Opinion
Omnifarious God: Divine Reverence to ‘The Maker’!
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“You’ve got to enjoy His perfect varieties, by surrendering to His perfect will. Our diversity is meant for our glorious unity, for sanity, sanctity, and for humanity; above all, Divinity- all to His perfect glory.
Graces are in levels, standards have its substances: your consciousness and your unconsciousness; your ‘good’ and your ‘bad’; Light and darkness are varieties, all to His perfect glory, The Omnifarious God! The Omniscient, I bow in awe of your majesty!”- Tolulope A. Adegoke
Life is in stages: yesterday, today and the next days to come; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.
Men are in sizes: the tall, the short, the fat, the thin, small, the big, the slim, the medium; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.
Men are in diverse colours: the red, the black, the white, the brown; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. What makes one smile; is what makes another cry:
one man’s food is another man’s poison;
one man’s luxury is another man’s waste;
one man’s treasure; is another man’s trash;
one man’s pain is another man’s gain;
one man’s crown is another man’s cross;
one man’s faith is another man’s fate;
one man’s poison is another man’s palace;
one man’s war is another man’s warmth;
one man’s gift is another man’s grief. Variety is a unique expression of showing ‘thank you’, and that is it. It is gratitude in ingratitude. For it is all in the uniqueness of nature, left for us to nurture with our creative nature as created by the Maker, and they are all to His glory.
The events of life are in dynamic occurrences, with reverence in essence, thereby fulfilling sensitivity of purpose:
somethings come and go;
some beings come to stay, while some have come to leave;
some leave to remain; some leave to remain with you like forever, and I bet with you, they are all to the glory of the Maker.
Both sides of the coin; makes a coin to be the coin;
Both sides of life, are what makes life happen; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. In a world where both the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ are happening for the good of them that love God:
Life is pain and gain; bitter, better, and sweetness. It is peace in pieces, and peace and pieces; cross and crown; and they are all to the glory of the Maker.
Shoes are in sizes, it all differs, based on our sizes. For your sizes isn’t mine, and mine isn’t yours. What suit and suits me, may not be your taste of values; it simply depicts the volume of our various kinds of being for things, and in things; and they are all to the glory of the Maker. Either it is consciously done and unconsciously.
Some love the jazz, while some love the blues. In fact, they are all to the glory of the Maker.
If truly you living all to the glory of the Maker alone, then why worry about anything? Both the ‘fuji’ and ‘apala’ are sweet-smelling savour, sweet-smelling genre of suiting sounds that suit and suits Him. Therefore, you’ve got to praise Him anyway, anyhow and everywhere; every day, every time and everywhere, because there are no rules in praise: you need to lose yourself to lose the shackles and fetters of iron with your praise and in praise, in spirit and in truth; for the Creator is also looking for those that would worship Him in truth and in spirit. You’ve got to condemn no one for losing their swags in the atmosphere of true worship. You just did not know what they have been through to arrive at the sublime state. You’ve got to join the course and scatter the floor, change the atmosphere with praise and worship. If the Creator were to be hungry, all the goats in the wild, and all the flocks in the field are His. Your food doesn’t move Him; even your mansion doesn’t freak Him, He owns them all. He is the Giver, and also the Taker, because all things belong to Him, all to His perfect glory. It is your undiluted praise in every manner that suits Him to retaliate by massively causing unrestricted outpouring of His whole into your being, to living as a wonder in His ‘will’ and for His ‘will’ forevermore, to the shame of the devil. You just can’t box God, by restricting yourself only to one angle, to one aspect of His being. You think he doesn’t know? You think he doesn’t know His intention of creation? He created the Moon, the Sun and the galaxies of Stars. He could have created just one to fulfil His purpose. But He is surely a God of Dynamis: The Omnifarious, the Omniscient God. Haven’t you thought about Him creating the day and the night. It is for you to come to the understanding, and consciousness of values of light over darkness. And the essence of fighting and winning the battles of life, by His grace. Joy comes in the morning. Both light and darkness, day and night; ‘good’ and ‘bad’; life and death are all to His Perfect glory. Let everything that has breath, praise the Lord! Who can contest with Him? No one! Nothing! No being. Everything glorifies His Majesty. All you need to do is to surrender your whole, for His magnificent entrance into your all being. Praise no rules, Worship cannot be boxed! Your packaging and un-packaging doesn’t move Him at all, but moves you in extent to His divine presence in the Holy of Holies. He is the Omnifarious God! The Omniscient! The Lover of Varieties- He cannot just be boxed, nor be bought! If you fail to praise Him, He said, He would raise the stones as a mighty replacement for you are!
He uses the ‘basket’ to fetch water, just to disgrace the ‘bucket’;
He uses the egg to crack the nuts, just to disgrace to stones;
He uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise! You’ve got to enjoy His perfect varieties, by surrendering to His perfect will. Our diversity is meant for our glorious unity, for sanity, sanctity, and for humanity; and above all divinity, all to His perfect glory.
Graces are in levels, standards have its substances; your consciousness and your unconsciousness; your ‘good’ and you ‘bad’; Light and darkness are varieties, all to His perfect glory, The Omnifarious God! The Omniscient, I bow in awe of your majesty!
Thank you all for reading.
Please click on the link below for (bonus) Spoken-word + melody titled:
‘Omnifarious God’ by Tolulope A. Adegoke featuring Axel Joe
https://my.notjustok.com/track/283443/axle-joe-ft-tolulope-a-adegoke–spoken-word-poetry-omnifarious-god-prod-2keyziano-phonix-records
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
By Kayode Emola
The last year has been a nightmare for the common man, finding himself responsible for footing the bills of high inflation, high interest, and the cost of living crisis, in the midst of a number of trying situations. Many Western leaders want us to believe that these all stem from the conflict in Russia; yet they cannot justify how, in these same circumstances, the rich are getting richer, and energy companies are declaring hefty profits. Whilst at the same time, the poor around the world have been left behind to fend for themselves through all of these tribulations.
