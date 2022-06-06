Opinion
2023: Why Atiku Abubakar Needs Dele Momodu As Running Mate
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
My dear country men and women, thanks for the deluge of messages and phone calls last week after reading my open letter to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates. We all know the outcome of the elections held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The truth remains that my letter was addressing all parties across board as they are saddled with the responsibility of electing credible candidates to contest in the general election. Today, I will begin by congratulating the winner of the just concluded keenly contested PDP primaries, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Recall Atiku had also secured the ticket of the party in 2019 but lost at the general elections to the incumbent, President Muhammad Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While Atiku’s victory at the 2022 primaries is his second successive attempt under the PDP, it also marked his fifth shot at the presidency. He has had made other unsuccessful bids for the office under both the PDP and APC. However, this victory, although massive for both the candidate and the party, is not enough to make Atiku the next President of the giant of Africa. To ensure Atiku wins the presidency in 2023, crucial decision regarding the choice of his running mate must be taken to serve as icing on the cake of victory.
This means in essence that a credible, reliable and competent candidate must be chosen as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The person must, outside of his status as a credible, reliable, and competent person, also be loyal, selfless, of proven character and above all, a person who can help to secure national assets and also sustain a robust relationship with local communities where these critical national assets are situated; a person with unrestricted access to anywhere and at any time to interface with host communities, the same way Chief Dele Momodu attracted attention during his visit to Kaduna to discuss security issues with Sheikh Gumi, and his tours to many communities and markets in Maiduguri, Borno State and many other parts of the country even when there exists records of serious attacks and abductions. Indeed, the just concluded primaries in which Dele Momodu participated, cannot be the truest reflection of the strength of any candidate in the secondary election owing to factors involved. Certainly, the number of the delegates can’t be a representative of about 200 millions Nigerians. This of course can’t be contested!
In 2019, while in search of good governance, Chief Dele Momodu supported Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a known fact that Momodu has saddled himself with the onerous assignment of searching out and presenting to the Nigeria electorate credible and competent candidates for the position of President. This effort is dated way back to 1998 when he suggested a former Minister of Petroleum, Alhaji Rilwan Lukman, as running mate to Chief Olu Falae, and was asked to contact him. He had flown all the way to OPEC Headquarters in Vienna, Austria to meet with Lukman. They discussed the elections of 1999, and Momodu was for the first time exposed to the knowledge of the owners of Nigeria. Lukman surprised Momodu with the fact that the owners of Nigeria has already chosen Olusegun Obasanjo to be president. This is a clear demonstration that Dele Momodu has been in the inner circle of Nigerian politics for decades. Momodu has a rare pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, entrepreneurial acumen, vision, competence and international recognition. He possesses everything it takes to help Atiku Abubakar’s ticket fly and wins in the 2023 presidential elections. It is worthy of note that the 2022 presidential competency index revealed Momodu as a man of substance, and he is sure an excellent material for Vice Presidential position.
The choice of presidential running mate shouldn’t be about being a serving governor, former governor, minister and all what nots. It should be a person who will bring his wealth of experience to the fore and help Atiku’s administration to succeed; a person who will not be a clog in the smooth running of the wheel of progress and among others. This is a critical time, and there is every need for those who desire to see the PDP’s victory in the 2023 elections, party leaders and associates of Atiku, to see beyond political friendship and/or promises but be decisive in engaging in a political intercourse that will take Nigeria to a better standing.
I humbly appeal that Atiku should not rush into picking a running mate based on political intimidations, but carefully and critically do a comprehensive look into Dele Momodu’s profile and capacity as the most qualified Nigerian who will help him win the heart of millions of other Nigerians in addition to that of his ardent supporters and proteges across the country, and also help his administration to succeed economically in the long run. The choice of Momodu is far better than that of those whose stock in trade is to bear political appellations of without corresponding significance.
