2023: Why Nyesom Wike is the Beautiful Bride

By Eric Elezuo

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is neither the presidential candidate nor presidential running mate of any party as far as the 2023 general elections are concerned, but the amiable governor has since the presidential primaries of the various political parties become a one man consultative assembly to all parties eyeing the presidential seat. His Port Harcourt home has in the last couple of days played host to major presidential candidates and or their cronies. Though not much of their discussions are in the public domain, it is believed that they are not unconnected to the 2023 elections.

Recall that Wike lost the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 28/29, 2022 at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium to eventual flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, coming a distant second. However, the turn of events proved that Wike may likely emerge as the running mate of Atiku, but after a few days when the former Vice President announced his running mate, Wike was not on the list. Reports have so far shown he was shortchanged. The governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was chosen instead. Ever since, Wike has maintained a dignified silence, creating panic in the PDP camp, and giving leverage to other parties to seek his ‘hand in marriage’. And that prompted the pilgrimages to Port Harcourt of prominent party men and presidential candidates.

The rising profile of Wike prompted a now denied report that the Rivers governor visited the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in France. The report, which has now been proved false, emanated from the Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on drainages, Mr. Joe Igbokwe. The official has since taken down the tweet, making Nigerians wonder where he got the information from.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, said on Friday, that Tinubu did not meet Wike in France, describing Igbokwe’s reports as “fake news”.

Rahman’s statement read, “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem…,” the statement said.

Before the debunked report that the Rivers governor met with Tinubu, Wike’s had been seen entertaining some opposition politicians.

The governor had on June 24 hosted the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Port Harcourt. He visited in company of a former governor of Ekiti State and former presidential aspirant, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The visit occurred a day after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Wike, sparking speculations about their intentions and the Rivers governor’s plans.

Though Wike has refused to speak publicly since he lost the running mate slot to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his recent meetings with political bigwigs have strengthened speculations that he may leave the PDP.

But the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, was the first to visit the governor, in a fence mending effort after the Abuja primaries in Abuja. His visit was followed by the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi before others followed suit.

While politicians search for allies in comrades, who can galvanise the masses to their sides, Wike is not only good at galvanising the crowd, he is known to walk his talk in performance, and that, to an extent, explains why political bigwigs are going head over heels to practically sign him on.

Wike’s ability to conduct a presidential aspiration campaign during the primaries, giving Atiku a close fight, and only losing owing the last minute withdrawal of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had made the party bigwigs and opposition parties understand that the former Minister of Education is capable of combining talk with verifiable action. The withdrawal had somehow disarranged the equilibrium, giving Atiku a last minute victory.

Again, as the race for the running gathered momentum, Wike’s influence among members of the committee set to decide the party’s presidential running mate, made 14 out of the 17-member committee to vote in favour of Wike against Okowa. How Atiku settled for Okowa against overwhelming majority has remained a subject of discourse.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, while speaking speaking with Arise TV on a live interview, revealed that some governors are unhappy with Atiku, asking the flagbearer to reach out to Wike as he is seen as a pillar in the party.

Ortom noted Wike’s invincibility, saying that “Currently, Nobody in the party has contributed more for the party to move forward than Wike. If Atiku was not going to honour the decision of the committee, he should have called Wike earlier and informed him. He didn’t do that. You can’t do things anyhow and expect us to be happy.”

In a ditch effort to return to the good books of Wike, Atiku stressed via his official twitter handle that efforts were being made to resolve the grievances of party members.

“The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every governor, legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced,” he tweeted.

At the moment, Wike has kept to himself though feelers coming to The Boss, have hinted that the governor is not happy with the turn of events, and may be considering a defection. It is therefore, common place for every politician, who is really serious about winning the 2023 election to befriend the fierce and outspoken administrator.

Other political stalwarts that have observed pilgrimage at the home of the much sought after political juggernaut include Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda and other PDP stakeholders in the state, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoki.

While Wike’s present towering fame continues to create discourse and overwhelming grace in the political circle, it is believed that the governor will positively utilise the outcome for the good of all Nigerians.

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

An Ikwerre man from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Wike was born on December 13, 1963. He is an astute politician, irrepressible lawyer and undaunted hard worker, who is the sixth and current Governor of Rivers State. He is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and had his university education at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology after passing through De-General E-Processing Center and Government Secondary School, Eneka at various times.

Wike was appointed Minister of State for Education on July 14, 2011 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was later upgraded to the status of the Acting Minister of Education, after Mrs Ruqqayatu Ahmed Rufa’i was sacked. He resigned, and was replaced by Viola Onwuliri before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers State. In 2014, he won the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party primary and chose former Secretary to the State Government Ipalibo Banigo as his running mate for deputy governor.

Wike defeated Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Princewill of the Labour Party in the April 11 gubernatorial elections to emerge as governor. His election was nullified by the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, but as a child of destiny, the Supreme Court upturned all rulings and returned his mandate.

Again, on April 3, 2019, INEC declared Nyesom Wike winner of Rivers State governorship polls to begin another four years tenure.

A lover of education, Wike made elaborate plans for educational reform. He declared public primary and secondary education free. This he did shortly after he took the oath of office to start his second term, and refused to bulge even as complaints trailed his decision.

In 2019, Wike through the State Ministry of Education announced free registration for participating locals of the state in the annual JAMB examination.

He was considered a superman when he kicked-off the construction of three (3) major flyovers simultaneously in Port Harcourt. The location of the flyovers are at Garrison, Rumoukoro and Artillery. These are all completed today, commissioned and in use.

Wike is married to his beloved wife, Eberechi, a high court justice, and they are blessed with three adorable children.