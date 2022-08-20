Headline
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Stakeholders Sue Lagos Govt, Others for Negligence, Unlawful Expropriation
By Eric Elezuo
Stakeholders associated with the building that collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, better known as 360 Degrees, on November I, 2021, have sued the Lagos State Governor among a host of others for what they called Negligence of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Unlawful expropriation of equitable interests in the property.
In a letter dated August 8, 2022, and signed byTope Adebayo, LLP and
Joseph Uche Anyebe, Esq, the stakeholders, who identified themselves as members of class of subscribers of various units, are seeking an order of perpetual injunction jointly and severally either by themselves, servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever called from disturbing, interfering with, taking, receiving or in any way taking possession of, demolishing, divesting and/or revoking the title, disposing of all or any part of the property, landed or otherwise, known as “360° Ikoyi” situate, lying and being at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State.
Read the letter in full:
8th August 2022.
The Honourable Commissioner
Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development
Alausa, Ikeja
Lagos State.
Dear Sir,
MEMORANDUM OF CLAIM PURSUANT TO THE HIGH COURT OF LAGOS STATE (EXPEDITIOUS DISPOSAL OF CIVIL CASES)
PRE-ACTION PROTOCOL
We refer to the above subject matter.
We act on behalf of Mr. Oluwemimo Adepoju Ogunde SAN, Pastor Adetola Odutola, Mr. Bola Odutola, Mrs. Bunmi Odutola, Mr. Ghandi Olaoye, Ms. Zahra Temitope Motomori, Kwara Business School Limited, Saikoyi Property Limited, Mr. Adewale Folowosele, Mrs. Foluso Folowosele, Mr. Moses Anibaba, Mrs. Margaret Anibaba, Dr. Oladipo Oluyomi, Mrs. Adepeju Oluyomi, Mr. Tayo Oladapo (members of class of subscribers of various units of flats/penthouses/terraces/apartments in the 3 towers/high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State). It is on their definite and express instructions we notify the Governor of Lagos State, the Attorney General of Lagos State, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State Building Control Agency and Edge of Design Limited of the Claimants’ intention to commence legal proceedings against them.
BASIS OF CLAIM
The basis of this claim is grounded on the following cause of action:
Negligence of the Lagos State Building Control Agency.
Unlawful expropriation of equitable interests in the property (landed or otherwise) by the Government of Lagos State or any of its agencies.
SUMMARY OF FACTS
The summary of facts culminating in the aggregate action to be instituted by the Claimants against the Defendants is as follows:
The Claimants are members of the class of subscribers of various units of flats/penthouses/terraces/apartments being constructed in the 3 towers/high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State and have parted with monies as consideration for the various units of flats offered to them by Fourscore Heights Limited.
The Claimants were encouraged and motivated to take up the offers for the various units of flats in Towers of the high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State and made payments in respect of same on the understanding that the properties are to be constructed in Lagos State under the thorough and strict supervision of a prime regulator, the Lagos State Building Control Agency established pursuant to the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2010 of the State.
Despite their well-founded belief that the 3 Towers of the high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” lying, being and situate at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State would be structurally sound, the construction of same which by their nature would have been adequately regulated and the engineering activities constantly probed, Tower 1 on the construction site however collapsed on 1st November 2021 leading to the unfortunate death of the Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Limited, Mr. Olufemi Osibona and other persons.
The Government of Lagos State through the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development and Lagos State Building Control Agency stopped all building works on the construction site of Fourscore Heights Limited, and took over the construction site.
Lagos State Building Control Agency was negligent in the proper performance of its statutory duties which led to the eventual collapse of one of the three towers on the construction site at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State.
Having made payments for the purchase of the various units of flats in the 3 Towers of the high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State in line with their individual agreements/contracts of sales with Fourscore Height Limited, the Claimants have acquired equitable interest in the property.
Had the 1st tower not collapsed owing to the negligence of Lagos State Building Control Agency, the subsequent take over of the construction site and prevention of further works in respect of the 2nd & 3rd towers, the Claimants would have taken full benefits of the interests that have accrued to them after having purchased several units of flats in the 3 Towers. The Claimants would have further taken steps in addition to their equitable interests to ensure that they acquire the legal interests in their property.
Owing to Lagos State Building Control Agency’s abdication of its duty of reasonable care and skill in the performance of its statutory functions and the resultant damage following the collapse of Tower 1 on the construction site on 1st November 2021, the subsequent cessation of building works and taking over of the construction site, Lagos State Building Control Agency has caused the Claimants to lose the chance to take full benefit from their investments in the property.
