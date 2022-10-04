Runsewe Commends Gov Ganduje for Immortalising Prof Sule Bello

By Eric Elezuo

The main bowel of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, was turned into a carnival of the some sort as the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Ooni of Ife, HIM Enitan Ogunwusi, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Uzamat, Akinbile-Yussuf, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, traditional rulers and host of other personalities from across all walks of life, declared the 2022 edition of the annual cultural fiesta, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) open.

The event, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, and still counting, was filled with colour, glamour, fanfare and razzmatazz with the participating states striving joyously to outdo one another.

In his speech at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative and the brains behind the yearly fiesta, saying it is a veritable means of unifying Nigeria an uniting the people in the midst of diversity.

“It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the Chief Host of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu declared.

Tagged ‘CULTURE AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’, Sanwo-Olu observed that the event in its entirety is a cultural marvel to embrace, and urged participating teams to express one love while the event lasts and beyond.

Sanwo-Olu further went down memory lane to trace the history of the fiesta, and how it tallies with the THEMES agenda of the present Lagos State government.

“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.

“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, the governor enthused.

Earlier in his speech, the host and Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has informed that the festival is a deliberate synergy between the council and Lagos State government to continue to unite Nigerians and foster peace.

The participating states thereafter took turns to parade their culture in a display that has left mouths gaping with the major revolving round the War dance from Abia State, Rivers and Lagos contingents which paraded a long drawn display of raw cultural actions.

The event continues at the National Stadium till November 14, 2022 when the closing ceremony will return to Mobolaji Johnson Arena.