Without mincing words, it is not out of place that Turaki Adamawa himself has followed the trajectory of Momodu, and has in many occasions, and at different fora, attested to the versatility of the veteran journalist, and his dedication as well as candour to duty and national assignment.
Going down memory lane, recall that Atiku Abubakar chose the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi from the Southeast as running mate after he emerged victorious at the October 6, 2018 presidential primaries of the PDP. The marginalization of the Igbo was certainly one of the issues which Atiku and PDP had wanted to address and used as a magnet to attract massive votes from the zone considering the fact that the zone had never produced even a vice president since the return of democracy in 1999. Since Alex Ekwueme lost the presidential primaries to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Igbo have not had a fair share of power at the centre. However, the nomination of Obi didn’t appear to be helpful for the Atiku’s candidacy and the PDP. Again, the PDP’s performance (22% 53,807 votes) in last year’s Anambra State governorship election and the total number of valid votes cast (less than 200,000 votes) will provide a convincing idea and the basis why Atiku Abubakar must not choose a running mate from the zone this time around, especially as Obi plots big upsets in the region with Labour Party. Why Dele Momodu? I will explain.
Dele Momodu is one of the few southerners that is highly accepted in the North. He is a friend of the North, with strong political ties. He is well known for his support for various organisations in the North. He is highly cosmopolitan to the extent he feels at home in every state he finds himself in Nigeria. Momodu is perhaps the only one that would help Atiku define the true meaning of his name “Unifier”.
If you consider zoning the position to a particular region, Dele Momodu has already covered two zones. He is from both South-West and South-South and his influence on his people in these two (2) strong zones is very palpable. The electorates from these zones cannot wait to see him on the ballot, and as such capable of securing block votes for the PDP.
He is a very formidable candidate sellable in every nook and cranny in the North. He is more often than not, referred to as the man with MKO Abiola’s template and the North accepts him like they accepted his adopted father, the late MKO Abiola.
Choosing Dele Momodu as running mate will rekindle hope for Nigerians knowing that Atiku Abubakar is ready to appoint people of high integrity, competency and pedigree in his administration; self-accomplished people with the adequate know-how that would help them perform.
Dele Momodu is a very close friend to many strong traditional rulers in the South-West, South-South and South-East, and they are very ready to use their influence on their people to deliver block votes for Atiku/Momodu ticket in support of positive change and good governance. He is a holder of about eight traditional titles, including the recent, Aare of Iwoland. The acceptability rate of Dele Momodu by Northern traditional rulers and Muslim communities is also overwhelmingly high.
He has a strong base of support organised by Nigerians in the 774 local government areas across the country. These are people that he has selflessly assisted in many ways irrespective of tribe, region and religion. Borno State emerged the overall highest beneficiary of his interventions in the country according to records, followed by Bauchi etc.
He is considered the most detribalized Southerner by the Northerners, as such, a ticket with Momodu will serve as a soft landing for the party, and will fly more than any other.
He is a mentor to uncountable number of influential youth and artists across the country, who are ready to use their wealth of influence to unconditionally support him to mobilize and deliver block votes for an Atiku/Momodu. Moreover, Dele Momodu also has millions of active social media followers and loyalist that would to a large extent help the candidacy of H.E Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku Abubakar, withou doubt, has ideas, good policies and is also loved by many Nigerians, so a Dele Momodu combination will be a strong buffer, and would be seen as a new opportunity for Nigeria.
Choosing Dele Momodu as running mate is like a return to the winning formula of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) between 1979 and 1983. The ultimate objective is the creation of different winning strategies that will make it extremely difficult for the desperate APC. This I believe Momodu is more than capable to achieve.
Again, Dele Momodu is a close friend of many religious leaders from both Islam and Christian faith, and they have clear understanding of his vision and mission. He is seen as a champion of tolerance and unity promotion in Nigeria, and as such, his emergence as running mate will attract bilateral support.
