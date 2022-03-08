Opinion
The Presidential Credits of Dele Momodu by Ibraheem Alli
I write to persuade, not to impress. In editorial material and personality appraisal, I was taught to be specific by saying the obvious, such that liberal minds can agree. I love promoting achievers to interest the aspiring youth towards hardworking in line of integrity. Industrious souls set a target goal. Those who prefer a lasting glory pursue their goals holistically. They dot the i and cross the t. Such people care much for their ancestral pedigree; they guide their names and sustain an honourable path. It is always hard seeing them in the top, when they do; they are pathfinder, change agent and immortal figure.
At every advantage to proof their uniqueness, they write their names in gold and do things differently. Most of them are products of petty traders, farmers, artisans and have not. The few exceptional are leadership material whose credits can be effectively used to run a system, I mean an unblemished records.Dele Momodu is a journalist of international repute and an entrepreneur. He is an employer of labour. He has a touching background and heavy story. God makes and trains him. When you read of his early survival, you will be touched that God must have spared him for some assignments.
As an ardent reader, I’ve read a lot about him. Hails from Edo but grew up in Ife. I learnt he visited Edo last month, that was, 29 years after his last visit. He grew up in Osun, Ile-Ife precisely. Has his maternal lineage with Gbongan, a town situated few kilometers to Ile-Ife along Ife-Ibadan expressway. The mark of raising a giant goes to the parent while the giant too is credited for preparing himself. I don’t see him as an accidental leader. He has paid the price of his aspiration.As many have adjudged, Nigeria is a great nation. It has had many accidental leaders whose antecedence were crowded with questionable actions. You read about them on the pages of newspaper of alleged corruption and other social vices parading unsubstantiated source of income. They are the government and at the same the CEO of contracting firms. Most of them steal and bequeath the stealing to their children at the detriment of common masses. They traded the destiny of the nation for personal aggrandizement. They tried to build an imaginary empire. Nigeria remains here because we keep repeating these failed individual. We have seen the best they could offer Nigeria.
The journey to design our fortune or misfortune for another four years has begun. Must we repeat the same failure? I was trained not to worship money but adorn integrity. If you are with no questionable integrity, you have won me.
I admire Dele Ojutelegan Momodu for his integrity, uprightness, mental credentials, physical agility and versatility. He is one of the few I read in my current affairs class while undergoing journalistic tutelage. He does not only remain very relevant in the profession, Dele Momodu also has his integrity intact. He has neither directly nor indirectly linked to any corrupt cases. Not many of his colleagues are still active and point of reference in the field. He has access. He assesses with his access, offers pieces of advice to every successive government since he became a journalist.
He will highlight the country`s problem and state the solution. When those in authority refused to act on the highlighted challenges, he took up the task to challenge the challenges himself. Generals of failed us, doctors, engineers e.t.c have failed us, journalists who write, prepare manifestos for them should be given benefit of doubt. Aare Dele has fought the lion. He paid the debt his ancestors never owe. He escaped the military junta of Sani Abacha by sneaking out of Nigeria through Ghana.
In the course of my interaction with Aare Dele, I know him to be a truthful man. What he can`t do, he won`t promise. When I see God in your ways, I fall in love. The most honourable path is the path of truth, toe it and remain relevant to reasonable people. Such is one of the graces Dele Momodu enjoys.As the race to 2023 is getting closer and hotter, I enjoin his political party to respect and present candidate on personality merit. Nigerians are tired of old cargo. We need a new man of idea. If it is a game as usual, it will be of no interest to the reasonable Nigerians. Give Nigerians a gold, we will treasure it.
Aare Dele is gold!
Adding Value: The Power of Believing in Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Whatever the mind can believe it can achieve it – Napoleon Hill
Please permit me to begin this article with an experience I had while studying Taxation Law at New York Law School as a graduate student. I literally had a hard time understanding the concepts of taxation because it was radically and fundamentally different from the usual law I was exposed to. To make matters worse, I didn’t like numbers because I wasn’t passionate about the major. I merely enrolled into the programme to please my beloved late dad who likes the major because of the money he believed will come to the family upon graduation based on the research and information he got from his friends, who were in the profession.
Because I loved my late dad with passion, I always tried to please him. I keyed into the programme. During my first semester, I took a perquisite class Income Tax as required, and I was required to get a B to enroll into the main programme. Guess what, I couldn’t get the required score. I planned to drop from the programme for a course I have interest in, but the Dean of the Faculty advised me to take another professor which I did, and to the glory of God I made it.