Many of us are oblivious to the wider picture, unconcerned with the global financial tsunami that is currently stirring. However, we are all feeling the effects of inflation and the rising costs of everyday items; none of us is insulated, even in our ignorance. Therefore, I am going to discuss a few of the global events and potential ways to mitigate the challenges. For those who are conscious, this may serve as a precaution to prevent them from falling into a ditch; whilst for the less aware, maybe a note of caution will manage to bring them back on track.
It is undeniable that inflation is biting hard, causing prices of everyday goods to spiral out of control. A large contributory factor in this was the recklessly excessive printing of money by countries in Europe and America during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with their economies suffering, it raises speculation about whether this has given the West a hidden agenda in terms of their approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Unquestionably, in the circumstance of war, certain parties are guaranteed to profit, namely, those whose business interests lie in the production of munitions. One may therefore infer that such parties would have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict, rather than dispensing with rapid and decisive intervention.
No one can justify Russia’s use of force; however, a more meaningful approach could have been taken to avert the war. Russia had amassed troops at the border of Ukraine for over a month, thinking that this will give it leverage in negotiating with NATO and the European Union (EU) for Ukraine’s continued exclusion from these entities.
Perhaps if the United Nation had intervened in time, the situation could have been de-escalated in a timely and professional manner. Instead, Russia felt unheard by the Western democracies; and, as a result, we all are paying the high price, whether we like it or not. The thought that the war is likely to go on for several more years is one that should chill the spine of every person around the world.
What is currently Happening?
Recently, we have seen the impact caused by the current crisis on the banking sector. Rising inflation has caused central banks to raise interest rates worldwide. Peripheral banks that had sold long-term products at lower interest rates now have to pay the difference themselves, thereby potentially jeopardising their own financial stability.
Secondly, banks that have invested in long-term government bonds have seen the value of those bonds fall. This has not only put customers’ money at risk, but the market response to the two conditions has caused two internationally renowned global banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse) to have to be forcefully taken over. Furthermore, the Germany-based Deutsch bank is also having trouble. It takes only one event or mistake for everything to spiral out of control, and the whole house falls like a pack of cards.
People have seen their electricity and gas bills triple in recent months; and pump prices of diesel and petrol have been similarly impacted. An average household in the UK that was previously paying less than £80 per calendar month are now paying in excess of £300 pcm just to keep their homes warm. Despite all of this, major energy companies are still declaring serious growth and profit. Just this week, it was reported that the chief executive of British Gas, Chris O’Shea, had been awarded a performance bonus of £1.4m last year, bringing his salary for 2022 up to £4.5m. Yet concurrently millions of ordinary people are unable to afford to even heat their homes.
Not only are energy costs increasing aggressively, but the central banks’ rising interest rates have led to mortgage rates returning to levels not seen since 2006, prior to the financial crisis. This has caused monthly mortgage repayment figures to rise by over £450 pcm, in some cases, a situation which is clearly unsustainable in the long run.
For my Yoruba folks, what does this mean for our survival? The mere fact that we are in Nigeria already sets us at a disadvantage when attempting to navigate the choppy waters of the global crisis. Despite the enormous challenges facing the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria last week increased its interest rates to 18%.
It is becoming clear that we must find a way to create our own financial system, in order to mitigate against soaring interest rates and inflation. We must put measures in place to ensure that the disastrous naira redesign policy, which devastated millions of our people, cannot recur in the future. A self-contained financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology would allow us to protect ourselves from hostile government policies. This would also help our people safeguard money for a rainy day.
Ultimately, we Yoruba need our own financial system. However, this is likely to be impossible until we exit from Nigeria. In the meantime, whilst we await the birth of our Yoruba nation, I implore us all to be aware that we are living in precarious times wherein only the prepared can survive. This is not the time to embark on frivolous spending, but rather the time to be careful and judicious with our finances. Protect your upside and ensure that your downside is covered, so that when the storms get heavier, you will be able to not only survive but thrive, when others are complaining.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Opinion
The Flames of Character: Maximize your ‘Self’ for Global Impacts
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with
Everyone,
Loving unconditionally, and
Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your “SELF””. – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
If you do not think about the future, you may not have a brighter one.
If you cannot take a major step, you cannot have a future.
It is you acting deliberately in line with your goals.
Character is who you are when no one is watching. Charm is a woman’s strength, while strength is a man’s charm
Our job is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.
One of the most difficult thing to give away is kindness, because it is like a baton which usually return in unexpected manners.
When we hurt, there is no sweeter revenge than to forgive.
For every minute of anger, it is said that sixty (60) seconds of happiness is lost.
So, why worry? Chances make our parents, but choices make our friends.
Although, our tongues weigh practically nothing,
But how come so few a people can bridle it.
If you need a position, you must be positioned enough to have a mission.
If you need to fulfil your mission, you must have a clear vision.
Refuel your vision, through meditation for rejuvenation and revitalization.
To arrive at your mission, you must embrace stable or consistent submission.
If you must achieve your vision, then you must suspend the television for a while.
If you desire to be on the television, you must avoid the television as an addiction.
The height of your position is determined by the visions that you are exposed to.
And to have acute breakthroughs, you must actively breakthrough in your thoughts and in your words (and works).
One major thing that must break for you to go through is the ‘SELF’ in you…
The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’.
Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “CHARACTER” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:
https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31231966-character-spokenword
OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com
Thank you!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
