
“You cannot fight substandard, falsified medicine in isolation. The agency can do as much as it can but if there is no deterrent, there’s going to be a problem,” she said.
“Somebody brought in 225mg of Tramadol that can kill anybody, fry the brain and you give a judgment of five years in prison or N250,000. Who doesn’t know that that person will go to the ATM and get N250,000?
“That is part of our problem. There are no strict measures to deter [people] from repeating the same thing. We can do as much as we can but if our law is not strong enough, or the judiciary is not strong enough to stand up, we’re going to have a problem.
“So, our judiciary system must be strong enough. But we are working with the National Assembly to make our penalties very stiff. But if you kill a child by bad medicine, you deserve to die,” she said.
While NAFDAC has a lot on its plate in stemming drug peddling, Adeyeye decried the shortage of manpower in the agency.
She believes with about 2,000 staff members nationwide and limited funding, NAFDAC is constrained in carrying out its activities.
“So, when it comes to staffing, you’re right on the point. We are short-staffed and I am hoping things will be better,” the NAFDAC DG said.
It would be recalled that in times past, and in recent times, the deaths of children from medicine intake has been rift, prompting a form of emergency in the medical sector to checkmate the activities of the saboteurs, who are bent on reaping gains at the expense of life and wellbeing.
Mrs Adeyeye has promptly toed the lines of former NAFDAC DG, the late Dora Akinyuli, who declared an all out against drug peddlers and couriers.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is a federal agency under the Federal Ministry of Health that is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water established in 1993 under the health and safety law.
The establishment of NAFDAC was to counter the production and sales of adulterated and counterfeit drugs, which has become a menace in Nigeria, and to Nigerians. It would be recalled also that in one incident in 1989, over 150 children died as a result of paracetamol syrup containing diethylene glycol, among a list of other horrifying incidents.
At a certain stage, fake drugs issue was so severe that neighbouring countries such as Ghana and Sierra Leone officially banned the sale of drugs, foods, and beverage products made in Nigeria.
