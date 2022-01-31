News
Killings Rise in Kaduna, Niger, 24 Gunned Down
The Kaduna State Government says the attacks by gunmen on Zaman Dabo Village in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of the State in the early hours of Sunday claimed 11 lives while over 30 houses were razed.
This is just as over a dozen persons were reportedly killed and others injured during an attack on Galadima Kogo Community in Niger State on Saturday.
The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the Kaduna incident, said as of 4.30pm, no fewer than 11 residents of the area had died.
It was learnt that gunmen, at about 3am on Sunday, stormed Atak Mawai ward in Zaman Dabo Village in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed no fewer than 10 persons.
However, the commissioner, in a statement titled, “Eleven confirmed killed, others injured in Zangon Kataf LGA,’ said security operatives overseeing the southern part of the state said 11 people were killed while others were injured.
Aruwan identified the victims as Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob and Damaris Istifanus.
Others, according to him, are Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi and Gabriel Michael.
He said, “Security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that Kurmin Masara general area of Zangon Kataf LGA was attacked in the early hours of today.
“According to the reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack.
“The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven.
“As of 4.30pm, 11 residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.
“Over 30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack.
“The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.
“The Government of Kaduna State will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces.”
The commissioner quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai to have expressed sadness over the latest attack in the area.
“He (the governor) prayed for the repose of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families. He further wished the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, over a dozen persons were said to have been killed and several others injured as suspected terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province attacked Galadima Kogo community in Niger State on Saturday afternoon.
The Co-convener of the Concerned Youths of Niger State, Sani Kokki, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Minna on Sunday, said the terrorists came into the village in a convoy of motorcycles, shooting sporadically.
He however blamed the attack on the withdrawal of security operatives from the community.
The statement read, “Over a dozen of people were gruesomely killed and scores of others were as well injured through multiple gunshots.
“Yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, rampaging hydra-headed, venomous, murderous and heartless terrorists well-armed with assorted sophisticated weapons stormed Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State in broad daylight and unleashed mayhem on their victims at sight, including unsuspecting innocent and unarmed members of the community.
“The terrorists believed to be elements of Islamic State West Africa Province stormed the community in their large number on motorcycles in a convoy and went straight to security outfit stationed in the town.”
According to Kokki, the terrorists burnt down houses and rustled cattle that had been recovered by a team of vigilance group members.
“During the deadly invasion, the dreaded criminals set many houses ablaze, including other valuables, while carting away many herds of cattle that were recovered by vigilante in their previous encounters with criminals after being rustled,” he added.
Kokki blamed the attack on the withdrawal of security operatives from the community adding that the terrorists must have been informed by their informants that the security personnel have been withdrawn.
“Feelers are however pointing accusing fingers at bad elements and informants within the midst of people who had probably secretly informed the daredevils about the partial withdrawal of security personnel previously stationed in the town; whom based on our credible and thorough findings have been relocated to Kontagora axis for reinforcement,” he added.
He condemned the withdrawal of security personnel from the community, describing the decision as reckless and insensitive.
“This decision taken by government, notwithstanding the accompanying reason, is reckless and insensitive in its entirety, especially to the plights of innocent and unarmed law-abiding citizens already ravaged by incessant insecurity.
“Considering how porous, prone to insecurity and vulnerable to deadly attacks by the rampaging hydra-headed, venomous murderous and heartless terrorists, Galadima Kogo is, one can easily conclude that, withdrawal of security personnel at this material time is a deliberate attempt to further jeopardise people’s lives and put them in the line,” he added.
The Punch
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
The Punch
No Movement on Election Day, IGP Rules
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of movement across the country on the day of the presidential election.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restriction will be from 12am to 6pm.
The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.
“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.
“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”
Hunter Discovers PVCs in Anambra Forest
The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the discovery of a bag full of Permanent Voter Cards in a forest in Akamili community, Nnewi, Anambra State.
A yet-to-be-identified hunter found the bag in the forest and subsequently took it to the premises of a radio station, Authority FM.
A worker at the station, who identified himself simply as Ikenna, said he received the PVCs, adding that the PVCs were taken to the Obi of Umudim community in Nnewi.
The station manager, Charles Ede, who said he was not on duty when the hunter brought the cards, told journalists that he confirmed the development from a worker at the station.
Ede said, “I was off duty when the incident happened but one of the staff members received the hunter when he came.”
In a trending video, our correspondent gathered that people, while assessing the bag containing the PVCs, discovered that it belonged to people in the locality.
Another worker at the radio station, while commenting on the bag, urged people who were yet to collect their PVCs to visit the station to check if they can find their PVCs so they can vote in the general election scheduled to commence on Saturday.
Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the INEC in Anambra State, Dr Kingsley, for a reaction about how the PVCs got to the area proved abortive as he did not take nor respond to a text message sent to his telephone line.
Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command was yet to get an official complaint on the development.
Ikenga said, “The command has not received any such complaint from the concerned authority following the emergence of a video claiming that a hunter found some PVCs in a forest at Nnewi.
“Given the above, the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an investigation into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.”
The Punch
