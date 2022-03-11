Opinion
The Oracle: The Roles of the Church in Modern Nigerian COVID-19 Era: Security and Other Challenges (Pt. 2)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
The need for all tiers of governments, organisations and individuals to work towards eradicating the dreadful pandemic from Nigeria cannot be over emphasize. The religious world, which includes churches, is not spared from this duty and role. In fact, it occupies a key role in the fight to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria. Today, we shall continue our discourse looking at the role of the church so far in curbing the menace of Covid-19.
THE ROLE OF THE CHURCH SO FAR
The impacts of Covid-19 have been made worse by systemic neglect of public health systems; lack of preparedness for the known risk of pandemics; the prevalence of greed and self-interest in exploitative economic systems; accelerating environmental destruction and ecological degradation; lack of unity among nations in facing a common threat to humanity; and, political expediency and short-term interests, amongst others.
Churches have been called to accompany the most vulnerable people and communities, as well as to be in solidarity with each other. Our Lord Jesus Christ shows us with his life, teachings and actions that concern, care and compassion surpass all boundaries, and in this moment of crisis, fear and division, it is our calling as Christians to bring hope and healing for the transformation of society.
In this pandemic, churches and their specialized ministries have continued to serve their communities, to accompany and support those in need, and to work with their constituencies and marginalized people to overcome the challenges they face. We have experienced how partnerships between churches in different parts of the world have strengthened in the face of this crisis, and how churches are striving to support people suffering extreme hardship in these circumstances. We have been inspired by the creativity with which churches have found ways to worship and witness even when unable to gather physically. We have seen how local bonds of community and solidarity have flourished and grown.
The Church in Nigeria has also designed several plans aimed at curtailing the attacks on Christians and to curb insecurity in Nigeria. In diagnosing the remote and immediate causes of the attack on the church, many have suggested that the church and by extension, Christians, stand-up in defense of their faith while others highlight the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the restoration of peace and healing of affected communities.
FURTHER ROLES OF THE CHURCH TO CURB COVID-19
There is no doubt that the Church has played a significant role in the Covid-19 era. However, there are more roles it can play to curb Covid-19, insecurity and promote the dire current situation of Nigeria.
Traditionally, places of worship, like churches are known to be safe havens and places of peace. They are hallowed places which are usually immune from troubles and skirmishes, this being one of the reasons their doors are always open to the general public to come in and worship peacefully. However, the recent attacks of Christians and Churches in Nigeria, especially in the North, has altered the perennial peaceful atmosphere in worship places and is raising critical concerns among the religious leaders.
The Church must understand that it carries the heavy burden of ensuring the safety of its members and sanctuary, especially in the fact of a nonchalant government. Earlier in 2011, when terrorism had become a disaster that stole the lives of religious leaders and their followers, churches in Nigeria were faced with threats of insecurity that did not guarantee the life and safety of its members. As a result, churches tackled the insecurity issues by adopting safety measures which included the removal of in-building parking, putting of metallic and security check points at the gates, and ensuring that everyone coming into the church was subjected to a rigorous body search. However, these measures have since been relaxed, even in the face of ever-growing insecurity problem affecting the country.
Consequently, the Church should take all necessary and appropriate measures in ensuring that worshippers are secured before, during and after services, as well as extend this duty of care to the entire community. To this end, the Church is expected to be vigilant; sensitive; inquisitive; supportive; involved in combating insecurity as it is also a security stakeholder; proactive in taking security measures; report all security breaches and threats to the Church and its members; ever prayerful; and must put in place security measures to combat crime. The church should also reduce traditional church activities and utilize the growing digital world in the use of virtual mass, so as to restrict the number of Christians who swarm to the church. This is even more supported by the notion that the Church is not the building itself, but the fellowship and its members.
In Romans 13: 1 – 5, Paul, admonished:
“(1)…(That) every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.
(2) Therefore whoever resists “the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.
(3) For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same.
(4) For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil.
(5) Therefore you must be subject, not only because of wrath but also for conscience’ sake.”
From the passage above, two key roles of the church (including and especially in this Covid-19 era), which are to be subject to the governing authorities; and, to do what is good. (To be concluded next week).
I HUMBLY DISAGREE WITH OBASANJO AND HIS OILY THESIS
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has theorized that the oil and gas found in the Niger Delta region belong to the federal government, and not to the oil-bearing communities.
Legally speaking, Obasanjo can be said to be correct, because he was part and parcel of successive military juntas that cleverly and systematically inserted expropriatory and inhuman laws concerning ownership of oil and gas into our statute books. But, does that make such laws right or justifiable? No. I think not. Ex-President Obasanjo should be told in very clear terms that there is such an overriding principle of law which goes with the maxim of “quic quid plantatur solo solo cedit”. This literally means that whoever owns the land owns everything on top of it. Any extant constitutional or statutory provisions (such as those apparently referred to by Obasanjo) that run contrary to this commonsensical common law principle are therefore nothing but bad, immoral, exproriatory and exploitative laws.
Help me inform Obasanjo that Nigeria operates a federal system of government, and that federalism is fiscal and plural. One of the major attributes of federalism is that it ensures that regions, sub-national or federating units develop according to their pace and needs, using the God-given resources that are available to such units. They pay tax to the central government.
Help me inform President Obasanjo that a law that literally steals the resources of a people, punishing them with destruction of their only available aquatic and agrarian life, even though in the statute books, is a bad, aberrant and obnoxious law.
