Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya: Family Chooses Ovation to Communicate Authentic Updates

The family of late former Secretary to the Lagos State government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, has released a statement on the demise of the administrator, saying that Ovation Media Group, will be the media of choice to broadcast authentic updates on the her burial.

Speaking through a statement jointly signed by the brother and son of the deceased, Adeniran Ogunsanya Jr.

Adeniran Adeniji Jr. respectively, the family declared that from January 30, visitors will be allowed entry into the Ikorodu family house of the Ogunsanyas.

Also, the statement stated that Condolence registers can also be signed at: 5 Godwin Okigbo Street, Surulere, Lagos and 25 Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement added that visitors on condolence visits will be admitted on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

View the full statement below:

Statement from the Family of Princess Adenrele Oyebola Adeniran-Ogunsanya

Regarding her Passing

Lagos, Nigeria – 27 January 2022

With pain in our hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Sister, Mother and Grandmother, Princess Adenrele Oyebola Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who passed away on the 25th January 2022. “Momsie” was everything to us and her unexpected death is a painful and irreparable loss to our family.

As she shared her life and love so willingly with others, we know that there are many people who share our deep sense of loss. We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love to our family in the aftermath of her death.

Commencing on Sunday 30th January 2022, we will be receiving condolence visits on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 10am to 5pm at the Adeniran-Ogunsanya family home, Fuwagbuyi Court, 26 Obafemi Awolowo Rd, Oke Ota Ona, Ikorodu.

Condolence Registers can also be signed at: 5 Godwin Okigbo Street, Surulere, Lagos and 25 Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Please be advised that the family has chosen the Ovation Magazine through its various social media channels as the only official platform for communicating information on her funeral arrangements.

We thank everyone for their kindness and support at this difficult time.

Signed

Adeniran Adeniji Jr. Adeniran Ogunsanya Jr.

(Son) (Brother)