As soon as I settled for the main programme, reality dawned on me. I experienced the shock of my life when I couldn’t understand the complex nature of the course. I remembered one semester while I was preparing for the final examination I was confused as to what’s expected from me. I decided to check Facebook to relieve tension and I saw a post saying, you can never know what you don’t know. I say, yes, this is me. I can’t deal with taxation. I scrolled down again, I saw another post which said, “your desire for success should always outweigh your fear for failure”. I said, yes, this is so true. I will go with this positive statement and that became my best semester ever because I was awarded a $3,000 scholarship which earned me the friendship of the Registrar of the law school.
Fast forward into the programme, while I was having a conversation with the Registrar, he encouraged me with this statement, “Henry, never you lose hope because when you lose hope you have lost everything”. Why is this story important? In life, it is always important to believe in oneself. It’s easy to cast doubts and fear in the journey of life. If you are determined to succeed in life, it’s imperative that one must eliminate fear and doubts and replace them with faith, hope, positive affirmations and confidence. What we fail to understand is that for people to believe in you, you must believe in yourself. You must believe in yourself, and the first step in believing in yourself is overcoming fear.
Fear makes us lose hope, but and once you lose hope either in yourself or life generally, it will be difficult for you to succeed. Why am I saying this? Success and failure starts from the mind. As a mindset coach, I strongly believe that given every equal opportunity everyone is a potential achiever, because we don’t have dull, but undeveloped brains.
When we talk of belief, a lot of factors come to mind. Do you know that whatever you believe is what will come to you? If you believe in yourself, people will believe in you, if you show fear, people will find it difficult to work with you.
Depending on your religion, if you believe in the power of your creator, you’ll get what you want. If you believe in a false ‘god’, you will get the temporary result. If you desire to be a Governor, President, author, pilot, lawyer, Television anchor, judge etc., you can have your dream come through if you believe in yourself and work on it. Nothing is received on a platter of gold. By the time you do the needful, luck and the universe will align with you.
You may be wondering how this works? I will share with you a practical example of how the power of believing works with the mind. There was a story of a medical doctor whose mother was sick. The doctor gave his mother a pill to take, the mother told the son he wants an injection, the son said, the pill will do the work, but his mother refused and said, she normally sees people come to his clinic and he gives them injections and they get better. The son said, he has been practicing medicine for a decade and he understands what patients need because every case is different.
After much persuasion, the mother took the pill but her health didn’t get any better. At long last, the son secretly filled the injection syringe with way, and injected his mother. In less than 24hours time, the woman began to feel better. That goes to say that everything we do in life starts from the mind. It’s because the old woman believed in the injection as opposed to the pill, that’s why her health improved.
The same principle is applicable in life, and in anything one wishes to do, provided it is positive. Believe in it and own it. Refuse to believe in the noise outside. Don’t allow anyone to rent space in your head, telling you it’s not possible.
Furthermore, the power of belief is the key that unlocks your ability to consciously create your reality. I am a big fan of belief. My belief factor fuels my energy. If I want to meet anyone or get any position, I activate my belief factor and trust me, it has not failed me. I say this because if the position is for me, or if the person is meant to be my friend, I strongly believe the water we shall drink will not flow pass us. That’s how the belief factor works.
It is instructive to note that you can only manifest what you believe is possible. If you can’t see it in your mind’s eye, how do you expect to live it? You must visualize what you believe in your mind by saying, I’m smart, I’ll succeed, I won’t fail. I’m strong. I can do it. I’m worthy of love, etc. According to Henry Ford, “whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.”
In conclusion, the ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste depends on two things: belief and action. While belief is the foundation which shapes our thoughts, action determines the roadmaps that will lead us to the final outcome.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Opinion: The Gift of TIME!
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Time sees everyone, yet concentrates on nobody… It is too busy for that! It is a trend that is always willing to give its best to those that are ready and willing to sacrifice their very best for a proper investment.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
Time is the most indispensable currency for exploitation if invested wisely!
Time is cheap, yet expensive! Time is light, yet heavy and loaded with events (Naturally-Spiritual and Artificial-Physical).
Time can be spent or invested in! Time can be handled and managed by effective planning, programming and wise steps/actions for undeniable and reliable results.
Time is no respecter of people; it does not stop for a while for any reason or person(s). It is not controlled by man, but by God Almighty, the Creator of the Creator of all things!
