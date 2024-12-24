Boss Of The Week
Behold the New Bobagunwa of Osogboland, Igbalaye Teslim Adekunle
By Eric Elezuo
The constantly improved city of Osogbo was agog weekend when the Secretary to the Government of the Osun State, Igbalaye Teslim Adekunle, was installed as the Bobagunwa of Osogboland, replacing his late father, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Igbalaye, who was the pioneer Bobagunwa of Osogbo.
The installation of Teslim Adekunle mark the continuation of visionary leadership, a legacy built on profound patriotism and a relentless commitment to the progress of people of Osogbo in particular, and Osun State in general.
The occasion, a combination of pomp, grace, culture and class, drew together the who is who in Osun, West and national politics to the land that bustles with melodious springs.
This venue was the royal palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji (Larooye II), who presided over the ceremony, and had the singular honour of conferring the prestigious feather on the new Bobagunwa.
As early as the first light of the d-day, guests from all corners and walks of life, some, who had arrived the day before, began trooping into the colorful premises of the palace with giant billboards showcasing the about to be installed Bobagunwa and the royal father.
From afar as well as near, dignitaries including traditional rulers, government officials, captains of industries, entertainment buffs, students organisations, community groups, youths and the general public, all converge to witness the glory of a man many believe is a force to reckon with, in both community relations and political administration.
Among notable names present were the Osun state Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke; the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinola; former Osun state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori and her husband; Oba Abolarin Adedokun, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewole Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Sen. Lere Oyewunmi, Senator representing Osun Central, Sen. Olubiyi Fadeyi-Ajagunla, State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, Former Chief of Air Marshal, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, Mr. Oye Balogun the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Timi of Ede Land, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Hon. Adewale Morufu Adebayo, and a host of other eminent personalities.
Glad in prestigious all red traditional babariga attire, Igbalaye arrived the venue, in company of his wife, children and aides to a rousing welcome of acceptance. The team could not help but respond to the melodious sounds emanating the drums of the itinerant drummers, with corresponding dance steps.
It was not long before the Ataoja, in full view of the guests, including Governor Adeleke, performed the rites of installation, and pronounced Igbalaye, the new Bobagunwa of Osogboland to a loud applause that ricochetted across the length and breadth of Osogboland. He enjoined the new Bobagunwa to uphold tradition and its institutions, and never betray that trust of his people. He harped on the sanctity of the title, and advised the bearer to remain a beacon that he has always been.
In his response as the Bobagunwa, Teslim Adekunle, promised to extend the legacy of truthfulness, honesty, leadership and hard work as handed down by the previous Bobagunwa.
With happiness visibly showing on his face, the Bobagunwa conducted himself round the venue, exchanging pleasantries, in apparent performance of his first official duty as the stool occupier.
In his brief remarks, Governor Adeleke, known for his jovial disposition and dancing prowess, congratulated the new Bobagunwa, and task him to bring unity to not only Osogboland, but the entire Osun State and Nigeria at large. He also thanked the Ataoja for the honour his SSG, noting that the royal father has been a supporter of the administration towards delivering good governance.
The stage was practically set for music, dance and good food, and every attendee had his very full. King Sunny Ade was on hand to make that guest enjoined the best of dancing and music
According to tradition, the title of Bobagunwa is conferred upon deserving sons of the land, and carries immense prestige, aa well as comes with responsibilities.
It is those, like Teslim Adekunle, who have played a significant role in the growth and development of the city in the past, and are committed to the future development of the state in culture and tradition, infrastructure and general growth, are eligible for the honour.
Bobagunwa, a Yoruba language word, which means “to reign with the king” is a clear testament that Teslim Adekunle is qualified to be a confidant of the reigning king. And by implication, demands express commitment and dedication to the king of Osogbo, who is the Ataoja.
African of the Decade: Akinwumi Adesina Wins More Laurels
By Eric Elezuo
The President of the prestigious Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, is not a stranger to awards. Not just awards, but high profile and prestigious awards.
Only last March, the distinguished president, who has served in various categories of human endeavour as his career trajectory can permit, was awarded the much sought after Obafemi Awolowo Leadership prize in the presence notable dignitaries. Today, Adesina has won again, this time, the inaugural African of the Decade Award. A landmark achievement, and the first of its kind.
Celebrating the landmark honour, his establishment, the AfDB wrote as follows:
“In a milestone celebration of African leadership, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s decade-long impact on continental development has earned him the inaugural “African of the Decade” award. The African Development Bank Group President received this distinguished honor(link is external) at last week’s Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, marking a defining moment in the history of the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards.
