Culture
Glo promises Spectacular Ofala Festival, Extends Sponsorship Deal to 2025
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has promised a spectacular 2022 edition of the Ofala Festival of Onitsha, Anambra State. The company, which has been a major sponsor of the annual event since 2011, gave the assurance at a press conference held by the Ofala Steering Committee at Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
While signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Steering Committee to extend its sponsorship of the festival from 2022 to 2025, Globacom noted that its support for Ofala was because it recognized the huge potential of Nigeria’s tourism sector and the positive impact it could have on the economy.
“Being a truly Nigerian enterprise, Globacom will continue to play a leading role in promoting this sector through support for, and preservation of our rich cultural heritage such as Ofala and other festivals that we sponsor,” Globacom said.
The company referred to a recent World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Economic Impact Report which indicated that “The Travel and Tourism sector in Nigeria is expected to create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade, doubling the number of those employed within the sector by 2032.”
“The forecast shows that an average of 260,000 new jobs will be created every year for the next 10 years, to reach more than 5.1 million. It also stated further that Nigeria’s Travel and Tourism contribution to GDP is expected to grow at an average rate of 5.4 % between 2022 and 2032, significantly outpacing the 3% growth rate of the overall economy”, Globacom observed.
Highlights of Globacom’s sponsorship of the 2022 festival include a special promotion to provide subscribers an opportunity to win fantastic prizes including tricycles, popularly called Keke, sewing machines, and grinding machines. The promotion which started on October 3rd will end on October 19. “All a subscriber needs to do to win any of the prizes is to recharge with a minimum of N1, 500 or to buy a minimum data bundle of N1, 000 before the end of the promo,” the network explained.
The celebration will end with a Royal Banquet organized by Globacom in honor of the Obi of Onitsha on Wednesday, October 26, at the Dolly Hills Hotel, Onitsha, and Ofala Thanksgiving service scheduled for Sunday, October 30, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Onitsha.
The annual event is a customary obligation performed by His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha. The celebration to be held at Ime Obi Onitsha will span two days including Iru Ofala on October 22 and the Azu Ofala on October 23. This year’s celebration is a twin event as the revered monarch will be using the occasion of the Ofala also to commemorate his 20th anniversary on the throne.
Culture
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53 years old founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital, aged 53 years old.
Similarly, the DG NCAC, also commiserated with Mrs. Chika Balogun, former DG, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Moslem rites.
“Mrs Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we, at NCAC sends our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her dear husband.” Runsewe stated
Otunba Segun Runsewe also prayed and sent condolences to Mrs Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both of whom lost their father and mother respectively.
“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.
“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents passage. Please remain strong” Otunba Runsewe prayed.
Culture
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
Culture
Glamour, Razzmatazz, Fanfare As Sanwo-Olu, Ooni, Runsewe, Others Flag Off Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The main bowel of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, was turned into a carnival of the some sort as the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Ooni of Ife, HIM Enitan Ogunwusi, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Uzamat, Akinbile-Yussuf, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, traditional rulers and host of other personalities from across all walks of life, declared the 2022 edition of the annual cultural fiesta, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) open.
The event, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, and still counting, was filled with colour, glamour, fanfare and razzmatazz with the participating states striving joyously to outdo one another.
In his speech at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative and the brains behind the yearly fiesta, saying it is a veritable means of unifying Nigeria an uniting the people in the midst of diversity.
“It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the Chief Host of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu declared.
Tagged ‘CULTURE AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’, Sanwo-Olu observed that the event in its entirety is a cultural marvel to embrace, and urged participating teams to express one love while the event lasts and beyond.
Sanwo-Olu further went down memory lane to trace the history of the fiesta, and how it tallies with the THEMES agenda of the present Lagos State government.
“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.
“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, the governor enthused.
Earlier in his speech, the host and Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has informed that the festival is a deliberate synergy between the council and Lagos State government to continue to unite Nigerians and foster peace.
The participating states thereafter took turns to parade their culture in a display that has left mouths gaping with the major revolving round the War dance from Abia State, Rivers and Lagos contingents which paraded a long drawn display of raw cultural actions.
The event continues at the National Stadium till November 14, 2022 when the closing ceremony will return to Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
