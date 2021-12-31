Uncategorized
What to Look Out For in 2022
The general overseer of the Abuja based ministry, Shiloh word chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu samuel, has reeled out the prophecy for the 2022 in view. In a media chat he had with our correspondent earlier today at his Abuja office, before he headed to prayer mountain he said:
” I have even prophesied most prophecy of 2022 in this year just like pope’s life and health etc , the American security state of emergency with medical challenges in the leadership and I see same in Nigeria let’s us pray for this, many airlines will pack up and many auto mobile companies will crash in few years starting from this year ; I saw many banks in Africa and the western nations crashing ; I saw strange signs in the sky that will surprise the entire world, watch out for a great climate change in the entire world.
Traveling documents are changing e.g. Passports and national identity for international trips ; I saw naira coming back to gain value in few months and so many black nations will discover minerals that will attract the western world ; I see so many “cold nations” citizens relocating to nations that has more heat for health challenges ; there is a national crisis early this year Nigeria and nations of Africa should pray to avert it ; more black stars are rising in the medical field and sports etc”
The clergy also specifically said “remember most governors and all our leaders in prayers not to lose position in the court via legal process through the interpretation of the constitutional rights by court; Nigeria should address the security challenges in 2022, more bandits are set to strike unsecured communities and some states security agencies please take note to secure innocent citizens. “
Farmers will smile this coming year unlike 2021 ; price of food will not increase more, I saw a farm friendly rain coming even in the far north all across the nations of Africa and Nigeria shortage of food will not continue this coming year 2022.
Brethren just join me to pray for god to avert all kinds of early national tragedies this are occultic programs this is not of god let’s join hands in national prayers ; God himself will open his glory to many believers this year in dreams and visions please many shall see mighty angels and Jesus our lord and saviour many stars shall be converted without out preaching from this year upwards to 2025 so much grace in the realm of the spirit.
Caution: Non should turn this to full time ministry it may be a dangerous mission.
The nation Ghana, pray for your economy, minerals will be discovered in your country for world attraction from this year but if not well managed by the leadership; it will cripple the economy ; God said check your borders for security update, you will discover something do so to avoid terrorism entry ; let’s all pray for Russia eastern block ; Japan; China; Israel, Iran, America and the U.K power clash in leadership ; remember a Nigerian General overseer, leader of a giant fire prayer ministry in prayers this year, the entire family God is setting him aside to crash some new world order agenda openly so the entire kingdom of darkness is united to attack his ministry and camp for 3years, let all saints pray to cover him with raw fire in the blood of Jesus this a spiritual battle not jokes.
Remember little kids in prayers worldwide there is a deadly sickness blocked against them in the world medical order from 2022 the enemies have released this to break the heart of families in the air, The solution is, lay hands on your kids daily, night and day anoint them with olive oil, cover them with blood of Jesus sprinkling prophesy divine health and healing daily.
We as a country are looking for a great leader where did he go in 2022? Who is this great powerful leader with strong charisma? Help us God.
Watch for any sudden peace to rival some nations of the world why? this massage rotates beyond a year , I saw young ministers on fire are rising like end time army to redeem Nigeria crises, glory to God.
Watch this kkk – kebbi, kaduna and kano. remember them in prayers so much tension in leadership; Nigeria watch out for teenagers access to abuse of drugs as we saw so many families in the future looking for successors most are going to end up in rehab homes if parents don’t watch out.
Many so-called men of God but under cover, that have strange hidden evil alter behind the real alter will be facing God’s judgement in 2022 repent now or perish.
All our leaders should take care of their health 2022-2023 more than political engagements; ignoring this will end up in regrets as I see more health cases caused by political stress apply wisdom; remember the spokes man of APC in prayers on health ground; also, ex and present party chairmen in both parties’ health alarming challenges.
Pray for a tall building not take people’s life as it collapsed in 2021.