“The prestigious award, introduced by the ABN Group in collaboration with CNBC Africa, honors individuals who have made a lasting and profound impact on the continent. Dr. Adesina, who will conclude his 10-year tenure as head of the African Development Bank Group next year, is widely celebrated for his visionary leadership and achievements in improving the lives of millions across Africa.
“ABN Group Chairman Rakesh Wahi presented the award to Dr. Adesina during the 2024 Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco. In a citation read by CNBC Africa Chief Editor Godfrey Mutizwa, the awards committee praised Adesina for his unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible leadership and his ability to drive meaningful change across Africa, particularly through the Bank’s High5 strategic priorities.
“Dr. Adesina has demonstrated a significant impact on the African continent through innovative solutions, projects, or initiatives that address the continent’s pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. He has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication, driving positive change in sustainable development in Africa,” Wahi said.
“The awards committee highlighted Adesina’s innovative collaborations, including leading the African Development Bank in a groundbreaking partnership with the World Bank to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans.
“The award also recognizes Adesina’s earlier role as Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister.
“Over ten years ago, Dr. Akinmumi Adesina’s impactful tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture revolutionized the country’s agro-industrial value chains and transformed the lives of millions of small-holder farmers,” Wahi stated.
“Under Adesina’s tenure, Nigeria ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidized farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.
“Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank in 2015, Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate, has been instrumental in attracting global investment, championed innovative development strategies, and consistently positioned Africa as a continent of immense potential and opportunity.
“Accompanied by his wife Mrs Grace Yemisi Adesina, the African Development Bank president expressed his gratitude for the honor, describing the award as a testament to what is possible in the transformative power of Africa’s potential. “I dedicate this recognition to the resilient people of Africa and all those working tirelessly to advance the continent’s development,” he said.
“God did not make a mistake when he made me an African…and I will do all I can, to my final breath, for Africa,” Adesina vowed.
THE MAN, AKINWUNMI ADESINA
Akinwunmi Adesina is one Nigerian who has left the footprint of achievements, nostalgia, accomplishment and determination in the sands of time, culminating in his unequivocal acceptance by well meaning peoples of the earth.
Born to a Nigerian farmer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 6, 1960, Adesina attended a village school and graduated with a Bachelors in Agricultural Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1981. He was basically the first student to be awarded this distinction by the university. He followed up his studies at Purdue University in Indiana, briefly returning to Nigeria in 1984 to get married.
Afterwards, he returned to school, obtaining his PhD (Agricultural Economics) in 1988 from Purdue, winning the Outstanding Ph.D Thesis for his research work in the bargain.
Adesina’s professional career kicked off proper in 1990, when he served as a Senior Economist at West African Rice Development Association (WARDA) in Bouaké, Ivory Coast. He served till 1995.
He worked at the Rockefeller Foundation since winning a fellowship from the Foundation as a senior scientist in 1988. From 1999 to 2003 he was the representative of the Foundation for the southern African area. And from 2003 until 2008, he was an Associate Director for food security.
In 2011, he was appointed Nigerian Agriculture Minister, a post he held till 2015 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan ended.
Adesina was named as Forbes African Man of the Year for his reform of Nigerian agriculture. He introduced more transparency into the fertiliser supply chain. He also said that he would give away mobile phones to farmers but this proved too difficult as a result of lack of mobile network in rural areas.
Also in 2010, United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon appointed him as one of 17 global leaders to spearhead the Millennium Development Goals.
On May 28, 2015, just before he completed his tenure as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, a position he had held for four years, Adesina was elected the presumptive President of the African Development Bank. He began his tenure of the office on September 1 2015. He is the eighth president in the organization’s history, and the first Nigerian to hold the post.
On resumption at the AfDB, He launched a strategy based on energy, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and bettering Africans’ lives. The Board of Executive Directors approved the reorganization of the structure around these five priorities.
In September 2016, Adesina was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.
In 2017, he was awarded 2017 World Food Prize. Upon receiving the prize on October 21, 2017. Adesina donated the $250,000 he received to the development of African youth in agriculture. That is how generous and benevolent he is.
As an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation for over 30 years. He has contributed greatly to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions currently living in poverty, throughout the African continent. The Sunhak Committee acknowledges Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s achievements in promoting Good Governance of Africa, which boosts Africa’s capacity to feed itself and transform its total economies for generating wealth for millions of rural and poor African farmers.
At the Cape Town International Convention Center, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee announced him as a co-winner of the 2019 Laureates for the Sunhak Peace Prize, with Waris Dirie, 53 year-old world-class supermodel and anti-FGM activist.
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million dollars. He received the award in February, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation in Africa for over 30 years, bringing great improvement to Africa’s food security, contributing to Africa’s dynamic growth. His leadership is building stepping-stones for Africa’s dynamic growth.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered major transformations in the agricultural field, including expanding rice production by introducing high yielding technologies, designing and implementing policies to support farmers’ access to technologies at scale, increasing the availability of credit for millions of smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and assisting in establishment of major agricultural policies for Africa’s green revolution.