As somebody, who is a global brand and friend to many world leaders, both incumbent and out of office, Dele Momodu as a Vice Presidential candidate would attract the attention of international communities from both Africa and the Western world. Without an iota of doubt, Dele Momodu as Vice Presidential candidate will increase the chances of the PDP in the 2023 Presidential election, and create a new ray of hope for the Nigerian citizens.
HE Atiku Abubakar, his associates and the PDP leaders should pause, consider that facts on the ground, and as a matter of urgency choose Dele Momodu as the party’s vice presidential candidate.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano State, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting For Godot (Pt.10)
By Mike Ozekhome
Introduction
Today, we shall continue and conclude our discourse on the above issue. Please, read on.
ETHICS AND DISCIPLINE IN LAW: THE NIGERIAN PERSPECTIVE, A CASE OF WAITING FOR A GODOT?
In Nigeria the basic national ethics and discipline include self reliance, patriotism, loyalty to the nation, honesty, dedication to duty, obedience to authority, respect of elders and seniors in authority, participation in national service, payment of tax, reporting criminals and members of cults to the police, assistance to the poor and the needy, parental care, participation in an election, protection of government property and contribution to national development.
The observance of these ethics and discipline in national life would instill national consciousness on the people. Once a person examines his conduct in line with its effect on the nation, he is bound to participate in the activities that will bring good name and development of the nation.
Discipline is not only historically determined but also part of man’s social nature. Similarly, indiscipline is socially determined and occurs when there is a violation of defined social order. Hence, indiscipline is not a personality trait that is inherent among some group and absent in others. Prevalent social, economic and political conditions of society can breed discipline or indiscipline.
There are various causes of indiscipline and likewise their solutions. As such any control measure taken for un-disciplinary behaviour must be appropriate to the cause in order to be effective.
Primarily, the major causative factor of indiscipline centres on the issue of equity and social justice in relation to resources allocation. If it is positive discipline would be installed, if negative indiscipline would be installed. No other means, such as Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) or IMF prescriptions can instill discipline in society.
It is the non observance of national ethics and discipline in Nigeria that has given rise to fraud (419), political unrest, embezzlement of public fund, corruption, indiscipline, forgery, armed robbery, cultism in higher schools of learning, bribery, religious bigotry and fanaticism, exam malpractice, vandalism, and smuggling.
CONCLUSION
Ethics, morality and discipline have been jettisoned in the conduct of national life for financial gains. Much of the Nigerian problems in terms of development are resultant effect of none observance of ethics and the standard of ethical conduct in national affairs.
A nation is said to be developed when the standard of her discipline and social structures are measured in comparison with others in the developed society.
It is lack of discipline or the non observance of it that characterize Nigeria national life. That’s the reason the Nigeria state has failed to catch up with other developed nations of the world.
Since 1960, when Nigeria started to manage its own affairs, the nation has not been fully developed to match up with other civilized countries of the world.
Indiscipline and corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation. Chinua Achebe in his book pointed out that “knowledgeable observers have estimated that as much as 60% of the nation’s wealth is regularly consumed by corruption.”
In today’s Nigeria, over 60% of the nation wealth is being pocketed by public office holders; this has helped to slow down the developmental growth of Nigeria nation.
In every aspect of national life (social, political, economic, religious and cultural) it is the observance of ethics and discipline that guide the conduct of individuals towards such activities that stimulate national development.
If politicians and business men in Nigeria observe the ethics and discipline of their occupation; rigging, falsification of election results, embezzlement of public fund, fraud, fake product and smuggling that hinder the development of Nigeria would cease to exist.
If Nigeria teachers, religious leaders, civil servants, politicians and traders should imbibe national ethics and discipline and apply it in their daily life, Nigeria will see significant growth in national development.
One of the problems of Nigeria not matching up in development like other western countries is due to lack of ethics and discipline among the people. Once Nigerians start observing these two norms in the conduct of their affairs, every other activity in national life would change to develop the nation.
