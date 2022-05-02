Events
Grooming Centre Launches Inspiring Photobook on 30 Tenacious Women
Grooming Centre, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that focuses on enabling financial inclusion among market women and artisans, on Thursday, 28 April 2022, launched a photobook on 30 Nigerian women entitled: The stories of impact: Real Women, Real Lives, Real Growth.
The launch of the photobook, which highlights and celebrates the resilience, grit, and courage of 30 women and their life-changing journey with Grooming Centre, was held at the Grooming Centre Multi-purpose Hall in Ejigbo, Lagos.
Speaking at the event, Dr Akindele Akinsoye, the CEO of Platform Capital, co-sponsors of the event eulogised women for whom he said the future belonged.
“The work that Grooming Centre is doing is very important because by helping women build sustainable enterprises, tooling them, scaling them, skilling them, they are preparing them to build bigger businesses in the future, being that the micro segment is the conveyor belt of big corporations,” he said.
The highlight of the event was a review of the book by Yale University Fellow and Founder of the School Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.
Dr Ezekwesili joined virtually, was unable to attend physically as the day was her birthday and her family insisted that she spent it at Abuja.
She lauded the phenomenal work that the organisation was doing, describing it as incredible.
Praising the quality of production of the book, Ezekwesili did a methodical review of the book, telling each story with a passion and that brings to life the experiences of the women in the book, with one of the stories relating to her as a young woman when her father passed on.
Describing the book as one that tells the story of development done at micro level with real impact, she said it made the title – Stories of Impact: Real Women, Real Lives, Real Growth – proper.
“It is a book that should claim a stand on the shelf of development books,” she said.
She pointed out some development issues that the book highlights including the fact that 60 percent of businesses by women do not have access to finance, a situation which hampers growth from the current case of two percent of growth annually.
She called for measurement and evaluation of the input of women, calling on the relevant policy makers to get copies of the book promising to send them to t people who should read, with an interest to publicise the good works of Grooming Centre and the wonderful stories of success.
An interesting segment of the event was a fireside chat on sustainable efforts for social impact – The Grooming impact, where the Chief Executive Officer, Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka and Member, Grooming Centre, Governing Council, Ms. ler Jonathan-Ichaver fielded questions bordering the genesis of Grooming Centre and other related issues.
Anchoring a pledge drive for internally displaced people IDPs in the country, a representative of Grooming Centre’s partner, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative and former Sierra Leonian refugee, himself, Tibo Rogers, while calling for donations to the agency, recounted his own experience as a refugee in Ghana, and spoke about the difficult life of refugees.
Goodwill review messages were also done on the book by a few distinguished personalities including former Presidential Candidate for Kowa Party, Professor Remi Sonaiya, who lauded the sterling efforts of Grooming Centre.
Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Dr Essien, introduced a lot of humour in his brief review of the book that sent the entire hall reeling with laughter, but all the while pointing out the fine points in the book, while inspiring the audience.
The presentation of the book was the semi climax of the event, done with the women whose stories were told right on the podium.
Grooming Centre is an NGO founded in 2006 to address the perennial challenge of access to credit at the base of the pyramid.
Since its inception, the Centre has provided 12 million credits and currently empowers 720,000 client members by providing financial and non-financial services through a network of 605 branches in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Glamour, Fun As First Ever Alimosho Food Festival Holds in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
The Youth Centre in the heart of Abesan Town in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, came alive penultimate Sunday, when Sunquest Discovery Limited in association with Zenith Bank, BandRus, MMS among others hosted the first ever food festival in the area.
Successful in all ramifications, stakeholders in the food sector, from all walks of life, gathered to showcase their culinary skills and technology embedded in the preparation of local and continental dishes and other edibles while calling on the local and state governments to address inflation and tackle the high cost of food materials so as to curb poverty in the country.
Speaking on the intentions behind the festival, the Chairman Sunquest Discovery Limited, the organisers of the festival, My Isiaka Lawal, said the festival was organised to give opportunities to good vendors to showcase their products as well as allow consumers to purchase food at cheaper prices against the high cost in the market.
He added that Alimosho, being the largest local government in Lagos State, was chosen because of its high population as it would afford more people the opportunity to benefit from the event.
“We understand the plight of the ordinary in trying to make a living, and also the fact that eating healthy food at affordable price will help to face the task of building the nation from all fronts.
“The cost of food as well as food shortage have become a problem in Nigeria which should be addressed by the government. While we call on the government to tackle the problem so as to make life easier for Nigerians, we have chosen this food festival to contribute our quota to alleviating the problem,” Lawal said.
He added that the festival also afforded the organizers the opportunity to test run an application which would allow food vendors to market their goods online.
On their part, stakeholders and food vendors also spoke of their expectations from both the government and organisers, citing high cost items as their major challenge.
One of the vendors, Mrs Omoluyi Esther, who deals in sales of local food commended the organizers for putting together the event.
She however, lamented the daily increase in food items, which according to her, is affecting many companies involved in food production business.
“As small scale business owners, there are challenges we are facing such as daily increases in prices of food.
“Today you buy something for N200 and tomorrow it goes up to N500. Government should try to make sure there is money in circulation and bring down prices of food stuff. In that way, they can address food scarcity,” she said.
Another vendor, Mrs Adekunle Olamide of Checkers Food said for the government to reduce poverty, ‘ it should help to reduce in prices of goods.’
“They should make sure there is stability in the economy. The instability is affecting all brands and they are finding it hard to get materials for production. When they increase prices of their goods, it’s the consumers that bear the brunt. So the government should help us stabilize Nigeria’s economy so that brands will find it easier to produce,” she urged.
A Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, who was the special guest at the event commended the quality of food on display at the festival.
“The kind of food you see here, you might need to order them online before you get them, but this event has offered people the opportunity to get them at their doorsteps and cheaper. The festival is of great significance to everyone,” he said.
He added: “There is hunger in the land. The government should help us subsidize food stuff to the nearest minimum to make food available. They should also control inflation especially the dollar scarcity so that the common man can do his or her business. They promised us that dollar will go down but it’s not so now. Government should do their business so that the masses can enjoy.”
While appreciating the over 22 ventures, and all the stakeholders and sponsors, who turned up for the successful test run of the first edition, the Creative Director of Sunquest Discovery, Adekoya Afeez, said the quality of food and products was commendable, promising that the subsequent editions of the festival will be bigger, and also be taken to other parts of the state so that the entire state can feel the impact of the fieata.
Adekoya also invited more stakeholders and sponsors to join hands with the company as they get ready to host another edition in no distant time.
The highlight of the event was display of acrobotics and choreographed dance steps from happy participants and distribution of various food items by sponsors including Labule Farms, which gave out lots of garri, Checkers Custard and a host of others.
Buhari, Osinbajo, Dantata, Sultan, Ooni, Govs, Others Headline Oluwo’s Book Launch
Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi next Monday 16th January,2023.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings”written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.
A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, , , Sultan of Sokoto, AlhajiSa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife , HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapp Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event”
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