Help me tell Obasanjo that in the USA, since oil was discovered in 1859, (a country whose Presidentialism and federalism we ape after), oil and gas are not owned by the American Federal government, but by the surface owners; while oil and gas offshore are owned either by states or federal government. Help me remind Obasanjo that before the January 15, 1967, first military putsch led by Major Kaduna Nzeogwu Chukwuma, neither the cotton, groundnut and hides and skin obtainable in the North, the cocoa grown in the West, Palm produced in the East; nor the rubber and timber that existed in the then Midwest, were said to belong to the federal government. They belonged to the regions that took a lion 50% share, while paying tax to the Federal government at the centre. What has changed? Nothing, I believe.
Help me remind Obasanjo to remember history, and that the major reason his 2005 Political Reform Conference failed was because of the rancor and rockus generated by the thorny and still unsolved controversy of resource control. He should remember that this led the South South delegates to stage a walkout from the conference. I was not only a Civil Society delegate, I was actually the head of the Civil Society unit that drafted our final committee report and recommendations.
Obasanjo should therefore not have dismissed such a festering thorny issue as oil and gas and bleeding oil-bearing communities with a wave of the hand in a most provocative and cavalier manner.
The 1960 Independence Constitution and the 1963 Republican Constitution had actually activated true fiscal federalism, after the 1957-1958 Willinks Commission Report which had identified and validated the fears of minorities within the Nigerian space.
Help me inform Obasanjo that the failure of the 1922 Hugh Clifford Constitution, 1946 Arthur Richards Constitution, 1951 Macpherson Constitution and 1954 Littleton Constitution, was partly ascribed to the overbearing influence of majority tribes over the minority ones (374 ethnic groups in Nigeria, according to Prof Onigu Otite).
Kindly emphasize to Obasanjo that as an Elderstatesman, former military Head of State and former democratic President, his well respected public statements and opinions (which he is constitutionally entitled to), should be generously garnished with unifying, healing, therapeutic and inclusive flavor; and not with the vinegar of devisive and provocative statements.
The Niger Delta region has been repressed, suppressed, marginalized and neglected. Respected Obasanjo, more than any other person, knows this very well, having had the rare privilege of governing Nigeria both in khaki and agbada. The poor people have had to pay with their sweat, sorrow, tears, blood, pains and pangs, over their God-given wealth. The wealth has become a curse rather than a blessing. I wholly disagree with Obasanjo’s thesis. I rather embrace wholly embrace Pa E.K.Clark’s anthesis, which wears a human face. (To be continued).
FUN TIMES
“To eat a Nigeria woman’s money comfortably, it’s either you are a man of God or a native doctor”. – Anonymous.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Your body is the church where Nature asks to be reverenced. (Marquis de Sade).
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
Voice of Emancipation: The Final Journey to Freedom
By Kayode Emola
Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of people. For Christians, it marks the time that the greatest gift was handed over to man on the face of the earth. The birth of the Messiah signified the rebirth of the relationship lost between man and his God in the garden of Eden. For once, man was no longer afraid of death as his hope for eternal life was rekindled with a relationship with his Maker.
That said, the birth of Christ as much as it brought freedom and hope of eternal life to all, not everyone in the world embraces this concept. The same is not far from my folks asking for an independent Yoruba nation. A nation that will give every one of its citizens the freedom and liberty to live a dignified life. I am not surprised today that a lot of our people living in abject poverty are still not convinced that an independent Yoruba nation is achievable.
Indeed, many people are asking cogent questions regarding the actualisation of an independent Yoruba nation this year 2022 in just a matter of days as was promised at the beginning of the year. My answer is, it is still possible and we must continue to have faith that it will happen, rather than being timid to ask for our rights. Take the situation of Czechoslovakia, it was a peaceful protest that led to the dissolution of that country.
If what we truly believe in is to have our freedom, then we must know that Nigeria as a country cannot guarantee us the freedom that we desire. Therefore, the only choice left for us is to exit this contraption that has brought nothing but retrogression in all of its facets of life. Our peaceful protest is now being felt all across the government quarters in Nigeria and all around the world. Our emphatic statement is now very clear, that we will stay on the streets until the Yoruba nation is achieved, No more, No less.
With the beginning of the big rally on 17 December 2022 and still ongoing across Yorubaland, my plea to our folks is to know that we have a golden opportunity to get our sovereign nation now. We have the opportunity to restore the years, the locust and the cankerworms, and the caterpillars that have eaten from the Yoruba people. A renewed 4 years for any politician in 2023 will bring nothing but misery for our people and may mean a big calamity for the millions who are already trapped in poverty.
We must all grab this golden opportunity to express our anger to the Nigerian government and to make the rest of the world know about our plight in this death trap called a country. Nigeria has become a place where the lives and livelihood of the citizens mean nothing to those who swore to protect it and the country must not be allowed to continue. We have everything it takes to free ourselves from this shackle and we must not let anything or anyone hinder us.
As we celebrate Christmas this weekend, we must remember the message of peace and hope that it brings. Just like the message of Christmas prevailed over 2,000 years ago, so also shall the Yoruba people prevail in this present predicament that we find ourselves in. We must pull ourselves from the brink of extinction to become the most successful black nation on earth.
The world is waiting for our manifestation as a nation and we must not fail to deliver our promise of the desired freedom our people were promised. I will urge all of us to do our part in this crucial hour for our nation. The nation is heavily pregnant and we must help her to deliver the child of freedom that it carries.
On a final note, may I use this medium to solicit your support in whatever way that you can to make this rallying effort a success? Your contributions to those on the ground will go a long way to sustain the mass protest rally. We must as a matter of urgency scale up the protest to ensure victory is assured and it requires a lot of resources.
If you truly desire freedom, then this is the time to support with your donations. A little from everyone will go a long way than a lot from a very few. Remember that your nation needs you now and I urge you all to show your support of love. Let us support our folks on the field with everything we can and I can assure us that victory is sure. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 in our sovereign Yoruba nation.
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