Remember public transport going back after new year Lagos- Benin way drive carefully from east to west from east to north the occults vampire spirits failed in December 2021, join us to pray they will fail again by fire ; air peace airline pray and ask God to avert a wicked planned challenges in your new international flights every demonic gathering to cripple this airline be exposed and destroyed by fire 2022.
There is global breaking news coming from United Kingdom leadership and royal family that will attract the attention of the world power this year 2022.
God will use youths mightily to heal the sick this year if you are a believer don’t joke with prayer; praise and God’s word this year; ordinary water will do wonders this year for any instant miracles don’t allow a child to be taken by wickedness of death command in Jesus’ name they shall arise says the lord.
Hebrews 11; anointing is in the atmosphere, give God all the glory don’t turn it to ministry, It is a year of supernatural strange mantles of just men made perfect will visit the entire world spirits of saints are sad for what death did 2020-2021; they are active to stop sudden cross into glory, women shall have the children back to life. Says the lord of host.
In my clear vision of the night 30th December 2021, lord Jesus Christ is coming soon; I heard mighty angels singing messiah is the king of kings he is alive living and coming back soon saints repent be ready to meet him pure.
lord Jesus Christ frowns at Pentecostal and many old-time churches clergy; preach the raw massage of righteousness and truth to all politicians and business men; I heard this clearly, building new cathedrals is good but pause, ask, check find out what men do to donate. For example, are their hands free from blood of men; such as rituals; sells of drugs that destroys youths mentally and renders them useless, looting public funds and building cathedral, reject such and make heaven, discharge them all.
I will never dwell in man’s house or cathedrals but in the hearts of men Jesus said I am more on the street to heal bless deliver now than all unclean cathedrals he will never answer when blood thirsty men call him without repentance not minding the decorations from now.
This year requires no long sermon just decree that Jesus is lord and he loves you to unbelievers accept him and be saved from hell sin and Satan finish decree prosperity ;signs and wonders to them they shall follow you to see gods goodness more. Luke 16:15-18
Youths shall preach the gospel this year with signs following excessively make sure you are word worship and prayer addict; success is sure for any one that lays hands daily on business or other clean work not the lazy Christian ; soul winning and giving in love opens your heaven and earth to yield increase to you 2022 .
Remember airlines and pilots in prayers this year the air space is not friendly as usual most especially in Asian countries I cover the airspace with blood of Jesus fear not the earth is the lords.
Strange news of deaths by terror attacks, rape,ritual killings of all kinds shall be in the increase mind is a sign of end but watch judgment shall start in God’s house ; any one using the name of God in vain but they have secret evil alter shall be exposed by the fire of holy spirit, try God this year 2022 and be put to shame, God is a consuming fire. ( hebrews 12:29) , said the revered clergy.
Atiku’ll Win Without G-5 Govs – PDP Campaign Council
Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the former Vice President.
They said they were confident of the PDP candidate’s victory with or without the support of the five governors who are currently not participating in the party’s electioneering.
This is even as Atiku’s men said the solidarity enjoyed by the candidate cut across party lines, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from “the ills” of the past seven and a half years should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings.
Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Director of Strategic Communication, National Election Management Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Committee, Chief Dele Momodu, said Atiku had distinguished himself from other contestants in the race to Aso Rock.
“There is no candidate today that can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming President of Nigeria. None of the candidates has his pedigree, exposure, competence, temperament, and network. He has paid his dues, having staked his life in the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria in the past 29 years. His crowning glory will come in 2023.
“I heard one of the G5 governors saying yesterday that he will announce his preferred presidential candidate in January. We hope they will announce Atiku but with or without the support of these governors, Atiku is winning the election. He will become the President of Nigeria. This is not rhetoric.
“Everyone contesting can list thousands of reasons they should be voted for but we need a man who is an expert at job creation, a unifier, a Nigerian that Nigerians can trust. Wherever he is called to share his vision, he goes there no matter how inconvenient it is. Unlike those who run away from town halls, Atiku is always available to speak about the issues. While others attack him, his focus is on the issues. We do hope these candidates will man up to debate him on issues of security, job creation, economy, sports, infrastructure, and what have you,” he said.
