Headline
Shiroro Attack: Buhari Mourns Slain Soldiers, Vows to Punish Perpetrators, Rescue Captives
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said his government would do everything possible to ensure the return of those abducted in an attack on a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
This was as he described the attack as a direct assault on Nigeria which will not be allowed to go unpunished.
In a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President also paid tributes to the military personnel who lost their lives repelling the attack saying their effort will not be in vain.
The statement is titled ‘President Buhari: Attack on Shiroro is an attack on Nigeria herself. it will not go unpunished.’
The PUNCH reports that gunmen believed to be terrorists killed over 43 persons including 30 soldiers and seven mobile police personnel in the attack on Wednesday. According to residents, several Chinese and Nigerian nationals were also abducted.
Reacting to the incident, Buhari said, “We honour our security forces, and particularly those brave souls who have given their lives fighting against the evil that is terrorism. They constitute the best that Nigeria has to offer and we remember each of them.
“Sadly, Nigeria’s fight against terrorism continues. It is a battle that is taking its toll on all of us. But we shall not relent, nor shall we surrender.
“We say it again that we have reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self. But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering.
“This atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them. Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons. Each day we grow closer to that goal. When they lash out during times of global suffering it is the act of a cornered animal, an act of desperation.
“As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them.
“Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return.
“And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace,” the President assured.
The Punch
Headline
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Headline
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
By Eric Elezuo
The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council has said that it had no knowledge of any internal polling by the British government, and as result, did not base the visit of its presidential candidate to the United Kingdom on the notion, as erroneously implied by a section of the media, noting that the candidate’s visit to the European nation was purely on invitation as a leading candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
The notion was corrected in a statement signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Chief Dele Momodu, where he appreciated the Nigeria media for the coverage of the visit, and the British government for the invitation.
Momodu maintained that “It is a tradition for foreign governments to seek audience with leading candidates in a forthcoming election, and this is not an exception”, stating that as one of the mainstream political parties in Nigeria, ‘we are truly honored by the invitation’.
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, Finally ‘Cries’ Her Way into Matrimony
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)