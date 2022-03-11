Adding Value: Seasons of Blessings by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

There is nothing that brings joy to the heart more than success. Success is the result of smart and hard work. It is the best response you can give your detractors. Everyone of us has experienced a fair share of failures, disappointments, and corresponding success in life’s journey. However, one thing is certain, no good deeds come easy. You must put in the work; mentally, physically, spiritually, financially, and other corresponding ingredients of success necessary to make any endeavour a success.

As a student, your season of blessings will arrive when you have done all that is conditionally expected of you to receive any degree or certificate from any academic institution. As an entrepreneur, you must have put the systems and structures in place in your business in addition to doing the work by being consistent in your craft before you can receive the blessing that comes with hard work. As a married couple, you must have portrayed a lot of patience by being tolerant with your spouse’s excesses in the process of understanding him/her before you can enjoy a decade, silver, or golden jubilee of marriage. The list is literally endless.

As an individual, it is generally expected of one to be sad when you invest your time in your business, academic, marriage, etc., and at the end of the day, you either fail or don’t get the commensurate reward. As a rational progressive being, there are alternatives to thinking through the situation. How about you see them as an experience? When you do so, you will realize that you didn’t lose anything rather you learned patience, a better way of doing things, and more importantly, you can console yourself with the notion that your season of blessings has not arrived.

What most people fail to understand is that everything in life has a season; a time to sow and a time to reap, a time to read and a time to play, a time to mourn, and a time to celebrate. What’s important is that everything in life has a season.

Whenever you do your best and you don’t get the desired result, you don’t have to be hard on yourself, rather appreciate the fact that you have done your best and maybe your best is suitable or good enough for the decision-makers at the time in question. A lot of variable factors may be at stake. It might even be that the people who are supposed to appreciate your work are yet to see your work. It’s just like when a marketer is trying to sell a product to the wrong target audience, no matter how good the product is, the product will not be appreciated. As a matter of fact, the person won’t see the value in your product. But when you market a product for the right person, the product might appear irresistible regardless of the price and when the product is appreciated, your season of blessing will manifest.

It’s quite unfortunate to note that sometimes when our desires or expectations are not met, we tend to attribute it to other factors like negative forces, friends, government, bosses, etc. In as much as there may be other factors which can, or may contribute to the failure of a project, the point of interest here is that when we fail, we always find a way to give an excuse, but if we have succeeded, the excuse won’t rear its ugly head. No wonder it is said that failure is an orphan while success has many friends.

To understand the concept of seasons of blessings, let’s take the case study of an uninformed newly married couple, whose marriage has been experiencing financial challenges, and the crisis is threatening to break the marriage if proper care is not applied. What the couple might not know is that every marriage has its own peculiar challenges and they come in different forms. Some challenges come in their first, five, ten, or even twenty years of marriage, while some blessings come in their first, five, ten, or even twenty years of marriage. So, it’s imperatively important for one to think out of the box when these challenges rear their ugly heads.

The same principle is applicable in business and life generally. Each of us must go through challenges in one way or another, and one way to overcome the challenges is to have faith in the future by being optimistic that your season of blessings is on course. I liken the season of blessing to someone who has done the work but waiting for the product to be harvested.

In conclusion, no matter what you are experiencing in life, be mindful of the fact that everything has its season. Be patient and keep working on your craft. Be advised that whatever has not arrived yet, is not meant to arrive or maybe you haven’t developed the capacity to receive it. Always be grateful for what you didn’t receive yet because what you didn’t receive might have prevented you from danger. To put this illustration in perspective, you may be praying for wealth or opportunity and when you receive the wealth, during the process of enjoying the wealth, it might lead to your demise. For instance, you might decide to travel either by road or flight and an accident or crash might happen, but assuming you were a in commercial vehicle, that ugly situation may not have occurred. Again, you may be praying for an opportunity to serve in government, and when you get the opportunity to serve, you may be a target for evil people who may not like the policies you stand for, and if proper care is not applied you might lose your life or close family member.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com