I Remain Lagos Assembly Speaker, Impeached Obasa Insists

Impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the corruption allegations against him as “fictitious and unsubstantiated”.

Speaking during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja on Saturday, Obasa maintained that he was not afraid of being impeached but emphasised that due process was not followed.

The former Speaker alleged that his removal was orchestrated while he was away, and accused the state commissioner of police of aiding the process.

He claimed security agents, led by the police commissioner, invaded the assembly complex and his homes in Agege and Ikeja, locking his family indoors with over 200 officers present.

Obasa dismissed allegations of misappropriation.

He mocked claims that a gate construction had cost N16 billion, saying, “Is it the wall of Jericho?”

He said: “I am not afraid of being removed, after all, it is not my father’s chieftaincy title. I am representing my people and they have returned me six times. If you want to do anything, do it well.

“They did the removal all because I was out of the country. Lagos is a special place, we cannot denigrate the state.

The former Speaker cited the case of the former speaker, Rt. Hon Jokotola Pelumi.

He said when Pelumi was removed, he was in the assembly and “we did not invite policemen.

“When my sister, former deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho was removed, we did not invite the police.”

Obasa said an innocent person should not be discredited, and there must be proof of allegations showing exactly what he has done.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is above common standard of excellence.

“I appreciate the members of the governance advisory council and Governor Babajide Olusola Aanwo-Olu of the state. He is my brother and he always calls me his younger brother.”

Obasa was impeached on January 13 by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

His Deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was immediately elected the new speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the State.

Like this: Like Loading...