Despite the apparent negligence of Lagos State Building Control Agency in the proper performance of its statutory function, after having taken over the construction site, there are plans in top gear by the Lagos State Government to revoke the title of Fourscore Heights Limited in the entire property lying, being and situate at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State and deem the said property as having been forfeited to the government pursuant to LABSCA Regulations, 2019.
The Lagos State Government has gone ahead to appoint Edge of Design Limited to immediately take steps to demolish the 2nd & 3rd Towers of the high-rise buildings on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” lying, being and situate at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State when independent evidence of an unfavourable non-destructive test results has not been produced.
Any compulsory acquisition of the property at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State by way of forfeiture in favour of the Lagos State Government would amount to rewarding the Lagos State Government by making them take benefit from the negligence of one of its agencies and in complete disregard of the equitable interest of the Claimants which is worthy of protection by the Court.
RELIEFS AND REMEDIES
WHEREOF the Claimants would urge the Honourable Court to grant the following claims:
A DECLARATION that the agreements between Fourscore Heights Limited and each of the Claimants to acquire units of flats with agreed considerations paid, entitle the Claimants to equitable rights and interests in the property known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State by virtue of the legal title conferred on Fourscore Heights Limited by the 1st Defendant in the Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020A dated 3RD February 2020 and registered as Number 48 at age 48 in Volume 2020Aat the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.
A DECLARATION that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants were negligent in the performance of their duties by failing and/or neglecting to supervise the construction of one of the three towers at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State in line with Regulations and the negligence led to the eventual collapse of the tower.
A DECLARATION that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants cannot benefit from their negligence by compulsorily, wrongfully, illegally and punitively acquiring or threatening to acquire the property known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020A dated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State through forfeiture and/or purported forfeiture to the Lagos State Government following the collapse of one of the towers.
A DECLARATION that the provisions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law & the Lagos State Building Control Agency Regulations, 2019 being relied upon to compulsorily acquire the property known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020A dated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State by way of forfeiture cannot apply in the face of the negligence of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants to perform their duties and when the Claimants’ interests (as third parties) would be adversely affected.
A DECLARATION that any demolition of the 2nd and 3rd Towers on the land known as “360° Ikoyi” at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020Adated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State by the 5th Defendant on the instructions of the 1st – 4th Defendants or any other persons claiming to represent the Lagos State Government when independent evidence of an unfavourable non-destructive test results has not been produced will adversely affect the equitable interests of the Claimants in the said properties.
A DECLARATION that the Claimants’ equitable interests in the property (landed or otherwise) at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020A dated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State cannot be expropriated and/or divested by the Government of Lagos State or any of its agencies.
A declaration that the overt move and the action taken and being embarked and contemplated to be embarked upon by the 2nd to 5th Defendants on behalf and at the instruction of the 1st Defendant to demolish or preparing to demolish the structures of Towers 2 and 3 of the property situate at No.44BCD Gerrard Road Ikoyi Lagos State is a flagrant violation of the Claimants’equitable interest in the aforesaid property.
AN ORDER restraining the 1st to 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, agents, or privies from trespassing or further trespassing, demolishing or further demolishing the properties known as Tower 2 and Tower 3 lying, being and situate at No.44BCD Gerrard Road Ikoyi Lagos State covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020A dated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State until an independent audit of the property is carried out by the Council For The Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).
AN ORDER OF PERPETUAL INJUNCTION restraining the 1st – 5th Defendants jointly and severally either by themselves, servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever called from disturbing, interfering with, taking, receiving or in any way taking possession of, demolishing, divesting and/or revoking the title, disposing of all or any part of the property, landed or otherwise, known as “360° Ikoyi” situate, lying and being at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi-Lagos State covered by Certificate of Occupancy Number 48/48/2020Adated 3rd February, 2020 and registered as Number 48 at Page 48 in Volume 2020A at the Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.
General damages against the Defendants in favour of the Claimants in the sum of N200,000,000.00 (Two Hundred Million Naira) only
The sum of N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) only being the cost of this suit.
EXHIBITS IN SUPPORT OF THIS CLAIM
The 1st Claimant’s offer letter dated 19th December 2019.
The letter of 17th January 2020 wherein Fourscore Heights Limited acknowledged receipt of the payment of $111,111.11, the trail of WhatsApp messages between Mr. Femi Osibona and the 1st Claimant acknowledging further payment of $120,000 and the acknowledgement of the receipt of $20,000 received by Ayodele Nifemi to be given to Mr. Femi Osibona.
The 2nd Claimant’s offer letter of 19th December 2019.
