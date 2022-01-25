Ganduje Vows to Sign Death Warrant for Hanifa’s Killers If Convicted

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he will sign the death warrant immediately if the suspect arrested over the killing of Hanifa Abubakar is sentenced by the court.

Tanko Abdulmalik, proprietor of Noble Kids School, had confessed to the killing Hanifa, a five-year-old pupil of the school.

The pupil was said to have been kidnapped in December and her abductors had demanded N6 million ransom.

However, in January, the proprietor said he killed Hanifa with “rat poison”, and buried her body in the school premises with the help of a friend.

On Monday, Ganduje led some members of the state house of assembly and government officials to pay a condolence visit to Hanifa’s family at Dakata-Kwaji in Kano metropolis.

Speaking during the visit, the governor assured the family that justice will prevail in the case, adding that there will be speedy trial.

“There is no doubt, just like our scholars have said, this incident that happened is a situation we have not experienced before. But like they said, it is God that gave us this girl and she has returned to her creator. You can only continue to pray for her,” the governor said in Hausa.

“As the governor, we will ensure that there is true justice.

“The ministry of justice has also assured us that good judgement will be carried out. Anyone who has been confirmed to have killed a person unlawfully has committed a murder offence.

“According to the Nigerian constitution, if anyone is found guilty of murder and convicted, the governor will be asked to approve his sentence and by the grace of God, if they reach such decision, the governor will not take even a second to sign the sentence.

“The court should give the order and ensure anyone who commits such act is sentenced without wasting of time.”