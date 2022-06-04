Adding Value: Navigating the Success Terrain by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Everyone of us has an inert gift. However, many of us don’t seem to make use of our gifts. You may be wondering how one can know his gift. It is rather very easy to discover gifts if one is intentional on the purpose. One of the many ways of discovering your gift is by looking inwards to know that thing you can do with relative ease, and without stress. For instance, if you see yourself singing with a unique voice which receives adulation from people, it’s a sign you are gifted in singing; if you see yourself dancing, writing creatively, speaking intuitively, prophesying, cooking etc. with little or no effort, and to the admiration of a lot of people, who feel blessed and reach out to you spontaneously, you have a gift. It is therefore up to you to develop it.

It is imperative to state that the art of self-discovery is truly lacking in our society. Most people don’t really know themselves and this singular fact limits their capabilities. When you know yourself, you won’t need to beg or struggle to get certain things. You will have self-confidence, and equally understand the process. When you know your gift, you’ll know the right people who need your gift, and you will offer it to them. The world is in dire need of people who are gifted and talented in their craft. Knowing and representing your gift make the world a happy place to live in. When you see people who are gifted, there are certain levels of grace and joy that radiate in your heart.

As a human capacity coach, my business is focused on developing human beings to reach their highest level of human potential. One of the best ways of unleashing your potential is by tapping into the power of your gift. Your gift is your blessing to the world. Many of us have gifts but have failed to open them.

Gifts come with value. Your gift is not for fun or a hobby. Your gift is a service and currency for the world to appreciate. When you have discovered your gift, the next step is to find people who need it, and offer it to them. Your gift comes with value which needs to be appreciated. Your job is to horn your gift by cultivating it so you can perform at optimal capacity.

The problem with most people is that they don’t know how to develop their gifts. The creator of heaven and earth has given you a gift; he won’t develop it for you. It’s up to you to horn it by getting training, going to school, or cultivating it one way or another. That’s why God gave us common sense and understanding in addition to making us superior among other creatures on earth.

Gifts work in all places. It is a universal principle that can attract opportunities to whoever activated them properly. Regardless of the hardship prevailing in life, if you know your gift, people will borrow money to have you around them. You will be blessed with so much favour which ordinarily you won’t be able to access. That’s why the book of life, says “a man’s gift opens doors for him”.

The process of employment, we all can agree, sometimes requires employers to hire individuals with gifts/talents rather than those with theoretical knowledge but little or no practicable knowledge. When your gift is properly activated, it normally receives grace and favour at the place of assignment. You won’t stress yourself to succeed. The universe will make humanity feel attracted to come to you.

Let me share a short story with you; just last week, while listening to a gospel artist, Panam Percy Paul on YouTube, I was inspired to reach out to my social media network to find him. As expected, lots of recommendations came through, and I was able to connect with him and his daughter. And to the glory of God, I was able to bless him as led by the spirit. What’s the moral of this story? This is a song I have been listening to for many years yet didn’t get the inspiration to reach out to him. But when the spirit came through, I had to act, and he was very grateful at how his song blessed me. That’s the power of a gift.

Again, as an author of a trailblazer book, I was surprised to see the royalties I got for December and January; it was really a fortune to me to say the least. This is a book that I promote heavily, and which has announced me to world leaders, as well as given me audience in television in New York, New York Times, schools etc. The hundreds of copies that were sold in December and January really humbled me. As a matter of fact, it was competing with my monthly salary. Again, this is the power of gift at work.

Furthermore, most of the times, we look for jobs, but fail to understand that God has given us opportunities if only we think out of the box. Your gift is your blessing. Your gift is your job. The simple reason why most skillful entrepreneurs succeed is because they have not only known themselves, but they have also known how to convert their talent to their profession, vocation, and ministry. For clarification on how self-discovery works, you must understand the difference between your profession, vocation, and ministry. Your profession is what you are trained to do, for example as an attorney, medical doctor, pastor etc.; your vocation is what you are paid to do such as a skill job or 9-5 career job, and your ministry is your calling, like what you are called to do. This is where you find your talent and gift. It is through your gift or talent that self-discovery evolves.

Just like life is a journey, we must continually develop ourselves by learning, relearning, and unlearning certain things about ourselves. That’s exactly how the gift principle works. You must endeavor to develop your gift otherwise, it will remain redundant. You must make an effort to discover what’s unique about you. Nobody will do it for you.

Most times, we think when we get a good paying job we are made for life; sometimes, we think when we marry a good spouse we are settled for life; other times we think when we have reached certain heights politically, academically, professionally etc., we are accomplished. While all these might be great attributes, what we fail to ask ourselves is whether we are fulfilled. Fulfilment is the hallmark of success. Regardless of how much money you have, if you are not fulfilled, you are empty. No matter who you marry, if the person is not supporting you to reach your purpose, you are leaning on the wrong ladder of success. No matter the height you attain in life, if you get to the peak without being fulfilled, trust me, you are a victim of defective success.

You will know your gift is working when you have little or no concern with the money you are paid; you can even do the job/work for free simply because it makes you happy. It’s just like a lady who is truly and genuinely in love, she won’t be materialistic about her partner’s support. All she might care for might be the guy’s attention which can be the way he speaks affirming his love for her, the small gifts he buys for her, the little services he performs for her, the little touches he gives to her and the time he spends for her. This might be all the lady needs. A man who is not able to decipher the lady’s “gift” might be busy buying or investing in other things that don’t appeal to her as opposed to what turns her on.

In summary, take time to ask yourself what’s my gift and talent? By the time you figure it out, you will know how wealthy you are. If you have a hard time knowing your gift or who you are, feel free to reach out with the email below and I will be glad to work with you with my Self- Discovery training manual.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success