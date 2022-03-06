Opinion
Dele Momodu: Subtly And Stealthily Making His Way to Aso Rock
By Azuh Arinze
Something invincible is happening in Nigeria. Interestingly, not many people can see it yet, and until perhaps it becomes a tsunami of monumental proportion.
You can call it a movement that is fast gaining grounds and tract, and you won’t be far from the truth.
It’s Bashorun Dele Momodu’s presidential movement. Embarked upon years ago by the colourful and connected publisher of one of Africa’s most popular glossy magazines, Ovation International, as at the last count, the presidential train had crisscrossed Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo and Kaduna States, with many more still in the offing.
A man of humongous network and contact, Momodu has also shared his vision and passion for a new Nigeria, where hope, he assured all, will be in abundance, with notable Nigerians like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Oba of Benin, Oba Eheneden Erediauwa, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Olubadan-designate, Oba Lekan Balogun, Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Lawal, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, millions of our young men and women, to mention but a few.
‘Owners of Nigeria’, like he dubbed them, as well as top politicos and academics, among them ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, erstwhile Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola, controversial cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Ganiyu Adams, irrepressible senator, Ademola Adeleke, ex-Governor Omololu Olunloyo, Ohaneze chieftain, Chief Joe Nwogu, etc have equally been visited and intimated with his lofty and laudable plans for our great country.
Still firing from all cylinders, ready and willing to give it every thing it takes, we might have a repeat of what happened in 1993, when against all odds and permutations, the late Bashorun MKO Abiola, who incidentally is Momodu’s mentor and godfather, sprang a major political surprise in Jos, Plateau State. Dusting all the preferred choices and pocketing the SDP (Social Democratic Party) ticket, before ultimately winning the free and fair June 12 election, which General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida callously annulled.
Another beautiful thing is that the Aare of Iwo and Bashorun of Oke-Ila has chosen Hope 2023 as his campaign slogan. Just like MKO did 30 years ago.
A perfect example and classic case of a zero turned hero, Bob Dee, like friends call the frontline PDP presidential aspirant, was born to an illiterate mother from Gbongan in Osun State and an Ihievbe, Edo-born father who earned very little working for PWD. Losing his father very early, his mother, well aware of the importance of education, scratched and scraped to send him to school. Armed with a first degree in Yoruba Language and a master’s in English Literature, both from the University of Ife, he battled the lions of poverty and confronted the tigers of joblessness and hopelessness for years before ultimately distinguishing himself in journalism. Currently the Publisher/Chairman of one of Africa’s most iconic brands, Ovation International, none of those in the race with him understands or commands the kind of genuine follower-ship he enjoys on the social media and even across the country. His network and contacts are also out of this world. Coupled with all that is the fact that he is widely travelled and exposed. Thus placing him on an advantageous position as the breath of fresh air that our country is seriously yearning for. No encumbrances, no unnecessary baggage, Momodu is also non factional, non sectional and non sectorial. On top of everything, he’s not enveloped or encircled by any godfather or even tainted like most politicians.
Hope, indeed, beckons again with Dele Momodu, the president Nigeria needs in 2023.
Azuh Arinze is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL Magazine and author of the bestsellers, The CEO’s Bible and Success Is Not Served A La Carte
Opinion
Tinubu @ 71: All Eyes on the President-Elect
By Mobolaji Sanusi
Start by doing what’s necessary, then what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible. – Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone (Venerated Italian Catholic Church Saint)
From being the kingmaker, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally become a king. Metaphorically, for clinching the highest political position in the country. From democratically dethroning a president to installing another president in 2015 and now becoming a president-elect, against all odds, in 2023, Tinubu has become a man of destiny, of historical reverence with indisputable landmarks in the political experiment called Nigeria.
In whatever he had done, or is doing, history is replete with his heroic exploits. In the corporate world, Exxon Mobil, his last known employer, will not easily forget his financial ingenuity. In the political firmament of the country, he became a distinguished senator; a governor with a difference and a political kingmaker of repute, helping to install governors, senators, members of House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly. The man Asíwájú of the universe installed speakers at both national and state legislatures. Getting appointive positions for people is his natural turfs. With the hoi polloi, Tinubu is always at his best. What a man!
