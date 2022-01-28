IBB Golf Club Lady Golfers Seek Partnership with NCAC

The executive members of the Ladies Golf Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja is seeking collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture Abuja.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the headquarters of culture in Nigeria, the captain of the the Ladies Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Mrs Richard-Obioha Mary Rose told the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who is also the chairman of Golf Course Foundation of Nigeria, Otunba Segun Runsewe that the Ladies Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja is seeking collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Council towards making their forth coming 23rd edition of the IBB Ladies Open Golf Championship Scheduled 10th-13th of February a huge success. The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Segun Runsewe commended the Ladies Golfers of the IBB Golf Club on their zeal in sustaining the previous edition’s of this IBB Ladies Open Golf Championship.

He said he was particularly thrilled by the theme of this year’s edition which is titled “Proudly Nigerian”.

Runsewe promised to assist them in every way possible towards making sure that this year’s edition of the IBB Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship will be best of all the pay editions.

Runsewe, who is also the chairman of the Golf, expressed happiness that the women Golfing is taking a new and good dimension.

Runsewe commend all the ladies in IBB Golf Club for their commitment and unity.

In responding to the fact that over 182 female golf players including players from African countries have indicated interest to participate in this year’s Annual Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship, Runsewe promised to make their stay a memorable including, amongst other things, providing the participants with a functional Cultural market throughout the duration of the championship and conclude his efforts to make sure that Nigerian Golfers are integrated into the World Handicapped Index (WHI).