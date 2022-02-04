Friday Sermon: Armageddon!

By Babatunde Jose

The end is nigh; those who have ears, let them listen; those who have eyes, look at the signs: We are now in the End Time. Be prepared to meet your Lord on the day when we will all have to give account for our stewardship, here on planet earth: A Day when all parts of our body will become witnesses and give individual accounts of what they did.

The tongue shall confess all that it had uttered; the hands shall confess all that it touched and carried; and our legs shall tell of all our sojourn. For the evil ones, it shall be a day of weeping and gnashing of teeth.

Those thieves and brigands who dispossessed a whole nation and cornered the people’s wealth will have a case to answer; those who ‘planted’ our money in farms like cassava; ‘buried’ our money in graves in their country-homes; who put our national wealth inside septic tanks and those who ferried the money abroad to international receivers of stolen funds; including those who flew our money in chartered jets to far away countries; not to talk of those who brazenly kept our money in banks across the street from their homes, daring us to do what we like: All would give account; and there would be no court to run to demand for ‘habeas corpus’.

Let it be known, there will be no police in heaven, no EFCC, no judges to bribe and no SANs to line up for defense. You will face your maker and account for your sins: In Allah’s court, there is no ‘plea bargain’ and no abuse of court processes.

For those gallivanting about today and lording it over their fellow men as if God did not create them, they will be in for a shocker: Chief Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheik Abdul Rahman Ahmad said, “those who craved to amass wealth for themselves would give account to God on the Day of Judgment. “Often times, we forget about death and think of how to acquire properties. How foolish and unmindful have human beings become to remember the futility of life because death will come whether you are ready or not.

“There will be no SSS and dispatch rider, all the paraphernalia of office will be lost and you will be caught up in a serious traffic. Every leader will be brought in chains on the Day of Judgment. It is not the number of years we live that matter, but how well we live; we should always live according to Allah’s wishes and impact positively on the lives others while alive.”

Regrettably, our leaders are not impacting positively on our lives. Basic welfare is not being provided, while we are left to fend for ourselves; security, electricity, water, healthcare and even our own graves when we die.

They sit on the people’s rightful wages while they spend their money as if money grow on trees in their backyard. While the workers trek to work and develop bleeding blisters on their feet, these wicked folks ride in the most expensive SUVs money can buy and even provide same for their wives and children, including their concubines. We have bad news for them, the end is near.

We have been warned in the good books about the coming apocalypse but we are not taking heed nor making efforts to tidy our affairs. The major religions are agreed on the coming of the End (Judgement Day or Qiyamah), and are equally agreed that no one knows when the ‘hour’ will come except God; hence Allah said in An-Nazi’at: See Quran 79:42-46

The fact of its coming is a certainty: the exact time appointed for it is not revealed by Allah. If it were, it would be so momentous as to disturb our thoughts and life. It would be a heavy burden to us. Our duty is to be prepared for it at all times. It will come when we least expect it.

There are many Ayat and Hadith concerning this subject: See also (Quran 54:1) . (Quran21:1) Many people are wondering what is happening with all these disasters, wars, worldwide economic woes, animal deaths and a general degradation in society: They are the signs of the end time.

The final sign is the ‘Second Coming ‘after which there will be a final confrontation between Jesus and the Dajjal. The hadith said the final battle will be somewhere between Syria and Iraq, while the Bible said it would be at Megiddo; hence the war of Amargeddon.

Most of the other signs are already here with us; false prophets and preachersThere are many new age, spiritualist, and satanic cults in the world today that preach terror and deceive millions of people.

The question of Knowledge or Mystery governs all the five things mentioned in Quran 31:34. (1) the Hour; (2) Rain; (3) the Birth of a new Life (Wombs); (4) our Physical Life from day to day; (5) our Death.

As regards Rain we are asked to contemplate how and when it is sent down. The moisture may be sucked up by the sun’s heat in the Arabian Sea or the Red Sea or the Indian Ocean near East Africa, or in the Lake Region in Central Africa. The winds drive it hither and thither across thousands of miles, or it may be, only short distances.

“The wind bloweth where it listeth.” No doubt it obeys certain physical Laws established by Allah, but how these Laws are interlocked, one with another! Meteorology, gravity, hydrostatics and dynamics, climatology, hygrometry, and a dozen other sciences are involved, and no man can completely master all of them, and yet this relates to only one of the millions of facts in physical nature, which are governed by Allah’s Knowledge and Law. The whole vegetable kingdom is primarily affected by Rain.

These are great mysteries, and full knowledge is with Allah only. How much more so in the case of the Ma`ad, the Final Hour, when all true values will be restored and the balance redressed? It is certain, but the When and the How are known to Allah alone.

Need we say more; a beautiful picture of our so-called elite of today. The selfish and greedy generation who rent 5-million Naira tents to celebrate weddings and birthdays while the masses and onlookers pick food from the dustbins. They lavish millions on choice wines and champagne, while the lesser opportune have no clean water to drink.

There is however, a most heinous sign of the end time and that is the current world-wide accommodation of homosexuals’. This malaise has now found its way into the citadel of faith where gays are now being ordained to minister unto the children of God against the express condemnation of such abomination by God.

The word ‘sodomy’; the crime of homosexualism is derived from Sodom, which was allegedly destroyed by God for the prevalence of homosexuality amongst its people. It is today a badge of ‘honor’ with the Prime Minister of Canada taking part in a ‘Gay procession’.

Idolatry, Adultery, Violence, Lust, Greed, Homosexuality, Theft, lying: Just take a look around you and you will see the world is abounding in these sins. Well, we certainly live in a covetous age, where people clamor after the latest and best things. And not only do we covet possessions, we also lust after other men and women, whether married or not. Some have even invented a technology for this iniquity.

The majority of people today are seeking after worldly riches, rather than eternal heavenly riches. Also, think about how many women are coveted and lusted after every day, because of the tight, revealing clothing they wear these days. And not just on the streets, but in religious gatherings also!

When we start seeing the colour of a woman’s underwear and the beads on her waist; and the contour and cleavages of her exposed breast; and sometimes a glimpse of her pubic hair; then, the ‘end time’ is really here! And it is already happening; particularly among our so-called celebrities.

Perhaps the greatest sign of the time is the growing ungratefulness of man to God: Many of us are unthankful today because we have been so conditioned by the world to just take things for granted. Just have a think about your daily life. Are you really thankful to God for the many blessings He has bestowed upon you? Do you thank Him for waking you up in the morning? For feeding you? For providing you with a job and income? Do you thank Him for His wonderful creation? The time is ripe to wake up and start towing the path of righteousness before it is too late.

The holy prophet has warned us that he is the last prophet to be sent to mankind. He is the last warner. This is the last train; don’t miss it. On a mammy wagon in those days, it was written: “If you do good, you do for yourself; if you do bad, you do for yourself.” And I may add: Cunny man die, cunny man bury am.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend!