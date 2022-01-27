News
Police Debunk Report of Helicopter Crash, Say Chopper in Controlled Landing
By Eric Elezuo
The Nigerian Police have refuted reports of a crash involving one of its helicopters, saying that what was experienced was a controlled safe landing where all the six passengers and crew on board came out unhurt.
A statement from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, noted that the aircraft, “which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot.”
Below is the detailed statement:
The Nigeria Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi. The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All six (6) on board including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.
Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30PM (local time).
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap. He further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet and thirteen (13) helicopters – has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.
Court Restrains INEC from Using MC Oluomo to Distribute Election Materials
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission from engaging the services of the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, to distribute election materials in the state pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Labour Party and five others.
The court granted “an order of interlocutory injunction filed by the Labour Party and five others restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent), whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.”
The Punch
I’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu, Says Segun Oni
A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has denied working to actualise the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.
Oni, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last governorship election in Ekiti described a statement credited to Mr Oyetunde Ojo and the South West Agenda of working with ex-governor Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s Presidential bid as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie.”
He said that there was nothing that could make him work for Tinubu, alleging that Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti Governorship election.
The SWAGA convener Ojo had on Thursday claimed that Ekiti state former governors, Fayose and Segun Oni, as well as some South-West heavyweights across political divides, believed in the cause of Tinubu.
Ojo claimed many of the heavyweights, who had been working behind the scene, would come to the open to identify with Tinubu in a bid to ensure his victory and as well win more voters to his side.
The SWAGA leader spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a programme to strengthen the group’s house-to-house and door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.
Dismissing this, Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he could imagine whatever could make the issuer of the statement group him (Oni) with Fayose in the business of running such errands.
NAN
Naira Scarcity: Protesters Barricade Lagos/Ibadan, Ore/Benin Expressways
In the wake of the Naira redesign, and the attendant scarcity, angry Nigerians on Thursday, took to the highway at Mowe, Ibafo and Magbowo, blocking the dual carriage way.
They extended the protests, which had rocked some city centres over the biting cash scarcity, to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Some of the protesters erected barricades and set fire to used tyres, impeding passage for motorists.
Similarly, protesters blocked the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway at Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The protesters were peeved that no bank in Ondo State has been paying out money since Wednesday.