The “Africa Fertilizer Summit,” which he organized in 2006, was one of the largest high-level meetings in Africa’s history that had a focus on solving Africa’s food issues. During this Summit, Dr. Adesina was instrumental in developing the “Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution,” whereby the participants stated their commitment to the “eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.”
Dr. Adesina has worked with various banks and international NGOs in order to create an innovative financing system, providing loans to small farmers, providing a way for them to rise out of poverty. This move leveraged $100 million in loans and provided opportunities for small farmers to increase their agricultural productivity, and their income.
His stewardship as the president of the African Development Bank Group, has continued to ensure a central role in Africa’s development. As an “economic commander” of Africa, he promotes the “High 5 Strategy” that include: light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. As a result of his work, the lives of millions of people throughout Africa have been improved.
He was instrumental in gathering no fewer than 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. He was the cynosure of all eyes. Adesina’s achievements shone like a million stars as he was named and honored as the African of the Year 2019, the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
The event which was themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South African Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine.
In his usual self, he delivered a keynote speech on the night that speaks of his passion for the continent. Much as he deserved the honour by every standard, he nonetheless expressed deep humility in being recognised, clasifying his giant strides as ‘modest achievements and contributions to Africa’.
“Humbled to be nominated by what I gather to be 60% of the votes cast by some 1 million people, humbled to be at the helm of an organisation that is making a tremendous difference across Africa – the African Development Bank. An organisation that is daily making prosperity a reality,” he said.
He dedicated the award to his wife, Grace, the Board, staff, and colleagues at the bank, his mother, and “to the young mothers, struggling to bring up a child, to the farmer in search of a better tomorrow, to the youth of Africa longing for a better future, and to Africa’s journalists who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.”
The truth remains that Adeaina has never reneged in achieving the feats.
Under his leadership, the AfDB has helped 18 million people get electricity, 141 million people get agricultural technologies, 13 million people get finance through private sector investee companies, 101 million people get improved transport services, and 60 million people get better water and sanitation.
“Africa does not need anyone to believe in her or to affirm her place and position in history. Africa will and must develop with pride. For right on the inside of us, as Africans, lies our greatest instrument of successes: confidence!” Here is a man who loves Africa with an undying passion.
On January 16, 2020, Adesina came face to face with can arguably be termed the greatest challenge of his career if not his life when allegations of ethical breaches were leveled against him by whistleblowers with the backing of the United States of America. The complaint was conveniently leaked paving the way for assault and a smear campaign.
Consequently, a high powered Ethics Committee, comprising Executive Directors representing shareholder nations, deliberated over every single dot and cross of the allegations, and in May 2020 gave Adesina a clean bill of health. In their words, the allegations were frivolous, baseless, and without merit or evidence. The report and conclusive deliberations of the Ethics Committee was subsequently sent to all Finance Ministers, better referred to as Governors of the Bank’s 81 shareholder counties, including the United States for ratification.
Not even one of the allegations stuck, making the originators bow their faces in shame. A cross section of respondents told The Boss that Adesina would have to be removed as President of the Bank and made ineligible for re-election originally scheduled for May 2020 if one allegation has scaled through.
Adesina’s watertight innocent was upheld by almost everyone that has a voice from across his country of birth, Nigeria, and across Africa.
The Nigerian government protested on hia behalf that the governance procedures of the Bank during the investigation were followed to the letter including painstaking analysis of facts, evidence and documents. It noted that the whistleblowers were even prevailed upon to produce any more evidence at their disposal, but they failed they do so. It therefore, wondered at the sudden turnaround of the United States to call for another ‘independent investigation’.
“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless.
“The Nigerian Government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors”, the statement read. The probe committee was headed by Takuji Yano, the institution’s Japanese Executive Director.
Towing the line of the Nigeria government, a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, mobilised former African leaders to the rescue of the embattled president. In a letter, the former leader personally signed and copied about 13 former heads of state, cutting across all regions of Africa, Obasanjo proposed that the leaders jointly issue a press statement to support the laid down procedures embarked upon to evaluate the allegations against the President of the Bank.
Just as the Nigerian government, Obasanjo went further to highlight Adesina’s achievements, noting that under his leadership AfDB “has been actively positioned as an effective global institution ranked fourth globally in terms of transparency among 45 multilateral and bilateral institutions.”
Other achievements include taking bold measures to ensure the bank can respond proactively to support African countries and got its board of directors to approve a $10 billion crisis response facility to support African countries during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as successfully launching a $53 billion ‘Fight COVID-19’ social impact bond on the international capital market at 0.75 per cent interest rate.”
