NASA: We Appreciate Your Sacrifices, Yobe Gov Tells Army
The Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has expressed the appreciation of the good people of Yobe State for the immense sacrifices of troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI to ensure lasting peace and stability in Yobe and other states in the North East region.
The Governor, according to a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Sector 2, made the remarks during Headquarters Sector 2 Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA) held at the Damaturu Township Stadium.
He stressed that his administration is determined to support security agencies to tackle the menace of Boko Haram insurgency in the north east of Nigeria. He noted that the efforts of troops in Operation HADIN KAI have provided enabling environment and support upon which Government activities thrives. Gov Buni who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali further reiterated Government commitment to support Operation HADIN KAI with logistics within available resources.
Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the Special Guest of Honour and other invited dignitaries to the Sector 2 Nigerian Army Social Activities disclosed that the event is conducted annually and it’s one of the ways of keeping the customs and tradition of the Nigerian Army. He stated that the event is meant to strengthen social relationships among officers, soldiers and their families as well as their friends through cultural displays.
The Sector 2 Commander, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia, stressed that the event is usually organised to mark end of tedious and eventful training and operational year adding that it heralds the beginning of new training and operational year. He further disclosed that the event was conceived to create an atmosphere where officers and men would meet together outside the trenches of ongoing operations to unwind. The event according to him is also aimed at appreciating the successes achieved throughout the year 2021 within Sector 2 Area of Responsibility.
In his vote of thanks, the Chairman Organizing Committee, Lt Col RO Kolawole thanked the Yobe State Governor for finding time out of his tight schedule to attend the event and the Commander Sector 2 OPHK for his support and direction which has led to the successful hosting of the event. He also appreciated the traditional rulers, invited dignitaries and the good people of Yobe State for their steadfastness and support towards ending the insurgency.
The high of points the event were Cultural Troupes display, Inspection of Stands/foods, Tug of War, Group Photograph, Beating of Retreat and Lighting of Bonfire.
Old Naira Notes Remain Legal Tender – Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the validity of the use of old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.
The apex court maintained that the February 8 hearing which paused the implementation of the February 10 deadline ban on the use of old naira notes still subsists.
The clarification from the court followed a complaint by Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), lawyer to the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states respectively.
A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court last Wednesday in a unanimous ruling granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from implementing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the new ones.
The judgement followed a motion ex-parte on behalf of three northern states Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, who on February 3rd filed a suit seeking to halt the implementation of the CBN’s policy.
On Wednesday (today), the apex court adjourned a hearing in the suit banning the use of the old naira to Wednesday, 22nd February 2023.
This is coming after nine states joined the suit initially filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.
The states are Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto states bringing the new total of plaintiffs to ten. On the other hand, Edo and Bayelsa have filed to be joined as respondents.
The seven-man panel led by Justice John Okoro ordered them to amend their processes to be heard as one.
But speaking during the proceeding, Mustapha said the apex government and its agencies have allegedly directed the rejection of the old notes thereby failing to comply with the February 8 court order.
According to him, the plaintiff filed a notice of non-compliance with the order of the court order made on February 8.
“The order has been flouted by the government. We are talking of executive lawlessness here. We have filed an affidavit to that effect… We want the court to renew the order for parties to be properly guided,” he said.
In his response, Justice Okoro asked Mustapha to file a proper application and put forward his complaints. This, he said, would enable the respondent to respond appropriately.
According to Okoro, there was no need for a renewal of the court’s order since the order made by the court on February 8 was made pending the determination of the motion for injunctions filed by the plaintiff.
He, however, maintained that the order still subsists since the motion was not yet heard.
Election Will Not Hold in 240 Polling Units, Says INEC
Less than 12 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.
Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.
Kano LP Gov Candidate Dumps Party, Defects to APC
The Kano State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Bashir Bashir, on Sunday evening dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Bashir, alongside LP chieftains in Kano, on January 21 shunned the party’s presidential rally held in Kano.
The other LP members who shunned the rally were Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator for Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.
A source close to Bashir confirmed his defection and other LP leaders in Kano to the APC on Sunday to our correspondent.
The source further linked his decision to the party’s exclusion of major northern stakeholders in its decision-making process, and lack of clear-cut direction on the interest of northern Nigeria.