Nigeria is highly blessed with human and material resources, the utilization, development and consumption of the resources must be conducted with regard to the ethics and discipline of the nation.
It is the avoidance or non observance of the basic national ethics and discipline in the utilization, development and consumption of national resources that bring underdevelopment to Nigeria. Nigeria citizens should learn to observe and apply discipline in the conduct of their activities.
It is only through observance and application of ethics and discipline that Nigeria could develop to an acceptable standard in the global community of nations.
In the paraphrased words of the Nigerian incumbent Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in an event which featured Prof. Marc Le Menestrel, a professor of Decision Sciences; Chairman of Governing Council, Institute of Directors, Chief Chris Okunowo; and Dele Alimi, DG/CEO, Institute of Directors:
“The collapse of many Nigerian financial institutions from the nineties to the more recent occurrences in 2009 is a pointer to the fact that “on the long run, unethical practices are unsustainable.
The development and sustenance of viable enterprises is no longer dependent on the size of the corporation and related factors but sound ethical practices imbibed by all stakeholders
The theme of the conference is a challenge to conquer in our own interest the new frontier in business ethics, ethical leadership and sustainability.
The frequent clashes between conscience and wrongful behavior will eventually create a toxic work environment and destroy corporate objectives and visions.
There is also enough history of how cutting corners and dishonesty ultimately bring down the whole enterprise.
This we have seen in the facts behind the collapse of many Nigerian financial institutions from the nineties to the more recent occurrences in 2009.
Yes, it took a while for the institutions to unravel but the point is made that on the long run, unethical practices are unsustainable.
Besides for quoted companies, the dangers of unethical behavior are much graver.
Local and international investors have greater access to information and more options than ever before, the slightest whiff of scandal or malfeasance can destroy value built up over the years.
The local and, especially the international examples of the collapse of companies thought to be too big to fail and brand names that had even once been associated with integrity and strong business ethics is a strong reminder of just how brittle edifices built on weak business ethics are.
Today, every company’s stakeholders are far more than investors, management, or employees.
They now include customers, clients, trade partners, suppliers, media, the general public, government and now, the environment.”
Chinua Achebe had the following to say about Nigeria in his book titled There Was a Country had the following to say:
“Nigerians are what they are only because their leaders are not what they should be.” pg. 10
“A true patriot will always demand the highest standards of his country and accept nothing but the best for and from his people. He will be outspoken in condemnation of their short-coming without giving way to superiority, despair or cynicism. That is my idea of a patriot.” pg. 16
“Look at our collapsing public utilities, our inefficient and wasteful parastatals and state-owned companies… If you want electricity, you buy your own generator; if you want water, you sink your own bore-hole; if you want to travel, you set up your own airline. One day soon, said a friend of mine, you will have to build your own post office to send your letters!” pg. 20
“I must now touch, however briefly, on the grace undermining of national discipline which the siren mentality of Nigerian leaders fosters. In all civilized countries the siren is used in grave emergencies by fire engines, ambulances and the police in actual pursuit of crime. Nigeria, with its remarkable genius of travesty, has found a way to turn yet another useful invention by serious-minded people elsewhere into a childish and cacophonous instrument for the celebration of status.” pg. 34
“My frank and honest opinion is that anybody who can say that corruption in Nigeria has not yet become alarming is either a fool, a crook or else does not live in this country.” pg. 37
“Knowledgeable observers have estimated that as much as 60 percent of the wealth of its nation is regularly consumed by corruption. I have no doubt that defenders of our system would retort: Mere rumor! Where is the proof? No one can offer ‘satisfactory’ proof for the simple reason that nobody issues a receipt for a bribe or for money stolen from the public till.” pg. 41
However, in the Nigerian legal profession the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners is well instilling extolling ethics and discipline in law, even though some bad eggs may scramble tirelessly to whittle it down. We do hope that a more coercive and corrosive machinery will be set up or the existing one accorded more vent and pep to ensure the applicability of the rules to all and sundry in the legal profession because a situation where the rules become like a cobweb that entangles the small spiders and make the big one go scot-free, ethics and discipline will be moribund. A fearless, daring and undaunted enforceability of the rules is key to having a profession where ethics and discipline reign supreme.
