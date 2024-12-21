News
Obi Has Offered to Meet Farotimi’s Bail, Says Tanko Yunusa
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has offered to meet the bail conditions of human rights lawyer, Mr. Dele Farotimi, according a statement by Tanko Yunusa, on X.
An Ekiti court has said Farotimi can be released on bail in a case where he’s accused of damaging Afe Babalola’s reputation.
The bail requirements are as follows: N30 million bond, two people to vouch for him (and one must own a house), give up his passport, and agree not to talk to the media.
Yunusa, who is an ally of the former presidential candidate, wrote that Obi believes in following the law and wants to see this situation resolved in a way that works for everyone.
Yunusa quoted Obi’s offer directly: “I consulted His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the leader of the Obidient Movement. As a respecter of the rule of law, due process, and order, he offered to take Dele Farotimi on the bail conditions.”
Yunusa also mentioned that Obi thanked the courts and everyone involved, saying Obi wants to see the situation resolved fairly for all parties while respecting the legal system.
Ekiti Court Grants Dele Farotimi N30m Bail
A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, has granted N30 million bail to embattled lawyer and human rights activist Dele Farotimi.
At the hearing of the bail application on Friday, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favour of Farotimi’s bail request.
The magistrate stipulated that the bail conditions included two responsible sureties and required Farotimi to surrender his international passport to the court. Additionally, he was instructed not to grant media interviews while the case was ongoing.
The Ekiti Police Command had arraigned Farotimi following a petition from an elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, who accused the activist of criminally defaming him in his recently-released book.
Ooni Commiserates With Families of Slain Ibadan Stampede Children, Stands with Embattled Ex-wife
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commiserated with the families whose children died in the stampede during a funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.
“We share in the grief and pains that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time,” the monarch’s spokesman Moses Olafare said in a statement on Thursday.
At least 35 persons have been confirmed dead in a stampede that occurred at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation owned by a former queen at the Ooni’s Palace, Naomi Ogunseyi.
The police have arrested the ex-wife of the monarch and seven others for their various involvements in the funfair.
The police said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigation.
Ooni’s spokesman expressed sympathy with the Government of Oyo State and the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragedy.
The Palace also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, saying she genuinely cared for children and organised similar events in Osun State when she was queen.
The Palace spokesman said, “While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and care to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December period like this.
“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss.
“The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions.”
“While the situation calls for solemn reflection and collective responsibility, we would want to express dismay at the unprofessional conduct of some bloggers who have chosen to sensationalize the tragic incident rather than uphold journalistic integrity.
“The House of Oduduwa encourages all stakeholders, from government officials to the media and citizens, to unite in compassion and constructive dialogue. Let us honour the memories of the departed by fostering a culture of care, respect, and accountability in our communities,” the statement added.
Death Sentence for Stealing Chicken: Gov Adeleke Intervenes, Orders Review
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed immediate investigation in the case of one Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing chicken.
Governor Adeleke gave this directive through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.
The governor directed the state’s Attorney General to intervene in the matter and ensure the young man is listed for prerogative of mercy before the end of the year.
According to the statement, “I have read about the case. I recognize separation of powers in our democracy.
“In this particular case, I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.
“Osun is a land of justice and equity. We must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives.
“I assure the public that the matter is receiving my direct attention. A sense of urgency is also attached to our response to the matter as a responsible state government.”
The directive is coming after an appeal for clemency to the governor on behalf of Segun Olowookere by the World Institute of Peace.
In the appeal, the institute’s Executive Director, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, revealed that Olowookere was sentenced to death 10 years ago when he was 17 years of age.
Omotoyosi said, “Segun’s conviction stems from an incident involving the allegation of theft of a fowl and eggs from a poultry farm in Oyan, Osun State over ten years ago.
“The gravity of a death sentence for such an offence raises significant ethical questions, particularly when considering the young age at which Segun was convicted and the minimal value of the items involved.
“However, no justification for any crime but Segun actually pleaded not guilty to this crime.
“His parents, Folashade and Olanrewaju Olowookere, have been vocal in their pleas for clemency, expressing their devastation over the loss of their only son to the confines of prison for over a decade.
“As you are aware, the principles of justice and mercy are foundational to a progressive society.
“The parents have made heartfelt appeals, emphasising that Segun is a brilliant young man with a promising future.
“They have endured immense suffering, selling their properties in an attempt to secure his release, and they continue to hope for a second chance for their son.
“The weight of the punishment far exceeds the nature of the crime, and it is clear that Segun’s case merits a compassionate review. Please, Mr. Governor.”
