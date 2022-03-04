Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Lessons from Russia-Ukraine Conflict
By Kayode Emola
Nearly every adult across the world has heard about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Whilst many are wondering why this has happened or been allowed to continue, there remains a lot of people who have not taken time to reflect on the root causes of the situation.
In order to learn lessons from what has happened, we need to truly apprehend the situation. First of all, it should be acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine have a long and complex intertwining history dating back centuries if not millennia. They are both familiar with each other’s capabilities, strengths, and weaknesses.
On face value, it is easy to place the blame with Russia for the attack on Ukraine. However, we also need to acknowledge that the other world powers have failed to provide leadership in working toward peace and stability. It is easy to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, but we must be cognisant of the fact that our information on the situation is supplied by media outlets, who may have a vested interest in influencing international perspectives.
Part of the reason for the West’s invasion of Iraq was to disempower the government of Saddam Hussein and to secure the natural resources of the country – most notably, the oilfields. Even when the oilfields were secured and Saddam Hussein had been dethroned, the international coalition forces remained in Iraq for many years, giving those nations un-fettered access to the country’s mineral resources.
We are witnessing the horror in Ukraine at only nine days since the conflict began. I cannot imagine what the Iraqis would have endured, with the constant bombardment by American and coalition forces. Neither would we be able to quantify the amount of damage recently suffered by Syria at the hands of Russia, America, and ISIL.
Thus, it behoves us to understand that this war, ostensibly occurring between Russia and Ukraine, has been orchestrated by the ‘West’. The underlying factor that triggered the conflict was Ukraine’s desire to join the EU and NATO. These are two red lines for Russia, not only because of their historic ties with Ukraine but also because this would signal the beginning of the end for Russia.
If it is already decided that, unlike many of their European neighbours, Ukraine will never be granted admission into these two prestigious organisations, then why dangle the carrot before them? In addition to the West’s military advantage of gaining Ukraine, the country is also rich in many natural resources. The same is true for Russia, which is one of the highest producers of crude oil worldwide. Any conflict between Russia and Ukraine is certain to see sanctions slammed on Russia. This would have profound repercussions for their economy. Moreover, the West would be able to obtain many national companies at a significantly reduced price due to the war’s impact on their finances.
Had previous conflicts around the world been as vigorously reported by Western-controlled media, perhaps many of us would have been more informed and, as a consequence, would have spoken out. Yet even as I write this, there are ongoing arms conflicts in several African countries, of which I suspect many people are entirely unaware. Some have not been mentioned at all, whilst others, even when they have been reported on, it has been solely from the angle of providing humanitarian support. Nigeria itself is not dissimilar to a war zone, yet this is unreported by the media because it is not happening in Europe.
We have seen Ukraine stand up to the Russian Federation. However, those who believe that Ukraine will defeat Russia will have been shocked by Russia’s superior firepower. Although heavy sanctions have been implemented from many directions against Russia, the world has underestimated the resilience of the Russian government to weather any financial sanctions.
If the Western powers have conspired to turn Russia and Ukraine against each other purely for the sake of their natural resources, then we in Yorubaland need to act quickly to free ourselves from Nigeria, before it is too late.
Nigeria has many mineral resources, the majority of which are mined illegally without remittance to the Federal Government. Financial resources, desperately needed for the betterment of our country, are instead siphoned off by northern and southern oligarchs, who secrete them in the safe havens of Europe. If the Yoruba people were to get their own nation today, we would have control of those natural resources in our land, and the Yoruba government would be able to harness the resulting income they provide to benefit the entire people.
For example, despite the abundance of bitumen in Yorubaland, Nigeria imports the bitumen required to maintain our road networks. This situation should not be allowed to happen. Yorubaland has over 42bn tons of bitumen reserves throughout Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Edo states. Even if we were to export 100 million tonnes every year, it would take us over 400 years to fully deplete these reserves. Furthermore, with the current price of bitumen at $45/ton, this would generate income of over $4billion annually, from this one resource alone. However, the gross underdevelopment rife in Nigeria means that, even if those resources are mined, the country will not benefit from the revenue as most of it would end up in the pockets of these oligarchs who have sworn to destroy Nigeria.
I urge the Yoruba people to get their act together and take our destiny into our own hands. We need to intensify our efforts toward a sovereign Yoruba nation. But in so doing we must also acknowledge that the tasks ahead are numerous. We need to carefully plan our exit strategy in order to avoid getting embroiled in a protracted situation.
For our Yoruba nation to succeed, we must learn to fight in unity just as the Ukrainians are. Ukraine will inevitably fall to Russia, unless God intervenes for them. But there is honour in falling whilst standing rather than capitulating to fear. Yoruba, too, must stand tall and fight for their nation, especially now when the Nigerian government is at its lowest.
Africa needs to realise that the Western governments do not care about our safety, or even our existence. We are solely a commodity to them. We, the Yoruba people, must accept that no foreign government will come to fight for us. We have to be ready to defend our freedom and withdraw from the daily destruction ongoing in Nigeria.
With the Igbo ready to exit Nigeria, north-east Nigeria ready to break out from Nigeria and Yoruba ready to go, this is our time. I believe we should take this opportunity to organise a Yoruba National Conference, to discuss the logistical organisation of our nation once it is realised. This would safeguard against infighting when Yoruba nation becomes reality. Our strength lies in our unity. Let us stand fast and stand together. As one we strive, and in achieving our independence we create the opportunity for a better tomorrow.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
By Kayode Emola
The last year has been a nightmare for the common man, finding himself responsible for footing the bills of high inflation, high interest, and the cost of living crisis, in the midst of a number of trying situations. Many Western leaders want us to believe that these all stem from the conflict in Russia; yet they cannot justify how, in these same circumstances, the rich are getting richer, and energy companies are declaring hefty profits. Whilst at the same time, the poor around the world have been left behind to fend for themselves through all of these tribulations.