Africa Leaders, on their part, under the aegis of Concerned African Leaders, released a statement titled Leadership of the African Development Bank: A Need for Caution, announcing their solidarity with Adesina, stating inter alia:
“The African Development Bank is a pride for all of Africa, and its President, Dr. Adesina, has taken the Bank to enviable heights. At this critical time that Africa is battling with COVID-19, the Bank and its President should not be distracted.”
Nigeria’s then President, Muhammadu Buhari, personally assured him that he would stand by him, and was so elated at the announcement of his reelection, saying ‘you deserve it’. He also thanked the African Union for its endorsement of Adesina, and to the shareholders of the bank.
Adesina has been fearless in the discharge of his duties, creating many firsts and stepping on supposedly powerful toes.
“In 2019, he successfully led the Bank’s shareholder General Capital Increase from $93 billion to $208 billion. In the process, he became the first Bank President to take the risk of championing a case for increasing capital for Africa’s development during a first term in office. It was a gambit that paid off in spite of initial strong American opposition.
“In 2018, Adesina championed and helped create the Bank-sponsored Africa Investment Forum which in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than $80 billion in infrastructure investment interests into the continent. This was an unprecedented initiative. The U.S. representative was said to have considered the Forum a departure from the Bank’s original mandate. Some also saw this as an attempt by Adesina to help wean African nations off a dependency on foreign aid. Some critics also suggested that Adesina was attempting to burnish his credentials among African Heads of State via the investment forum.
Adesina is not all work; he is reportedly very close to his God. While at Purdue University, he, his wife, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship. He and his wife Grace have two children, Rotimi and Segun.
The accomplished technocrat and reputable entrepreneur is sure to quadruple his achievements of the last couple of years by the qay he is going. He is one AfDB president many would wish he continues in office even after the forthcoming expiration of his 10 years stewardship.
Congratulations sir!
Tobi Adegboyega: A Pastor and His Life of Impact
By Eric Elezuo
Many see him as controversial, while a great many others see him as a known philanthropist. However, the obvious fact remains that Nigeria-born, England based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, is busy transforming young and youthful lives into the wonders they were created to be, using his NXTION, formally known Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), before June 2020, a Christian denomination worship centre in East London.
Situated at The Atrium on 124 Cheshire St, London, before the UK authorities reportedly ordered its shutdown, NXNATION was established to rekindle hope in the lost and about to be lost lives, especially among black youths. This, Pastor Tobi, as he fondly called, has been doing even as he is celebrating 44 years of impactful living.
According to information ontained from the church’s site, NXTION has been “a faith based organisation that is committed in seeing the lives of young people being transformed. A generation whereby many young people have been dejected, abused and simply overlooked, SPAC NATION merely offers an alternative, whilst changing the narrative of this generation one step at a time.
“Taking a hands-on-approach, SPAC NATION offers 1:1 mentorship/key work sessions, counselling and guidance through the means of lifestyle evangelism’’. A concept that is not common within today’s society, SPAC NATION breaks the mould…”
In a research conducted by BBC in 2019, it was observed that Adegboyega, who is said to be the cousin of Britain based popular actor, John Boyega, in collaboration with five other pastors (the generals) working with him, has helped many young people to lay down their arms and take up the bible as well as other worthy and rewarding businesses for a greater and better future, and of course many testimonies abound. Each of the pastors runs one of five churches across the capital.
Also known as PT (Pastor Tobi) by adherents, the young up and mobile Nigerian pastor is always the cynosure of all eyes during his services, which more than anything, takes the shape of a celebration, and the message is principally ‘prosperity gospel’ – a belief that God rewards his followers with material wealth – and the more they give, the more they will be rewarded.
Like every stylish preacher, Adegboyega attracts condemnation from most people who do not know how his church is run, and others who may have been fed with wrong accounts. But he affirmed that he has not taken anybody’s or church’s money, his flashy lifestyle notwithstanding.
PT’s denials came in the wake of claims by young followers that they have been left in thousands of pounds of debt, calling to question the church’s inner workings. But PT explains, bringing to the fore the reasons the church and its pastors sort of appear ostentatious:
“We realised young people need help. That help may be getting into college, or getting out of a gang.
“I realised that to connect with the generation you have to look like them.
“What are they looking for? Why are they attracted to drill rap? They want the shoes, and the clothes.
“We thought we’re going to do the same thing, and wear what they wear, then we’ll pass on the right message.
“I can easily pull up in a nice car among secondary school kids who may be about to start selling drugs. They ask what I do and I get them engaged.
“Once I get their attention I can pass on the right message, and tell them they’ll make money by changing their lives. We had to attract them.”