The End
FUN TIMES
“I Amaka don use holy water drink abortion medicine now the baby don turn to twins.. miracle no dey tire Jesus”.- Anonymous.
Thought for the Week
“Divorced from ethics, leadership is reduced to management and politics to mere technique”. (James MacGregor Burns).
“Interference”? Which “Interference”? By Akeem Soboyede
I’ll start with the “love-fest”, so to speak: Bayo Onanuga, ex-African Concord editor and co-founder of TheNews magazine group is a senior journalism colleague I have long admired, and very much so.
As a fellow journalist, he has stood as a beacon to many in the profession for many years, with his brand of courageous and fearless journalism serving as an exemplar to which many in the profession have long aspired, including my good self.
Bayo Onanuga’s quality, courage and foresight as a journalist is uncommon and very exemplary. Anyone (like yours truly) who witnessed and / or was somehow thrown into the thick of the struggle to preserve and enthrone democratic norms in the unfortunate aftermath of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Bashorun MKO Abiola will not quickly forget the exceptional courage and endless zeal for pursuit of the truth demonstrated by Onanuga and the other journalists he led directly then at TheNews and subsequently at Tempo magazine. This was during the titanic struggle to actualize the mandate then military dictator Ibrahim Babangida and his co-traveller / successor Sani Abacha frenetically sought to deny MKO Abiola, especially in the early days of that annulment.
Such is the respect and admiration—even love—that I had, and still retain, for Onanuga as a person and a senior journalism colleague that years after I passed on an opportunity in the mid-90s to work for a newspaper floated by him (Onanuga) and others at the time, I carried for a long time the “guilt” of “disappointing” this journalism titan I still hold in much awe, despite the fact that I had very good reasons then to choose not to work for my hero and pursue another opportunity that presented itself at the time.
Decades later, just as Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the cusp of being sworn-in as Nigeria’s duly-elected President, an achievement denied MKO Abiola about 30 years ago, it is really disappointing that this journalistic hero of Nigeria’s democracy journey has chosen such an auspicious moment to let down many who look up to him. Onanuga, who currently serves as the Director of Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party that has just run a successful presidential campaign, put more than a foot in his mouth when he recently tweeted that members of the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria, specifically those residing or domiciled in Lagos, had to stop their “interference in Lagos politics”.
Hear Onanuga, in full: “Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business”. Even worse, after the first wave of criticisms hit his first incendiary comments, Onanuga doubled down on his divisive ethnic vitriol, in the process disappointing those admirers who initially believed his Twitter account had been hacked or that he had been defamatorily-misquoted. Hear Onanuga, again: “Let me make myself abundantly clear: the views I express on Twitter are my personal views. I don’t owe anyone any apology for addressing the existential threats of our people. I am after all, first of all a Yoruba, before being a Nigerian”.
The re-affirmation of vitriol by Onanuga came even after one of his counterparts on the same Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, literally threw Onanuga under the bus and denounced his ill-conceived diatribe against the participation of members of the Igbo ethnic group in the politics and electoral process of Nigeria’s most populous and richest state, Lagos.
Onanuga’s unfortunate statements undoubtedly has roots in the tension-soaked run-up to the just-concluded governorship election in Lagos State, where the ruling All Progressives Congress has held unquestioned state-wide power during the past 24 years. This hold seemed to come loose, however temporarily, when Bola Tinubu lost the presidential election conducted there on February 25th to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who also happens to be a member of the Igbo ethnic group. This moment, when the APC in Lagos literally saw its political life flash before its eyes, unleashed a gubernatorial campaign like no other in Lagos from late February up to the election for the governorship seat that held in the state this past March 18th.