Time does not cheat! It works its way through from its beginning to that which is called its end (REVELATION).
Time sees everyone, yet concentrates on nobody… It is too busy for that! It is a trend that is always willing to give its best to those ready and willing to sacrifice their best for a proper investment.
Time expires… It evolves into phases!
Time is beyond the physical senses of MAN; it is beyond the tools (seconds, minutes and hours) that make up the clock to read its trends and moves! It is life… It goes on and on… It can not be measured but can only be maximized by investing in steady
Meditation is serenity for its revelations and illuminations of ideas and creativity at the speed of shock!
Time shocks man, but not God! Time is a ‘fact’ that is very direct! It works without patience… It is steady and consistent; slackers and the ignorant despise it!
The enemy of time is PLEASURE, which generates PROCRASTINATION! Pleasure abuses its (time) schedules and duties in the creations and manifestations of purpose from IDEALISM into REALISM.
Time flies! It never gives up! It has wings! Time is never tired! It does not wait to be motivated!
Time heals us if it is acknowledged and referred to by God Almighty! Only God Almighty can restore time, because time cannot restore itself.
Time has no friend or foe; it only relates to and works for those who seclude themselves in SERENITY to ponder facts and meditate for reasons in order to become the REASON
for the SEASON (Time).
“Time and chance happen to them all (Ecclesiastes 9:11).” Time is for everyone and no one in particular!
Time speaks and its voices echo! Its impacts are daily! Time is always trending in all mediums of communication; it cannot be caged; it cannot be saved; it can only be maximized through wisdom, knowledge, and understanding and their applicability.
True, “time” exists for everything, but it is always ready and available for everything, right? Everything must be done, adopted, implemented, executed, and realized on time, time, time, time.
Time is always positive… Only man’s actions corrupt/pollute it! Time is light, it illuminates, it reveals and exposes the deeds of men.
Light is eternal life; everyone is a candlestick. Your impact lights each candlestick that represents each life.
Time is deeper and sharper than a sword! Every word spoken at the time is WORK (i.e. IMPACT!)
It’s time to get moving…It does not sleep, it does not wait, so why wait till tomorrow before you do that which is right? Why wait till tomorrow before you light up another candlestick around you to lighten up/illumine the world? Why wait till tomorrow before you love, before you invest?
You do not know a true investment until you learn about an investment. Time is always NOW! It is always TODAY, it is clockwise and always today for the right CAUSE… But only the deeds of men pollute it!
Make today right, make it count and worthwhile for a better tomorrow! Time is always productive! Always ready to support everyone’s efforts!
Time is always prepared today to give you a better tomorrow! Time is invaluable… It is one of the greatest assets given to mankind.
Time respects ideas, thoughts, and reasoning, as well as, most importantly, its own full actualizations.
Time worked and produced YESTERDAY! Time works TODAY to produce a grand and brand new day called TOMORROW!
Time is official and must be guarded and maximized with care and responsiveness and respect! “Make hay while the sun shines!” Indolence is foolishness! No food for a lazy man.
“Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise, because her lack of a captain or ruler provides her with supplies during the summer.
“How long will you slumber, oh sluggard?” she asked as she gathered her harvest.
“A little sleep, a little slumber,
A little folding of the hands to sleep,
So, as a traveler, do you suffer from poverty?
“And you want a man who is armed?”(KJV Proverbs 24:33)
It takes the value of wisdom to enjoy the trends of TIME. Time is the principal raw material needed in the factory of ideas. Ideas are only answered by those who have “time” for them.
Without setting “time” apart for a reason (think), your rise is not in view! Time is where it all begins! Time is therefore of the utmost essence in the school of ideas!
Act Now! Every move you make moves you! For every action, there is a REACTION! Time will show you all of your efforts and rewards.
Time has targets… Its focus is always on TODAY for TOMORROW (the future). The certainty of a better tomorrow is determined by a well-planned and structured today!
“Time is therefore an asset of universal equality.” Most importantly, time is equal! It all depends on how much money you invest or spend on it.
Time is always available for everyone’s efforts, but only God rewards all accordingly (Paul plants, Apollo waters, but only God gives the blessings) with the blessings of man’s deeds! Time records the deeds of men, be they good or evil… God rewards all accordingly!
Time is specific to goals and facts! Time is always deliberate, depending on how smart you play your cards (work) and how prayerful you are.