Adegboyega, himself, a pastor’s son and trained lawyer, has truly exhibited charisma in everything he has been engaged in, especially in the way he has been getting the young ones to jettison a life of crime and gangsterism to embrace the loving Word of God and genuine business. He is far from the typical everyday minister.
He said:
“SPAC is a very different kind of church. It’s not your typical church.
“We tell them there’s something better, whether that’s a start-up business, or education – if they weren’t part of our church many would be in prison, or dead.”
The wealth on display, apparently is also a cause for concern, given the vulnerability of many youngsters looking for a better way of life. Tobi believes that instead of allowing the youngsters seek good life through crime, it were better they are introduced to Christ, using all the trappings of the good life they envisaged.
In his church are neatly arranged rows of weapons, mostly knives, which have been surrendered by repented gangsters and small time criminals in what appears like a gangster movie.
While the church denies all allegations, vulnerable teens have opined that extortion reign supreme in the church in as much BBC reporter said she saw otherwise ‘when I spent a Sunday there’.
Tobi’s SPAC is another fortress with hefty looking and well dressed security men in their numbers, syrveying and parading the length and breath of the church. The measure, the church explains, is necessary because of the likelihood of persons coming in with weapons.
“We have very strong security measures in place. My first duty is to make everyone feel safe. The security we have, they are also from that background, so they know to sit certain people in separate areas.
“We’ve had arguments and near clashes but no one’s been beaten up because of our security.
“We have briefings every week. The head of our security has served in the military and one is an ex-policeman. We don’t do searches but we’re always keeping an eye out.
“People do bring weapons, but most do it to submit it to the church.”
He insisted that people come into the church with weapons only to surrender them. This sometimes is a consequence of appeals and admonitions overtime. He added that at sometime, guns were recovered as well as drugs.
“We’ve had guns once in a while. We’ve had a guy hand in four guns. He is still one of the leaders in church now. He said he wouldn’t go to the corner shop without a gun because he was so afraid people wanted to get him.”
Speaking further on recovered weapons, he said: “Most of these look like they’ve been taken from the kitchen, taken by young people who want to be able to protect themselves. Sometimes we’ve had rambos and samurai swords – professional knives, bought on the internet.”
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega summarised his destiny thus:
I grew up in the church, preached my first message in church at the age of 8 but, I grew to get into other things and I looked for solace and direction in drugs, education etc.
I felt the Lord calling me back at the age of 25 years but it wasn’t going to be into the church like I had known it. I had followed the Evangelical, Pentecostal and Orthodox “movements” all my life but I knew there was something more.
I am sent to a disenfranchised group of people. A new generation of young people, prospering on fire for God but mostly coming from difficult backgrounds.
Some years ago, we started to speak to this set of people about three of them to begin with, now these young men and women have increased to over 2000 people, in each service. Currently we operate with over 200 ordained ministers and pastors and we operate about 17 community units across London.
According to the BBC, nothing like this has ever been seen before. Young people coming to surrender to Christ and gang leaders and members coming to church to give up their weapons, drugs etc on the altar.
Financial times and many other television channels in the UK have recorded and reported what God is doing. We have created over 40 businesses as we create alternative lifestyles for young people in politics, business, finance, education etc.
In an exclusive interview with The Boss a few years ago, Pastor Tobi stated the obvious about his life. See excerpts:
Why did you you step down as head of SPAC Nation?
I did that because, I did not want to be like those elders or black politicians who in their lifetimes do not hand over but allow death to take them away. I felt it was right and I knew that those who have been with me have come of age. I believed they had to be given the chance to be leaders.
That is number 1. Number two, we have expanded so much that I needed them to take up leadership that is closer to their age. So, we needed the family circle to continue. Those where the major reasons.
So what is your new role in the church now?
I oversee the work of the church globally. I am in charge of the expansion of the work. We are presently in 168 locations worldwide so it is difficult for me to continue to pastor just one church in London city, especially since I have done it for sixteen years, day in, day out.
I pastor the church globally and also train the leaders. We have over 300 leaders just in London alone. My job is to gather those 300 and give them constant training, an overview of their duties and the building of families in a church setting.
A lot of people do not understand how SPAC Nation works. What is the format? You know it is not a regular church and people quarrel with what they don’t understand?
Before I explain the format, people must understand that we are a response to something. SPAC Nation birthed as a response to something that affected young people.
There were so many young people who were going astray; who were getting into all kinds of fraud and things like that.
I grew up in the church and I know what it was like as a youth to be disconnected from the church because most young people will say church was boring.
It does not create jobs for them, it doesn’t give them any hope in the future, other than just spirituality and the hope that God will do something in their lives in the future, which may not be. Our format in a nutshell is that we are consistently responding to the situation of these youths and we have created a path for their prosperity.