Those weeks of campaigning were soaked in enormous ethnic baiting and vitriol, mostly directed against members of the Igbo ethnic group in Lagos. The Labour Party’s candidate in that governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, was cast as an Igbo Trojan horse being controlled by others to take over the prime real estate of Lagos State from its Yoruba “indigenes” to whom it rightly belongs.
So, even though Onanuga’s irascible tweets could be likened to a “loud, written sigh of relief”, coming as they were when it seemed certain Rhodes-Vivour would be defeated in his bid for the Lagos governorship, they were certainly not the appropriate “words of celebration” from this otherwise-very rational and courageous journalist whose career has served as an inspiration to many. Onanuga of all people is very familiar with the role certain Igbo personalities played (I’m sure he won’t now characterize those as “interference”) in the struggle to actualize the mandate given to MKO Abiola in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Surely, names like Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (incidentally both former military governors of Lagos State), Chief Ralph Obioha, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Professor Anya O. Anya, Chief Empire Kanu and others should mean something to Onanuga. These were all distinguished Igbo personalities who were co-founders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the body used to prosecute the titanic battle to actualize MKO Abiola’s June 12 mandate, and whose members all suffered significant personal losses and inconveniences—even numerous attempts on their lives—when the fearsome Sani Abacha regime ruthlessly hunted and haunted those NADECO members, without caring about their ethnic origins.
I have no doubt the likes of the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu now turn in their graves at Onanuga’s diatribe against members of the Igbo ethnic group in Lagos.
There’s also this interesting titbit: soon after Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the APC presidential primaries in June last year and clinched the party’s ticket for the recently-concluded presidential election, I came across a news item about a very rich Igbo personality who had announced the donation of two private jets to Tinubu’s nascent presidential campaign. I then also quickly noticed that the same Igbo individual had been my student many years ago when I taught undergraduates at the University of Lagos (he remains the richest undergraduate student I ever taught during my stint as a teacher in College! I will equally refrain from mentioning his name here for reasons of his privacy). One wonders now if Onanuga’s malevolent missive against the Igbo can be extended to persons from that ethnic extraction who lent a much-needed helping hand to Tinubu’s (ultimately-successful) presidential campaign.
Then there are the numbers too, which is an important feature of any participatory democracy such as the one Nigeria has been trying to build since the onset of the Fourth Republic in May 1999. Although figures from Nigeria’s National Population Commission (NPC) appear scant or even non-existent on that specific demographic, authoritative projections put the percentage of the Igbo population in Lagos at between 30 to 45 percent, with larger concentrations in certain parts of the Lagos metropolis than others. Having been born and bred, so to speak, in Lagos myself, I know for a fact that the number of Igbos domiciled in Lagos is anything but insignificant. Despite the “historical tensions” many ascribe to the dynamics of Yoruba / Igbo interactions in Lagos, I recall that for the many years I resided as a child and young adult in my father’s house in the Mafoluku-Oshodi area of Lagos (starting in 1972, when I was soon to be a four-year old), the percentage of tenants that resided in the house was almost always 60 to 40 percent, in favour of the tenants of Igbo origin.
My father definitely had nothing against his fellow Yoruba but the statistics of his tenancy almost always favoured Igbo tenants. That, in itself, is instructive of a reliable projection regarding a steady increase in the Igbo population of Lagos over that timespan, and which further validates the numbers that place the Igbo population in Lagos at very significant levels. Significant enough, infact, to make Onanuga’s bombastic assertion about Igbo “interference” in Lagos politics all the more wince-inducing and baffling. Surely a potential voting bloc of almost half in a state’s total voters’ pool cannot be told to refrain from “interfering” in the very important process that determines those who rule over them and make important decisions on their behalf every four years. To paraphrase a part of Onanuga’s words, the same privilege of active and unfettered participation in the political process of those states would be argued for Yoruba residents of Anambra, Imo, or any other Nigerian state where residents of Yoruba origin constitute 30 to 45 percent of the state’s population.
