Adding Value
Adding Value: Seasons of Blessings by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is nothing that brings joy to the heart more than success. Success is the result of smart and hard work. It is the best response you can give your detractors. Everyone of us has experienced a fair share of failures, disappointments, and corresponding success in life’s journey. However, one thing is certain, no good deeds come easy. You must put in the work; mentally, physically, spiritually, financially, and other corresponding ingredients of success necessary to make any endeavour a success.
As a student, your season of blessings will arrive when you have done all that is conditionally expected of you to receive any degree or certificate from any academic institution. As an entrepreneur, you must have put the systems and structures in place in your business in addition to doing the work by being consistent in your craft before you can receive the blessing that comes with hard work. As a married couple, you must have portrayed a lot of patience by being tolerant with your spouse’s excesses in the process of understanding him/her before you can enjoy a decade, silver, or golden jubilee of marriage. The list is literally endless.
As an individual, it is generally expected of one to be sad when you invest your time in your business, academic, marriage, etc., and at the end of the day, you either fail or don’t get the commensurate reward. As a rational progressive being, there are alternatives to thinking through the situation. How about you see them as an experience? When you do so, you will realize that you didn’t lose anything rather you learned patience, a better way of doing things, and more importantly, you can console yourself with the notion that your season of blessings has not arrived.
What most people fail to understand is that everything in life has a season; a time to sow and a time to reap, a time to read and a time to play, a time to mourn, and a time to celebrate. What’s important is that everything in life has a season.
Whenever you do your best and you don’t get the desired result, you don’t have to be hard on yourself, rather appreciate the fact that you have done your best and maybe your best is suitable or good enough for the decision-makers at the time in question. A lot of variable factors may be at stake. It might even be that the people who are supposed to appreciate your work are yet to see your work. It’s just like when a marketer is trying to sell a product to the wrong target audience, no matter how good the product is, the product will not be appreciated. As a matter of fact, the person won’t see the value in your product. But when you market a product for the right person, the product might appear irresistible regardless of the price and when the product is appreciated, your season of blessing will manifest.
It’s quite unfortunate to note that sometimes when our desires or expectations are not met, we tend to attribute it to other factors like negative forces, friends, government, bosses, etc. In as much as there may be other factors which can, or may contribute to the failure of a project, the point of interest here is that when we fail, we always find a way to give an excuse, but if we have succeeded, the excuse won’t rear its ugly head. No wonder it is said that failure is an orphan while success has many friends.
To understand the concept of seasons of blessings, let’s take the case study of an uninformed newly married couple, whose marriage has been experiencing financial challenges, and the crisis is threatening to break the marriage if proper care is not applied. What the couple might not know is that every marriage has its own peculiar challenges and they come in different forms. Some challenges come in their first, five, ten, or even twenty years of marriage, while some blessings come in their first, five, ten, or even twenty years of marriage. So, it’s imperatively important for one to think out of the box when these challenges rear their ugly heads.
The same principle is applicable in business and life generally. Each of us must go through challenges in one way or another, and one way to overcome the challenges is to have faith in the future by being optimistic that your season of blessings is on course. I liken the season of blessing to someone who has done the work but waiting for the product to be harvested.
In conclusion, no matter what you are experiencing in life, be mindful of the fact that everything has its season. Be patient and keep working on your craft. Be advised that whatever has not arrived yet, is not meant to arrive or maybe you haven’t developed the capacity to receive it. Always be grateful for what you didn’t receive yet because what you didn’t receive might have prevented you from danger. To put this illustration in perspective, you may be praying for wealth or opportunity and when you receive the wealth, during the process of enjoying the wealth, it might lead to your demise. For instance, you might decide to travel either by road or flight and an accident or crash might happen, but assuming you were a in commercial vehicle, that ugly situation may not have occurred. Again, you may be praying for an opportunity to serve in government, and when you get the opportunity to serve, you may be a target for evil people who may not like the policies you stand for, and if proper care is not applied you might lose your life or close family member.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Keep Working on Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Your next level requires transformation” – Germany Kent
I believe it will be in order if I say compliments of the season. The year is gradually coming to an end, and it is imperatively important we take time to examine how we fared in 2022. Though we have less than two weeks to wrap up the year, I strongly believe we can still make great impacts in our personal and professional lives.
While some businesses are winding up, some businesses are still sending proposals, working on already existing proposals, and exploring opportunities. Regardless of the setbacks, challenges and rejections you may have after investing time and money in a project, it’s instructive to note that, in the journey of life, you must not give up hope until you give up the ghost. If you feel like giving up hope, imagine a soccer match or basketball competition. Any team can spring up surprises until the final whistle is blown. What is the interesting thing about this analysis? In life you must work on yourself if you desire to see any progress.
Working on yourself means different things to different people. As a health expert, it can be eating healthy and staying hydrated. It also requires quitting bad habits such as smoking and/or drinking. As a student, it requires you going the extra mile by reading, researching, sleeping late and waking up a little bit early. As an entrepreneur, it requires thinking out of the box. As a professional, it requires taking professional and certification courses.
As an individual, the best thing you can do for yourself is to work on yourself. Working on yourself could be learning a new skill, getting education, and adding value to yourself. One of the best things that can happen to any progressive being is to work on himself. Couple of years ago, I discovered the benefit of working on myself. Having studied the lifestyle of successful people, I discovered that when you work on yourself, the opportunities that will come to you will be priceless. For instance, when I began to create content online with my articles, books, videos, quotes, workshops, etc., via social media, I discovered my social currency began to increase.