Therefore, we responded to that situation first from Queen’s Road, Peckham. Queen’s Road at the time was very notorious, police couldn’t deal with it. I started to gather young people in that area until the crime rate reduced.
The efficient way we reduced crime led us to the structure. It was the same way we reduced crime in Peckham, that we reduced crime in Benton and Croydon.
I knew that if young people can find hope, practical hope, then crime will reduce in those areas. Our format in a nutshell is that we are consistently responding to the situation of these youths, and we have created a path for their prosperity.
You bring few young people together, some of them had just come out of jail, the reoffending rate in London is the highest in the entire western world. So, it means that when they come out of jail, they would keep going back again and again, so we had to find a way to break that circle.
We had to reduce or break that by giving them businesses by coming together as a community.
I started by borrowing money for the top three business ideas of our people here. I gave it to them, and they invested in business, when they did that, they did not go back into crime.
We got those people out of crime, and we repeated that template over and over again in the past sixteen years.
In the beginning, I borrowed 1,000 pounds or 2000 pounds but now, they have grown it to millions of pounds. The pastor I handed over to; I started his business; it is called Zuriel UK; it is a recruitment business, he built that from whatever amount we started with at the time, now it is worth millions. The company was featured by Financial Times in 2017.
They did a piece titled, “Streetwise Approach For young people” or something like that. The three people who started with me as part of the SPAC Nation family then included one politician that we raised, the Zuriel founder and another major gang leader that had a Chauffeuring company.
The format is that we have many Senior Pastors, we have many houses in the UK, the houses are Economic Development Centres.
I give you an example, we have a house called the House of Medics. It is led by a lady Surgeon who graduated First Class in the UK. That House is to encourage young people that are interested in the medical field to get mentored.
Like I said, we came as a response to something. We have girls who got pregnant at 14, 15; their boyfriends would have been or is in jail. So we found out that instead of just preaching to these kinds of people alone, which is what the regular churches do, we create alternatives for them.
If they say they want to be medical doctors or any part of the medical field, we lead them to the House of Medics. There, they see people who look like them, they are black, the are Africans; Nigerians, Congolese, they see them active, working in the church and also studying. They will realize that if these people’s lives can change, theirs can too.
Essentially, what you do is give hope to people who are in a state of hopelessness?
Absolutely. In practical terms that is what we do. Churches too move people from hopelessness to hope, they preach and pray. But what we do is apart from the praying and preaching, we have created systems that can practically launch and lead them to a different path.
I also have to add that the Home Office has asked us for our format and we have given them, they seem willing to adopt it. I have spoken at Number 10. From the Prime Minister, to senior officials, I have discussed what we do.
A whole documentary was done about our strategy on Sky TV and it is online, it is public. I was educating them about the House Structure. The Metropolitan Police, Scotland Yard, have led delegations to our church to learn the format for many many weeks.
So ours is a format that is tested and trusted and it has been on for sixteen years and counting.
From what you have said, SPAC Nation has indeed achieved laudable feats. How come, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is trailed by so much controversies?
What I have done in this city, there is no single black person that has ever done it. All the offices here, they would always say there is no one person that is able to gather all these youths like I have done. The police used to say that everybody we want to talk to are with you.
I will say that I am black in a very difficult country. I am not naïve to think that good works will always lead to good accolades. There were over 1000 youths in Chelsea yesterday (November 11, 2021) for my birthday. All the major people in this country were there. But I also understand that every movement has controversies.
Everything that is unusual is controversial. We have been doing our work for years but it was 2016 that we grew very exponentially and the work became very obvious with all the barrage of accusations and rumours.
BBC came and did 5 to 6 positive documentaries on SPAC Nation, then they decided to do one negative one.
All those who took part in the first five wrote to the BBC when they discovered their motive that they were not going to part of this one, but BBC decided to do it all the same.
And of course, as humans, we then had some people from the church who said this and that happened. We have been very open, we have been investigated many times and since that 2017 not one charge, not one allegation proven. Not one.
And I am sure you know how the British media operates, not one person has been charged for any wrongdoing. So these are just rumours, we are not perfect but if it was a white person’s charity, gathering thousands of youths and turning their lives around, they would not be treated this way.
Are you saying there is a tinge of racism in the allegations and accusations that has been levelled against you and SPAC Nation? That you are being hounded because you are black?
Oh yes! Definitely. There is no question about that. We have saved the British government 210 million Pounds since 2019. We have given the government ammunitions and weapons, knives, guns etc (160). We have situations where people will not surrender their guns unless I am there.
The Police would have to call me before they will surrender. That is a lot of power. I have announced at a rally where we had thousands of young people that things will come against us.
I study movements, I have studied movements all my life, there is no way in the world that you are going to do what we are doing in a strange country that is not your country of birth and not have things come up against or thrown at you.