The more time you devote to reasoning, the more insight you will gain and the better the results you will achieve. The mobile phones you carry with you, for example, frequently work against you. When an idea is coming, it rings and by the time you finish answering the call, the idea has flown away.
Time is an invaluable asset. Unfortunately, most people are abusers of time. We, therefore, must redeem our time from pollution (cultural bastardization, tradition and unrelated issues) by scrambling for our “time” during business/thinking hours.
Every ‘time’ INVESTOR eventually becomes an INVENTOR.
Life is all about timing! Time is life… Life goes on and on; only the life of man is short! Time is infinite, but its moments expire and evolve into phases and realms in the real cycle of life. Therefore, maximize your time judiciously!
The Oracle: Critiquing Judges and Judgements: The Dividing Line (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
The Nigerian Judiciary has in recent times, been in the eye of the storm, as it faces a barrage of criticisms over some judgments by the courts, especially Supreme Court, which came under very close scrutiny. This has generated much ruckus, donnybrook, and rhubarb.
Some of these judgements have drawn the ire of all manners of critics, some genuine; some analytical; some pseudo; and some political. Some critics directed needless crude and caustic umbrage at the very persons of the revered learned Justices of the apex Court, over what they perceived as unfair, or overtly political verdicts. Regrettably, some of those attacks were caustic, bizarre, uncouth, derogatory and went too far. Many crossed the fine dividing line of decency between constructive and scholarly criticism (which is permissible after delivery of judgments); and direct personal attacks on the judexes who delivered the judgments(which is not permissible under any circumstance). The questions are: where, how or when do we draw this thin line between fair critiquing of judgements and going for the jugular of the the Judge? Does such a line even exist at all, either legally or otherwise? What remedies are available to judicial officers exposed to severe public censure, and even odium and ridicule on account of their judicial acts of deciding cases? Are they simply helpless and powerless? Do such sanctions include committing authors of such vile criticisms to prison for contempt, albeit ex facie curie (outside the court)? Are such authors liable to face disciplinary measures through the NBA Disciplinary Committee (where they are lawyers)? These are the issues this thesis attempts to provide answers to.
MY PERSONAL STAND
Let me state right from the onset and within the confines of this abstract, my own humble position in this rather lengthy dissertation. I believe judicial opinions and judgments can be scrutinised, criticised, and critiqued after delivery thereof. This is scholarship which opens up new jurisprudential vistas. Critiquing helps deepen and widen the democratic space because court decisions affect the entire society. I do not however subscribe to piercing the veil of the judgments themselves to attack the Judex who delivered the said judgments by questioning their motives, integrity, intellect, assumed political or other filial leanings, or backgrounds, for such judicial decisions. That goes beyond the bounds of decency and crosses lines of intellectual interrogation of such judgements. That also amounts to leaving the message for the messenger; deliberately hitting a player’s leg rather than the ball, in a football match. Such attitude- whether from lawyers or members of the larger society- must be deprecated, denounced and condemned in the strongest words possible. I so do, most respectfully.
REASONS FOR CRITIQUING AND INTERROGATING JUDGEMENTS
The greatest contribution of the judicial mind is usually deciphered, not from the final result of a case, but from the judicial opinion itself. It is the duty of every lawyer, academic, and even members of the society, to analyse, interrogate and critique judicial opinions embedded in judgements after they have been delivered. Learned journals, columns in newspapers, Ph.D thesis and dissertations; the print and electronic media; and lately, the social media, are employed in this. This is the very core of scholarship and legal education. Such literary criticisms are aimed at pointing out the “defects” and the “beauties” of such judgments.
Mr. Swift in his “A Tale of a Tub” tells us that a “true critique is a discoverer and collector of a writer’s fault”. He did not say “fault of the writer which has to do with his person and persona (and is thus not permitted); but the fault of his works” (which is permitted). Indeed such criticisms and interrogations help Judges to perform better. I will, anon, show numerous cases in which Judges have been attacked in their persons across the world, and even in Nigeria; but which I, as a person, lawyer, SAN, and social critic, do not agree with. There are many more reasons for allowing decent, genuine, and well-researched criticisms and interrogations of judgments after delivery.
