Glorious Farewell for Pa Isaac Kolawole Odeyemi in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

The Youth Centre in the heart of Abesan Town in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, came alive penultimate Sunday, when Sunquest Discovery Limited in association with Zenith Bank, BandRus, MMS among others hosted the first ever food festival in the area.

Successful in all ramifications, stakeholders in the food sector, from all walks of life, gathered to showcase their culinary skills and technology embedded in the preparation of local and continental dishes and other edibles while calling on the local and state governments to address inflation and tackle the high cost of food materials so as to curb poverty in the country.

Speaking on the intentions behind the festival, the Chairman Sunquest Discovery Limited, the organisers of the festival, My Isiaka Lawal, said the festival was organised to give opportunities to good vendors to showcase their products as well as allow consumers to purchase food at cheaper prices against the high cost in the market.

He added that Alimosho, being the largest local government in Lagos State, was chosen because of its high population as it would afford more people the opportunity to benefit from the event.

“We understand the plight of the ordinary in trying to make a living, and also the fact that eating healthy food at affordable price will help to face the task of building the nation from all fronts.

“The cost of food as well as food shortage have become a problem in Nigeria which should be addressed by the government. While we call on the government to tackle the problem so as to make life easier for Nigerians, we have chosen this food festival to contribute our quota to alleviating the problem,” Lawal said.

He added that the festival also afforded the organizers the opportunity to test run an application which would allow food vendors to market their goods online.

On their part, stakeholders and food vendors also spoke of their expectations from both the government and organisers, citing high cost items as their major challenge.

One of the vendors, Mrs Omoluyi Esther, who deals in sales of local food commended the organizers for putting together the event.

She however, lamented the daily increase in food items, which according to her, is affecting many companies involved in food production business.

“As small scale business owners, there are challenges we are facing such as daily increases in prices of food.

“Today you buy something for N200 and tomorrow it goes up to N500. Government should try to make sure there is money in circulation and bring down prices of food stuff. In that way, they can address food scarcity,” she said.

Another vendor, Mrs Adekunle Olamide of Checkers Food said for the government to reduce poverty, ‘ it should help to reduce in prices of goods.’

“They should make sure there is stability in the economy. The instability is affecting all brands and they are finding it hard to get materials for production. When they increase prices of their goods, it’s the consumers that bear the brunt. So the government should help us stabilize Nigeria’s economy so that brands will find it easier to produce,” she urged.

A Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, who was the special guest at the event commended the quality of food on display at the festival.

“The kind of food you see here, you might need to order them online before you get them, but this event has offered people the opportunity to get them at their doorsteps and cheaper. The festival is of great significance to everyone,” he said.

He added: “There is hunger in the land. The government should help us subsidize food stuff to the nearest minimum to make food available. They should also control inflation especially the dollar scarcity so that the common man can do his or her business. They promised us that dollar will go down but it’s not so now. Government should do their business so that the masses can enjoy.”

While appreciating the over 22 ventures, and all the stakeholders and sponsors, who turned up for the successful test run of the first edition, the Creative Director of Sunquest Discovery, Adekoya Afeez, said the quality of food and products was commendable, promising that the subsequent editions of the festival will be bigger, and also be taken to other parts of the state so that the entire state can feel the impact of the fieata.

Adekoya also invited more stakeholders and sponsors to join hands with the company as they get ready to host another edition in no distant time.

The highlight of the event was display of acrobotics and choreographed dance steps from happy participants and distribution of various food items by sponsors including Labule Farms, which gave out lots of garri, Checkers Custard and a host of others.