There was a lady who used to live with me and she got pregnant at the age of 15, you can imagine how heartbroken she was. She was able to overcome that situation, and in 2019, we encouraged her to take to politics and she later decided to stand for an election.
When she went for the office in Croydon. I went with her to the Conservative Party Convention, and I was sitting right behind Boris Johnson, the video is online. The Labour Party then believed that I was Conservative and they started all the rumours.
The Labour politician put it clearly, that he felt I wanted to expand our evangelical zeal in Croydon. Many people from his party did not support his position and I told him.
Look, Labour Party members have been to the SPAC Nation, Conservative Party members have been to the SPAC Nation and other parties too, apart from the current one, there is no serious candidate aspiring for Mayor of London that has not been to the SPAC Nation.
We usually give the opportunity to everybody but he is the one that led the charge against me and against the Nation as we call ourselves because he thinks I want to get involved in politics.
Is it the MP Steve Reed that you are referring to?
Yes.
Ok, what of the stories that you Pastor Tobi are hypnotizing these youths? What medicine are you using on them?
I am not using any medicine. It looks strange to them and they are all surprised at how far we have come because they just cannot connect with these young people.
And I can tell you why they can’t. I will start with our churches. They cannot connect with them because they do not care. When you have a church filled with young people there is no money.
So what church will spend its time on young people that can’t bring money, young people that look like they have no future.
Secondly, I went to Number 10 and we had a talk about helping young people and reducing crime. When I walked out of the door of Number 10, I was with three Special Advisers for Theresa May and one Adviser of Boris Johnson, this again is online, I realized in the course of that talk that many do not understand that before you can change a person’s life you have to connect with that person.
What I have is that I can connect with the youths. If you can connect with someone, he or she will love you. I have just been plain.
All my life in the UK, even when I was a kitchen porter here in London, washing plates and sleeping on the floor, young people have always flocked around me because of how I relate with them.
These same young people who were on the floor, some of them have graduated First Class in Computer Engineering, some of them have become millionaires, so why would they not love me?
I live my life with them. If you can be open and plain with people, especially young people, they will love you.
At the moment I live in my house with about 20 people. If you are with them you will understand them, you will connect. That is what we have done, young people figure things out quickly, they are rebels naturally.
I love young people and I know how to connect with them. Maybe that is my medicine.
People say your lifestyle is ostentatious, that you are lavish and flashy, you ride expensive sports cars etc. How did you go from washing plates to riding a Lamborghini and living like a super star?
Let me first explain to you the philosophy behind it all. Rappers rap about all kinds of things, especially in UK and US. There is a genre of music here called Drill, which talks about killing people, doing all kinds of terrible things and a lot of crime is incited through the music.
These guys drive the best cars, they are flashy and people follow them because of these things, so we thought we should do what they do and even be better, while also spreading the right message. So instead of people trooping to them, they will come to us.
Have you seen the marlian movement in Nigeria?
It is huge
Exactly, they have their own lifestyle. But the church, we lock our selves in the room, we would not reckon with them. I know many Pastor-friends in Nigeria, who have Bentleys and Rolls Royces, but hide them. I cannot do that.
We were lucky early enough to understand the language of these youths, whatever people criticize, I do not care, I go for it if it fits my purpose.
Let me tell you, before 2016, we started investing in Crypto currency, again as a result of my association with these youths, everybody was laughing at us. I said guys lets focus, at the end, we ended up taking so many people off the streets, and set them up in business with what was made from that investment. Now we have our own internal loan system that I launched yesterday.
Anyone that wants to start a business, we would give a loan without any interest. We are doing this with Knightshield which is one of the businesses started by one of the Pastors.
The ostentatious lifestyle like you call it is all about me, but trust me, I am not materialistic. I have never cared about material things.
There are people around me that we have raised over the years, I promote stuff for people, all the luxury items for example. I have never bought a car.
Really, this is shocking to hear?
That is the truth. I have never bought a car and I have never owned a car, I don’t have a car, that should be on record. But people will see you with cars and speculate. There are people in the Nation family who own these things.
Cuts: So all those Porsche, Lamborghini, and others that you cruise around town are gifts?
No they are not gifts. They are owned by businesses or people in the church. If I drive them, I speak about them or their businesses and people will patronize them, that is what has been happening.
For example, the guy who designs for Louis Vuitton, he sends me stuff all the time and say “just wear it” and talk about it.
Earlier you said you don’t have a car, how does a man of your status move around?
Like I said earlier, I have got people. I want to prove it to the world that when you have done things for people, helped people, you will have no problem. I don’t have a house anywhere else in the world except the UK. And that is the house I said I live with about 20 people, but when I get to anywhere in the world, I have people who are ready to offer all kinds of things to make me comfortable.
