Stampede: Several Killed, Injured in Abuja, Anambra in Rush to Receive Palliatives
Not fewer than 10 persons have reportedly died on Saturday morning while several others were injured in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.
The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident, which happened around 6:30am, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left 8 others with varying degrees of injuries.
While four of the injured have been treated and discharged, the remaining victims are currently receiving medical care.
The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force said they had successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.
“The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. In a show of compassion and support,” adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.
To prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the command has mandated all organisations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT, to notify the police command in advance.
“This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.
“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence,” the statement added.
Similarly in Anambra State, an undisclosed number of people were reportedly trampled to death in Okija, venue of the collection of Christmas rice largesse donated by an indigene of the community.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Okija.
Preliminary information revealed that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged, according to the police statement.
“Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede,” the police statement said.
In a video posted online, male voice was heard saying: “These are people (referring to the corpses lying on the ground) who went to share rice at Obi Jackson’s house. We are at Our Ladies (Hospital) now. They were trampled to death. Look at them (about 15 in number), they went to get a share of Obi Jackson’s rice and they were trampled to death. Look at them, including women. They were trampled to death. This person is dead. It’s happening now. Look at many dead bodies everywhere. They are at Our Ladies now. Just watch and see. There are many of them, even pregnant women are among them. It’s happening now, 21st December, it’s an abomination. Look at them, they are still bringing more people. They said some are still unconscious and they are bringing them too. It’s an abomination.”
Our Ladies is a ‘big’ hospital in Ihiala, Anambra State.
The Anambra Police Command, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said its operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation.
“Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija to avert further unforeseen circumstances where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today 21/12/2024, that led to some persons being fatally wounded.
“Preliminary information reveals that a known Philanthropist from the Okija Community, on his yearly schedule shares some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged. Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede.
“Though the details of the affected persons as still sketchy, Police Operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation, please.
“Further details shall be Communicated”
It would be recalled that a few days ago, a similar incident occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede during a children’s funfair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured.
Obi Has Offered to Meet Farotimi’s Bail, Says Tanko Yunusa
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has offered to meet the bail conditions of human rights lawyer, Mr. Dele Farotimi, according a statement by Tanko Yunusa, on X.
An Ekiti court has said Farotimi can be released on bail in a case where he’s accused of damaging Afe Babalola’s reputation.
The bail requirements are as follows: N30 million bond, two people to vouch for him (and one must own a house), give up his passport, and agree not to talk to the media.
Yunusa, who is an ally of the former presidential candidate, wrote that Obi believes in following the law and wants to see this situation resolved in a way that works for everyone.
Yunusa quoted Obi’s offer directly: “I consulted His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the leader of the Obidient Movement. As a respecter of the rule of law, due process, and order, he offered to take Dele Farotimi on the bail conditions.”
Yunusa also mentioned that Obi thanked the courts and everyone involved, saying Obi wants to see the situation resolved fairly for all parties while respecting the legal system.
Ekiti Court Grants Dele Farotimi N30m Bail
A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, has granted N30 million bail to embattled lawyer and human rights activist Dele Farotimi.
At the hearing of the bail application on Friday, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favour of Farotimi’s bail request.
The magistrate stipulated that the bail conditions included two responsible sureties and required Farotimi to surrender his international passport to the court. Additionally, he was instructed not to grant media interviews while the case was ongoing.
The Ekiti Police Command had arraigned Farotimi following a petition from an elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, who accused the activist of criminally defaming him in his recently-released book.
Ooni Commiserates With Families of Slain Ibadan Stampede Children, Stands with Embattled Ex-wife
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commiserated with the families whose children died in the stampede during a funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.
“We share in the grief and pains that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time,” the monarch’s spokesman Moses Olafare said in a statement on Thursday.
At least 35 persons have been confirmed dead in a stampede that occurred at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation owned by a former queen at the Ooni’s Palace, Naomi Ogunseyi.
The police have arrested the ex-wife of the monarch and seven others for their various involvements in the funfair.
The police said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigation.
Ooni’s spokesman expressed sympathy with the Government of Oyo State and the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragedy.
The Palace also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, saying she genuinely cared for children and organised similar events in Osun State when she was queen.
The Palace spokesman said, “While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and care to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December period like this.
“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss.
“The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions.”
“While the situation calls for solemn reflection and collective responsibility, we would want to express dismay at the unprofessional conduct of some bloggers who have chosen to sensationalize the tragic incident rather than uphold journalistic integrity.
“The House of Oduduwa encourages all stakeholders, from government officials to the media and citizens, to unite in compassion and constructive dialogue. Let us honour the memories of the departed by fostering a culture of care, respect, and accountability in our communities,” the statement added.
