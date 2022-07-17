Healthcare
Adeleke Wins Osun Guber Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the Osun governorship election.
The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes beating the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.
He said, “I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”
According to the total votes recorded by the electoral umpire, the PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC won the remaining 13.
The APC, on the other hand, won in Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Irewole, Ife South, and Ife East LGAs.
The PUNCH reported that Adeleke and his nephew, award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, were seen in a video that surfaced online, celebrating an early lead when the counting started.
Healthcare
No COVID-19 Death in Nine Days, Says NCDC
The Nigerian Center for Disease Control reported zero COVID-19-related death for the ninth consecutive days as the nation’s fatality toll remains 2,061.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country last registered a COVID-19-related death on April 11.
It reports that aside from April 11, the number of reported deaths in week 14, which was April 6, was two from two states.
NAN reports that cumulatively since the outbreak began in week 9, 2020, there have been reported 2,061 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.3 per cent.
NCDC said it conducted 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests since Feb. 27, 2020, adding that 120 infections were registered as of Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 164,423.
“The breakdown of cases is as follows: Enugu-53, Lagos-22, Rivers-18, Ogun-8, FCT-7, Abia-6, Kano-6 and Bauchi-1.
“Today’s report includes data from Enugu recorded between April 14 and April 19,” it said.
The agency announced that another 22 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, adding that cumulatively 154,406 COVID-19 recoveries had been reported since Feb. 27, 2020.
It noted that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.
The agency said it had continued to lead the national public health response to ensure that Nigerians were protected from the virus since the first case of the disease was confirmed in the country.
“Aside from significant control of local transmission, one of the key areas of priority is the institution of public health measures to prevent further importation and exportation of the virus.
“In addition to the already established and widely expanded network of public health laboratories, the NCDC has also optimised testing through enrolment and operationalisation of private testing laboratories for increased accessibility,” it said.
NCDC said this initiative had resulted in scaled-up testing nationwide and efficient process in testing inbound and outbound travellers as they are mandated to test via private facilities.
It said this is in line with the national mandatory quarantine protocols and procedures.
The public health agency said the interventions had tremendously reduced the number of likely importation and exportation of cases.
It said, however, that trading and presentation of fake results at departure and arrival halls by some elements in some of the international airports has posed challenges recently.
“This poses significant danger particularly to travellers with genuine negative results, thereby resulting in further risk of exportation or importation of the disease,” it said.
It said the result verification system is aimed at validating the authenticity of COVID-19 results through building a platform for the verification of results and effectively manage and monitor the network of private laboratories testing.
The agency said others were to get accurate and prompt testing data and improve the quality and efficiency of the laboratory testing network through analysing data generated from this Information system.
It said that an important outcome was training staff of the airlines and of all five international airports with capacity to verify results from outbound travellers via “QR Code and USSD” built on result verification system.
The agency said that this was in line with its mandate of ensuring national and global health security through prevention of importation and exportation of the virus.
It said that it would continue to employ evidence-based public health strategies and initiatives aimed at protecting Nigerians against COVID-19 and other epidemic-prone diseases.
NAN
Healthcare
London Trip: When is Buhari Due Back As Two Weeks Expire?
By Eric Elezuo
On March 30, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari left the shores for Nigeria for London, where he was supposedly gone for medical attention. He had described the trip as specifically for a ‘short rest’ in a letter to Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, the king of the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan.
Earlier on March 29, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, had notified Nigerians in a tweet that Buhari will proceed “to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.”
Before departing Nigeria, Shehu said Buhari will meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey. He did.
The presidential spokesman disclosed that Buhari “is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021” and gave no specific date for Buhari’s return to Nigeria.
However, two weeks after the president embarked on the journey, he is still out there in London, and no one seems to much about what is happening with the president.
A day after the president arrived at the Abuja House in London, he was persecuted by avalanche of protests from Nigerians resident in England, and led by activist, Reno Omokri. They had said that their intention was to drive Buhari to Nigeria, where he had expressed insensitivity even as the health system in the country is in comatose, and the doctors were embarking on strike.
Omokri and his co-travellers’ argument has been hinged on why Buhari will leave the nation’s health sector in a mess, and travel to another’s country to seek medical care. The protests have been sustained, leading to the emergence of pro-Buhari/government protesters to counter the protests.
It will be recalled that some major cabinet decisions have been taken even as the president is absent. The decisions and pronouncements were however, credited to him. Top of such decisions was the immediate removal of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and replaced by Usman Baba.
This is not the first time Mr President will stay beyond his advertised period of London trips which is in its 12th time since he assumed office in 2015.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday failed to disclose the exact date President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria. The Minister was of the view that second week of April as announced before the President’s departure has not ended. He insisted that the timeframe extends to Saturday, April 17.
When he travelled on March 30, the presidency had said he will return during the second week of April 2021.
There is “no big issue” yet regarding Buhari’s expected return, the Minister had told correspondents.
“Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?” he defended.
While Nigerians expect the president’s return by the ‘second week of April’, which technically ends on Saturday, according to Lai Mohammed, it is imperative to note that any extension will raise eyebrows as is currently happening.
Healthcare
COVID-19: Nigeria Records Lowest Single Day Count in 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 48 fresh infections were recorded across eight states in the country on Monday,, the lowest single-day count in 2021.
The new cases were confirmed in the NCDC update for March 29.
States with new infections are Lagos (13), Kaduna (7), Nasarawa (7), Kano (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (3).
Monday’s figure, which represents 53 percent decline from the 104 cases recorded on Sunday, is the lowest reported in the country in 2021.
One new death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,049.
Also, 158 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from the infection. This includes 28 community recoveries in Ekiti state “managed in line with guidelines”.
With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 150,466.
Out of 162641 cases that have been confirmed in 36 states and the FCT, 10,126 are active cases.