Similarly, a national officer of the party, Timothy Osadolor, described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Abia, Oyo, Benue, and Enugu state counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively as a band of leaders nobody took seriously anymore.
The Punch
Dele Momodu Condemns Tinubu’s Performance at Chatham House, Knocks El-Rufai, Fayemi for Window Dressing APC Candidate
By Eric Elezuo
The Director of Strategic Planning, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come down hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a lack-lustre performance when he made a presentation at the Chatham House on Monday. Momodu did not spare the candidate’s handlers for fumbling and bungling big time the opportunity to present Tinubu as a brilliant politician and administrator as well as prominent Nigerians like Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, for what he called ‘window dress’ of Tinubu. He therefore, urged to weep for the country.
Momodu made the observations in an article he titled Weep Not for Tinubu, But Nigeria, where addressed the level of disgrace the actions of Tinubu and his acolytes must have brought to Nigeria, adding that the “problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.”
It would be recalled that Tinubu failed to answer direct questions he was asked but chose to appoint members of his team, who answered on his behalf.
Read Momodu article in full:
WEEP NOT FOR TINUBU, BUT NIGERIA
– BY Dele Momodu
Call it what you will, what happened at CHATHAM HOUSE LONDON yesterday was a complete charade… The BOLA TINUBU handlers fumbled, and bungled it big time… They showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator, warts and all, who’s capable of independent thoughts. No man is perfect. His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…
But what we saw yesterday was a theatre of the absurd. It brought back memories of our great President ALHAJI UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA and how he mysteriously disappeared from radar and some of his aides governed by proxy. I was one of those who led the ENOUGH-IS-ENOUGH protest against the YAR’ADUA cabal in Abuja in 2010. What was unacceptable then is even more unacceptable now with benefits of hindsight. Our country should be placed above friendship.
Truth is the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.
All those around TINUBU yesterday knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians. One of them was heard in a viral video telling TINUBU to dance to the popular song BUGA by KIZZ DANIEL because “that’s what the youths want to see…” and lo and behold TINUBU instantly transfigured into an accomplished choreographer…
Very sad, and unfortunate, that whenever we think Nigeria can never sink deeper into the abyss, something occurs that jolts us out of such assumptions and complacency… I was with MUHAMMADU BUHARI the day he visited CHATHAM HOUSE seven years ago. He was solid and charismatic. He needed no one to prompt him. He answered questions eloquently and intelligently to the best of his abilities. That’s what TINUBU was expected to accomplish yesterday. What he did instead was like inviting helpers to sit a JAMB exam. It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like NASIR EL RUFAI and KAYODE FAYEMI as they struggled to window dress TINUBU on a much hallowed global stage..
In conclusion, please, weep not for TINUBU but for NIGERIA…
Opinion: An Openly Partisan Chief Justice of Nigeria
By Farooq A. Kperogi
When Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria, I was excited for two reasons. One, he comes from Oke-Ogun, a part of Oyo State, nay western Nigeria, that is perpetually located on the political and symbolic margins of Nigeria’s Yoruba world.
My enduring passion for the dispensation of representational justice to all groups in Nigeria conduced to my feeling of joy. That someone from Iseyin, a sleepy mid-sized town in what is arguably Yorubaland’s backwater, became CJN not because of where he comes from but on merit has a significance that most Nigerians don’t and can’t appreciate. The sense of communal fulfilment that his appointment has inspired in Oke-Ogun has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Two, after I familiarized myself with his professional trajectory, I came away with the distinct impression that he understood the weight, solemnity, and impartiality that his responsibility as CJN requires. I thought he would be a comforting departure from his predecessor who was suddenly and deliberately promoted to his position only as a strategy to give a legal imprimatur to Buhari’s planned electoral fraud in 2019—after the illegal removal Walter Onnoghen because he was suspected by influence peddlers in Buhari’s Aso Rock to be sympathetic to PDP.
