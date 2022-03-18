Adding Value
Adding Value: Investing in Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Greeting Destiny Friends,
My strong Christian faith has taught me that the best investment ever is the one invested in God, and I am unapologetic about it. This is because when you invest in God, you put your trust in him, and when you put your trust in him, he invest in you by providing all you need to succeed. Isn’t it true that when you work in God’s vineyard, he will work in your vineyard?
You may be wondering whether this article is spiritual, or why it has a spiritual undertone. Well, there is nothing spiritual about it, God, in his infiniteness is introduced to prove a point and pass a message. Having said that, it is imperative to note, on the other hand that another of the best investments anyone can make is to invest in himself. When you invest in yourself, you attract unimaginable value, and people will definitely appreciate you the more.
It is generally said that there’s no free lunch anywhere. Anything you want in life; you must have to work for it, especially if you are interested in making an impact in the society. Uninformed minds always believe they can find a benefactor out of the blues by sheer luck, but they fail to realize that before a benefactor will invest or support you, you would have invested in yourself by either learning a skill, acquiring education, offering a service or selling a product.
Investing in oneself comes in different forms; investing in your future savings (having a retirement plan); investing in children’s education; investing in your spouse or family, buying properties, acquiring education, learning a skill, abstaining from crimes, sex etc. just to have a fruitful life.
It can also mean working on yourself by taking proper care of yourself, detoxifying your mind to live a more meaningful life.
Investing in yourself adds value to your life. When you learn more, you will earn more. When you know you are valuable, you will have a certain level of confidence. Nothing gives you greater confidence than knowing that, regardless of your challenges, or problems that may rear their ugly heads, you are confident you will solve them.
One of the biggest advantages of investing in yourself is that people will be inspired by life and accomplishments. I always use myself as a case study. If I can author a book, anyone can be a bestseller. I used to be a horrible writer, but with determination to succeed, good mentors and more importantly, the grace of God, I have been able to hone my writing skills.
When you invest in yourself, it is easier for people to invest in you. Investing in yourself does not come cheap though because it can be financially tasking, especially when you have to pay for education, attend courses which might even require you flying internationally or locally, lodge in hotels, etc. However, with the advent of technology and social media, one can add value to his life by engaging people on several social media platforms who offer free training opportunities for personal development.
When you rightly invest in yourself, you will reap the blessings that come with it. Investing in yourself is paying now to play later. Most times in the journey of life, we tend to look at how long it will take to finish a programme, learn or learn a skill and then become discouraged. We fail to understand that, sometimes, you will have to go through the process to reap the fruits. It’s just like having a book with nuggets which is capable of transforming your life, but because the book is disguised as three hundred pages, you find it hard to open it, forgetting that, when you read and understand the contents, you can implement all you have learnt and start earning a huge amount of money.
You may be wondering how you can invest yourself. You can invest in yourself by reading books of interest, traveling, acquiring education, having a mentor/mentee, learning a skill and learning from other people by engaging them or observing what they do.
Investing in oneself takes a lot of effort. People, who have genuinely succeeded in life didn’t get there by accident or on a roller coaster. They invested heavily in themselves and in their businesses. Did you know that people will believe in you first before they believe in your business? Hence the more reason you have to invest in yourself.
Do you know that investing in yourself gives you credibility? You will get more credibility when people know that you are an expert in your craft. You will become an authority.
To invest in yourself, you must be goal oriented. When you have goals, you will do all that is positively necessary to see your goals come to light, and this might entail taking control of your plans by putting yourself in the driver’s seat.
Did you know that when you are involved in a relationship that didn’t work, the best thing you can do is ask yourself the following questions; what were my mistakes and how can I amend it? If you were the major cause of the problem, you must work on yourself by forgiving yourself so you can heal. Above all, you must take care of yourself because that’s very important.
In conclusion, in all you do, you must take care of yourself; that’s the first law of investing in oneself. You can easily do this by resting, taking a good nap, healthy eating, going to the gym, forgiving yourself and practicing meditation amongst other healthy habits.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Adding Value
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Keep Working on Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Your next level requires transformation” – Germany Kent
I believe it will be in order if I say compliments of the season. The year is gradually coming to an end, and it is imperatively important we take time to examine how we fared in 2022. Though we have less than two weeks to wrap up the year, I strongly believe we can still make great impacts in our personal and professional lives.
While some businesses are winding up, some businesses are still sending proposals, working on already existing proposals, and exploring opportunities. Regardless of the setbacks, challenges and rejections you may have after investing time and money in a project, it’s instructive to note that, in the journey of life, you must not give up hope until you give up the ghost. If you feel like giving up hope, imagine a soccer match or basketball competition. Any team can spring up surprises until the final whistle is blown. What is the interesting thing about this analysis? In life you must work on yourself if you desire to see any progress.
Working on yourself means different things to different people. As a health expert, it can be eating healthy and staying hydrated. It also requires quitting bad habits such as smoking and/or drinking. As a student, it requires you going the extra mile by reading, researching, sleeping late and waking up a little bit early. As an entrepreneur, it requires thinking out of the box. As a professional, it requires taking professional and certification courses.
As an individual, the best thing you can do for yourself is to work on yourself. Working on yourself could be learning a new skill, getting education, and adding value to yourself. One of the best things that can happen to any progressive being is to work on himself. Couple of years ago, I discovered the benefit of working on myself. Having studied the lifestyle of successful people, I discovered that when you work on yourself, the opportunities that will come to you will be priceless. For instance, when I began to create content online with my articles, books, videos, quotes, workshops, etc., via social media, I discovered my social currency began to increase.
It is instructive to note that it is better to work harder on yourself than to work harder on your job. This is because when you work on yourself, you are invariably working on your job because you are adding value to yourself. Don’t get it twisted, working harder on your job is good because it might be paying the bill. But the point I want to emphasize is that when you work on your job, you earn a living, but when you work on yourself, you earn a fortune.
Most people think life revolves around their job. No matter how much you are paid on a job; it can’t be as satisfying as the reward you’ll get when you innovate a product. To work on yourself; after your day’s job, go back home and ask yourself, what can I do to increase my income, market value, investment, etc. When you answer that question, you will begin to learn new skills, it could be a language, develop a product, business, service or even networking with resourceful minds. All these help to add value to your life, and it will in turn increase your value.
When you add value to your life, it will attract people to you and when people are attracted to your value, they will appreciate you by paying you for the problem you are solving or the service you are providing. It is pertinent to note that one of the most motivating values in the world is progress. You can only progress when you work on yourself by adding value to your life. It is worthy of note that people will only pay you for the value they perceive of you and the value you present to them.
According to Dr. Lucas D. Shallua, “You influence others better by working on yourselves to grow and add your own value; others will see what you have become and be attracted by what they see and observe.”
Working on yourself requires a lot of sacrifice. It will require you to eliminate what is working and what is not working. To add value to your life, you must endeavor to learn something new everyday, week, or month. It could be cooking, taking an online class, or even seeking mentors.
The benefits of working on yourself are priceless. It will increase your value at the workplace; it will enhance your personal growth and relationship. To do this, you must surround yourself with people who want to see you do well.
In conclusion, endeavor to add value to yourself if you desire to go far in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Our Welfare and the Politics of 2023
I Need a Man on My Bed, Nollywood Actress Cries Out
2023: Before The Elections- Reuben Abati
What Have They Done to Our Baba?
Bolanle Raheem: CP Alabi Redeploys All Ajiwe Police Station Officers
Obasanjo: In Search of Impossible Third Term
Jonathan, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, Make ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’ List
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)