It is instructive to note that it is better to work harder on yourself than to work harder on your job. This is because when you work on yourself, you are invariably working on your job because you are adding value to yourself. Don’t get it twisted, working harder on your job is good because it might be paying the bill. But the point I want to emphasize is that when you work on your job, you earn a living, but when you work on yourself, you earn a fortune.
Most people think life revolves around their job. No matter how much you are paid on a job; it can’t be as satisfying as the reward you’ll get when you innovate a product. To work on yourself; after your day’s job, go back home and ask yourself, what can I do to increase my income, market value, investment, etc. When you answer that question, you will begin to learn new skills, it could be a language, develop a product, business, service or even networking with resourceful minds. All these help to add value to your life, and it will in turn increase your value.
When you add value to your life, it will attract people to you and when people are attracted to your value, they will appreciate you by paying you for the problem you are solving or the service you are providing. It is pertinent to note that one of the most motivating values in the world is progress. You can only progress when you work on yourself by adding value to your life. It is worthy of note that people will only pay you for the value they perceive of you and the value you present to them.
According to Dr. Lucas D. Shallua, “You influence others better by working on yourselves to grow and add your own value; others will see what you have become and be attracted by what they see and observe.”
Working on yourself requires a lot of sacrifice. It will require you to eliminate what is working and what is not working. To add value to your life, you must endeavor to learn something new everyday, week, or month. It could be cooking, taking an online class, or even seeking mentors.
The benefits of working on yourself are priceless. It will increase your value at the workplace; it will enhance your personal growth and relationship. To do this, you must surround yourself with people who want to see you do well.
In conclusion, endeavor to add value to yourself if you desire to go far in life.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Success and the Laws of Karma by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Success is something everyone of us aspire to achieve. While some of us will achieve success, some others will only attempt. There are variable factors which lead to success and there are variable factors which contribute to failure. If you do all you are supposed to do, you are likely to attain success, and if you don’t get it, that’s simply because it’s not yet time for you to get the desired success. You will get what you deserve only when you have earned the capacity to receive it. For instance, as a man, to get married, you must be of full age and capacity. However, you might have these two qualities, but ladies might still reject you for reasons best known to them.
It is instructive to note that if you prepare for your exam or any work, you’ll reap success, if you sow gratitude, you will reap appreciation. You can’t sow hatred on earth and expect to reap love. You can’t sow rice and reap beans. It’s simply against the law of nature.
Success neither depends on karma or luck. It is completely based on how you define it. Just like there are positives and negatives that associate any law that comes into existence, success also has its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, when you attain a particular height in life, you have more expectations and responsibilities. It is not just about coming first in class, nor becoming rich, you are expected to maintain it, otherwise it will creep away.
The Karma of success works in different ways. It can prevent you from disaster when the force of the universe is working in your favour as a result of good deeds. For instance, if you are supposed to travel or win an election and God knows that if you travel by flight or road, your plane or car might crash, He will command the force of the universe to prevent you from making that trip. Do you know that sometimes God prevents you from attaining success because destruction might be waiting for you at the seat of success?
To succeed in life, you must know how to attract success like a magnet, and this entails laying a solid foundation. It is important to note that, “any seed you sow, you must reap it”. You can’t sow a bad seat and expect to reap a good seed, neither can you sow a good seed and reap a bad seed. However, there are situations when you sow a good seed and you reap a bad harvest, if that happens, just know that life happens to everyone. The good news is that the universe has a way of compensating you in ways and manners you won’t comprehend. The universe can pay you back via your child, family member, relative, unmerited opportunity, grace or even favour. All these might take years to happen, but when it does happen, you might not know it’s the good you sowed many years ago.
Let me share a practical experience with you. Many years ago, while in college, I once requested money from my late dad and he said, if he gives me money, I will use it for politics. I told him, if I take an extra penny from him, my child or children will take double from me even though I’m the richest man in the world, but if I save a penny for him, my child or children will save two pennies for me even though I’m the poorest man in the world. Do you see how good deeds can come back to you in the nearest future through your children because you have paid it forward? That’s simply how the Karma of success works.
Sometimes in life, you might do all you are expected to do, and don’t get the desired result. The question you should be asking yourself is, what seeds are you sowing? If you are determined to succeed in life, you must be extremely careful and intentional in how you approach the process. For instance, if you are seeking promotion in any company, you must be careful not to play odd cards to get the position. This is because when you destroy someone to get to a position, destruction surely awaits when you get to that position. When you pull people down to get an opportunity, be assured there are people waiting to pull you down when you get that opportunity. That’s simply how life and nature work.
To understand how the law of Karma works, any young lady who desires for her mother in- law to pass away before she marries her son should know that such fate awaits when her son wants to get married. It’s very sad and unfortunate to know that some women want to marry a man whose mother is dead. Again, it simply means that you’ll die before your son marries.
Many people who succeeded in life did not succeed on their own accord, strength, knowledge or connection. Sometimes their success is a result of the good deeds they have done for family, friends, or strangers for many years and that person either prayed for them or wished them well. Alternatively, it can be the law of nature or the universe working on that person for their past deeds and that person might not know. To understand how this works, have you noticed that, sometimes when you apply for a job, you might not have the best performance during the interview or even have the best grade, but for reasons beyond your comprehension, you were favored. That’s how the positive act of Karma works.
In conclusion, just like Isaac Newton stated, “whatever goes up must come down”. That’s Karma’s way of paying everyone of us back in due time for any deeds we commit. So, I charge you to sow good seeds as you journey through life because you don’t know the seeds that will germinate and sprout out into a mighty tree.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