But it is now emerging that Justice Ariwoola may just be as partisan, as compromised, as purchasable, and as clueless as his predecessor—if not more so. On Friday, newspapers reported Justice Ariwoola to have attended a ceremonial dinner party organized for him on Thursday by Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike—of course, with Wike’s four duteous gubernatorial courtiers in tow—after commissioning projects Wike completed in Port Harcourt.
During the dinner, the CJN needlessly thrust himself in the murkiness of political partisanship when he openly identified with Wike’s ongoing gladiatorial political combat with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and PDP chairman Iyiorcha Ayu. He said he was happy that Seyi Makinde, the governor of his state, was part of the PDP governors who are revolting against their party’s presidential candidate.
“That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group,” he said after eating his fill of Wike’s dinner goodies. “And I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor. So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following His Excellency because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.”
He obviously said that in jest, but as English poet Geoffrey Chaucer pointed out in The Cook’s Tale in 1390, many a true word is spoken in jest. In other words, people often betray their true thoughts and perspectives on issues in humorous remarks. Humor vitiates the directness and hurt of some uncomfortable truths.
The CJN deployed the cover of humor to insert himself into the partisan disputes of a major political party whose litigations he might be required to adjudicate in the coming weeks and months. How can the other people he doesn’t support expect justice from him?
Well, as if to make it clear that his partisanship isn’t unintentional, after his partisan postprandial humor, he descended into cheap, vulgar, undignified, and saccharine extolments of Wike’s putative accomplishments in ways that would shame professional griots.
“The things that [Wike] is bestowing to generations unborn will be hard to beat,” he said. “That’s why he says it all. Anytime he has the opportunity, he will say. Yes, he would not be in office forever, but whatever time he has to spend in office, let it be spent very well.”
The CJN, who is constitutionally required to transcend petty political partisanships, was just getting started in his disgraceful and embarrassing hagiographic adoration of Wike. He continued: “I was telling somebody that [Wike] started far below from being council chairman, and the Lord saw in him a son worth raising. I have no doubt the sky is still the limit for Your Excellency. The whole world is seeing what you can do, seeing what you are doing, and wants it replicated. It has to be replicated.”
I honestly feel embarrassed on the CJN’s behalf. The man seems to have lost his calling. It’s evident that he would do better as a praise singer who extols the virtues of rich crooks than as a judge who is required to dispense justice to all parties who come to him.
The sorts of mortifyingly cloying praises that Justice Ariwoola heaped on Wike in Port Harcourt on Thursday usually come from people who are financially compromised, who are dazed by the enormous financial inducement that they received from the object of verbal worship, and who are going out of their way to justify the financial investment in them. He spoke like the piper whose tune was called by the person who paid for it.
Before I am misunderstood, I am not, by any means, suggesting that the CJN was financially induced by Wike. I’d hope that he has good enough ethical consciousness to resist that. But I can’t help but point out that there is an eerie parallel between his mawkish utterances and the maudlin utterances of paid praise singers, and that’s unmentionably horrible for a CJN.
Maybe it’s because I haven’t paid enough attention, but I had never seen a CJN who ever threw his dignity in such tatters before a partisan political crowd as Justice Ariwoola did in Port Harcourt. It’s bad enough that he attended a partisan political event during an election season; he made it worse by leaving no one in doubt that he doesn’t even pretend to be aboveboard.
A Chief Justice who doesn’t have enough moral compunction and ethical restraint to know that he shouldn’t attend a partisan political event during a campaign season— and should guard against being seen as supporting a partisan political cause— can’t be trusted to be impartial to people who are not in his good graces. He denudes himself of even the pretense to impartiality, and that’s a shame.
This isn’t about Atiku Abubakar or Iyiorcha Ayu. It is about the integrity and independence of Nigeria’s judiciary. If the CJN can profess open support for a partisan group and its cause because a governor who is notorious for inducing people with money to buy their loyalty invited him to commission a project and fed him lavishly thereafter, anyone can get him to do their bidding.
I have no confidence in a CJN who is as deficient in self-worth as Justice Ariwoola.
Twitter: @farooqkperogi