I don’t leave my house and go all about. If I wake up today and say I want 10 Louis Vuitton shoes, I will get 150, but I don’t need it because I have more than enough. That is my formula.
Happy 44th birthday dear Pastor Tobi!
Meet the Working Senator, Ajagunna Olubiyi Fadeyi
By Eric Elezuo
Men of timbre and calibre, like dynamites, come in very small packages, saying very few words, and churning out gigantic achievements that stand the test of time, and last for ages. The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi, royally known as the Bafoyin, is a man of timbre and calibre; a man of many parts; a complete gentleman, and more importantly, a go-getter.
In just 16 months as his people’s representative in the Senate, Ajagunnla has demystified governance, making every step, hour, minute and seconds count admirably for the interest and benefit of the people, whose mandate he is riding on at the Red Chamber.
His avalanche of deliverables has become a case study for colleagues, who wish to know how he has been able to achieve so much within a short space of time, and with inadequate funds.
The personality of the working Senator is captured by as many as know him in and out, and presented below:
Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi was born to the family of Dagilogba Baba Ayodeji Fadeyi, of Eran’s Compound, Oke-Ede, Ila Orangun in Osun State and Mama Esther Tinuola Fadeyi of Odu’s Compound of Oke Ejigbo also in Osun State.
His father, while alive, was an astute and respected Administrator, who served at the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-ife, while his mother rose through the ranks to become a Matron in nursing before becoming the owner of Oduduwa Hospital in Ile-Ife.
Buoyed by parent’s conviction that education is a non-negotiable ingredient for a meaningful and purposeful life, the young Biyi, as he is popularly called, started his illustrious educational career at Seventh Day Primary School, Ile-Ife, and thereafter, proceeded to Moremi High School also in Ile-Ife, for his Secondary School education, This was immediately followed with a Bachelor’s Degree with Honours at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. For his postgraduate honours, he obtained a LL.M in International Business Law at the University of Cumbria, Carliste in the United Kingdom.
Growing up in Ife, he developed a penchant for academic pursuit, so it’s not a surprise that he attended Ivy League colleges in the US, specializing in Business Management, International Relations, PPP Risk Analysis and Political Economy. He also took Senior Executive Courses in International Relations and Political Economy from the renowned London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) London, United Kingdom.
Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi is a member of Senior Executive Course in National and International Security at Harvard’s John Kennedy School, Boston, USA.
Olubiyi also has gone through some executive courses in Leadership and Block Chain strategy at the said business school, Oxford University, United Kingdom. As a Public Private Partnership (PPP) expert, who facilitated many PPP projects in and outside Nigeria, he has participated in PPP Executive Courses at the International Law Institute (ILI) in Washington D.C, USA.
Biyi has also been to the prestigious Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, United States where he attended Senior Executive Management courses in Creating Shared Value, Competitive Advantage Through Social Impact as well as other courses at the Harvard Law School, specializing in Negotiation. It is worthy of note that while at Harvard, Biyi attended three major faculties, the Business School, The Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard Law School where he became a Senior Executive Fellow.
He also has a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Infrastructure, Planning and Management, from the Esfam-Benin University, and Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration, Policy, and Leadership, from the Commonwealth University in UK.
As a PPP Consultant and expert, he has partnered with state and Federal Governments on Public and Private Partnerships (PPP) on infrastructure projects mainly on Road, Bridges and Seaports in Nigeria, which has attracted over 7 Billion USD Foreign Direct Investment through his core International partners to Nigeria in the last 15 years.
Ajagunnla Obubiyi Fadeyi is the Executive Chairman of Fane Group, a Group of Companies with subsidiaries in Consultancy, Real Esate.
He is an expert in Road and Sea Port Infrastructures, Energy Services, Hospitality and Sport Betting. He is also the Chairman of Harvard Continental Hotels, Luckia-fane Gaming Company Ltd and Chairman Dubia Free Trade Zone, A Multi-Billion Naira Company with well over 500 employees in its payroll.
He is a strategic Partner to the Economic European Development Council (EEDC), Partner to European Market Research Centre, Energy Partner to Luckia Gaming South Africa, and Infrastructure development partner to China Harbour Construction Engineering Company, China.
In his desire to give back to the society, he forayed into politics, and contested for the Senatorial seat of Osun Central Senatorial District in 2019. Ajagunnla came with a bigger wave in the 2023 Election, and presented a robust issue based campaign with which he defeated then the serving Senator from Osun Central in a hard fought election, winning with a wide margin.
Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi is a member of the 10th Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Communication, and also the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Trade & Investment.
A Senior Executive Fellow of Harvard, a proven guru and philanthropist, Ajagunnla is happily married with children.
