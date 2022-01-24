Protests Rock Plateau Community over Killing of Miners by Gunmen

Residents of Dong community in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday protested against the killing of four miners by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The angry residents, who carried tree branches, blocked major roads in the community while demanding justice for the slain victims.

A protester, John Emmanuel, said the killing occurred on Saturday.

He said, “Yesterday (Saturday), some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stormed Dong community. They went to a mining site where some people were working and attacked them, killing four persons and injuring two others.

“So, this morning (Sunday), the youth came out to protest against the incessant killings in the community. We are demanding justice because there have been many of such attacks and killings in the past with nothing done to stop them.”

PUNCH Metro learnt that three of the victims were members of the same family from Hwolshe community in the Jos South LGA.

The lawmaker representing Jos South /Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, who condemned the killings, identified the deceased siblings as James Danboyi (30), Moses Danboyi (24), and Livinus Danboyi (19).

In a statement by his media aide, Danja Yaks, the lawmaker said, “I am enraged by the daily killings within and around my constituency. I want to state emphatically that I will continue to talk about the callous attitude of these known criminals among us until they are all gotten rid of finally.”

He criticised the ease with which arms and ammunition find their way into the country and move around without traces.

He called on the federal and state governments to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ubah Ogaba, said the command was aware of the killings.

He said security operatives had been deployed in the area, while investigation was ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.