Everyone knows (or should know) that 30 percent of the voting bloc in a state can enter into an alliance with like-minded members of another voting bloc to produce a political leadership acceptable to all in a state (or country). Surely, the likes of Onanuga would not characterize that as an unwanted “interference” in the political process by members / representatives of a particular voting bloc that utilized its numbers to legally attain power?
Or was Onanuga’s outburst spurred by far more personal issues and agenda than he might be reluctant to let on? One can only wonder.
Alas, the old saying has proven itself true again: your heroes often disappoint you in ways you’d never anticipate, so make sure to always avoid meeting them and admire them only from “afar”. Still, for all of us out there who will always respect and remain in awe of Onanuga’s achievements as a journalist—especially his towering role in the entrenchment of the democracy all Nigerians now enjoy, irrespective of ethnic or other backgrounds—we will continue to believe that this recent glitch in the remarkable trajectory of a wonderful career would prove to be only a temporary disappointment.
Afterall, Bayo Onanuga is only human, like the rest of us.
Soboyede is a journalist and attorney
Opinion: Respect Us or Leave by Femi Fani-Kayode
“Don’t stay in Lagos, and benefit from the leadership, infrastructure and economy Lagosians built over time, yet carry resentment towards them. You threaten violence and de-market Lagos on social media. You have options. Behave or relocate!” – Reno Omokri.
Let me open this short contribution by saying that I completely agree with the views expressed above by Pastor Reno Omokri.
Let us hope that those he is attempting to offer such wise counsel appreciate and accept it before it is too late and things fall apart.
I am constrained to go further by saying that I also share the views of my dear friend, brother and colleague at the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Omo Oba Bayo Onanuga, who reflected the views and thoughts of millions of our fellow Yorubas when he expressed deep and legitimate concerns about the attempt by the Ibo community in Lagos to take over our land and claim it as theirs.
This is something that they themselves would never tolerate members of any other ethnic nationality to attempt to do in the east and neither would any of us try it.
The truth is that if you insist on living in someone elses land or territory you must respect them. And as they say, respect begets respect.
If you must live amongst us kindly refrain from poking your fingers into our eyes simply because we gave you the space and afforded you the opportunities that you have refused to offer us in the east.
We do this because we are a decent, civilised, kind-hearted, peace-loving and just people who believe strongly in the ethos of charity, plurality of community, efficacy of racial and religious harmony, peaceful-coexistence and full and unfettered integration.
That does NOT however mean that we are fools. Our history proves that we are slow to anger but irresistible in battle. It is not wise to provoke us or raise our sleeping sword.
Being too kind, accommodating and charitable has its price and it appears that we the Yoruba may have learnt this the hard way.
Opening up your home to a stranger and being your brothers keeper is one thing but giving him your head and all that is dear to you on a platter of gold is quite another.
The truth is that the Ibo in Lagos are no longer welcome by the people of Lagos. And unless they change their attitude quickly and drastically it may well be better for them to go home.
As a consequence of recent events and the outrageous and insulting “Lagos is a no man’s land” battle cry and mantra which many Ibos in Lagos espouse and constantly bellow and mouth, many of our people believe that Alaba International Market, Computer Village, Trade Fair and other places that they have occupied and taken over should be evacuated and vacated and converted to schools, deep sea ports, housing estates and amusement parks.
That is the level of anger and view of millions of our people today and we ignore those views at our peril.
They also believe that we should act fast and make the necessary changes in our attitude to non-Yoruba settlers and aliens and reflect on our propensity for being too “woke” and too liberal in our dealings with them.
This view was ably reflected by Rotimi Adeosun when he tweeted the following a day after the Governorship election in Lagos on 19th March.