The Judiciary, like the Legislature and Executive (as created in sections 6,4 and 5, respectively, of the 1999 Constitution, as amended), is subject to the tripartite doctrine of Separation of Powers- a doctrine most eloquently popularised in 1748 by Baron de Montesquieu, a great French philosopher. Their judgments are therefore subject to the same public criticisms as are legislative and executive acts. They must pass through the same crucible, rigour, and accountability as the other two arms. The Judiciary cannot be dressed in the cloak of infallibility. See Motors Ltd v Adesanya (1989) 3 NWLR (pt. 109) 250. The due administration of justice is a serious matter of public interest which involves members of the entire public as ultimate beneficiaries and consumers of the effects of such judgment. Law as the recurring decimal in our individual and collective lives is too serious a matter to be left alone in the hands of only Judges and lawyers (the Bench and the Bar). Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr (“Part of the Law”), in a powerful speech delivered in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1897, put it most poignantly when he said, “the prophecies of what the court will do and nothing more pretentious, are what I mean by the law”. He did not stop there. He further argued that “the law is the witness and external deposit of our moral life. Its history is the history of the moral development of the race. The practice of it in spite of popular jest, tends to make good citizens and good men”. Holmes (also called “The Great Dissenter”; are Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, Legal historian, and Philospher of The School of Legal Realism), thus advocated judicial restraint. He, it was, who stated that the concept of “clear and present danger” is the only basis for limiting the right of freedom of speech. So, when members of the public critique court judgements fairly and decently, they are merely exercising their right to freedom of expression (section 39 of the 1999 constitution), to hold opinions, and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. That surely cannot be criminalised.
However, such critiquing must be fair, reasonable, responsible and must pass through the acid test of bona fides, rigorous and intellectual interrogation. It must not be anchored on sheer vulgar, abusive, and offensive vituperations; rude expletives; or disrespectful name-calling. It must shun revilement and chastisement. There is, perhaps, a more serious reason why courts should be kept on their judicial toes to deliver justice-driven, rather than technicality-dependent judgments. Court decisions impact business, economy, and foreign direct investment. No responsible foreign investor will put his hard-earned money in a climate of unfair judgments or prolonged disputes. This was perhaps why Lord Atkins once told us that “Justice is not a cloistered virtue. She must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny and respectful, even though outspoken comments of the ordinary men” (Ambard vs AG of Trinidad and Tobago (1936) AC 322)
SITUATIONS IN WHICH NIGERIAN COURTS HAD CRITICISED THEMSELVES
There is a sense in which courts are, in the words of George Alger, “peculiarly the subject of criticism of experts.” These “experts” are no more than lawyers and fellow Judges. In the former case, according to him, “lawyers who appeal from a lower court to a higher court are engaged in criticizing a Judge who was responsible for an unsatisfactory decision. The appeal Judges are paid by the state to act as critics of their brethren in the courts below”.
WHEN NIGERIAN COURTS CRITICISE THEMSELVES
A graphic illustration of courts criticising themselves, using the internal mechanism of appeals, is the Supreme Court case of MENAKAYA vs. MENAKAYA (2001) 16 NWLR (pt 738) 203. In the lead judgment of the apex court (delivered by Mohammed, JSC, as he then was), it minced no words, when it held that: “it is a misdirection for a trial Judge to give judgment on an issue on which there is no evidence adduced whatsoever . . . It is plain, therefore, that judgment of Ononiba J, having been written without any evidence supporting the decision is void. Equally the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed a void decision is also a nullity.” The contributory judgment of Ogundare, JSC, was even more breathtaking. He moaned: “I find myself having painfully to observe that there are other portions and passages of the judgment which are clearly inappropriate in a judgment intended as a sober and sublime reflection. Admittedly, allowance must be made for the peculiar sense of narrative of individual Judges. Some make theirs rhapsodically on purpose, as was obviously demonstrated in the case in question. But even so, I think it will be of much profit if journeys in light-hearted digressions are not made a prominent feature in any judgment, particularly of a superior court, even to the extent that the real issues are missed or misunderstood. That was the position in the present case.”
SELF-CRITICISM BY THE SUPREME COURT ITSELF IN HOPE UZODINMA V EMEKA IHEDIOHA (2020) PELR 86967 (SC)
In March 2020, the Supreme Court refused the request of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Imo State, to set aside its earlier judgment which had declared Chief Hope Uzodinma of the APC Governor of Imo state. Ihedioha’s team of lawyers had argued that Uzodinma deceived the Supreme Court with his self-tabulated result from 388 polling units, which made the number of voters in Imo state outnumber the accredited voters for the election (which was 368).
The apex court led by the then CJN, Tanko Mohammed, held that it lacked powers to sit on appeal over its own judgment delivered on merit and in accordance with the dictates of the law.
“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things”. (Winston Churchill).