Asiwaju, indubitably, builds and keeps people to attain great heights. As a refresher, the apogee of his being a political kingmaker was when he worked for the emergence of Mohammadu Buhari as candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), in 2014 and later, Buhari’s emergence as President in 2015.
But for Almighty God, and Tinubu, Buhari would not have defeated Atiku Abubakar at that year’s keenly contested presidential primary in Lagos. The rest, as they say, is history. Providentially too in a couple of weeks, the beneficiary will be handing over power to his benefactor and president-elect, come May 29, 2023.
The journey of his historic victory has been bumpy. Tinubu, the kingmaker, signified his intention, formally, when he visited President Buhari in Aso Rock Presidential Villa in January 2022 to intimate the former of his plan to succeed him.
Before then, the conventional, online newspapers, and entire social media were awash with speculations about his presidential aspiration. But today, the rest, once again, is history as Tinubu was officially announced as president-elect of Nigeria on March 1st by INEC. Coincidentally, the announcement is symbolic for being the month of his birth. He was born on March 29,1952.
A cliche that once caught the attention of yours sincerely says: “It’s impossible said pride. It’s risky said experience. Its pointless declared reason. Give it a try whispered the heart.”
Tinubu’s heart, despite negative murmurings from the public space, told him to aspire for the Presidency. Impediments, official and non official were thrown at him, and on his paths. But Tinubu, imbued with native intelligence, sure knows his political onions. He borrowed a leaf from Salvador Dali (1904-1989) saying that “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.” The truism in this aphorism is shown in the fact that today, Tinubu’s life long ambition has become a reality owing to his political intelligence, tenacity of purpose and steadfast focus on his goal regarding his presidential dream.
At 71, Tinubu deserves to be venerated for his life’s accomplishments. He is a child of providence, destined to play a major role in Nigeria’s contemporary political evolution. However, the presidency is not a tea party affairs and Tinubu knows this. By antecedent, he surely has the capacity, capability and also possesses the right vision to navigate Nigeria’s currently troubled destiny to safe berth.
Nigeria’s leadership’s roll call is replete of leadership with much talk/promises and less actions. Tinubu, at 71, and upon inauguration on May 29, must hit the ground running. All eyes are on him and he cannot afford to fail some of us that are his ardent followers/supporters and millions of other Nigerians that have witnessed unabated sufferings under leadership that served before his expected May 29th coming into power. Tinubu likes to think outside the box; a think and do leader, he takes pride in calling himself and nothing short of that is expected from him.
Whatever the obstacles, Nigerians want him to make life more meaningful for them. As a reminder to Tinubu: He must beware of carpetbaggers that once saw him as a daydreamer but will now willingly bow before him as president. He needs to focus on the goal of making Nigeria great, again. At 71, what else does he want materially and recognition-wise that the almighty God has not given him? Yours sincerely believes that nothing else should interest him other than to endeavour to right the imperfections of the past that he once led the progressives to battle against within Nigeria’s currently warped federation. He should use power to serve humanity and not self. To achieve this, Asíwájú must know that not every suffering hypocritical dogs surrounding him when he gets to Aso-Rock Presidential Villa must be fed because some of them only need strength garnered from him to bite him. Tinubu needs to meticulously glean such hypocritical dogs coming to him because that is the only way to know what evil hides under their bellies and not through the tongue in cheek panegyrics heaped on you.
Tinubu at 71 as incoming president should equally note that not only under PDP’s 16 years of misrule but also at the moment as well under a federal government controlled by APC, his party, that the hardship facing Nigerians is far from being over. This is why all eyes are on him to rescue his people from avoidable suffering that is currently their lots.