He wrote,
“Congrats to putting an end to the issue of real ownership of Lagos. Going forward, let there be a review of the following: Land ownership and rent law.
Elective and appointive policy. Ethnic concentration of markets. Limits to liberalisation culture. Teaching of Yoruba history. Be wary of usurpers!”
Points taken and forceful, compelling and lucid they are too.
In his own contribution one Legendary Joe again reflected the mood when he tweeted the following:
“We voted in Lagos today not along political lines but along the lines of heritage. We voted for our pride. We made a statement that our liberal nature should never be abused. What we won’t attempt in yours, do not force on us. We voted to retain Lagos”.
These are insightful and incisive contributions and they must be taken very seriously.
They can best be described as wake up calls and the propositions and counsel that are being suggested and offered must be considered by all the relevant stakeholders in Yorubaland generally and Lagos particularly before it is too late.
Clearly thanks to the insulting ways and disrespectful tone, words and attitude of those that came from the east to settle amongst us yet covet our land and seek to destroy everything we value and stand for, Yoruba nationalism has come alive again.
Our gullible liberalism and naive wokeism has resulted in a dangerous, hard line and pronounced backlash which is fuelled by anger and which cannot be easily managed and contained.
Our people are now counting the cost of our innocent yet disastrous open door policy and disposition as a direct consequence of the excesses and provocative actions of the Ibos in Lagos.
And what is that cost?
If you really want to know let’s go back in time a little.
Permit me to take you on a walk down history lane.
When Nnamdi Azikiwe, the NCNC and the Igbo State Union tried to take over Yoruba land in the 1952 Western Regional elections he lost to Obafemi Awolowo and the Action Group by a very narrow margin.
I believe it was by two seats in Parliament and Action Group was saved from a Zik victory only because they went into an alliance with the Ibadan Peoples Party which gave them a majority of two in Parliament! That is how close it was.
Had it not been for that Zik, an Igbo man, would have been elected as the first Premier of the old Western Region and the Yoruba would have eventually lost EVERYTHING including their language, culture, heritage, land and values.
After his defeat Zik packed his bags and said the following famous words: “I shall return to the east from whence I came”.
Thereafter he went back to the old Eastern Region to be elected Premier.
71 years later the story appears to have repeated itself.
The Ibo, this time led by one Peter Obi, a shady and manipulative trader who was fuelled, strengthened and emboldened by his relative success and gains during the presidential election in the state two weeks earlier, tried to forcefully take over Lagos in the 2023 Governorship election by intimidation, threats and propaganda and by fielding a young and impressionable man by the name of Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour who neither speaks nor understands Yoruba, whose family derives from Sierra Leonne and Opobo in Rivers state, who has strong sympathy for IPOB, who was part of those protestors that wreaked havoc and set Lagos on fire during the Endsars riots and who, like his misguided, violent and aggressive supporters, claimed that Lagos is a “no man’s land” as his candidate.
Thankfully they failed and the young man was roundly defeated by Jide Sanwo-Olu, a young, diligent, hardworking, civilised, decent and focused administrator and bona fide Yorubaman.
It is now time for Peter, Chinedu and all their Obidient supporters to follow Zik’s noble example, tread the path of honor and either respect us and live with us in love and peace or go back to the east “from whence they came” .
They will do far better there.
We in the South West must do a lot of soul-searching and educate the liberals in our midst about the dangers of being too kind, too charitable and too accommodating to the alien land grabbers and usurpers that have infiltrated our territory.
We can show them charity, love and kindness but this must never be at the expense of our values, identity, dignity, culture or heritage.
We must endeavour to ensure that history does not repeat itself again, that this terrible cycle of our Ibo brothers repaying our good with ingratitude and subterfuge stops and that they never have the temerity and effontry to claim that Lagos, or indeed any other part of Yorubaland, is theirs again.
(FFK)
