FAAN Confirms 38 Injured in United Airlines’ Emergency Landing in Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed that 38 persons, including seven crew members, were injured when a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Lagos on Friday morning.

The Boeing 787-8 flight with 245 passengers was en route to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), in the United States, from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, when it developed problems midair and was forced to return to the airport.

There were also 11 crew members – eight attendants and three pilots – on the plane.

The FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, who confirmed the incident through a statement, said all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

She, however, said four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries.

According to her, 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries.

The statement read: “The United Airlines Boeing 787-800 departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, at 11:59pm on Thursday, but made air return and landed safely at 3.22am on Friday.

“On board were 245 adults and 11 crew members.

“The team of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Medical, and Aviation Security were already at the gate when the aeroplane parked for deboarding at D31 without incident, and the door was opened at 3:37am.

“While all passengers and crew disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, and an additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries.

“The rescue team responded swiftly and effectively, having been on alert and standby.

“Aviation medical ambulances transported the injured passengers, some to the MMA Clinic and others to the headquarters clinic.”