George Orwell once said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” In view of this, I urge our president-elect to know that the APC controlled centre is nothing to write home about regarding ameliorating the untold hardships facing Nigerians. He needs to know that he won the election by the grace of God and his relentless political efforts. But for God’s merciful hands, no candidate representing a political party with a poor scorecard at the centre like APC under a suffering inflicting Buhari government should ever dream of winning anything not to talk of the presidency. But Tinubu, through good personal networking, enduring political clout and grace of almighty proved bookmakers wrong.
For enjoying such uncommon grace, now is the time for him not to rationalize or justify the officially induced avoidable problems that we all, with him in the forefront, condemn and detest in others. Dwight Eisenhower once observed sometime in March 6, 1956: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then, it is not a political party, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” Unlike during current federal government’s reign, Tinubu needs to prove Eisenhower and most Nigerians thinking along this line of thought wrong.
To achieve this, Tinubu at 71 needs to get his priorities right and kickstart them immediately upon assumption of office. One important admonition to him: He needs to be careful of the economic parasites masquerading as experts that will mill round him on a daily basis. Another important fact he needs to take note of: The problem of Nigeria is not esoteric or that of shortage of ideas but that of corruption of ideas and the lack of political will power to sift the grains from the shaft. Being a street wise elder statesman, one can reasonably conclude that he won’t fall into same traps that overwhelmed previous leaders of the country.
Right now in the country, Asíwájú needs to look for ways to mitigate the endemic corruption that is holding stagnant the growth of the country. The asinine corrupt inclination of Nigerians defies partisan or ethnic boundaries. If Tinubu can effectively mitigate the culture of corruption that is ravaging institutions of state, then the identified three most important needs of the country including stable power supply, insecurity and infrastructure deficit can be tackled and considered a forgone conclusion under his incoming administration.
In Nigeria today, corruption is so endemic. No matter how beneficial a public policy document/idea is, we have a self centered political class and run a bureaucracy that stand to frustrate such policies/ideas because of parochial dispositions. Morality at the moment has taken flight in the country. And ravaging our sovereign entity are mosques/churches where immorality thrives; where developmental values mean nothing again. Most of our financial institutions aid the destruction of our economy; public hospitals are poorly equipped and value only lives of well-to-do Nigerians; lawyers undermine fair dispensation of justice while accountants distort accounting documents with no known consequences. Also too, most media platforms help in suppressing the truth. The situation is pathetic.
Where do we go from here? Periodic voting alone might be insufficient. Not even the hope restored through the use of BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), can effectively cure the inexorable yearnings for developmental governance by the people of this great country. Political parties with identifiable ideological leanings will help in this regard. The current political landscape is bereft of this and Tinubu presidency can be of help.
Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, all former leaders except the incumbent/latter in the twilight of his reign, tried their best but obviously not enough to put this country and citizenry in rightful place of pride. The time to correct the glaring inadequacies of the past has come.
Henceforth, all eyes will be on our president-elect at 71 to mount the saddle of leadership of Nigeria and turn things around, for good. That is the least expectations by Nigerians from Asíwájú. Congratulations and many happy returns Mr President-elect. The golden opportunity has been thrown on your laps and this is the time to prove doubting Thomases wrong.
Sanusi, a journalist/corporate legal consultant is immediate past MD/CEO of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA)
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
By Kayode Emola
The last year has been a nightmare for the common man, finding himself responsible for footing the bills of high inflation, high interest, and the cost of living crisis, in the midst of a number of trying situations. Many Western leaders want us to believe that these all stem from the conflict in Russia; yet they cannot justify how, in these same circumstances, the rich are getting richer, and energy companies are declaring hefty profits. Whilst at the same time, the poor around the world have been left behind to fend for themselves through all of these tribulations.
Many of us are oblivious to the wider picture, unconcerned with the global financial tsunami that is currently stirring. However, we are all feeling the effects of inflation and the rising costs of everyday items; none of us is insulated, even in our ignorance. Therefore, I am going to discuss a few of the global events and potential ways to mitigate the challenges. For those who are conscious, this may serve as a precaution to prevent them from falling into a ditch; whilst for the less aware, maybe a note of caution will manage to bring them back on track.
