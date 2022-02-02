News
FG One-Year Rent Bill Passes Second Reading in Senate
The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to stop landlords in the Federal Capital Territory from demanding advance payment of one-year rent from their tenants.
The legislation is titled, ‘A bill for an Act to Regulate the mode of Payment of Rent on Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc, in the FCT and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.’
Sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC/Kogi-West), the bill was aimed at ending the practice whereby landlords demand a yearly advance payment of rents from their tenants.
Adeyemi said the bill seeks to replace the current annual advance rent payment with monthly payments in arrears. This, according to him, is aimed at making life meaningful for workers who are finding it difficult to pay their house rents.
The Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, who supported the bill, said many residents of Abuja “are groaning in pains to pay house rents in advance.”
He said the Senate would be helping poor Nigerians working and residing in Abuja if the bill was signed into law.
Sabi-Abdullahi described the proposal as welfare-oriented and would enjoy the support of Abuja workers and residents.
Senators Ibrahim Gobir and Bala Ibn Na’Allah also lent their voices to support the bill, saying it would end corruption among workers and immorality among young ladies who engage in desperate activities to pay their rents.
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, however, opposed the bill, arguing that the payment of rents should be driven by market forces.
Nnamani insisted that the Senate should not dictate the rent payment modalities to the landlords when the government was doing nothing to either regulate the cost of land and prices of building materials.
The Punch
News
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
The Punch
News
No Movement on Election Day, IGP Rules
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of movement across the country on the day of the presidential election.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restriction will be from 12am to 6pm.
The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.
“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.
“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”
News
Hunter Discovers PVCs in Anambra Forest
The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the discovery of a bag full of Permanent Voter Cards in a forest in Akamili community, Nnewi, Anambra State.
A yet-to-be-identified hunter found the bag in the forest and subsequently took it to the premises of a radio station, Authority FM.
A worker at the station, who identified himself simply as Ikenna, said he received the PVCs, adding that the PVCs were taken to the Obi of Umudim community in Nnewi.
The station manager, Charles Ede, who said he was not on duty when the hunter brought the cards, told journalists that he confirmed the development from a worker at the station.
Ede said, “I was off duty when the incident happened but one of the staff members received the hunter when he came.”
In a trending video, our correspondent gathered that people, while assessing the bag containing the PVCs, discovered that it belonged to people in the locality.
Another worker at the radio station, while commenting on the bag, urged people who were yet to collect their PVCs to visit the station to check if they can find their PVCs so they can vote in the general election scheduled to commence on Saturday.
Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the INEC in Anambra State, Dr Kingsley, for a reaction about how the PVCs got to the area proved abortive as he did not take nor respond to a text message sent to his telephone line.
Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command was yet to get an official complaint on the development.
Ikenga said, “The command has not received any such complaint from the concerned authority following the emergence of a video claiming that a hunter found some PVCs in a forest at Nnewi.
“Given the above, the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an investigation into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.”
The Punch
Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President
Voice of Emancipation: Where is Nigeria Heading to?
Adding Value: Nigeria on the Verge of Electoral History by Henry Ukazu
Opinion: Now It’s Your Turn
Election: PDP Ready to Recover Nigeria, Says Osita Chidoka
Victor Osimhen: When Napoli Gets Another Maradona
Go After Those Behind Fake Audio Tape, Atiku Charges INEC, Security Agencies
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)