The acknowledgement letters of the receipt of the sum of $315,586.78 and $7,708 both dated 25th August 2021
Fourscore Heights Limited’s letter dated 05/12/2019 acknowledging receipt of the 1st instalment payment and its subsequent letter dated 5th May 2021.
The unexecuted contract of sale and the trail of WhatsApp messages between the 3rd Claimant and Mr. Femi Osibona, the late Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Limited.
The unexecuted contract of sale between the 5th Claimant and Fourscore Heights Limited.
6th Claimant’s offer letter dated 28th January 2019 and the signed document showing receipt of payment.
The offer letter (letter of allocation) dated 3rd August 2020 and the 7th Claimant’s evidence of payment of the consideration.
The offer letter (letter of allocation) dated 3rd August 2020 and the 8th Claimant’s evidence of payment of the consideration.
The 9th & 10th Claimants’ offer letter dated 23rd October 2019 and the various GTB online transfer advice.
The 11th & 12th Claimants’ offer letter dated 6th August 2019 and the signed document showing receipt of one of the payments.
The 13th & 14th Claimants’ offer letter dated 27th February 2019 and some of the payment debit advice.
The 15th Claimant’s offer letter dated 15th January 2019 and the signed document showing receipt of one of the payments.
The online newspaper publication of the CABLE with the caption “REWIND: In 2020, Femi Osibona resisted the sealing off of his 21-storey Ikoyi building (video)” published on 4th November 2021 on https://www.thecable.ng/rewind-in-2020-femi-osibona-resisted-the-sealing-off-of-his-21-storey-ikoyi-building.
PROPOSAL FOR SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTE
The Claimants hereby propose a negotiated settlement where parties would meet on a date, time, and venue to be agreed upon within 7 days of the receipt of this memorandum. At this meeting, you are also at liberty to come up with reasonable suggestions on how we can amicably resolve this dispute to prevent this matter from degenerating to a full-blown litigation.
TAKE NOTICE that by the provisions of the Practice Direction No 2 of 2019 (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Pre-Action Protocol of the Lagos State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, THE DEFENDANTS shall respond to this Memorandum of Claim not later than 7 days from service of the Memorandum and not later than 7 days from the service of the Claimants’ reminder.
Please accept the expression of our warmest regards.
Yours faithfully,
For: Tope Adebayo, LLP
Joseph Uche Anyebe, Esq.
Cancel February 25 Elections, PDP, LP Tell INEC
The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Datti Baba-Ahmed have unanimously called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
Okowa and Baba-Ahmed stated this at a joint briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.
Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State, said “it is clearly stated in that Electoral Act that all election results must be transmitted at the polling unit level” and that it is only the results electronically transmitted from the polling units that can be collated at the centre.
“If you have not transmitted those results, it means that you have actually not conducted elections under the very law that we all applauded.
“So, the right thing for the INEC chairman to do is to cancel the elections,” the PDP vice-presidential candidate stated.
On his part, Datti Baba-Ahmed adopted Okowa’s position. “I hereby adopt the submission of my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP,” he said.
“Now, we are witnessing the fact that the next government will be built on outright illegality.”
The LP vice-presidential candidate warned the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu not to promote illegality, saying he should respect the rule of law.
Below is the full text of the briefing:
Being text of the joint press conference by the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Datti Ahmed on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
On Saturday, the 25th of February, 2023, Nigerians from the different parts of our great country braced all manner of challenges to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. And having cast their votes, they are expectantly awaiting the results of the presidential and National Assembly election. We wish to state for the records that last weekend’s election was a sham. It was neither free nor fair. What played out yesterday at the National Collation Center exposes the National Chairman of playing to a predetermined script. Our position remains that the election and transmission of the results must be in tandem with the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines.
There is no doubt that INEC is under a statutory obligation to transmit election results electronically. Paragraph 38 of the INEC manual made pursuant to section 149 of the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 constitution as amended provides for this. That paragraph, which deals with the transmission of results at the polling units, is crucial, and it imposes statutory obligations on the part of INEC to upload polling units results on its portal.
There is no doubt that polling units results are the pyramid upon which other results are built. Therefore, it is required that the moment polls come to a close and the results are declared, the results must be uploaded on INEC server or portal.
Paragraph 38 of INEC Manual 2022 made pursuant to the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and section 149 of of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that: “On completion of all the Polling Unit voting and results procedures, the Presiding Officer shall:
(i) Electronically transmit or transfer the result of the Polling Unit, direct to the collation system as prescribed by the Commission.
(ii) Use the BVAS to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as prescribed by the Commission.
(iii) Take the BVAS and the original copy of each of the forms in tamper-evident envelope to the Registration Area/Ward Collation Officer, in the company of Security Agents. The Polling Agents may accompany the Presiding Officer to the RA/Ward Collation Centre.” It is mandatory and compulsory. INEC has no option. So, the failure to upload results and follow the procedures set out in paragraph 38 of the manual made pursuant to the Electoral Act 2022, is a fundamental breach that has the potential of rendering the election results that did not follow those procedures null and void.
For clarity, Section 64 (4) (a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 specifically provide thus:
“A collation officer or returning officer at an election shall collate and announce the result of an election subject to his or her verification and confirmation that the –
(a) number of accredited voters stated on the collated result are correct
and consistent with the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted
directly from polling units under section 47 (2) of this Act; and
(b) “votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from Polling Units under Section (60) (4) of this Act”.
Consequent on the above Section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted DIRECTLY from the Polling Units. So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.
The law is that where the law has set out the procedures to be followed, that procedures and no other must be followed.
The argument that INEC guidelines have no force of law is idle and wayward arguments. This is not even the question of alterations of the results. It is a question of non-compliance with mandatory statutory provisions. The argument that it is only when the Chief Electoral Officer of the Federation announces the winner of the Presidential election that the results can be uploaded on the INE C portal cannot be correct. There must be uploading of results at the polling units after the polling officers had announced the winner at the polling units.
Finally, we call on the commission to thread on the path of honour by cancelling the election outright and commence the process of a fresh election that will not only be credible but will be seen to be credible by Nigerians.
INEC Compromised Integrity of 2023 Presidential Elections, LP, PDP, ADC Allege, Call for Fresh Election, Removal of INEC Chair
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have called for a total cancellation of the 2023 Presidential Election, saying the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) compromised the integrity of the process.
The three political parties, which held a joint press conference in Abuja also moved a vote of no confidence on INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, calling for his removal and appointment of a more credible Nigerian to oversee the process.
Details soon…
Do Not Truncate Electoral Process, FG Cautions Obasanjo
The Federal government has admonished former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to truncate the 2023 general elections with his alleged inciting, self-serving and provocative letter on the polls.
The admonition is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
The statement was made available to the media by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister.
Mohammed said what the former president cunningly framed as an ‘appeal for caution and rectification was nothing but a calculated attempt to undermine the electoral process and a willful incitement to violence.
The minister expressed shock and disbelief that a former president could throw around unverified claims and amplify wild allegations picked up from the streets against the electoral process.
“Though masquerading as an unbiased and concerned elder statesman, former president Obasanjo is in reality a known partisan who is bent on thwarting, by subterfuge, the choice of millions of Nigerian voters,’’ he said.
Mohammed recalled that the former president, in his time, organised perhaps the worst elections since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.
According to the minister, Obasanjo is the least qualified to advise a president whose determined effort to leave a legacy of free, fair, credible and transparent elections is well acknowledged within and outside Nigeria.
“As the whole nation waits with bated breath for the result of last Saturday’s national elections amid unnecessary tension created by professional complainants and political jesters, what is expected from a self-respecting elder statesman are words and actions that douse tension and serve as a soothing balm.
“Instead, former president Obasanjo used his unsolicited letter to insinuate, or perhaps wish for, an inconclusive elections and a descent into anarchy.
“He used his time to cast aspersion on electoral officials who are unable to defend themselves, while surreptitiously seeking to
dress his personal choice in the garb of the people’s choice. This is duplicitous,’’ he said.
The minister reminded the former president that organising elections in Nigeria is not a mean feat.
He said the process was not a mean feat considering the fact that the voter population of 93,469,008 in the country was 16,742,916 more than the total number of registered voters, at 76,726,092, in 14 West African nations put together.
Mohammed said that the process was not a mean feat considering the deployment of more than 1,265,227 electoral officials, the infusion of technology to enhance the electoral process and the logistical nightmare of sending election materials across the vast country,
The minister said INEC was availing itself creditably, going by the preliminary reports of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission and the Commonwealth Observer Group, among other groups that observed the elections.
“Therefore, those arrogating to themselves the power to cancel an election and unilaterally fix a date for a new one, ostensibly to ameliorate perceived electoral infractions, should please exercise restraint.
“They should allow the official electoral body to conclude its duty by announcing the results of the 2023 national elections.
“After that, anyone who is aggrieved must follow the stipulated legal process put in place to adjudicate electoral disputes, instead of threatening fire and conjuring apocalypse,’’ he said.
NAN
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
Election: Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha Fight Dirty
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 7)
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 4: The Different Traditions Within the Sunni Branch of Islam
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
My Child Died of Electrocution, Butchered for Autopsy, Chrisland Student’s Mum Laments
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