Many of us are oblivious to the wider picture, unconcerned with the global financial tsunami that is currently stirring. However, we are all feeling the effects of inflation and the rising costs of everyday items; none of us is insulated, even in our ignorance. Therefore, I am going to discuss a few of the global events and potential ways to mitigate the challenges. For those who are conscious, this may serve as a precaution to prevent them from falling into a ditch; whilst for the less aware, maybe a note of caution will manage to bring them back on track.
It is undeniable that inflation is biting hard, causing prices of everyday goods to spiral out of control. A large contributory factor in this was the recklessly excessive printing of money by countries in Europe and America during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with their economies suffering, it raises speculation about whether this has given the West a hidden agenda in terms of their approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Unquestionably, in the circumstance of war, certain parties are guaranteed to profit, namely, those whose business interests lie in the production of munitions. One may therefore infer that such parties would have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict, rather than dispensing with rapid and decisive intervention.
No one can justify Russia’s use of force; however, a more meaningful approach could have been taken to avert the war. Russia had amassed troops at the border of Ukraine for over a month, thinking that this will give it leverage in negotiating with NATO and the European Union (EU) for Ukraine’s continued exclusion from these entities.
Perhaps if the United Nation had intervened in time, the situation could have been de-escalated in a timely and professional manner. Instead, Russia felt unheard by the Western democracies; and, as a result, we all are paying the high price, whether we like it or not. The thought that the war is likely to go on for several more years is one that should chill the spine of every person around the world.
What is currently Happening?
Recently, we have seen the impact caused by the current crisis on the banking sector. Rising inflation has caused central banks to raise interest rates worldwide. Peripheral banks that had sold long-term products at lower interest rates now have to pay the difference themselves, thereby potentially jeopardising their own financial stability.
Secondly, banks that have invested in long-term government bonds have seen the value of those bonds fall. This has not only put customers’ money at risk, but the market response to the two conditions has caused two internationally renowned global banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse) to have to be forcefully taken over. Furthermore, the Germany-based Deutsch bank is also having trouble. It takes only one event or mistake for everything to spiral out of control, and the whole house falls like a pack of cards.
People have seen their electricity and gas bills triple in recent months; and pump prices of diesel and petrol have been similarly impacted. An average household in the UK that was previously paying less than £80 per calendar month are now paying in excess of £300 pcm just to keep their homes warm. Despite all of this, major energy companies are still declaring serious growth and profit. Just this week, it was reported that the chief executive of British Gas, Chris O’Shea, had been awarded a performance bonus of £1.4m last year, bringing his salary for 2022 up to £4.5m. Yet concurrently millions of ordinary people are unable to afford to even heat their homes.
Not only are energy costs increasing aggressively, but the central banks’ rising interest rates have led to mortgage rates returning to levels not seen since 2006, prior to the financial crisis. This has caused monthly mortgage repayment figures to rise by over £450 pcm, in some cases, a situation which is clearly unsustainable in the long run.
For my Yoruba folks, what does this mean for our survival? The mere fact that we are in Nigeria already sets us at a disadvantage when attempting to navigate the choppy waters of the global crisis. Despite the enormous challenges facing the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria last week increased its interest rates to 18%.
It is becoming clear that we must find a way to create our own financial system, in order to mitigate against soaring interest rates and inflation. We must put measures in place to ensure that the disastrous naira redesign policy, which devastated millions of our people, cannot recur in the future. A self-contained financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology would allow us to protect ourselves from hostile government policies. This would also help our people safeguard money for a rainy day.
Ultimately, we Yoruba need our own financial system. However, this is likely to be impossible until we exit from Nigeria. In the meantime, whilst we await the birth of our Yoruba nation, I implore us all to be aware that we are living in precarious times wherein only the prepared can survive. This is not the time to embark on frivolous spending, but rather the time to be careful and judicious with our finances. Protect your upside and ensure that your downside is covered, so that when the storms get heavier, you will be able to not only survive but thrive, when others are complaining.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Opinion
The Flames of Character: Maximize your ‘Self’ for Global Impacts
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with
Everyone,
Loving unconditionally, and
Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your “SELF””. – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
If you do not think about the future, you may not have a brighter one.
If you cannot take a major step, you cannot have a future.
It is you acting deliberately in line with your goals.
Character is who you are when no one is watching. Charm is a woman’s strength, while strength is a man’s charm
Our job is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.
One of the most difficult thing to give away is kindness, because it is like a baton which usually return in unexpected manners.
When we hurt, there is no sweeter revenge than to forgive.
For every minute of anger, it is said that sixty (60) seconds of happiness is lost.
So, why worry? Chances make our parents, but choices make our friends.
Although, our tongues weigh practically nothing,
But how come so few a people can bridle it.
If you need a position, you must be positioned enough to have a mission.
If you need to fulfil your mission, you must have a clear vision.
Refuel your vision, through meditation for rejuvenation and revitalization.
To arrive at your mission, you must embrace stable or consistent submission.
If you must achieve your vision, then you must suspend the television for a while.
If you desire to be on the television, you must avoid the television as an addiction.
The height of your position is determined by the visions that you are exposed to.
And to have acute breakthroughs, you must actively breakthrough in your thoughts and in your words (and works).
One major thing that must break for you to go through is the ‘SELF’ in you…
The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’.
Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “CHARACTER” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:
https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31231966-character-spokenword
OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com
Thank you!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
