Davido, Teni, Simi, Others in Electric Performances As Glo Battle of the Year Concert Ends
By Eric Elezuo
The Glo Battle of the Year fiesta, which took the people of Lagos by storm, ended in fanfare with the likes of David Adeleke aka Davido, Teni Makanaki and Simi shining like bright stars when they took the stage at different times to thrill entertainment lovers and guests.
The splendid evening dance, music, and comedy featured Globacom holding the Nigeria National Finals as contestants for the grand prize struggled to outdo one another. The mega event, which was broadcast live from the Eko Hotel and Suites venue, to across platforms, attracted dance lovers, who were not disappointed with the unlimited entertainment provided, even hours before the show officially began, and much later after the show.
As the Bgirls group showcased their talent, songstress, Simi, appeared on the stage to thrill the audience with the rendition of her hit single ‘Woman.’
She went on to entertain the audience with some of her hit tunes while getting the stage set for Davido.
The biggest act of the night was Davido, who arrived on the stage in a boisterous mood.
There was also comedians, including Salvadore from Uganda, and Nigeria’s Basketmouth, unleashing performances that left the happy audience giggling at regular intervals.
At the end of proceedings, 619 crew with top the winners list with a prize of N9 million and a Toyota Hiace bus valued at over N25 million
For the Afro Dance segment, Israel Monday emerged the winner and smiled home with N1.5m while Angela Anthony came second with a prize of N750,000.
In the same vein, the Popping category had Isibo David Odigie emerging winner to smile home with the sum of N1.5m while Akhigbe Richard came second and got prize money of N750,000.
For the Locking category, Michael Olanrewaju won to get prize money of N1.5m while Odoh Emmanuel came second to get a sum of N750,000 as prize money.
The Krump category had Charles Ekwem emerging winner to go home with N1.5m and Gifty Ephraim coming second with N750,000 prize money.
The Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria is world’s biggest dance reality television show brought to Nigeria by Globacom.
A statement released by the organisers afterwards read as follows:
“In the end, Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, emerged as semi-finalists.
“The Bgirls finale could have been termed the ‘Lagos Vs Abuja’ finale, as one finalist from each region faced the other. In the end, it was Bgirl Cruxxy from Lagos that came out champion defeating Bgirl Vicky from Abuja to be crowned the number 1 Bgirl in Nigeria.
“On the other, the Bboy category had Bboy Lil Dan, Bboy Off, Six God, Lil Vic, Lym, Midnight, Trixx, and Whirlz; 8 Bboys from 6 regions dance to the delight of both the judges and audience. Bboy Lil Dan from Lagos and Bboy Whirlz from Benin impressed the judges the most and made it to the finals. The Lagos-based dancer, Bboy Lil Dan however showed his skill and was crowned Champion in the Bboy Category.”
Glamour, Fun As First Ever Alimosho Food Festival Holds in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
The Youth Centre in the heart of Abesan Town in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, came alive penultimate Sunday, when Sunquest Discovery Limited in association with Zenith Bank, BandRus, MMS among others hosted the first ever food festival in the area.
Successful in all ramifications, stakeholders in the food sector, from all walks of life, gathered to showcase their culinary skills and technology embedded in the preparation of local and continental dishes and other edibles while calling on the local and state governments to address inflation and tackle the high cost of food materials so as to curb poverty in the country.
Speaking on the intentions behind the festival, the Chairman Sunquest Discovery Limited, the organisers of the festival, My Isiaka Lawal, said the festival was organised to give opportunities to good vendors to showcase their products as well as allow consumers to purchase food at cheaper prices against the high cost in the market.
He added that Alimosho, being the largest local government in Lagos State, was chosen because of its high population as it would afford more people the opportunity to benefit from the event.
“We understand the plight of the ordinary in trying to make a living, and also the fact that eating healthy food at affordable price will help to face the task of building the nation from all fronts.
“The cost of food as well as food shortage have become a problem in Nigeria which should be addressed by the government. While we call on the government to tackle the problem so as to make life easier for Nigerians, we have chosen this food festival to contribute our quota to alleviating the problem,” Lawal said.
He added that the festival also afforded the organizers the opportunity to test run an application which would allow food vendors to market their goods online.
On their part, stakeholders and food vendors also spoke of their expectations from both the government and organisers, citing high cost items as their major challenge.
One of the vendors, Mrs Omoluyi Esther, who deals in sales of local food commended the organizers for putting together the event.
She however, lamented the daily increase in food items, which according to her, is affecting many companies involved in food production business.
“As small scale business owners, there are challenges we are facing such as daily increases in prices of food.
“Today you buy something for N200 and tomorrow it goes up to N500. Government should try to make sure there is money in circulation and bring down prices of food stuff. In that way, they can address food scarcity,” she said.
Another vendor, Mrs Adekunle Olamide of Checkers Food said for the government to reduce poverty, ‘ it should help to reduce in prices of goods.’
“They should make sure there is stability in the economy. The instability is affecting all brands and they are finding it hard to get materials for production. When they increase prices of their goods, it’s the consumers that bear the brunt. So the government should help us stabilize Nigeria’s economy so that brands will find it easier to produce,” she urged.
A Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, who was the special guest at the event commended the quality of food on display at the festival.
“The kind of food you see here, you might need to order them online before you get them, but this event has offered people the opportunity to get them at their doorsteps and cheaper. The festival is of great significance to everyone,” he said.
He added: “There is hunger in the land. The government should help us subsidize food stuff to the nearest minimum to make food available. They should also control inflation especially the dollar scarcity so that the common man can do his or her business. They promised us that dollar will go down but it’s not so now. Government should do their business so that the masses can enjoy.”
While appreciating the over 22 ventures, and all the stakeholders and sponsors, who turned up for the successful test run of the first edition, the Creative Director of Sunquest Discovery, Adekoya Afeez, said the quality of food and products was commendable, promising that the subsequent editions of the festival will be bigger, and also be taken to other parts of the state so that the entire state can feel the impact of the fieata.
Adekoya also invited more stakeholders and sponsors to join hands with the company as they get ready to host another edition in no distant time.
The highlight of the event was display of acrobotics and choreographed dance steps from happy participants and distribution of various food items by sponsors including Labule Farms, which gave out lots of garri, Checkers Custard and a host of others.
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
