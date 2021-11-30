Featured
Fani-kayode Leaves EFCC Custody, Denies Being Arrested
For the second time in as many days, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi-Kayode has been released from EFCC custody after about 8 hours of “quiz”.
The ex-minister was invited by the anti-graft agency to have a brief quiz over the falsification of a document.
Fani-Kayode and 14 others are standing trial for alleged N3.8b believed to be misappropriated between January and March 2015.
Fani-Kayode had appeared at the court earlier today alongside the former Minister of Finance and a few others who are standing trial over falsified documents.
EFCC had invited FFK to its office shortly after the court’s ruling to have a quiz.
But Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, noted that he was not arrested contrary to media reports.
He said, “ Once again I was invited to the EFCC today. Once again, despite media reports, I was NOT arrested but invited. I got there at 11.00 am and I have just been released. Thanks be to God”.
Featured
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have awarded scholarships to 460 students of secondary schools and tertiary institutions from its host communities in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.
The company said the scholarship had become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of the people and position them rightly in the scheme of things in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.
The scholarships were presented to 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary institution students from its host communities around Ibeju-Lekki.
Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, presented the scholarships to beneficiaries yesterday at an event attended by traditional rulers and government officials in Lagos State.
Edwin said the Dangote Group believes that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for mankind.
He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.
According to him, this is part of the company’s education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.
He stated: “In 2019, we executed a pilot of the scholarship programme where 51 secondary school
students from our 15 host communities here in Ibeju Lekki were awarded. However, we
could not hold the second edition in the year 2020 due to the incidence of COVID -19 and
its associated effects not only on businesses but on every household.
“In 2021, 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary institution students from our host
communities were awarded the scholarship award and after a rigorous screening process
this year, 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary institution students have qualified
for the scholarship award.”
While congratulating the beneficiaries, he enjoined them to continue to work hard at their studies, strive to achieve excellence in all that they do, and never stop giving their best. “Your achievements are a testament to your determination, perseverance, and
commitment to excellence, and we are honoured to celebrate your success with you today”, he added.
Edwin encouraged the awardees to make the most of the opportunities and to always strive for excellence. “Remember that your education is a gift,
and it is up to you to make the most of it. Take advantage of every opportunity to learn and
grow, and do not be afraid to take risks.We are proud to support your education and future endeavors, and we look forward to
seeing all that you will accomplish in the years ahead. Congratulations again to all our
scholars.”
“With the continuous support of the people and the Lagos State Government, we shall not relent in our efforts to be socially accountable while we positively impact our host communities. We look forward to a continuous peaceful and rewarding relationship with our host communities in Ibeju Lekki,” Edwin said.
On his part, the traditional ruler of Lekki, Onilekki of Lekki Land, Oba (King) Liasim Ogunbekun said that the programme was a blessing to the community and gave kudos to the Dangote Group.
“We appreciate Dangote Group because this is not their first time but their third scholarship edition to the host communities in Ibeju Lekki.
“I urge the beneficiaries to put in more effort in their academic pursuit and justify the amount being paid for the scholarship.
“We thank the Dangote Group because a lot of improvement have been recorded in the lives of the participants,” Ogunbekun said.
One of the beneficiary of the City & Guilds Engineering training programme, Raheem Olukayode thanked Dangote Group for the opportunity to study, become an engineer and impact positively to the society.
“The training has been beneficiary because it supports the less privilege who are interested in furthering theirneducation achieve their dreams in spite of financial challenges.
“The programme is simply going to positively affect the development of Ibeju-Lekki in future because we are going to have more engineers emerging from this area.
“We were told that after level three training, the best of us will be given job opportunity to work with Dangote Group so we are encouraged to give our best to win the slot,” Olukayode said.
Also, the Head Girl of Community Senior High School, Magbon Segun, Ibeju Lekki, Sano Omolere said that the scholarship had assisted their parents in supporting their education.
“For instance, some students have relented in their effort to further in their education because of lack of money.
“However, this scholarship has supported our parents provide us with school fees and books that have encouraged a lot of us to do better in class,” the head girl said.
Featured
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the killing of a Lagos State-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy policeman in the Ajah area of the state on Sunday.
Mrs Raheem was killed while returning from an eatery with some family members on Christmas Day under the Ajah Bridge by a cop, identified as ASP Drambi Vandi.
Taking to their Twitter pages, the presidential candidates both condemned Raheem’s killing and called for police reform to enable the men of the Nigerian Police Force attain international best practices and global policing standards.
The APC candidate, in his post wrote, “I share the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs. Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos.
“The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.
“The important institution must live up to its constitutional mandate of protecting the people and keeping the peace. Encounters with law enforcement agents should not result in death, injury, or undue harassment for law-abiding citizens. That is unacceptable.
“While I send my sincere condolences to Omobolanle’s family, I urge the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter and demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.”
Similarly the LP flag bearer, Obi, tweeted, “I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman on a Christmas day. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family. Like I’ve always said, a well trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality.
“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG).
“Relatedly, we must improve the functioning and effectiveness of the police by strengthening their civilian oversight as well as increasing their strength, material, financial allocation, and enhanced professional training. Our national policing strength must be relative to our national population and meet global standards.
“We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise. May the soul of Late Mrs. Bolanle Raheem rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family.”
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on his part, also condemned the killing of the lawyer.
Atiku, in a post on his Facebook page wrote, “The shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer is heartbreaking and stands condemned. This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for police reforms that will sanitise the force and bring it in line with best policing practices.
“I call on the police authorities and the justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. This will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law enforcement agents.”
A graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, who recently moved from litigation practice to property law, the deceased was a 41-year-old mother, was seven-month pregnant when the tragedy struck.
She was the Chief Executive Officer of Croston Homes and co-founder, City Building, a real estate and property development company.
The police have since condemned Raheem’s killing and the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, via a tweet on Monday described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable. He revealed that the said policeman and his team members had been arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.
Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has condemned the killing and has ordered a speedy investigation and prosecution of all police officers involved.
The Nigerian Bar Association has also said it would ensure that justice is served in the case of Raheem, adding that the case would be monitored closely by the association to ensure justice is served.
Featured
Tinubu’s Promise to Remove Fuel Subsidy Indictment on Buhari, Says Atiku, Promises to End Petrol Queues
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)