It is undeniable that inflation is biting hard, causing prices of everyday goods to spiral out of control. A large contributory factor in this was the recklessly excessive printing of money by countries in Europe and America during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with their economies suffering, it raises speculation about whether this has given the West a hidden agenda in terms of their approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Unquestionably, in the circumstance of war, certain parties are guaranteed to profit, namely, those whose business interests lie in the production of munitions. One may therefore infer that such parties would have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict, rather than dispensing with rapid and decisive intervention.
No one can justify Russia’s use of force; however, a more meaningful approach could have been taken to avert the war. Russia had amassed troops at the border of Ukraine for over a month, thinking that this will give it leverage in negotiating with NATO and the European Union (EU) for Ukraine’s continued exclusion from these entities.
Perhaps if the United Nation had intervened in time, the situation could have been de-escalated in a timely and professional manner. Instead, Russia felt unheard by the Western democracies; and, as a result, we all are paying the high price, whether we like it or not. The thought that the war is likely to go on for several more years is one that should chill the spine of every person around the world.
What is currently Happening?
Recently, we have seen the impact caused by the current crisis on the banking sector. Rising inflation has caused central banks to raise interest rates worldwide. Peripheral banks that had sold long-term products at lower interest rates now have to pay the difference themselves, thereby potentially jeopardising their own financial stability.
Secondly, banks that have invested in long-term government bonds have seen the value of those bonds fall. This has not only put customers’ money at risk, but the market response to the two conditions has caused two internationally renowned global banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse) to have to be forcefully taken over. Furthermore, the Germany-based Deutsch bank is also having trouble. It takes only one event or mistake for everything to spiral out of control, and the whole house falls like a pack of cards.
People have seen their electricity and gas bills triple in recent months; and pump prices of diesel and petrol have been similarly impacted. An average household in the UK that was previously paying less than £80 per calendar month are now paying in excess of £300 pcm just to keep their homes warm. Despite all of this, major energy companies are still declaring serious growth and profit. Just this week, it was reported that the chief executive of British Gas, Chris O’Shea, had been awarded a performance bonus of £1.4m last year, bringing his salary for 2022 up to £4.5m. Yet concurrently millions of ordinary people are unable to afford to even heat their homes.
Not only are energy costs increasing aggressively, but the central banks’ rising interest rates have led to mortgage rates returning to levels not seen since 2006, prior to the financial crisis. This has caused monthly mortgage repayment figures to rise by over £450 pcm, in some cases, a situation which is clearly unsustainable in the long run.
For my Yoruba folks, what does this mean for our survival? The mere fact that we are in Nigeria already sets us at a disadvantage when attempting to navigate the choppy waters of the global crisis. Despite the enormous challenges facing the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria last week increased its interest rates to 18%.
It is becoming clear that we must find a way to create our own financial system, in order to mitigate against soaring interest rates and inflation. We must put measures in place to ensure that the disastrous naira redesign policy, which devastated millions of our people, cannot recur in the future. A self-contained financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology would allow us to protect ourselves from hostile government policies. This would also help our people safeguard money for a rainy day.
Ultimately, we Yoruba need our own financial system. However, this is likely to be impossible until we exit from Nigeria. In the meantime, whilst we await the birth of our Yoruba nation, I implore us all to be aware that we are living in precarious times wherein only the prepared can survive. This is not the time to embark on frivolous spending, but rather the time to be careful and judicious with our finances. Protect your upside and ensure that your downside is covered, so that when the storms get heavier, you will be able to not only survive but thrive, when others are complaining.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
Tinubu @ 71: All Eyes on the President-Elect
PDP Replaces Ayu with Damagum As National Chairman
ICC Confirms Receiving Ethnic Hate Petition Against Bayo Onanuga
Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Advocates Unity, Continuous Peace
Court Restrains Ayu from Parading Self as PDP Chair
Ngige, Emefiele, NLC Parley over Planned Strike
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)